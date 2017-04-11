Sorry America, Your Taxes Aren't High (bloomberg.com) 128
Americans generally feel they're being over-taxed, especially around this time of the year. But is that really true? An article on Bloomberg investigates: The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development analyzed how 35 countries tax wage-earners, making it possible to compare tax burdens across the world's biggest economies. Each year, the OECD measures what it calls the "tax wedge," the gap between what a worker gets paid and what they actually spend or save. Included are income taxes, payroll taxes, and any tax credits or rebates that supplement worker income. Excluded are the countless other ways that governments levy taxes, such as sales and value-added taxes, property taxes, and taxes on investment income and gains. Guess who came out at the top of the list? No. Not the U.S. At the top are Belgium and France, while workers in Chile and New Zealand are taxed the least. America is in the bottom third.
Exactly. It's not the specific tax rate that annoys people.
It's the fact that the rich pay less (in terms of % income) than the middle class.
I easily get 33% taxes taken between state and Federal....
I've not looked exactly this year, but that's likely a good ballpark estimate.
Reminds, me I got an email from my CPA the other day, I need to look at it and sign forms, etc.....see how much I owe.
As for how much the "rich" pay. Hey, I can't blame them for taking every deduction, legal method of saving tax payments. I do the same as much as I possibly, legally can.
Accountants are amongst the most powerful people on earth. Bigger than lawyers.
It's the fact that the rich pay less (in terms of % income) than the middle class.
That's because earned income (wages) get taxed at a higher rate than investment income (rental properties, capital gains and dividends). Romney paid less in taxes because the majority of his income was investment. Obama paid more in taxes because the majority of his income was earned. Don't like the taxes you're paying? Convert earned income into investment income.
Dividends get taxed as income. So do stocks. Capital gains on stocks held for more than 1 year get taxed as capital gains.
It's not even that the rich have to be that smart to pay much less (if anything) in taxes. It's that they can afford to hire people to find/exploit every tax loophole they can. I feel relatively safe in assuming that Trump doesn't pour over his own tax returns every year making sure that everything is set up for him to pay as little as possible. He has people to do that for him.
It's that they can afford to hire people to find/exploit every tax loophole they can.
You can use that as an excuse or educate yourself on the tax laws. Earned income is taxed at the highest rates, investment income is taxed at a lower rate. Convert earned income into investment income and pay less in taxes.
That conversion can't technically be done. Even when executives get stocks and options, they pay income taxes on the market value of the stock when they receive it. When they hold that stock for over 1 year, the difference between its original valuation and its new valuation is taxed as capital gains. Dividends are taxed as income, always.
Let me ask, do you not seriously take EVERY legal deduction you can on your taxes? Do you go out of your way to pay more than you actually owe?!?!
You almost seem to be trying to put some morality spin on paying taxes.
It is not a moral obligation.
It is only a necessary evil....that should not be overly burdensome.
The US income tax system is highly progressive. Currently the bottom 45% of US households pay no federal income tax [marketwatch.com]. So when you look at the tax burden of the average American family (ie at the 50th percentile) that family is only paying a little federal income tax. To get to the number in the article it is other taxes like property tax, social security, state tax, etc.
Except NZ has more total Taxes, measuring them this way is weird, they really should be measured as % GDP.
NZ is about average for the OECD, US is still third from the bottom at 25%, but behind Mexico and Chile, not NZ and Chile.
15% GST is a lot of extra taxing not captured.
So you exclude half the taxes and what you get? (Score:5, Insightful)
So basically they really aren't counting the total real taxes paid, and aren't considering the value of those taxes. Not sure how really useful this comparison is at the end of the day.....
You need to spend more time on conservative websites.
Just going by what Grover Norquist says, all taxes are so bad as to be intolerable. Not only must any new tax be offset with a tax reduction somewhere else, but conservatives should all sign his pledge to not add any new taxes, ever, ever, ever.
You know, because the world is perfectly constant, and nothing unexpected ever happens.
By the time you take all that stuff into account the US is likely to be *way* further down the list. Property tax isn't high in the US (typically around 1.5% of the value of the property, which is similar to, or lower than council tax rates in the UK). Sales tax is typically extremely low (typically less than 6%), compared to the UK's 20% VAT. Taxes on fuel are typically extremely low 18.4/gal, compared to the UK's £2.19/gal (273/gal).
Re: (Score:3)
If they did not take into account state taxes, they also skipped city, township and county taxes. Sales tax can come from state, city and county, I think.
