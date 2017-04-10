Russian Arrested in Spain 'Over US Election Hacking' (bbc.com) 136
Spanish police have arrested a Russian programmer for alleged involvement in "hacking" the US election, BBC reported Monday, citing local press reports. From the report: Pyotr Levashov, arrested on 7 April in Barcelona, has now been remanded in custody. A "legal source" also told the AFP news agency that Mr Levashov was the subject of an extradition request by the US. The request is due to be examined by Spain's national criminal court, the agency added. El Confidencial, a Spanish news website, has said that Mr Levashov's arrest warrant was issued by US authorities over suspected "hacking" that helped Donald Trump's campaign.
over suspected "hacking" that helped Donald Trump (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
good lord
Re: (Score:1)
What? We FINALLY caught the Russians "RED" handed? Game over. The Russians should of kept their hands off the US election. Hillary would of won 90+ of the votes. It is time to Impeach Trump.
Re: (Score:1)
Predictable baying of the hounds from the Hillary camp.
Too late to have any real relevance since there's been ample time to create fake evidence.
Re: (Score:2)
Predictable baying of the hounds from the Hillary camp.
Too late to have any real relevance since there's been ample time to create fake evidence.
the irony is strong in this one!
Re: (Score:3)
Mod me down and I will become stronger than you could possibly imagine!
:)
Re: (Score:2)
Dude, you got trolled.
:)
Re: (Score:3)
Oh yes. Now this is getting interesting. Anyone care to place a wager on how hard Fox News will try to spin this?
Re: over suspected "hacking" that helped Donald Tr (Score:4, Interesting)
Probably just as hard as BBC proposed it the way they did as a Trump conspiracy vs a Clinton scandal. Nothing new here.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It is still a shame that Nixon's resignation over shadowed his accomplishments while in office. He got the US military out of Vietnam. He visited China to personally open a diplomatic channel between China and the US. That action on his part kicked off the US's most successful regime operation in history. It brought China into the international trade and financial markets which changed them from a poor and inward looking Communist regime into one of the most capitalistic countries on the planet. China has not been a communist country for a long time no matter what they call their country. Nixon also created the EPA which has been one of the most successful government agencies since it was created.
yeah and that war on drugs he started.. that wasn't a total fiscal black hole at all was it? not a waste of time, energy, money and lives? Nixon was a twat
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Actually Nixed did not get ousted for having the re-election team break into DNC Headquarters and plant bugs.
Nixon got ousted for covering up the issue after he learned of it. Nixon did not direct it to happen. Nixon covered it up after the fact.
erm.. there's quite a bit more to it than that and it was very clear he had involvement from inception to execution and over up.. hoisted by his own petard
,his own recording were used as evidence and proved knowledge all the way from the start to the end.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, now there's a bit of historical revisionism. Watergate was more than just a coverup, it also lead directly to the Oval Office as the source of the whole conspiracy, not merely just the coverup of the break-in. Any "exoneration" of Nixon comes from the fact that investigators could find no direct evidence that tied Nixon to the actual DNC break-in scheme. The whole matter of 18 minutes of erased tape has long been since as the smoke that lead to the fire that was Nixon's direct involvement in the entire
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Yes, as we learn that Donald Trump is a foreign agent beholden to Vladamir Putin's KGB I think we can all agree it was worth losing our country to a foreign government to keep Hillary from being President.
When we ponder the implications of Donald Trump's subservience to a hostile foreign government, it's important to remember that Hillary Clinton sent emails.
Emails! Can you believe that?! She sent emails.
Bring on the Russian puppet - We can't have a Clinton presidency!!
Re: (Score:2)
Yes but Trump has been quite ungrateful for Putin's decisive support during the election, not to mention Russian financial support of his businesses for many years. What kind of businessman is he to renege on a such a sweetheart deal from Putin?
