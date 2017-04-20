President Trump Misses 90-Day Deadline To Appoint a Cybersecurity Team After Alleged Russian Hacking (politico.com) 85
From a report: President-elect Donald Trump was very clear: "I will appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office," he said in January, after getting a U.S. intelligence assessment of Russian interference in last year's elections and promising to address cybersecurity. Thursday, Trump hits his 90-day mark. There is no team, there is no plan, and there is no clear answer from the White House on who would even be working on what. It's the latest deadline Trump's set and missed -- from the press conference he said his wife would hold last fall to answer questions about her original immigration process to the plan to defeat ISIS that he'd said would come within his first 30 days in office. Since his inauguration, Trump's issued a few tweets and promises to get to the bottom of Russian hacking -- and accusations of surveillance of Americans, himself included, by the Obama administration.
So... (Score:5, Insightful)
Who knew?
Re: (Score:1)
It is more sad that slashdot is bothering with headlines like this. Trump sucks, but does anyone actually care that he hasn't released a document about holding meetings?
Re: (Score:1)
I say for every dollar wasted on this whole Russia BS, two dollars get used for obummer and Hitlery investigation of corruption.
So considering all the money spent investigating Hillary (Benghazi, email, et. al) We should only need to spend another 2 billion or so by your math investigating trump.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Under the Russian interventions, every drone is aware his/her awareness was twisted by coordinated lies and "fake news" to create a 'scandal' that handed America to the elites
Don't believe me?
Find the Cabinet members who aren't 1%
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I think anyone who doesn't care, is uninterested in maintaining a rePUBLIC based on trust between the elites and the drones
That's funny. Anyone who cared about "day one" promises from the last president was racist. Now it is good to care about promises.
God, I wish
/. could get back to the topics it was created for and stop being this political discussion hellhole.
Re:So... (Score:4, Interesting)
That's funny. Anyone who cared about "day one" promises from the last president was racist.
No they really weren't. Sure you could find a few loudmouths who say stupid shit on the internet and sometimes in print. So what? I can find literal Nazis who support Trump but that doesn't make all Trump voters literal Nazis.
There was no general zeitgeist about expecting Obama to keep policies being racist. I remember considerable criticism here from back in the day when he didn't do anything about the PATRIOT act for example. You know what? People manage to use strong language without engaging in racial slurs and no one called them racist.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump sucks, but does anyone actually care that he hasn't released a document about holding meetings?
I care even less about his wife's immigration status. As for ISIS, he does have a plan: American airpower + Kurdish and Shia ground forces. It is working well. Mosul has been taken, and Raqqa is likely to be taken within a few months.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Nobody on his staff realized just how complicated "The Cyber" really was, I suppose.
Re: (Score:2)
If only someone could explain to them it's a series of tubes...
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Or filling 500+ government positions with anyone who haven't said a negative thing about Trump since the dawn of time.
You have been spending too much time in California. Only radical left people think that way. They are the only ones blackballing people in the modern day for their political views.
Republicans only care about money. Can you do the job? Good. Get to work.
Re: (Score:2)
Republicans only care about money. Can you do the job? Good. Get to work.
Except I'm a Never Trumper. I also turned down an IT job with the Meg Whitman for CA Governor campaign because I voted for the moderate conservative, Tom Campbell, in the Republican Primary in 2010 . And then there's the fact I switched my political registration before the 2016 election and voted for Hillary. And those ~8,000 comments on Slashdot...
640 pages oughtta be enough for any bill (Score:1)
When T proclaimed, "Nobody knew healthcare could be so complicated" [cnn.com], I could hear the sound of 100-million face-palms. Foreheads all over had finger marks the next day.