Gas taxis 18.4/gallon at the federal level, so it should be already in there, right? I am not sure. Anyway, state and city can add their own gas taxes.
Does the UK's VAT replace the income tax there or do both exist?
A more thorough report would be nice regardless of whether the U.S. is higher or lower on the chart.
A report for value obtained by those tax
VAT is an indirect (sales) tax, so it's collected alongside income tax.
VAT is an indirect (sales) tax, so it's collected alongside income tax.
VAT isn't very indirect, it is collected with every purchase. The only real difference between VAT and sales tax is that it is quoted as part of the purchase price while sales tax is a surprise at the register. Under VAT, a "10 pound widget" costs 10 pounds when you check out. Under sales tax, the 10 dollar widget winds up costing more.
Then again remember the second half of the equation. We are required to by health insurance and nothing is covered. We have to pay out of pocket on top of that to
Which sales tax were you quoting for the US? Federal? State? City? Parish/County?
Quite often in different parts the US in different states you can get hit by ALL of these.
And, you get hit by selling things use....buy a used car? Well, yep, you get taxed on that again (even though sales tax was paid for it new). And in many areas, you get property tax on that too annually.
Exactly my thoughts. Ignoring a lot of different tax avenues that governments utilize is one deficiency in the report. The other is the value provided. Ignoring whether the country should or should not provide services (i.e., healthcare), what the country does provide as part of taxation(s) should also be accounted. Well, I guess that could go into a separate report.
Capital gains in the US (15%) is typically substantially lower than in Europe (where it's usually around the 25% mark).
So is sales tax (typically around 6% depending on state), compared to somewhere around 20% VAT (depending on exact country) in Europe.
Adding it all together, US is still third from the bottom
http://ctj.org/ctjreports/2013... [ctj.org]
I will assert that the taxes to the -government- are not high in the US. However, there are "taxes", that one has fork over to businesses or else:
1: Health insurance.
2: Toll roads/commuting. There is no government interest in public transportation, so one has to have a vehicle and drive. This means forking over cash for car insurance, vehicle upkeep, parking, traffic costs, etc.
3: Pollution.
It ain't what you got, it's what you do with it that counts.
I was surprised to find that Canada pays less than the US overall.
And for that Canada has a rudimentary universal health care system, and the US has what?
Crumbling infrastructure and an overpriced military that funnels money into the military's suppliers and from there to the executives of those suppliers.
It's no wonder the US citizenry are so angry.
Peace
Sit down and shut up (Score:2)
I was filling my return in yesterday. I was owing the feds $200 until I put in my mortgage interest deduction. Suddenly Uncle Sam owed me $2000. Property taxes are negligible given the system that's skewed in favor of home owners who take a massive benefit from the general population's tax contributions. It's a huge driver of income inequality.
Do they include health care premiums as a tax? That's what the courts ruled they were after all. Also, don't forget high state income taxes in California and high property taxes in states like Texas and Illinois.
Relativity (Score:1)
Sorry, but you've only been stabbed in an artery, so it's not actually bad compared to this guy was was shot in the face.
Agreed (Score:2, Insightful)
I may be forced in to bankruptcy by medical bills but at least I'm FREE!
It's relative (Score:1, Interesting)
The nice kind of rape (Score:4, Insightful)
"Yes, you're getting forcibly fucked in the ass, but the dick's on the small side, so it's okay."
Re: (Score:3)
I'm loving all you whiners comparing paying for civilization to all kinds of gruesome murder and rape.
Not entirely sure I'd call dropping tens of thousands of bombs per year, bailing out megacorporations, and imprisoning non-violent drug offenders "civilization."
Re: (Score:2)
"and imprisoning non-violent drug offenders "civilization.""
Posting non-anonymously because I need to point out your naivety.
I take issue with this. My daughter (10 years old at the time) was kidnapped and brutally raped by someone who was considered a "low risk" drug offender.
all kinds of gruesome murder and rape.
You know, really, it's a 'bang for the buck' thing. Some of those places with really high taxes even have humane prisons. And also, with a few less potholes, you might hear a little less 'whining'.
Re: (Score:2)
I wouldn't mind paying for civilization. I wish we had some.
Yes they are too (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes they are, for a non-socialized country they sure are. I pay over 50% in combined taxes, regulatory fees and permits, and still have to shell out more for things like healthcare and get no government benefit because I "make too much." So bite me.
