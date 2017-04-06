Twitter Sues US Government Over Attempt To Unmask Anti-Trump Account (theverge.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: According to Twitter's suit, filed today in Northern California District Court, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has attempted to use a "limited-purpose investigatory tool" to unmask the owner of the Twitter account "@ALT_USCIS." The account, one of several "alt" or "rogue" government accounts that appeared in the wake of Trump's ascent to the presidency, was used "to express public criticism of the Department and the current Administration," according to Twitter's complaint. In the suit, Twitter writes that @ALT_USCIS has purported to be a dissenting member of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. On March 14, Twitter received a summons from Customs requesting records that could reveal the identity of the account's operator, including IP logs and any associated phone number or mailing address. In addition to the Department of Homeland Security and its subagency, the lawsuit names four individuals as defendants: DHS secretary John Kelly, acting CBP commissioner Kevin McAleenan, and special agents Stephen P. Caruso and Adam Hoffman, who issued and served the order itself.
HAHAHAHA, Free Speech! (Score:2, Interesting)
It seems that only now twitter is concerned about the free speech of it's users.
Stop, this is too much. I can't take it anymore, I'm going to have liquids shoot out my nose from laughter.
shocked! (Score:3, Insightful)
I'm shocked! Shocked to see the Trump administration abusing criminal investigative tools for political purposes.
I'm shocked! Shocked to see the Trump administration abusing criminal investigative tools for political purposes.
Uh, yeah. If they really only want to see if it's an employee doing it on company time, then it's no longer "political". That's actually a crime for a federal government worker to do such. The only real problem would be if it's not a government worker and they harass him - at that point I'll be concerned.
Seriously, it's a crime for federal employees to post to Twitter while on the clock?
Someone should tell the president.
It is a crime to release official information without permission, And even more of a crime if it's sensitive or classified. There's this category of "For Official Use Only". . .
Makes sense.
By the way, we suspect you of being a government employee posting on
/. during work hours. We've got a subpoena that requires you to hand over your computer, cell phones, hard drives, passwords to any online accounts you use, etc.
We're just checking if you're a government employee, of course, so your data will be completely safe with us and there is no chance that we'll use anything else we may find against you.
Sorry, but you know the rules don't apply to the boss.
They cited tax law on imports as the basis for the warrant.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/us... [cornell.edu]
How exactly are tweets criticizing the President related to investigate power for
Obviously there is zero relationship, and this is purely an attempt to abuse unrelated investigative powers for political purposes.
Maybe they are investigating who is PAYING for this account? Who and what they are doing with money from somewhere?
That's actually a crime for a federal government worker to do such.
So, as I sit here at McChord Air Force Base in Washington State, in my cushy job as a C17 Mission Planner, you are telling me I'm breaking the law prattling on Slashdot? Is that why we have and Official Social Media Policy that talks about using Social Media on GOV computers? Oh, that's right, you don't work for the government and in fact have no idea what you are talking about.
Time for a refresher on the current state* of speech restrictions promulgated by government-as-employer [volokh.com]. I think most people would understand that, when acting as an employer, the government has significantly more latitude than it would against a private citizen. At the same time, most people would understand that this lattitude has bounds of its own.
So cribbing the major part of the link above (but do read the whole thing), the place that the court put that balance* is that the government may not fire an e
Yeah I love how twitter runs to free speech when it aligns with their political idealism, but plays dumb when it's terrorism or anything regarding democrats.
[ Citation Needed ]
"Examples must be strongly made."
Vladimir, this sentence unmasked you.
Ahh what? Law'n'order authoritarian loons like you can join the SJW left on clusterfuck island, where the would-be apocalypse is eternally televised. Meanwhile, the rest of us will watch from time to time to remind ourselves of what happens when liberty is trampled by the likes of such people.
It's amazing how quickly we forget about our own Constitution. The same document that created the job for the President protects the public's right to criticize him. Sure, we can't overtly slander or libel him, but we can say a lot of other things.
IANAL, but Penn and Teller said it well on their show BS: "To call someone an idiot or a moron is defamatory and you open yourself up to a lawsuit. But to call them an asshole or motherfucker, you're expressing an opinion and you're pretty much in the clear."
What sort of backwater third world dictatorship do you think you live in where vocal criticism of the dear leader amounts to treason?
Russia.
Mothers in Russia can face jail time for speaking out about their sons who are being killed in the Ukraine. Uzak of the President of the Russian Federation, No. 237 [forbes.com] makes it a crime to talk about the deaths of soldiers [businessinsider.com]. If you criticize the government for not telling you where and how your son died, the government will withhold death benefits. And put you in
NOT Treasonous behavior (Score:2)
By its' very definitiion. .
.
The Constitution of the United States, Art. III, defines treason against the United States to consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid or comfort. This offence is punished with death. By the same article of the Constitution, no person shall be convicted of treason, unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court.
Hint: we're not at war.