He has yet to cancel sanctions against Russia. And he has yet to return Alaska back to Russia, which was illegally sold by the Emperer Alexander II against the will of the Russian people. Returning Alaska will also finally help prove that Sara Palin can actually s
And by objective, you mean partisan (Score:2)
There's more than the DNC hack ya know (Score:1)
I don't like the idea that a Russian propaganda machine helped choose our president. Maybe you feel
Re: (Score:1)
There's mounting evidence that Russia hacked voter rolls and shared them with people involved with the Trump campaign.
No there's not.
I don't like the idea that a Russian propaganda machine helped choose our president. Maybe you feel different. Maybe you're one of those Russians.
Don't look now, rsilvergun, the ebil rooskies are hiding under your bed!
Re:There's more than the DNC hack ya know (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
During the campaign Trump at various points said that he would end sanctions on Russia that are costing your economy billions of dollars (rubles) and recognize Crimea. The ruble has lost 45% of its value from the sanctions. These Russian scandals that have plagued Trump and that even most Republicans in congress do not seem to share Trump's opinions on Russia have likely prevented Trump's stances on Russia from going forward. If Trump succeeds in his pro-Russia objectives, you can't say that it wouldn't
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think you are confusing the Clinton campaign with the Trump campaign. Clinton used targeted ad buys and voter rolls, Trump just tweeted insanity and was given billions in free coverage. That's why she lost, by deciding to pull resources from places where she lost by 20K, swinging the electoral college. But why would a 30 year veteran of public service understand the election process?
Why would Trump pay for anything he was getting for free from the media? I have heard anywhere from the low billions to
Lock him up! Lock him up! (Score:1)
Can someone explain what the Russians hacked? (Score:3, Insightful)
Let's assume they got all the DNC mail and released it. How was that hacking the election? Hacking the election would be changing votes in a database.
If someone finds out that a candidate murders babies, I would prefer they release it...and not be arrested for "hacking the election".
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Damn off topic troll
RE: the Paul Allen's yacht, it was on the other side of the world. That incident was in Grand Cayman, not in Australia. Bleaching is still a much bigger threat than his boat (http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/01/160129-paul-allen-yacht-tatoosh-damages-cayman-coral-reef/)
Breaking in is illegal (Score:3, Informative)
Let's assume they got all the DNC mail and released it. How was that hacking the election?
If you actually read the article, it states "El Confidencial, a Spanish news website, has said that Mr Levashov's arrest warrant was issued by US authorities over suspected "hacking" that helped Donald Trump's campaign."
So there are two statements there.
1. Mr Levashov was arrested for suspected "hacking", and
2. this suspected "hacking" helped Donald Trump's campaign.
Breaking into the DNC computers and stealing e-mail is illegal. Period. This was done, plausibly, on behalf of Russia: http://www.bbc.com [bbc.com]
Reminder: "Hacking" was mere illumination (Score:5, Insightful)
The only way "Hacking" affected the election was that things Hillary and the DNC said in private became public. So I don't think it makes a lot of sense to claim the election was really "hacked", it's just the more you know about what Hilary really thinks the less likely you are to vote for her.
In the same vein every major newspaper was trying for a year or so to "hack" the election with negative stories about Trump, most of which turned out to be false... so that was actually a lot worse than the Russians simply illuminating the truth.
Re: Reminder: "Hacking" was mere illumination (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: Reminder: "Hacking" was mere illumination (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
THE 'FAKE NEWS' LIST
1 — Politico reported that a company overseen by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had foreclosed on a 90-year-old woman for due to a 27-cent payment error. The Competitive Enterprise Institute determined that there was no foreclosure and a different company was involved.
.@tedfrank shreds @politico on Mnunchin story
2 — CNN reported that Nancy Sinatra was "not happy" Trump's first inaugural dance to her dad's "My Way." She reacted, "Why do you lie, CNN?"
3 — The New York
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, the other AC has it right. I saw it live on TV on CNN. They were claiming she was upset because they used the song, and were trying to stir up some ballyhoo about it. THEN she came out with the "Why do you lie, CNN?" tweet.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Bakers dozen of rape accusations who all showed up for an October surprise, and then poof gone!
His previous wife had her rape accusations removed rather quickly, and she made hers LONG before Trump showed any political ambitions. In the case of the ex-wife her sudden change of heart was probably down to a financial pay off.
