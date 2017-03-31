Net Neutrality Is Trump's Next Target, Administration Says [Flagged]

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Fierce Telecom: During a press event yesterday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that next up on President Trump's telecom agenda is to roll back the FCC's 2015 Open Internet net neutrality rules. However, according to some reports, that might not happen as quickly as Congress' recent move to rescind rules that prevented internet service providers from selling users' data. As noted by the New York Times, Spicer said that President Trump had "pledged to reverse this overreach" created by net neutrality. He said the FCC's net neutrality rules, passed in 2015, are an example of "bureaucrats in Washington" placing unfair restrictions on internet service providers, essentially "picking winners and losers" in the telecom market. In comments aimed at the wider telecom market, Spicer said Trump will "continue to fight Washington red tape that stifles American innovation, job creation and economic growth." However, as the NYT reports, the process to repeal net neutrality likely won't follow the same procedure as Congress' recent vote to remove broadband privacy rules -- since those rules were only a year old, Congress was able to use the Congressional Review Act to move forward with its action. The FCC's net neutrality rules, however, are more than two years old and so can't be reviewed by that same act. Thus, it may fall on newly installed FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to rescind the FCC's Open Internet rules, which he voted against when he was a commissioner at the agency under former chief Tom Wheeler.

  • Again GOP is not friends to /.ers (Score:3, Informative)

    by Billly Gates ( 198444 ) on Friday March 31, 2017 @10:10PM (#54155953) Journal

    I pity those who actually thought he cares about IT and science as evident by the posts.

    Enjoy those non existent tax cuts and ISPs selling your browsing history and capped low QOS connections. Don't let your employer find your porn history?

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by s.petry ( 762400 )

      I pity those who actually thought he cares about IT and science as evident by the posts.

      At least a bit more than other politicians who have continually expanded H1Bs and didn't even bother with rhetoric denouncing companies that outsourced their IT (Disney, UCSF Hospital, etc..) Time will tell, but at least we have the rhetoric coming from a politician.

      Enjoy those non existent tax cuts and ISPs selling your browsing history and capped low QOS connections.

      More crystal ball reading.. The law that was repealed never went into effect. Here is an idea though.. how about you petition Government for a better law instead of whining about the law that never did anything being revoked?

      Don't let your employer find your porn history?

      Most employers won

      • So then do you oppose automation and support government to get involved to stop it? Or do you favor the free market for these out of work employees who never better themselves like most slashdoters?

    • Clinton and plenty of DNCers aren't either. (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      DMCA, SOPA/TPP (before flipflopping), the anti-encryption stuff, a bunch of surveillance bills, etc.

      Between her, Pelosi, Feinstein, and others the overripe clam chowder of the DNC has been just as far in bed with Big Brother as the elephants who never forget. Incest is wincest for the political elite, no matter which side of the table they choose to sit on.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Funny, I pity those idiots who think the general public did not care about privacy or equal access. Idiot Republicans just blew their lead in one quick hit. Gone in two years and two years latter both privacy and equal access put back in place and people will abso-fucking-lutely loathe the piece of shit fuck heads at the scummy ISPs, talk about blowing away their future, fucking idiots. Morons who think they can still get away with this shit, boy, do they have a lesson to learn. The new privacy laws and dat

  • Go ahead (Score:4, Interesting)

    by UnknowingFool ( 672806 ) on Friday March 31, 2017 @10:19PM (#54155987)
    From what I remember the last time this came up, there were about 150 companies that signed a letter as proponents [vox-cdn.com] of net neutrality including major players like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. So if were the Democrats I would frame this as Trump being anti-business.

    • From what I remember the last time this came up, there were about 150 companies that signed a letter as proponents of net neutrality including major players like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

      After the way Silicon Valley companies treated Trump during the campaign, they shouldn't expect a lot of support from him during his presidency.

      • I don't believe many of these companies have changed their minds about Net Neutrality regardless of who is in power. Amazon, Google, and Netflix have vested interests in keeping the internet the way it is.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lucm ( 889690 )

          interesting quote from the Wikipedia entry on this issue:

          A richly funded Web site, which delivers data faster than its competitors to the front porches of the Internet service providers, wants it delivered the rest of the way on an equal basis. This system, which Google calls broadband neutrality, actually preserves a more fundamental inequality

        • No net neutrality is only good for telecoms. If you own a lot of communications infrastructure, then it benefits you as you can play pricing games and screw people over.

