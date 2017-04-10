Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Government United States Politics

Russian Arrested in Spain 'Over US Election Hacking' (bbc.com) 103

Posted by msmash from the mystery-intensifies dept.
Spanish police have arrested a Russian programmer for alleged involvement in "hacking" the US election, BBC reported Monday, citing local press reports From the report: Pyotr Levashov, arrested on 7 April in Barcelona, has now been remanded in custody. A "legal source" also told the AFP news agency that Mr Levashov was the subject of an extradition request by the US. The request is due to be examined by Spain's national criminal court, the agency added. El Confidencial, a Spanish news website, has said that Mr Levashov's arrest warrant was issued by US authorities over suspected "hacking" that helped Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Or to word it in a more objective way: over suspected "hacking" that help expose the corruption in Hillary's campaign.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by SirSlud ( 67381 )

      good lord

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yes, as we learn that Donald Trump is a foreign agent beholden to Vladamir Putin's KGB I think we can all agree it was worth losing our country to a foreign government to keep Hillary from being President.

      When we ponder the implications of Donald Trump's subservience to a hostile foreign government, it's important to remember that Hillary Clinton sent emails.

      Emails! Can you believe that?! She sent emails.

      Bring on the Russian puppet - We can't have a Clinton presidency!!

    • There'sâ a big difference between a primary (where you are allowed to use almost any method you like to choose your candidate) and an election (where intentionally disenfranchising one candidate is not allowed). Apparently you don't know that difference.
    • There's mounting evidence that Russia hacked voter rolls and shared them with people involved with the Trump campaign. The theory being the data was used to target ad buys and campaigning. It would explain how Trump ran such a stellar campaign with so few resources. Then there's the entire fake news thing. It doesn't do any good to have all that fake news if you can't get it in front of people's eyeballs.

      I don't like the idea that a Russian propaganda machine helped choose our president. Maybe you feel

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        There's mounting evidence that Russia hacked voter rolls and shared them with people involved with the Trump campaign.

        No there's not.

        I don't like the idea that a Russian propaganda machine helped choose our president. Maybe you feel different. Maybe you're one of those Russians.

        Don't look now, rsilvergun, the ebil rooskies are hiding under your bed!

      • I for one am a Russian, and I frankly don't care who wins on american elections. It's obvious to me that this whole story is made up to whitewash Hilary's fuckups in her campaign that alienated people so much that they voted for the designated "joke candidate". However the very idea that associating something with Russians can automatically vilify it seems very insulting and ridiculous to me.

  • Can someone explain what the Russians hacked? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Let's assume they got all the DNC mail and released it. How was that hacking the election? Hacking the election would be changing votes in a database.

    If someone finds out that a candidate murders babies, I would prefer they release it...and not be arrested for "hacking the election".

    • Breaking in is illegal (Score:3, Informative)

      by XXongo ( 3986865 )

      Let's assume they got all the DNC mail and released it. How was that hacking the election?

      If you actually read the article, it states "El Confidencial, a Spanish news website, has said that Mr Levashov's arrest warrant was issued by US authorities over suspected "hacking" that helped Donald Trump's campaign."

      So there are two statements there.
      1. Mr Levashov was arrested for suspected "hacking", and
      2. this suspected "hacking" helped Donald Trump's campaign.

      Breaking into the DNC computers and stealing e-mail is illegal. Period. This was done, plausibly, on behalf of Russia: http://www.bbc.com [bbc.com]

  • Reminder: "Hacking" was mere illumination (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @02:04PM (#54208443)

    The only way "Hacking" affected the election was that things Hillary and the DNC said in private became public. So I don't think it makes a lot of sense to claim the election was really "hacked", it's just the more you know about what Hilary really thinks the less likely you are to vote for her.

    In the same vein every major newspaper was trying for a year or so to "hack" the election with negative stories about Trump, most of which turned out to be false... so that was actually a lot worse than the Russians simply illuminating the truth.

    • Re: Reminder: "Hacking" was mere illumination (Score:4, Interesting)

      by cunina ( 986893 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @02:07PM (#54208475)
      Which stories in major news outlets about Trump were false, though? Name one.