US taxes are VISIBLE (Score:2)
In the UK almost noone fills in a tax return for income tax. VAT - the sales tax - is always added to the displayed price, not afterwards. The ONLY tax of which this is not true is the local property tax; you have to pay that separately. Lo and behold, that's the one that the government works hard to freeze...
Health Care (Score:5, Interesting)
Since health insurance is required by the government it is a tax, even if you don't want to call it that.
Why is that figure omitted from the comparison?
Because the vast majority of people get healthcare through their employer or provided by the government and don't have to explicitly purchase it?
http://kff.org/other/state-indicator/total-population/?currentTimeframe=0&sortModel=%7B%22colId%22:%22Location%22,%22sort%22:%22asc%22%7D [kff.org]
What does it matter if it's your employer paying it directly, or paying the money to you and you paying it? The route the money takes shouldn't make a difference.
I live in the Netherlands. The lowest tax bracket here is 36%, which seems surprisingly close to the 37% we ended up with in the table. The highest bracket is 52%, and it kicks in at around 67000 euro (i.e. it's not just for the extremely rich).
Re: (Score:2)
Why is that figure omitted from the comparison?
Pretty much the same reason that the Iraq War is 'off the books'. You gotta make the sale.
It's not about how much you pay in taxes... (Score:1)
it's about what your government provides in return.
Yeah, well... (Score:2)
You get the biggest, best-equipped military in the world. One (admittedly large by area and population) nation, effectively dominating a large portion of the planet and strongly influencing the rest. If you take off the gloves, you could take on the entire world and win.
You've done that at the expense of healthcare, education, and social programs. It's a choice you make every election cycle.
I have a right wing nutjob friend on Facebook (Score:1)
who only ever posts on two subjects: 1) How all forms of taxation are legally sanctioned theft and tyranny and 2) How she absolutely supports increasing military spending and having the biggest and most powerful military in the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Get a fucking job, and quit trying to be a sponge off society.
But think of what they get for their taxes (Score:1)
Free single-payer healthcare, free college for all citizens, France has a higher happiness index because they work fewer hours - all these things their taxes go to. Most of us pay 32% according to their chart, or a third of our income in taxes, so what is this article really showing? And then you have Mitt Romney who famously pays $13%. The richer you are in the USA, the less you pay.
Let's have an apples to aplpes comparison (Score:5, Insightful)
For example, if a country's taxes include universal health care, then the equivalent cost to Americans would be taxes + healthcare costs, not just taxes. Same in regards to things like universal access to education (including college), or a better social support net for elders past working age.
Comparing buckets that are supposed to cover differing things and noticing they are differing sizes really doesn't show anything at all. It's a false equivalency that's misleading at best.
The problem with that comparison is that much of the US healthcare "System" (if you can call it that) is for profit, with costs and expenses that are way out of line with the rest of the world and is far less efficient at delivering good effective care.
The suggestions you make are just as invalid as what you're claiming. The real problem with the US is that people have been hoodwinked into thinking that taxes are the evil, rather than questioning why other necessary expenses (Healthcare, higher education) h
You are right, but thats not really the way most americans think of their taxes. Raising taxes is a hard line for a ton of americans and it doesn't matter what we get in return for it, so we will never have universal healthcare if the idea of raising taxes is so vilified. Even if the tax increase was far less than what we pay now for insurance (which it likely would)
I find myself getting angry at tax time (Score:1)
It's a knee jerk reaction because I can see the money coming out of my paycheck. The logical part of my brain knows I'm being foolish, and that I've lost way more to falling wages in the IT sector than I've ever lost to taxes. But my lizard brain kicks in every year in April with a mix of anger and fear.
Because they cherry pick the numbers... (Score:5, Interesting)
Forgot to ad the forced insurance payments that are in fact taxes. $900 a month for both my wife and I. I pay more in taxes+the forced insurance payment than the canadians do and they dont have to pay co-pays and their pharmaceuticals are not allowed to be price gouged.
So add that in and now you have the REAL number to compare, because those countries all have universal healthcare for their citizens.
Payment vs Service (Score:5, Interesting)
Americans may pay less taxes, but we also get far fewer services.
The closest we have to retirement pensions is Social Security, which is a laughable amount of money. In other countries, you can retire without dedicating a chunk of salary to a gambling scheme---the ubiquitous 401K.
We have no public health care, so we pay higher costs out of our own salaries.
Our public education system is woefully underfunded, and higher education is very costly. It would be nice if everyone smart enough to be a doctor or an engineer could just decide to go to school. Who knows?---it might even help with the health care costs and H1B issues if students didn't have to mortgage their futures just for a chance at those professions.
