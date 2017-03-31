Net Neutrality Is Trump's Next Target, Administration Says [Flagged] (fiercetelecom.com) 90
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Fierce Telecom: During a press event yesterday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that next up on President Trump's telecom agenda is to roll back the FCC's 2015 Open Internet net neutrality rules. However, according to some reports, that might not happen as quickly as Congress' recent move to rescind rules that prevented internet service providers from selling users' data. As noted by the New York Times, Spicer said that President Trump had "pledged to reverse this overreach" created by net neutrality. He said the FCC's net neutrality rules, passed in 2015, are an example of "bureaucrats in Washington" placing unfair restrictions on internet service providers, essentially "picking winners and losers" in the telecom market. In comments aimed at the wider telecom market, Spicer said Trump will "continue to fight Washington red tape that stifles American innovation, job creation and economic growth." However, as the NYT reports, the process to repeal net neutrality likely won't follow the same procedure as Congress' recent vote to remove broadband privacy rules -- since those rules were only a year old, Congress was able to use the Congressional Review Act to move forward with its action. The FCC's net neutrality rules, however, are more than two years old and so can't be reviewed by that same act. Thus, it may fall on newly installed FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to rescind the FCC's Open Internet rules, which he voted against when he was a commissioner at the agency under former chief Tom Wheeler.
Can you give an example where the net neutrality rules actually did anything useful in terms of stopping an ISP from doing something they should not?
Like the Netflix vs. Comcast spat? Seemed like it suddenly resolved itself once the new rules came out...
You have that very, very wrong (Score:2)
Like the Netflix vs. Comcast spat?
That was resolved (correctly) BEFORE REGULATION. It is the proof that regulation was not needed.
Seemed like it suddenly resolved itself once the new rules came out...
Netflix/Comcast issues was resolved long [wsj.com] before [wikipedia.org].
(June 12th 2015 was when NN rules went into effect, the "Netflix Resolved" article is from Feb 23, 2014).
I can understand how you might think that given how misleading most NN advocates have been.
That was resolved (correctly) BEFORE REGULATION.
No it wasn't, and your link is proof of that. Your "resolution" involved Netflix paying a fee to Comcast to deliver packets that Comcast's customers had already paid for. Capitulating to extortion is not the same thing as a resolution.
It wasn't resolved until Netflix was able to stop paying those fees, and that didn't happen until the laws were changed. Make up your own mind, by all means, but if you can't appreciate the distinction I was drawing and recognize that the other poster was being disingenuous in suggesting that things had been resolved, I doubt we'll be seeing eye to eye.
...was resolved after the new rules came out, but when the OP shows that it was before...
Well, no, it wasn't resolved before.
Netflix decided that they stood to gain more money than they lost by paying off Comcast, so Netflix paid Comcast, despite Comcast being in the wrong for throttling traffic.
It is not an industry standard to throttle traffic on a per website basis, and this is traffic that has already been paid for by the consumer.
Amazon doesn't have to pay Comcast for me to use their site, Slashdot doesn't have to pay Comcast for me to use their site.
If Netflix and Comcast customers
You're missing the point. The debate is not between two laws that would either force or prevent Netflix to pay Comcast. The debate is: should there be a law preventing Comcast from doing whatever the fuck they want with their business?
My take on this is: no. The second you start regulating service providers, you're killing the incentive to become one. Why do you think all those fiber projects and super-fast connected cities going down the drain?
It's best to bet on good ol' free market. Look at what's going
That was resolved (correctly) BEFORE REGULATION. It is the proof that regulation was not needed.
You seem to forget that the current regulation is to keep the net neutral as it has been since the beginning of the internet. What you are saying is misleading.
All the FCC did was not to change what existed before. That is unless you believe in alternative facts.
That is unless you believe in alternative facts
After "Reductio ad Hitlerum", we now have "Reductio ad Trumperium". Bravo.
So what you are saying is that you have nothing to contribute to the statement or the validity of the argument?
No
> made sure it was harder than ever to compete agains the big ISP's like Comcast.
...
> It's hard to prove some company is not starting up because of regulations concerns.
You do a wonderful job of arguing against yourself.
> What we know for sure is that more regulations mean more work for companies (in terms of hiring lawyers) to make sure they are complying with rules. That is beyond dispute.
No, it's really not.
It's hard to prove some company is not starting up because of regulations concerns. It's on you to prove the regulations are useful and used.
Er what? The regulation that is in place is that no one has to pay for preferential treatment. What you are saying is as asinine as saying prove to me that because anyone can drive in any lane on a freeway that no one is being harmed by that.
What we know for sure is that more regulations mean more work for companies (in terms of hiring lawyers) to make sure they are complying with rules. That is beyond dispute. That cost gets passed along to the consumer, one way or another.