      • Re: Reminder: "Hacking" was mere illumination (Score:4, Informative)

        by roccomaglio ( 520780 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @02:32PM (#54208737)
        There was the list of Russian propaganda outfits who helped trump supplied by PropOrNot. There was the Russians Hacking the electrical grid. They linked that to Trump via the Trump Russia hacking angle. The was the WaPo Op-Ed claiming Trump’s OMB Pick was unqualified because he never served on Budget Committee, except he did. http://www.mediaite.com/online... [mediaite.com]

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        THE 'FAKE NEWS' LIST

        1 — Politico reported that a company overseen by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had foreclosed on a 90-year-old woman for due to a 27-cent payment error. The Competitive Enterprise Institute determined that there was no foreclosure and a different company was involved. .@tedfrank shreds @politico on Mnunchin story
        2 — CNN reported that Nancy Sinatra was "not happy" Trump's first inaugural dance to her dad's "My Way." She reacted, "Why do you lie, CNN?"

        3 — The New York

    • Re:Reminder: "Hacking" was mere illumination (Score:4, Informative)

      by cant_get_a_good_nick ( 172131 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @02:32PM (#54208729)

      By your metaphor, i can take your wallet and take your credit card, since you're just going to hand it over to a store anyway. I mean, it's the same thing right? Information wants to be free and all that.

      Hillary lost for a bunch of reasons, including Comey, including hacks, including the fact that she had the wrong message, including after having to listen to a black man for 8 years white males didn't want to listen to a woman. And ignore all the times where the US interferes in other elections. Anyone remember the "don't elect Lula or we'll make things hard for you" we said to Brazil?

      But ignore all that. They hacked the mail servers, current law is that is a crime, they should be punished.

      • The proper metaphor would be stealing a stolen credit card - most people honestly wouldn't care if a credit card thief had his stolen credit cards stolen in turn. Amazingly, the press has turned the Russian hacking thing into a story about the hacking, and have pretty much ignored what the hack revealed (e.g. Hillary being emailed debate questions in advance, making the televised debates a sham).

        If a stowaway hiding the bowels of a ship points out the ship is sinking, do you fret over punishing the stow

      • By your metaphor

        I didn't employ any metaphors. Early warning sign for this post!

        i can take your wallet and take your credit card, since you're just going to hand it over to a store anyway.

        WTF? That is exactly unlike Hillary/DNC private emails being unveiled in any way. They were never going to be public until made so by the hackers.

        Plus as a bonus bit of stupid, do you REALLY hand over your whole WALLET to a store when you buy something?

        Hillary lost for a bunch of reasons, including...

        The most bullshit l

    • The only way "Hacking" affected the election was that things Hillary and the DNC said in private became public.

      I'm pretty sure Donald Trump, and perhaps every other Presidential candidate in history, have said things in private that if they became public would result in them losing the election, so that's a big problem.

      • I'm pretty sure Donald Trump, and perhaps every other Presidential candidate in history, have said things in private that if they became public would result in them losing the election

        Trump DID say something in private, that was made public also - the whole "grabbing" fiasco.

        It would have ended any other candidate, and indeed many were sure that was the end of Trump. Even many Republicans said he should end his candidacy.

        But EVEN with that, Trump still won because (on the whole) what Hilary did and support

    • And this, ladies and gents, is what a partisan hack looks like when modeling his shiny new tinfoil hat.

    • The DNC stuff was minor (Score:4, Interesting)

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @02:43PM (#54208877)
      and esoteric. It didn't even register with voters. OTOH there's evidence linking the Russians to the "Bernie Bros" campaign (not that folks don't love Bernie, he's the most popular politician in America today and for good reason). Then there's the mounting evidence that Russia hacked voter rolls and shared that data with team Trump. That sorta data is a gold mine beyond value and if true that more than anything would explain Trump's win.

      • The DNC stuff was minor and esoteric. It didn't even register with voters.

        Are you nuts? It registered strongly with EVERY Bernie Sanders supporter. Search Twitter around that time and you'll find it was far from "esoteric" that Sanders had been ejected from the race by the DNC leadership.

        Then there's the mounting evidence that Russia hacked voter rolls

        Where is that exactly? The only effort ever put forth (by the Green party) showed no Russian involvement and resulted in a few more votes for Trump than we

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Arkh89 ( 2870391 )

      I think the term "hacking" for the election fits perfectly... in the context of the tech audience here. Because hacking does not have, for us, the same meaning that it acquired through the media : that of breaching electronic systems, most often for criminal gain (note the extra negative connotation).
      Instead, here its meaning is about finding and implementing a subversive approach to work around the limitations or rules of a system : all the news manipulation, polls, fact-checking wars are the expressions o

    • "election hacking" is a very disingenuous way to refer to what happened. Everyone is treating it like votes were fraudulent, when what really happened was fraudulent activity was exposed via hacking. This should actually be a good thing.

      But the truth doesn't matter as much as the narrative.

