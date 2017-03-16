US Federal Budget Proposal Cuts Science Funding (washingtonpost.com) 85
hey! writes: The U.S. Office of Management and Budget has released a budget "blueprint" which outlines substantial cuts in both basic research and applied technology funding. The proposal includes a whopping 18% reduction in National Institutes of Health medical research. NIH does get a new $500 million fund to track emerging infectious agents like Zika in the U.S., but loses its funding to monitor those agents overseas. The Department of Energy's research programs also get an 18% cut in research, potentially affecting basic physics research, high energy physics, fusion research, and supercomputing. Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA-E) gets the ax, as does the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Program, which enabled Tesla to manufacture its Model S sedan. EPA loses all climate research funding, and about half the research funding targeted at human health impacts of pollution. The Energy Star program is eliminated; Superfund funding is drastically reduced. The Chesapeake Bay and Great Lakes cleanup programs are also eliminated, as is all screening of pesticides for endocrine disruption. In the Department of Commerce, Sea Grant is eliminated, along with all coastal zone research funding. Existing weather satellites GOES and JPSS continue funding, but JPSS-3 and -4 appear to be getting the ax. Support for transfer of federally funded research and technology to small and mid-sized manufacturers is eliminated. NASA gets a slight trim, and a new focus on deep space exploration paid for by an elimination of Earth Science programs. You can read more about this "blueprint" in Nature, Science, and the Washington Post, which broke the story. The Environmental Protection Agency, the State Department and Agriculture Department took the hardest hits, while the Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Veterans Affairs have seen their budgets grow.
What we have here, other than a failure to communicate, is a budget that simply represents what the average American wants.
Americans love money, and growth, and power. hence the need for a business friendly budget.
Americans are terrified of the rest of the world, hence more insane defense spending.
Americans make a lot of noise about the environment, but don't actually do anything about it, hence cutting spending on such projects.
So Americans, go look in the mirror and consider that this budget, as a nation, reflects you. Maybe not the individual you, but the group.
And not just the right, or the left. Not just Dems or reps. This is how the whole world sees you all, as a nation.
Sad perhaps, but true.
But don't worry, you will all forget it as soon as the next football game kicks off, the next Hollywood personality splashes some opinion piece, or you decide to 'peace keep' another country into the dirt.
It will pass, because really, you don't care.
We are 20 fucking trillion dollars in debt.
What the fuck so you want?
In fairness, there are parts that are clearly designed to attract all the protest and anger and then have it evaporate when they drop it. The
A budget that actually has to budget something (Score:4, Insightful)
While everyone will bitch about (with merit) or rave about (maybe with merit) the actual details of the budget, the big requirement this time, MIGHT be, it actually be a budget.
Or at least, soon.
https://www.bloomberg.com/view... [bloomberg.com]
I'm not sure if the current proposed budget seriously expects the debt ceiling to remain in effect. What is sure is that the debt ceiling has been punted in the past: hence it being suspended until yesterday. Talking about the budget without any decision on the debt ceiling is pretty stupid, but we will do it anyway. If the debt ceiling is real, we probably need to cut more than 18% off of a few things, and eliminate more than just a few programs- we probably need to axe at least one department over the next few years. If instead it is just another punt to younger people to pay off our national credit card, then you can go ahead and parse the proposed budget through a petty and partisan lens.
The solution isn't in the debt ceiling. We need to tell Congress "NO! You cannot spend more money without paying off your existing debt! Fuckwits".
That will never happen. sad. Hoping I'll be dead before the cows come home to roost, it'll be close (10 years).
Cost of security for Trump Tower: $183 million/year
Budget for National Endowment Arts/Humanities: $148 million/year
Yeah, because the American war machine needs more money, otherwise you'll be stuck at spending only the same amount as the next 7 countries combined, rather than the next 8! For shame!
Democrats are just as anti science [scientificamerican.com].
how is that an argument?
Don't pretend your shit doesn't stink hypocrite.
Your attitude is why Trump won the election. (Score:2, Insightful)
Your comment, and the attitude it exhibits, is a perfect example of the reasons why so many Americans chose to vote for President Trump.
Republicans aren't "anti-science". In fact, many Republicans work as scientists, engineers, medical professionals, and as executives in businesses that depend very heavily on technology and science. They aren't dumb, contrary to how you mistakenly portray them.
What they are upset about is poorly done science that's driven by biased politics and ideology instead of the objec
Republicans aren't "anti-science". In fact, many Republicans work as scientists, engineers, medical professionals, and as executives in businesses that depend very heavily on technology and science.