Let's not forget the embarrassing state of our infrastructure. If a bridge collapses, maybe the media frenzy will force the politicians to do something. Until then, they can rust, rot, or erode away.
Idiotic article (Score:1)
No, American taxes (other then the corporate tax) are not high - compared to countries that are run by tyrants or countries that have bought-in to Marxist economics, etc
its not so much about taxes but how used! (Score:2)
When income tax was created the peoples voice was disconnected and so today a great deal of taxes are used in a manner the taxpayers would not approve of. And there is a problem with Americans have viable and heard voice in their government business. Soooo http://3seas.org/pmwiki-gov/ [3seas.org] read, share and with your representatives so they may actually know how to represent you. And know, they don't just work in their respective states but on teams in congress.
I would absolutely willingly pay more tax if I received services I need for that additional tax, at a price lower than I could otherwise obtain those services. That's pretty much the philosophy that has made the tax rates in the Nordic countries so high.
Deception - just one kind of tax. (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem isn't that just one tax - the payroll/income tax being high.
It's that after you pay that you still have to pay social-security (which isn't operating in the way it commissioned to operate), the medicare, state income tax (in most states), health insurance - which in now a tax per the supreme court [washingtonpost.com], car inspection, vehicle registration, property tax, sales tax at the register, "universal service fee", among other things that creep in we are much more highly taxed than we get credit for when you're only looking at payroll/income.
For a couple of years I was at 53% removed from my paycheck before I got paid, THEN the sales tax etc.... happened.
Just slice taxes in half (Score:1)
Just let the taxes slice in half. Less taxes is better. Fck the socialists.
Fucked survey, is fucked. (Score:3)
"...Excluded are the countless other ways that governments levy taxes, such as sales and value-added taxes, property taxes, and taxes on investment income and gains. Guess who came out at the top of the list? No. Not the U.S.
Guess who made an accurate tax survey? No. Not the OECD.
What the fuck is the point of a survey on tax burden when you're going to exclude a lot of it? My property taxes aren't some meaningless number, paid for by scrounging loose change from underneath my car seat.
This survey is as pointless as asking what megacorps pay in taxes every year...you know, excluding tax loopholes of course...
Not relative (Score:3)
Having taxes that are too high is not a relative observation. It's a benefit vs cost issue. Are the taxes we pay being used effectively? Do we pay more into the system than we need to? Is there a lot of graft in the system? Are taxes creating new government organizations that reduce individual freedom without providing something of equivalent value to society in exchange? Are the services we're paying for something that we democratically agree is necessary and useful or are the services the remnants of failed policy? Do our taxes get funneled into bailing out rich banks instead of helping the middle class or helping the poor move up into the middle class?
Just because the US pays less taxes than Sweden does not mean we are denied the right to point out that taxes are too high. It's relative to what we as a society want and what we actually get from those taxes, and not relative to what a person in another countries pays.
Also remember your intro to macroeconomics course. Saving money versus spending money has serious economic repercussions. And it is going to be difficult to compare different cultures and economies based on those metrics. Americans are not savers, and we tend to run our economy with the heat turned up higher than some other countries would find comfortable. (for better or for worse)
If the entire Earth had the same tax rate, we wouldn't say that taxes were average. What if the tax was 95% of your income above $10k? That would be high, but it wouldn't be higher relative to any other country if they were all the same. The argument is ridiculous.
US government is dysfunctional (Score:2)
Americans hate paying taxes because the US government is dysfunctional and doesn't use the tax money wisely. Here in Canada, we pay a lot more taxes than in the US, but there are far fewer people angry at the tax level than in the US because we get things for our money, most notably universal single-payer health care.
In counties like Sweden and Denmark that have really high tax rates, most people are OK with that because the government provides many services.
Not yet... (Score:2)
Wait, this is a surprise? (Score:2)
Did anybody actually think that US taxes were high? They're pretty low, I pay way more income tax and sales tax than an American would, so I always assumed that Americans knew that their taxes were really low.
They missed property and sales taxes (Score:2)
I pay 10% of my salary in property taxes, and an assortment of sales taxes - neither of these are part of the article's analysis.
It might help if we actually saw more benefit from our taxes. Improved services and infrastructure, universal healthcare, improvements to education... but instead most of the money I pay in taxes goes to buying more military hardware and endless wars.
But probably not, people are shockingly blind to the benefits of living in a society, believing instead that their rugged individualism would serve them better.
It might help if we actually saw more benefit from our taxes.
Done [wordpress.com].