  • As an american im always deeply concerned when our witch hunts proceed without so much as a ghoulish evil monster to subject to ye olde tribulations. After this, I suspect the good witch -- whos time it was to be elected to president because she did the mannequin challenge-- will prevail and righteousness will be restored to america.

  • Bigger hack (Score:5, Insightful)

    by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @02:15PM (#54208543)

    The biggest hack to support Trump was to put Hillary forward as a candidate.

    • Re:Bigger hack (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Mike Van Pelt ( 32582 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @02:38PM (#54208811)

      Hillary being the Democrat candidate was just party politics as usual. I think the hack was to get a completely non-viable candidate trumped (ha) up as the Republican candidate to pave the way for the coronation of Her Hillaryness. Note how NBC News sat on the "Grab the Cat" video all through the primaries, when it might have done some good, in order to ("Oh, *please* let it be Trump!") spring it as an October Surprise.

      Also, note the utterly absurd way the "debates" were handled. The immoderators (deliberately?) steered the "debates" in such a way as to dumb them down into ridiculousness, which plays to Trump's strengths, such as they are.

      I think the biggest factor in Trump's win is that the attitude of Hillary and most of the Democratic Party, which is basically "How dare those unwashed nobodies in flyover country fail to show proper gratitude that their betters are willing to take up the burden of running their lives for them?!?", doesn't really play well in those parts of the country they show such open and complete contempt for.

  • If its true, what makes what he did any different than what the USA does all the time in other countries? The difference is that the USA uses missiles to change another nations political power sometimes.

  • Can't we all just get along?!?!? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mtmiller100 ( 884473 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @02:26PM (#54208655)
    and find some common ground... like the fact that Hillary and The Donald are BOTH scumbags who don't deserve to be president?

    • Re:Can't we all just get along?!?!? (Score:4)

      by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @02:29PM (#54208691) Homepage

      I really have a issue here. I really wanted to mod you up but I also want to comment on this thread. But but when it comes right down to it. I think you are spot on.

    • I wish more people looked at things this way instead of total polarization.

    • and find some common ground... like the fact that Hillary and The Donald are BOTH scumbags who don't deserve to be president?

      And right there you have the issue with the USA as a "liberal democracy". How can it be a liberal democracy when the "democracy" part gives voters the choice between a vile rich callous selfish lying warmonger and a vile rich callous selfish lying warmonger? And how liberal can it be when absolutely no one in the senior ranks of the government - or of either major political party - is in the least liberal?

      I use the word "liberal" in its original and correct sense:

      liberal
      n adjective
      1 respectful and acc

      • Both of the major political parties have devolved into businesses, which sell our tax dollars to those who can pay. The words that come out of their mouths are just "advertising" to entice the people to vote for them. On occasion, we actually hold them accountable for their deceptive advertising, but not very often. It is basically Coke vs Pepsi, where the cola who's ads appealed to the most voters, gains power and gets to wallow in, and sell, our tax dollars.

      • Here's a good example of how the word "liberal" is now used by some to mean its exact opposite:

        http://theduran.com/democrats-... [theduran.com]

        The Democratic Party, many of whose members consider themselves "liberals", apparently wants one of its elected legislators to be (unconstitutionally) ejected from Congress because of something she said. Now that is illiberal, because liberals believe in freedom (as far as possible) - including freedom of speech. Of course the freedom of legislators to speak their minds is, if poss

    • Hillary and The Donald are BOTH scumbags who don't deserve to be president?

      You have highlighted a very important issue: how our voting system works. If we used ranked voting in the US, we would have a more representative government. I mean that in the literal sense that they would be mathematically more representative of who people want to vote for. The question you should be asking is how we can we improve our voting system.

    • I'm with ya. When they were both running and now, I still have the same opinion. Neither of these douchenozzles deserved to be up there running as the public face of the US. I don't know how many times I said, before the election, "Man, I don't know who I want to vote for...Both of these people are unfit corrupted assholes". I didn't vote for either of them in the end, and I'm proud to admit that fact in public. Say what you want, I didn't have to vote for them and I took that right and went with it. I kne

  • Absurd (Score:3)

    by Archtech ( 159117 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @02:34PM (#54208759)

    What ridiculous nonsense! Everyone knows Putin did it.

  • MOD: Please Fix article title (Score:4, Insightful)

    by exabrial ( 818005 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @02:52PM (#54208947)
    He's not being arrested for "hacking the election" he's being arrested because of other crimes:

    * https://krebsonsecurity.com/20... [krebsonsecurity.com]
    * https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]