You may be claiming this, but many creationists have actually been recruited from the ranks of engineers and physicians. It turns out that slight intelligence and a little learning don't prevent broader antiscientific views sufficiently.
There just aren't that many creationists.
I know it's trendy (Score:5, Insightful)
I know every budget has to be criticized by 'the opposing party' with a list of all the wonderful things that are going to be cut, but you all DO realize that the US government is nearly $19 TRILLION in debt - or more than $50k per person in the country?
Every single program that we're paying for, essentially we're living off credit cards. We are the wealthiest nation in human history, and we still cannot afford all the crap we want.
At some point, someone has to be the grownup in the room and say "you know, that would be really nice, but we simply can't afford it".
Re:I know it's trendy (Score:4, Insightful)
I might agree with you except the budget increases spending in total. Basically everything is moved to defense, and a little more added to defense after that.
Don't forget Trump's wall. It's always a good investment to turn our biggest trading partner against us.
By saying we can afford it you imply that the money is already ours, It's not. It's theirs. You can't spend something that you never take in the first place.
Yet it adds $54 billion to defense spending, while cutting out the entire NEA and NEH for a yuge $300M savings. Clearly addressing the deficit is not uppermost in Trump's mind.
Re:I know it's trendy (Score:5, Informative)
I know every budget has to be criticized by 'the opposing party' with a list of all the wonderful things that are going to be cut, but you all DO realize that the US government is nearly $19 TRILLION in debt - or more than $50k per person in the country?
Every single program that we're paying for, essentially we're living off credit cards. We are the wealthiest nation in human history, and we still cannot afford all the crap we want.
At some point, someone has to be the grownup in the room and say "you know, that would be really nice, but we simply can't afford it".
I would agree with you if the Trump government was actually proposing to reduce the budget, but that is not the case. The cuts in those agencies will mostly be used to fund a $54B increase in defense spending (which, in 2015, already accounted for more than half of the federal discretionary spending.
You can read the full WP article for more details...The link is in the summary
He's just restoring half of the cuts that Obama made to defense spending.
He's just restoring half of the cuts that Obama made to defense spending.
Cuts that were made as the country was going out of Iraq and Afghanistan, so one could argue that it was not actually a "cut" in the military power of America. Shall I also remind you that Trump promised to make our allies pay to finance our military? I don't see this happening
Plus, that's not answering the concerns of reducing the deficit.
Re:I know it's trendy (Score:5, Insightful)
Please explain why this proposed budget gives a huge bung to the richest Americans if the intent is to do something about the deficit? And while you are at it, explain how a huge increase in military spending helps with the deficit?
Alternatives (Score:2)
At some point, someone has to be the grownup in the room and say "you know, that would be really nice, but we simply can't afford it".
There is another alternative so solve that if what you are going to cut is really important: you can raise taxes. However I understand that Trump wants to lower taxes and apparently by cutting basic science. That's a very short term strategy. It may take a decade or two but if you fall behind the rest of the world in science you are handing us a huge economic advantage....errr...so forget I said anything, this sounds like a great plan!
Raising taxes at this point will retard growth and reduce revenue.
Re:I know it's trendy (Score:4, Insightful)
I totally agree with you. However, even as a very conservative guy, I'm disappointed in this budget. Maybe it's just because I also happen to be a geek and don't mind the investment into science research.
Anyway, the main reason I'm disappointed is that cutting these things is like straining a gnat and swallowing a camel. They don't actually change the financial health of the nation, fundamentally, though they are devastating to the agencies who are impacted by the cuts.
We need to make real changes. That means cutting defense by a ton. We can spend half of what we spend now and still outclass every military on the planet. We need to majorly reform the entitlement programs. Social security, medicare and medicaid are going to blow us up. I'm a younger guy, and even from the start of my career I could see that SS was not really going to be there for me by the time I get there. I would be so happy if they did something like push back the SS "retirement" age to something like 72 (for anyone under 50) and made the thing solvent at least. These are the kinds of changes that grown-ups need to make.
Cutting NASA's budget is like telling your kids that you have to reduce their allowance by half because you have $100,000 in credit card debt.