Your premise is flawed in that you are asserting that companies must hire more lawyers to comply with net neutrality. No what they must do is the same thing they have done since the birth of the Internet.
Can you give an example where the net neutrality rules actually did anything useful in terms of stopping an ISP from doing something they should not?
It is too bad for you that goalpost moving is not an Olympic sport. You would win the gold.
Think of it from the ISP view.
Millions in funding has to be found for upgrades to pass on "streaming", "p2p" and other data.
As an ISP what do you get? Consumers paying low amounts per month expecting a business grade connection 24/7.
Peering deals with other providers and networks don't cover costs.
Faster internet, no caps and users keeping apps running 24/7.
What can an ISP do? Shape? Sl
A new federal government connection to every home and select an ISP from say Texas or Florida anywhere in the USA depending on what they offer?
Make every US ISP equal on existing private networks?
Allow every ISP in the US able to build their own new networks anywhere or have a local or city government build a network?
Like the old alarm services?
The best option would be a community network with many different ISP on it. The city connects hardware to you but offers not network se
Can you give an example of a situation where an Internet startup has been hampered by the net neutrality rules?
The problem is define "Net Neutrality". Everyone has a different definition.
Net Neutrality was overreach, that instead of helping the people who wanted it, made sure it was harder than ever to compete agains the big ISP's like Comcast.
Are you on crack? Net Neutrality helped to kill the Comcast-Time Warner merger. [cnet.com]
Stopping Comcast and Time Warner from merging into a super-company makes it easier, not harder, to compete against them.
Stopping Comcast and Time Warner from merging into a super-company
It's much easier to compete against one aging dinosaur rather than two, not to mention the combined suck of those two companies together would have led to implosion much sooner.
Also if you actually read the article, regulations had ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with with the merger not going trough, instead it was Obama's stance towards the merger.
Trump voters deserve what they get. Their "analysis" of current issues proves it time and time again. Getting fucked couldn't happen to a better group of morons. Schadenfreude is rich.
Trump voters deserve what they get. Their "analysis" of current issues proves it time and time again. Getting fucked couldn't happen to a better group of morons. Schadenfreude is rich.
Alas, Trump voters are nowhere near the only ones getting fucked.
The day we need a lynch mob we'll make sure to call you.
And the day we need someone to use strawman arguments, we'll call you. The poster didn't threaten anyone with harm. He asked why SuperKendall "always sided with stupidity".
The day we need a lynch mob we'll make sure to call you.
And the day we need someone to use strawman arguments, we'll call you. The poster didn't threaten anyone with harm. He asked why SuperKendall "always sided with stupidity".
The point is not about threats, the point is about jumping on a bandwagon of bashing someone without providing a reason
I pity those who actually thought he cares about IT and science as evident by the posts.
Enjoy those non existent tax cuts and ISPs selling your browsing history and capped low QOS connections. Don't let your employer find your porn history?
I pity those who actually thought he cares about IT and science as evident by the posts.
At least a bit more than other politicians who have continually expanded H1Bs and didn't even bother with rhetoric denouncing companies that outsourced their IT (Disney, UCSF Hospital, etc..) Time will tell, but at least we have the rhetoric coming from a politician.
Enjoy those non existent tax cuts and ISPs selling your browsing history and capped low QOS connections.
More crystal ball reading.. The law that was repealed never went into effect. Here is an idea though.. how about you petition Government for a better law instead of whining about the law that never did anything being revoked?
Don't let your employer find your porn history?
Most employers won
Remember CISPA and SOPA? Dropped because of public outrage at the Bill. Okay, maybe your own personal crusade won't evoke change, but that is working as intended. If it happened to be a good Bill and you had enough public support behind it, you at least have a chance.
So then do you oppose automation and support government to get involved to stop it? Or do you favor the free market for these out of work employees who never better themselves like most slashdoters?
Clinton and plenty of DNCers aren't either. (Score:2, Insightful)
DMCA, SOPA/TPP (before flipflopping), the anti-encryption stuff, a bunch of surveillance bills, etc.
Between her, Pelosi, Feinstein, and others the overripe clam chowder of the DNC has been just as far in bed with Big Brother as the elephants who never forget. Incest is wincest for the political elite, no matter which side of the table they choose to sit on.
Funny, I pity those idiots who think the general public did not care about privacy or equal access. Idiot Republicans just blew their lead in one quick hit. Gone in two years and two years latter both privacy and equal access put back in place and people will abso-fucking-lutely loathe the piece of shit fuck heads at the scummy ISPs, talk about blowing away their future, fucking idiots. Morons who think they can still get away with this shit, boy, do they have a lesson to learn. The new privacy laws and dat
Go ahead (Score:4, Interesting)
From what I remember the last time this came up, there were about 150 companies that signed a letter as proponents of net neutrality including major players like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.