The more recent women accusing Trump of sexual assault all reported getting dozens of death threats and had negative encounters with Trump's vigilante storm troopers on the streets. It's no surprise they are quieter now.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Social" hacking doesn't exist.
Hacking involves a computer. People have been trying to sway public opinion in the way they want since the creation of the concept of an election. That doesn't make it "social hacking".
Re: (Score:2)
That's social engineering, not hacking, you clown. It's a meatspace escalation of privilege attack, and is absolutely not hacking. Hacking involves attacking a machine and getting it to exhibit unexpected or unintended behavior.
Re:Reminder: "Hacking" was mere illumination (Score:5, Informative)
By your metaphor, i can take your wallet and take your credit card, since you're just going to hand it over to a store anyway. I mean, it's the same thing right? Information wants to be free and all that.
Hillary lost for a bunch of reasons, including Comey, including hacks, including the fact that she had the wrong message, including after having to listen to a black man for 8 years white males didn't want to listen to a woman. And ignore all the times where the US interferes in other elections. Anyone remember the "don't elect Lula or we'll make things hard for you" we said to Brazil?
But ignore all that. They hacked the mail servers, current law is that is a crime, they should be punished.
Re: (Score:3)
If a stowaway hiding the bowels of a ship points out the ship is sinking, do you fret over punishing the stow
My God, it's full of Stupid! (Score:2)
By your metaphor
I didn't employ any metaphors. Early warning sign for this post!
i can take your wallet and take your credit card, since you're just going to hand it over to a store anyway.
WTF? That is exactly unlike Hillary/DNC private emails being unveiled in any way. They were never going to be public until made so by the hackers.
Plus as a bonus bit of stupid, do you REALLY hand over your whole WALLET to a store when you buy something?
Hillary lost for a bunch of reasons, including...
The most bullshit l
Re: (Score:3)
The only way "Hacking" affected the election was that things Hillary and the DNC said in private became public.
I'm pretty sure Donald Trump, and perhaps every other Presidential candidate in history, have said things in private that if they became public would result in them losing the election, so that's a big problem.
Did they now (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure Donald Trump, and perhaps every other Presidential candidate in history, have said things in private that if they became public would result in them losing the election
Trump DID say something in private, that was made public also - the whole "grabbing" fiasco.
It would have ended any other candidate, and indeed many were sure that was the end of Trump. Even many Republicans said he should end his candidacy.
But EVEN with that, Trump still won because (on the whole) what Hilary did and support
Re: Reminder: "Hacking" was mere illumination (Score:2)
The DNC stuff was minor (Score:3, Interesting)
So wrong (Score:4, Informative)
The DNC stuff was minor and esoteric. It didn't even register with voters.
Are you nuts? It registered strongly with EVERY Bernie Sanders supporter. Search Twitter around that time and you'll find it was far from "esoteric" that Sanders had been ejected from the race by the DNC leadership.
Then there's the mounting evidence that Russia hacked voter rolls
Where is that exactly? The only effort ever put forth (by the Green party) showed no Russian involvement and resulted in a few more votes for Trump than were originally counted.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the term "hacking" for the election fits perfectly... in the context of the tech audience here. Because hacking does not have, for us, the same meaning that it acquired through the media : that of breaching electronic systems, most often for criminal gain (note the extra negative connotation).
Instead, here its meaning is about finding and implementing a subversive approach to work around the limitations or rules of a system : all the news manipulation, polls, fact-checking wars are the expressions o
Re:Reminder: "Hacking" was mere illumination (Score:4, Insightful)
"election hacking" is a very disingenuous way to refer to what happened. Everyone is treating it like votes were fraudulent, when what really happened was fraudulent activity was exposed via hacking. This should actually be a good thing.
