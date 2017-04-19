Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


TED Wants To Remind Us That Ideas -- Not Politicians -- Shape the Future

Posted by msmash from the different-perspective dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Quartz report: Amid global political upheavals, TED curator Chris Anderson argues that ideas have never mattered more. "Ideas changes how people act and [shape] their long term perspective," he said in during a April 17 press briefing. "Politicians come and go and ideas are forever." He said TED -- two segments of which will be broadcast live in movie theaters this year -- wants to re-introduce civility into political discourse. "We want to avoid the zero sum game we see on cable television every day," said Anderson, noting that TED is a non-partisan organization and has historically featured controversial and intriguing thinkers from both sides of the political divide. In place of the shrill, headline-bait tenor of political spectacles, TED wants to take viewers to a place of "reasoned discourse" where big ideas can act as a bridge between opposing views. By creating an eclectic program -- including an entire session delivered in Spanish and another on artificial intelligence -- Anderson said he wants to steer the conversation away from government and politics. "With so much focus in politics, the world is in danger of forgetting that so much of what really changes the future happens outside completely of politics. It happens inside the mind of dreamers, designers, inventors, technologists, entrepreneurs," he said.

  • Wow! (Score:2)

    by fred911 ( 83970 )

    Do you mean that dialogue and not violence is a better way to solve problems? Most intelligent people know this. The problem is that most people aren't, intelligent.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Jhon ( 241832 )

      "Do you mean that dialogue and not violence is a better way to solve problems? Most intelligent people know this."

      Actually, dialogue is the ideal way to solve problems. However, you need to have two parties willing to talk and compromise. When one or both parties are unwilling to compromise violence is likely inevitable. Most intelligent people understand this.

      • Actually, dialogue is the ideal way to solve problems.

        Well, that's true.

        However, for the most part, the party/ideology from the left in the US that promotes itself as the party of diversity and tolerance, is ONLY tolerant of viewpoints they hold and not only will put you down for what you think (overusing terms like racist, etc) but will try to actively prevent you espousing your viewpoints at all in public (see recent colleges shutting down speakers coming to campus).

        How can you have a dialog, when one

  • Ideas Worth Censoring (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Kunedog ( 1033226 ) on Wednesday April 19, 2017 @01:29PM (#54264215)
    TED's been posting some hopelessly feminist content lately, and they know it, too, because they've disabled ratings and comments on those vids. They're also abusing the DMCA to shut down criticism:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    The DMCA-censored vid:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    And an update:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • "With so much focus in politics, the world is in danger of forgetting that so much of what really changes the future happens outside completely of politics. It happens inside the mind of dreamers, designers, inventors, technologists, entrepreneurs," he said.

    Until the politicians ban, mandate or regulate the science, technology or business.

  • TED abusers of the dmca, and sjw friendly (Score:3, Interesting)

    by sjwest ( 948274 ) on Wednesday April 19, 2017 @01:30PM (#54264221)

    The staff at ted might like lofty ideals but they are to be consumed not discussed - Bearing an Australian youtuber and others have been dmca'ed and Ted lost the fair use test.

    To call them communicators is a paradox when they censor too.

  • Freedom?
    Individual and Inalienable rights?
    Personal Responsibility?
    Limited Government?

  • An assertion too far (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There has been an ongoing debate in history comparing the macroscopic idea of history and the "Great Man" idea of history.

    From a macroscopic level, things like the industrial revolution (or more specifically, things like the invention of the Spinning Jenny) made societal changes inevitable. It was only a matter of time before the Monarchies feel in Europe. It could have been earlier or later by a few decades or centuries, but it was inevidible.

    From the "Great Man" level... it's hard to imagine if Nepolian d

  • Lets get real. Any idea big enough to scare big business or possibly deter the globalist agenda is bought up to ensure it's used appropriately (i.e. the new mass censorship on Google's Youtube).

  • I think that's the main point of the whole TED thing -- even if it is mostly a bunch of attention-seeking folks and academics desperately trying to promote themselves. The analysis is correct -- there isn't a lot of mainstream substantive discussion of things beyond politics and pop culture. You really have to go seek it out, and things like social media amplify the divide between intellectual and entertaining conversation.

    One of the things I really don't like about social media is its tendency to separate

  • No matter how much you think this, it shows that you missed the point. The reason that Politicians will ALWAYS shape the future is because there will ALWAYS be two people disagreeing on something. And when that happens, there is always a politician or a hundred just around the corner ready to take the "highest bidders" side.

    So until you can find a way to get people or keep people from bringing their problems to a politician, then you can remind us all you like, it will only fall upon deaf ears.

  • People do things -only some of which are ideologues.