Cutting who? The massively inflated? (Score:2)
From 1972 to today, the EPA has grown by 115%. Funding for the EPA is up 51% [cnsnews.com] during just the Obama administration. The total number of employees "reduced" over the last 40 years is almost all in military service personal cuts. Every other agency has grown, as have their budgets. The EPA, as an easy target, has projects and funding for things like "clean energy" redundant with at least a dozen other agencies. That is just one area of dozens of redundant projects and redundant bureaucrats handing out tax
At some point, someone has to be the grownup in the room and say "you know, that would be really nice, but we simply can't afford it".
One if we apply this logically we would go, "do we really have to spend more on military than the next 10 nations combined, 8 of them are allies and all of them are trading partners?
We pay abysmal interest rates for our T-bills and the world still thinks it is a safer investment than anything else. World trade is dollar denominated and foreign exchange of all the countries are in dollars.
In fact it is criminal not not to borrow to the hilt and invest in infrastructure, at this low interest rates. Not mer
i would agree with you except you're concern trolling.
The government can literally _make_ money
there is no credit card because the government is actually the bank that holds the debt.
good grief...
oh and this increases spending. the republicans do not give one shit about the debt. they only care about making poor people poorer and give tax breaks to the people that don't need them.
The United States of America is already bankrupt! (Score:2)
Once one considers the future liabilities (promised benefits) of Social Security (SSA & SSD), Medicare and Medicad which are all off budget (hidden) we are close to 100 Trillion in debt. And those programs in 2015(maybe 2014) made up 47% of all Federal spending. Medicad alone grew at a pace of 27% in 2015!!
And consider that Interest on our Nation
Re:The United States of America is already bankrup (Score:4, Informative)
Starting with the biggest area of discretionary spending:: the military.
Also, spending isn't the only way to affect the problem. Taxes on the wealthiest Americans could be increased.
But the entitlements are the biggest problem 47% (with interest being 19%) when it comes to getting to a fiscally responsible budget.
We have been sending the credit card bill to future generations for decades.
And if I were young I would be screaming about that! Because the young will pay in to Social Security, Medicare their entire lives and never get a penny back
I don't think this can be hidden for more than 4-5 years before the bottom falls out. Then the drastic spending spending cuts will get made.
Because the Federal level politicians and bureaucrats will need to really start making big cuts in the entitlement programs just to save their own pay checks and retirements.
One last item, this is a bi partisan problem (Dems and Repubs) they have diverted the funds paid in for 50+ year to spend on other stuff!
But it is going to happen if we don't start cutting big time now!!
Seconded.
All of us are expected to make prudent financial decisions, balance our checkbooks, figure out monthly expenses and income, and dole out money such that we can pay our mortgages, bills, food, tuck away an emergency fund - all the little pieces that make up the job of adulting.
It's ridiculous that the only thing our elected officials can agree on is that they're going to spend more money than we have - so much more money than we have that it's a hopeless spiral that no one has to take responsibility
Well, I can see one reason why... (Score:2)
Endocrine disruptors [wikipedia.org] may be associated with the development of learning disabilities, severe attention deficit disorder, cognitive and brain development problems...
Gee. I wonder why the Big Cheerio wants more of them running around in your water supply?
How much from cut programs total? (Score:2)
To be specific it moves approx. 55 billion from non-military spending to military spending. But does nothing to fix our approx. 500 billion yearly budget deficit..
Just like poker (Score:2)
Trump supporters that still support this Orange cunt remind me of pot committed poker players on full tilt. Even when it's pointed out that what they're doing is just fucking themselves, they just blindly carry on.
Mission Accomplished (Score:4, Insightful)
I hope he leaves in enough money so we can bomb children in Yemen, because that makes America great.
Between SJWs and Trump, US science is doomed (Score:2)
Science! chose a side and lost (Score:1)
The Science! people chose the other side. They've been really nasty and partisan for more than 10 years now. Then their party lost the election and they're crying that the side they chose to make into enemies is cutting their funding.
Here's a clue for the future:
Stop being partisan jerks and go back to studying things. Then next time you can say "we're not political, we just need funding to learn useful new things". It might take a while to make that message believable, but that's the way it goes. Hope
Kneejerk budget (Score:2)
an axe with no nuance (Score:2)
(first my disclaimers...) I'm a research scientist. I've worked in academia, for a government lab managing grants, and in private industry.
There are many good reasons to change the way science funding is done in the USA.
First, we all know here that there is a surplus of certain STEM labor, including a large number of the researchers (postdocs, grad students, etc.) funded by the government.
Second, there is a serious and long running lack of practical progress being made in science. By some metrics (# of degr