Re: (Score:3)
What I don't get is why he hasn't done anything on infrastructure that he promised. This would more or less get bipartisan acceptance, generally it was one of his most popular promises. And for a real estate guy who like to build things, this should had been up his alley, to get his feet wet being a president. I am by no means a Trump supporter, but I live in the Trump Rust belt area, and I see in these areas that had voted for him, a rotting infrastructure, with post industrial cities that time had forg
Re: Fake President is gone (Score:1)
The fake president is gone thank God. When Demoncrats assume power the corruption begins. It's proven. The FBI was/is a political extension of Demoncrats. Justice Dept is overrun by Demoncrats; Bill can attest to that one.
Groan about Trump all you want. Most Americans are sick and tired of your Demoncrat corruption.
Anyone surprised? (Score:4, Insightful)
Trump got into power by nothing but bluster. He isn't going to be able to deliver on more than 5% of what he promised on the campaign trail. With a Republican majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives he STILL couldn't repeal Obamacare. With the deck stacked entirely in his favor he still can't deliver.
America, you've been had.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
About half of Congressional Republicans hate him with passion — and would rather collude with the opposition than with him.
As to the original point about being "surprised" — no. After Obama's failing to close Guantanamo for eight years (two of them with that deck really stacked in his favor), Presidents failing to deliver on their core promises does not surprise me one bit...
Re:Anyone surprised? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm too young to remember those — and I lived in another country back then — so I went for the more recent example.
Re: (Score:2)
About half of Congressional Republicans hate him with passion — and would rather collude with the opposition than with him.
And why is that such a bad thing? In a responsible, reasonable government there should be collaboration between the ruling and opposition parties. How else do you expect to actually get things done that can actually last instead of just getting scrapped as soon as the next party comes into power? Sadly, in US politics these days if you are seen even eating in the same restaurant as someone from the other party you are vilified and torn down the next time you come up for re-election as a traitor to the pa
Re: (Score:1)
That's arguably different because enough Democrats also apposed him, often on the grounds of NIMBY per custody facilities. All Republicans want ACA replaced, they just don't agree on what the replacement should look like*.
And O did pass ACA and the stimulus package. T has signed no bill of significance so far except telecom URL snooping. Granted, it's still early in T's term, but GOP is divided on his other plans also.
* Actually, there's no fre
Re:Anyone surprised? (Score:5, Funny)
With the deck stacked entirely in his favor he still can't deliver.
I imagine many of his casino investors had the very same thought.
Re: (Score:3)
Now that said, any democrat who wasn't named Clinton would have wipe
Re: (Score:2)
Hell Jimmy Carter could have beaten him if he could have been talked into running.
Jimmy Carter's brain cancer would probably have beaten Trump
Re: (Score:2)
The only reason Trump was nominated was the R establishment saw this as a losing year.
If anyone but Hillary had been running, they would have just put up an establishment candidate, and almost certainly lost in the general.
Of course the Ds will take the exact WRONG lesson from this and pivot left. Giving Trump eight years.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
The only reason Trump was nominated was the R establishment saw this as a losing year.
If anyone but Hillary had been running, they would have just put up an establishment candidate, and almost certainly lost in the general.
Of course the Ds will take the exact WRONG lesson from this and pivot left. Giving Trump eight years.
So the Democrats can only win if they pivot right, essentially becoming establishment Republicans, which were trounced by Trump in the primary and who even you say would lose in the general to anyone but Hillary?
Good thinkin'!
Re: (Score:2)
They can't win by nominating a Casto loving red who has never worked an honest job in his life (Sanders).
Re: (Score:2)
All He Had To Do Was Appoint People (Score:2)
Trump wouldn't have needed Congressional approval, Senate confirmation, even a budget hearing. Just ask his Chief of Staff to hire some people. That's it. Done. Simple, promise kept, cross it off the list (uhh, is there a list?) Instead, he tweeted a lot of nonesense, rubber-stamped a bunch of stuff from Ryan and the Generals, and played golf at his estate on weekends at taxpayer expense.
Ok, I get it that some people just hate Dems, foam at the mouth and all. But this guy is doing a lot of nothing [washingtonpost.com], all
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing says taking the fight to the enemy like calling them a term they don't like being called.
