Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Government Security United States Politics

President Trump Misses 90-Day Deadline To Appoint a Cybersecurity Team After Alleged Russian Hacking (politico.com) 37

Posted by msmash from the reality-check dept.
From a report: President-elect Donald Trump was very clear: "I will appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office," he said in January, after getting a U.S. intelligence assessment of Russian interference in last year's elections and promising to address cybersecurity. Thursday, Trump hits his 90-day mark. There is no team, there is no plan, and there is no clear answer from the White House on who would even be working on what. It's the latest deadline Trump's set and missed -- from the press conference he said his wife would hold last fall to answer questions about her original immigration process to the plan to defeat ISIS that he'd said would come within his first 30 days in office. Since his inauguration, Trump's issued a few tweets and promises to get to the bottom of Russian hacking -- and accusations of surveillance of Americans, himself included, by the Obama administration.

President Trump Misses 90-Day Deadline To Appoint a Cybersecurity Team After Alleged Russian Hacking More | Reply

President Trump Misses 90-Day Deadline To Appoint a Cybersecurity Team After Alleged Russian Hacking

Comments Filter:

  • So... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Fire_Wraith ( 1460385 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @01:27PM (#54270945)
    I guess "the Cyber" is actually hard, huh? Kind of like Health Care, or North Korea?

    Who knew?

    • Nobody on his staff realized just how complicated "The Cyber" really was, I suppose.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Or filling 500+ government positions with anyone who haven't said a negative thing about Trump since the dawn of time.

  • Anyone surprised? (Score:3)

    by Weaselmancer ( 533834 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @01:28PM (#54270951)

    Trump got into power by nothing but bluster. He isn't going to be able to deliver on more than 5% of what he promised on the campaign trail. With a Republican majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives he STILL couldn't repeal Obamacare. With the deck stacked entirely in his favor he still can't deliver.

    America, you've been had.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mi ( 197448 )

      With the deck stacked entirely in his favor he still can't deliver.

      About half of Congressional Republicans hate him with passion — and would rather collude with the opposition than with him.

      As to the original point about being "surprised" — no. After Obama's failing to close Guantanamo for eight years (two of them with that deck really stacked in his favor), Presidents failing to deliver on their core promises does not surprise me one bit...

      • After 8 years of promising to balance the Budget while tripling the national debt, REAGAN proved failing to deliver on core promises is irrelevant

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        With the deck stacked entirely in his favor he still can't deliver.

        About half of Congressional Republicans hate him with passion — and would rather collude with the opposition than with him.

        And why is that such a bad thing? In a responsible, reasonable government there should be collaboration between the ruling and opposition parties. How else do you expect to actually get things done that can actually last instead of just getting scrapped as soon as the next party comes into power? Sadly, in US politics these days if you are seen even eating in the same restaurant as someone from the other party you are vilified and torn down the next time you come up for re-election as a traitor to the pa

    • With the deck stacked entirely in his favor he still can't deliver.

      I imagine many of his casino investors had the very same thought.

    • Trump got in to office by being lucky enough to run against Hillary Clinton. A huge part of the GOP electorate would vote for a ticket of Kim Jong-Un with Mahmood Ahmedinejad just to keep someone named Clinton out of the white house. Any republican other than Trump would have wiped the floor with her; he was just such an atrociously awful example of a human being that there were people who had second thoughts or just simply stayed home.

      Now that said, any democrat who wasn't named Clinton would have wipe

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        Hell Jimmy Carter could have beaten him if he could have been talked into running.

        Jimmy Carter's brain cancer would probably have beaten Trump

  • There is not a single person, anywhere, who actually expected him to even begin to deliver on this promise. He says whatever the hell he feels like saying in the moment and has absolutely no interest whatsoever in actually doing the work of running a country--then or now.

    Please stop pretending otherwise. Things are bad enough without this layer of affectation.

  • You really expected these people to keep their promises? Does everybody vote for them just so they can have something to complain about? Don't expect to be taken seriously when you consistently reelect over 95% of them. You reward them for lying, so I hope you don't expect them to stop doing so.

  • Continuous behaviors of ineptitude in the highest office of this land. With precedents like this being put in place, all of our future POTUS' don't even need to worry about lifting a finger in Washington.. You can just work on your golf game for four years on the taxpayer dime.

  • At last, we finally have undeniable proof that Donald J. Trump is a deep cover Russian agent sent here decades ago to hand the U.S. over to Russia! And to think, they called us all delusional, hysterical crackpots, with zero critical thinking skills, all throwing childish temper tantrums because our candidate lost a close election. The fools! Vindication is now ours!
    • What "Lost"?
      2.9 million MORE votes is not lost, unless you think the 14th Amendment does not apply to the right to vote!!!

    • At last, we finally have undeniable proof that Donald J. Trump is a deep cover Russian agent sent here decades ago to hand the U.S. over to Russia! And to think, they called us all delusional, hysterical crackpots, with zero critical thinking skills, all throwing childish temper tantrums because our candidate lost a close election. The fools! Vindication is now ours!

      Haha. Love it.

  • Get me that egghead Bill Gates on the line.
  • We don't ordinarily allow criticism of a republican on the front page here; could this be from someone who is trying to get us to like Mike Pence in case he ascends to POTUS after Trump resigns?

  • In case you thought it went away after November, the Russian teams (which operate all over, not just in Russia) are still hacking physical machines and networks in US elections.

    This past week.

    Still going on.

    Machines don't just "happen" to "break" in precincts with black and brown voters in a massively higher percentage by "accident".

    But, hey, not like this is important. If you don't mind living in a police state.

    The only thing that works is paper ballots mailed in and counted on non-networked optical scanne

  • No one sent him a tweet reminding him of his promise. Not that he'd read it, or care.

Slashdot Top Deals

There are no games on this system.

Close