But the truth doesn't matter as much as the narrative.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, it was a good thing in the same way that racial profiling by the police is a good thing because it gets criminals off the streets. Right? Or is there some value in equal enforcement?
thank goodness. (Score:2)
Bigger hack (Score:5, Insightful)
The biggest hack to support Trump was to put Hillary forward as a candidate.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Bigger hack (Score:5, Insightful)
Hillary being the Democrat candidate was just party politics as usual. I think the hack was to get a completely non-viable candidate trumped (ha) up as the Republican candidate to pave the way for the coronation of Her Hillaryness. Note how NBC News sat on the "Grab the Cat" video all through the primaries, when it might have done some good, in order to ("Oh, *please* let it be Trump!") spring it as an October Surprise.
Also, note the utterly absurd way the "debates" were handled. The immoderators (deliberately?) steered the "debates" in such a way as to dumb them down into ridiculousness, which plays to Trump's strengths, such as they are.
I think the biggest factor in Trump's win is that the attitude of Hillary and most of the Democratic Party, which is basically "How dare those unwashed nobodies in flyover country fail to show proper gratitude that their betters are willing to take up the burden of running their lives for them?!?", doesn't really play well in those parts of the country they show such open and complete contempt for.
Re: (Score:1)
So "posting shit Hillary doesn't like" and "lying on social media" are now state sponsored hacking?
To be indicted, you have to be accused of a crime (Score:1)
I doubt this is about the DNC emails. This is most likely about the social media and email spamming before the election with fake news
Except "social media and e-mail spamming" isn't an indictable crime. Fake news isn't even a crime E-mail spamming is closest to being a crime, but the CAN-SPAM act has a specific exemption for political e-mail.
Breaking in to DNC servers and stealing the email, however, is a federal crime
that might have used stolen state election information.
First time I've heard this alleged. You have a source for that?
Re:Amazing the speed of the Russian/Trump shills (Score:4)
And you act like this surprises you? But to be fair if the news was the same about the DNC or Clinton, then their supporters would be spewing crap too. A different crap, but crap still.
Re: (Score:2)
True. There are RNC/Trump supporters that spew crap, and DNC/Clinton supporters that spew crap.
However, there is a third group that are critics of both the RNC and DNC (and/or both Trump and Clinton). That group should be FUCKING HUGE right now. What the fuck people*?
I'm not certain exactly what this Russian is being accused of, but he's certainly not a whistle blower, and he's not being accused of being innocent. He's probably going to roll over on some people, and it's probably going to have negative affe
Leaks (Score:1)
Can't we all just get along?!?!? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Can't we all just get along?!?!? (Score:4)
I really have a issue here. I really wanted to mod you up but I also want to comment on this thread. But but when it comes right down to it. I think you are spot on.
Re: (Score:2)
I wish more people looked at things this way instead of total polarization.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
and find some common ground... like the fact that Hillary and The Donald are BOTH scumbags who don't deserve to be president?
And right there you have the issue with the USA as a "liberal democracy". How can it be a liberal democracy when the "democracy" part gives voters the choice between a vile rich callous selfish lying warmonger and a vile rich callous selfish lying warmonger? And how liberal can it be when absolutely no one in the senior ranks of the government - or of either major political party - is in the least liberal?
I use the word "liberal" in its original and correct sense:
liberal
n adjective
1 respectful and acc
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Here's a good example of how the word "liberal" is now used by some to mean its exact opposite:
http://theduran.com/democrats-... [theduran.com]
The Democratic Party, many of whose members consider themselves "liberals", apparently wants one of its elected legislators to be (unconstitutionally) ejected from Congress because of something she said. Now that is illiberal, because liberals believe in freedom (as far as possible) - including freedom of speech. Of course the freedom of legislators to speak their minds is, if poss
Re: (Score:2)
Hillary and The Donald are BOTH scumbags who don't deserve to be president?
You have highlighted a very important issue: how our voting system works. If we used ranked voting in the US, we would have a more representative government. I mean that in the literal sense that they would be mathematically more representative of who people want to vote for. The question you should be asking is how we can we improve our voting system.
Re: (Score:1)
Absurd (Score:3)
What ridiculous nonsense! Everyone knows Putin did it.
MOD: Please Fix article title (Score:5, Informative)
* https://krebsonsecurity.com/20... [krebsonsecurity.com]
* https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]
Keep eating that finger chilli (Score:2)