I can only imagine how the Germany & Japan took to being called 'Jerries' & 'Japs', probably won the wore more than anything else.
Can we stop? (Score:2)
There is not a single person, anywhere, who actually expected him to even begin to deliver on this promise. He says whatever the hell he feels like saying in the moment and has absolutely no interest whatsoever in actually doing the work of running a country--then or now.
Please stop pretending otherwise. Things are bad enough without this layer of affectation.
Re: (Score:2)
This is funny as hell! (Score:1)
You really expected these people to keep their promises? Does everybody vote for them just so they can have something to complain about? Don't expect to be taken seriously when you consistently reelect over 95% of them. You reward them for lying, so I hope you don't expect them to stop doing so.
You mean Trump didn't keep his word?! (Score:1)
Continuous behaviors of ineptitude in the highest office of this land. With precedents like this being put in place, all of our future POTUS' don't even need to worry about lifting a finger in Washington.. You can just work on your golf game for four years on the taxpayer dime.
I knew it! (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
2.9 million MORE votes is not lost, unless you think the 14th Amendment does not apply to the right to vote!!!
Re: (Score:2)
Ok, I'm curious; how does the 14th make it so Clinton won?
Re: (Score:1)
At last, we finally have undeniable proof that Donald J. Trump is a deep cover Russian agent sent here decades ago to hand the U.S. over to Russia! And to think, they called us all delusional, hysterical crackpots, with zero critical thinking skills, all throwing childish temper tantrums because our candidate lost a close election. The fools! Vindication is now ours!
Haha. Love it.
Re: (Score:1)
Considering that many Trump advisers are under FBI investigation for collusion, that Trump owes tons of money to Russian banks, and that Donald Trump still can't speak a hurtful word about his puppet master Vladimir Putin, maybe you should examine your own critical thinking skills.
The FBI considers the Pee-Tape dossier to be a credible document, as they have corroborated several parts of that document.
Also attorney general Jeff Sessions lied under oath about his collusion with Russia.
But sure.. it's funny t
He has missed all of them. (Score:2)
Posted by a Mike Pence shadow account? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We just haven't had a Republican in the spot light to criticize. Don't worry we will alienate all parties equally.
Your literal voting machines are being hacked (Score:1)
In case you thought it went away after November, the Russian teams (which operate all over, not just in Russia) are still hacking physical machines and networks in US elections.
This past week.
Still going on.
Machines don't just "happen" to "break" in precincts with black and brown voters in a massively higher percentage by "accident".
But, hey, not like this is important. If you don't mind living in a police state.
The only thing that works is paper ballots mailed in and counted on non-networked optical scanne
Re: (Score:1)
Mhmmmm sure
.... Just be glad those chem trails haven't gotten you yet. This does prove what I've suspected all along though. Putin loves Americans but hates black people! Just like George Bush and his manufactured Katrina hurricane produced by the CIA's super secret huricaner conflagulation device.
Not a single thing you said makes any sense.
It's not his fault (Score:2)
Ya don't say (Score:1)
Trump? Plan? Surely you jest.
Okay... (Score:1)
Show of hands, who's actually shocked by this news?
Trump is full of all talk, little action, and most of that is misguided. He doesn't seem to have the first clue as to what he's doing, and his administration is either following that lead, or following Trump's only other plan, which is loot as much as possible before leaving office.
The Obama administration? (Score:2)
News for nerds? (Score:2)
More like news for people who aren't paying attention.
The administration is way behind on filling much more important positions than this. Last month suddenly reversed themselves on the US attorneys staying on until there are replacements... fine, but as of today there aren't any nominees for any of the 93 prosecutor positions, because they haven't filled the undersecretary level positions that do that. Justice is also missing a number of key appointees for national security positions.
There's the same sto
Re: (Score:2)
He gave his answer (Score:2)