After the way Silicon Valley companies treated Trump during the campaign, they shouldn't expect a lot of support from him during his presidency.
interesting quote from the Wikipedia entry on this issue:
A richly funded Web site, which delivers data faster than its competitors to the front porches of the Internet service providers, wants it delivered the rest of the way on an equal basis. This system, which Google calls broadband neutrality, actually preserves a more fundamental inequality
Ya more companies would want neutrality than not (Score:2)
No net neutrality is only good for telecoms. If you own a lot of communications infrastructure, then it benefits you as you can play pricing games and screw people over.
However any company that uses the Internet as a big part of their business, be it people that provide hosting, people that stream media, people that sell products on the net, etc net neutrality is highly desirable because they are the companies that the telcos would be screwing. They want it where all transit is equal and their products reac
So if were the Democrats I would frame this as Trump being anti-business.
That is correct. Net Neutrality was indeed pro-busienes - but who was it supposed to help?
So yes, Trump is not being pro-business here. He's being pro-consumer by abolishing the pro-business Net Neutrality rules. And that is why Trump is right.
You must live in an alternative reality because many consumer groups [savetheinternet.com] were in favor of net neutrality. Or are you just lying?
Did you actually look at that list of "consumer groups" before linking it? Or did you just chase a good headline and leave it to that, hoping that your clever accusation of living in an alternative reality would be a good smokescreen?
Here's the list of those organizations, some even signed twice and the poster made sure to mix them up. Can you please indicate which of those are "consumer groups"? I see one, maybe two, unless you consider United Church of Christ as a consumer group.
Alliance for Community Med
Right, no corporation ever supported the party in power. All of those companies made major contributions to Democratic Party politicians.
So you know that all 150 companies supported Democrats? How? Or are you asserting something without proof?
Trump is a little bitch. As are his supporters. This comes as no surprise. He meant 0% of what he said during the campaign, has near zero interest in policy details and is just interested in other people seeing him as a "winner". Which proves he and his supporters are losers. Trump is an elderly version of Charlie Sheen.
On the one hand, Trump does whatever he wants with Executive Orders and doesn't care about how it effects consumers.
One the other hand, he fucks up so much of his agenda I wonder if he will accomplish any harm.
NATO is Trump's next target... (Score:1, Troll)
Donald Trump's puppet masters in Russia have commanded him to destroy our alliances and undermine NATO.
Donald Trump is dutifully following Vladamir Putin's orders to sabotage America at all levels.
After all, Donald Trump's bribes have already been payed, and his tape has already been peed on.
Vladimir Putin owns Donald Trump and is controlling our foreign policy through him.
This tripe again? The only thing that can destroy the alliance at this point in time is alliance members not fulfilling their agreements. Only 5 member nations meet the defense spending requirement goals. Those other nations are doing more to undermine the alliance than Putin could ever dream of doing. Who in their right mind would want to stay in an alliance with members that are too cowardly to defend themselves and too ashamed to defend liberty?
What the fuck is the alliance defending if Europe is too cow
Show me any group other than an ISPs, cable broadband companies, or their shills that want to remove or cripple net neutrality. That is all you need to know.
Is it better for consumers? Does it promote new technology? Does it create a more competitive landscape? Does it build a robust marketplace? Or does it simply exist to further strengthen and enrich companies that already, in most cases, have a government-created monopoly?
if it ain't broke (Score:2)
Show me any group other than an ISPs, cable broadband companies, or their shills that want to remove or cripple net neutrality. That is all you need to know.
That's an oversimplification. Why don't you explain instead how exactly Internet is so broken that it needs more regulations?
nyet neutrality (Score:2, Offtopic)
n/t
I agree. The GP is clearly trying to impugn the character of the President of the United States by suggesting some connection to Russia, which is ridiculous on its face. He should be modded down severely.
Does this really constitute an agenda? (Score:2)
Indeed it seems that Trump's agenda is primarily self-promotion. Being as that has been his primary business since his first step inside the
A crippled government cannot take away your liberties. Also, a crippled government cannot stop the evildoers from taking away your liberties.
It can't take away the liberties that it cripples its ability to take away, but it doesn't have to cripple its ability to take away all your liberties equally.
Huh I must have been wrong thinking that having the money power to lobby/donate to politicians was using the political system to set winner and losers, the winning going to the one who donated the most money.
Well I guess Trump better dismantle the government.
The reason the privacy regulations were put in place by Obama was because the net neutrality rules put in place eliminated the FTC's purview over selling user data.
Once the FCC declared the ISPs as common carriers, the FTC's ability to regulate the ISPs went out the window. Because Google and Facebook aren't common carriers the FTC's regulations regarding selling data still apply to them.
If Trump is successful in rolling back the common carrier definition, which gave us "net neutrality", then the FTC's prev