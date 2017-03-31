Net Neutrality Is Trump's Next Target, Administration Says (fiercetelecom.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Fierce Telecom: During a press event yesterday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that next up on President Trump's telecom agenda is to roll back the FCC's 2015 Open Internet net neutrality rules. However, according to some reports, that might not happen as quickly as Congress' recent move to rescind rules that prevented internet service providers from selling users' data. As noted by the New York Times, Spicer said that President Trump had "pledged to reverse this overreach" created by net neutrality. He said the FCC's net neutrality rules, passed in 2015, are an example of "bureaucrats in Washington" placing unfair restrictions on internet service providers, essentially "picking winners and losers" in the telecom market. In comments aimed at the wider telecom market, Spicer said Trump will "continue to fight Washington red tape that stifles American innovation, job creation and economic growth." However, as the NYT reports, the process to repeal net neutrality likely won't follow the same procedure as Congress' recent vote to remove broadband privacy rules -- since those rules were only a year old, Congress was able to use the Congressional Review Act to move forward with its action. The FCC's net neutrality rules, however, are more than two years old and so can't be reviewed by that same act. Thus, it may fall on newly installed FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to rescind the FCC's Open Internet rules, which he voted against when he was a commissioner at the agency under former chief Tom Wheeler.
Trump is right (Score:2, Informative)
Net Neutrality was overreach, that instead of helping the people who wanted it, made sure it was harder than ever to compete agains the big ISP's like Comcast.
The more rules there are, the fewer businesses can meet them. The fewer businesses you have, the worse service will be.
Re:Trump is right (Score:5, Interesting)
Other way round (Score:1)
Can you give an example where the net neutrality rules actually did anything useful in terms of stopping an ISP from doing something they should not?
It's hard to prove some company is not starting up because of regulations concerns. It's on you to prove the regulations are useful and used.
What we know for sure is that more regulations mean more work for companies (in terms of hiring lawyers) to make sure they are complying with rules. That is beyond dispute. That cost gets passed along to the consumer, o
Re:Other way round (Score:5, Insightful)
Can you give an example where the net neutrality rules actually did anything useful in terms of stopping an ISP from doing something they should not?
Like the Netflix vs. Comcast spat? Seemed like it suddenly resolved itself once the new rules came out...
You have that very, very wrong (Score:2)
Like the Netflix vs. Comcast spat?
That was resolved (correctly) BEFORE REGULATION. It is the proof that regulation was not needed.
Seemed like it suddenly resolved itself once the new rules came out...
Netflix/Comcast issues was resolved long [wsj.com] before [wikipedia.org].
(June 12th 2015 was when NN rules went into effect, the "Netflix Resolved" article is from Feb 23, 2014).
I can understand how you might think that given how misleading most NN advocates have been.
Re: (Score:2)
That was resolved (correctly) BEFORE REGULATION.
No it wasn't, and your link is proof of that. Your "resolution" involved Netflix paying a fee to Comcast to deliver packets that Comcast's customers had already paid for. Capitulating to extortion is not the same thing as a resolution.
Re: (Score:3)
> made sure it was harder than ever to compete agains the big ISP's like Comcast.
> It's hard to prove some company is not starting up because of regulations concerns.
You do a wonderful job of arguing against yourself.
> What we know for sure is that more regulations mean more work for companies (in terms of hiring lawyers) to make sure they are complying with rules. That is beyond dispute.
No, it's really not.
Re:Trump is right (Score:4, Insightful)
Net Neutrality was overreach, that instead of helping the people who wanted it, made sure it was harder than ever to compete agains the big ISP's like Comcast.
Are you on crack? Net Neutrality helped to kill the Comcast-Time Warner merger. [cnet.com]
Stopping Comcast and Time Warner from merging into a super-company makes it easier, not harder, to compete against them.
Re: (Score:2)
Stopping Comcast and Time Warner from merging into a super-company
It's much easier to compete against one aging dinosaur rather than two, not to mention the combined suck of those two companies together would have led to implosion much sooner.
Also if you actually read the article, regulations had ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with with the merger not going trough, instead it was Obama's stance towards the merger.
Re: (Score:1)
Trump voters deserve what they get. Their "analysis" of current issues proves it time and time again. Getting fucked couldn't happen to a better group of morons. Schadenfreude is rich.
Again GOP is not friends to /.ers (Score:2, Offtopic)
I pity those who actually thought he cares about IT and science as evident by the posts.
Enjoy those non existent tax cuts and ISPs selling your browsing history and capped low QOS connections. Don't let your employer find your porn history?
Go ahead (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
From what I remember the last time this came up, there were about 150 companies that signed a letter as proponents of net neutrality including major players like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.
After the way Silicon Valley companies treated Trump during the campaign, they shouldn't expect a lot of support from him during his presidency.
The Other Side of that Dark Coin (Score:2)
So if were the Democrats I would frame this as Trump being anti-business.
That is correct. Net Neutrality was indeed pro-busienes - but who was it supposed to help?
So yes, Trump is not being pro-business here. He's being pro-consumer by abolishing the pro-business Net Neutrality rules. And that is why Trump is right.
Can't tell if I should worry or not. (Score:2)
On the one hand, Trump does whatever he wants with Executive Orders and doesn't care about how it effects consumers.
One the other hand, he fucks up so much of his agenda I wonder if he will accomplish any harm.