          However any company that uses the Internet as a big part of their business, be it people that provide hosting, people that stream media, people that sell products on the net, etc net neutrality is highly desirable because they are the companies that the telcos would be screwing. They want it where all transit is equal and their products reac

    • So if were the Democrats I would frame this as Trump being anti-business.

      That is correct. Net Neutrality was indeed pro-busienes - but who was it supposed to help?

      So yes, Trump is not being pro-business here. He's being pro-consumer by abolishing the pro-business Net Neutrality rules. And that is why Trump is right.

      • You must live in an alternative reality because many consumer groups [savetheinternet.com] were in favor of net neutrality. Or are you just lying?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lucm ( 889690 )

          You must live in an alternative reality because many consumer groups [savetheinternet.com] were in favor of net neutrality. Or are you just lying?

          Did you actually look at that list of "consumer groups" before linking it? Or did you just chase a good headline and leave it to that, hoping that your clever accusation of living in an alternative reality would be a good smokescreen?

          Here's the list of those organizations, some even signed twice and the poster made sure to mix them up. Can you please indicate which of those are "consumer groups"? I see one, maybe two, unless you consider United Church of Christ as a consumer group.

          Alliance for Community Med

  • Trump's a bitch (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump is a little bitch. As are his supporters. This comes as no surprise. He meant 0% of what he said during the campaign, has near zero interest in policy details and is just interested in other people seeing him as a "winner". Which proves he and his supporters are losers. Trump is an elderly version of Charlie Sheen.

  • On the one hand, Trump does whatever he wants with Executive Orders and doesn't care about how it effects consumers.
    One the other hand, he fucks up so much of his agenda I wonder if he will accomplish any harm.

  • Donald Trump's puppet masters in Russia have commanded him to destroy our alliances and undermine NATO.

    Donald Trump is dutifully following Vladamir Putin's orders to sabotage America at all levels.

    After all, Donald Trump's bribes have already been payed, and his tape has already been peed on.

    Vladimir Putin owns Donald Trump and is controlling our foreign policy through him.

    • This tripe again? The only thing that can destroy the alliance at this point in time is alliance members not fulfilling their agreements. Only 5 member nations meet the defense spending requirement goals. Those other nations are doing more to undermine the alliance than Putin could ever dream of doing. Who in their right mind would want to stay in an alliance with members that are too cowardly to defend themselves and too ashamed to defend liberty?

      What the fuck is the alliance defending if Europe is too cow

  • Show me any group other than an ISPs, cable broadband companies, or their shills that want to remove or cripple net neutrality. That is all you need to know.

    Is it better for consumers? Does it promote new technology? Does it create a more competitive landscape? Does it build a robust marketplace? Or does it simply exist to further strengthen and enrich companies that already, in most cases, have a government-created monopoly?

    • Show me any group other than an ISPs, cable broadband companies, or their shills that want to remove or cripple net neutrality. That is all you need to know.

      That's an oversimplification. Why don't you explain instead how exactly Internet is so broken that it needs more regulations?

  • nyet neutrality (Score:2, Offtopic)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

    n/t

  • It seems that all Trump wants to do is undo anything that Obama is credited for doing. If he can't do that, he'll settle for putting his name at the bottom of something that Obama already did so he gets credit for it. And if that doesn't work he'll make sure the media is paying more attention to his latest controversy so we don't remember his most recent failures.

    Indeed it seems that Trump's agenda is primarily self-promotion. Being as that has been his primary business since his first step inside the

  • Huh I must have been wrong thinking that having the money power to lobby/donate to politicians was using the political system to set winner and losers, the winning going to the one who donated the most money.

    Well I guess Trump better dismantle the government.

  • The reason the privacy regulations were put in place by Obama was because the net neutrality rules put in place eliminated the FTC's purview over selling user data.

    Once the FCC declared the ISPs as common carriers, the FTC's ability to regulate the ISPs went out the window. Because Google and Facebook aren't common carriers the FTC's regulations regarding selling data still apply to them.

    If Trump is successful in rolling back the common carrier definition, which gave us "net neutrality", then the FTC's prev

