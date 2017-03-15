Justice Department Charging Russian Spies and Criminal Hackers in Yahoo Intrusion (washingtonpost.com) 6
The Justice Department is set to announce Wednesday, reports the Washington Post, the indictments of two Russian spies and two criminal hackers in connection with the heist of 500 million Yahoo user accounts in 2014, marking the first U.S. criminal cyber charges ever against Russian government officials. From the report: The indictments target two members of the Russian intelligence agency FSB, and two hackers hired by the Russians. The charges include hacking, wire fraud, trade secret theft and economic espionage, according to officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the charges have not yet been announced. The indictments are part of the largest hacking case brought by the United States.
Re: (Score:1)
Well, the Yahoo hack happened in 2014, and they're just now getting around to charging these Russian spies. So, you know, investigations such as this take a while to run.
Now, the Trump administration is almost certainly doing everything they can to slow-walk any investigation into the election, but that's not the same thing as no investigation happening.
But but but... (Score:2, Interesting)
https://yro.slashdot.org/story/17/03/15/0521225/hacking-victim-cant-sue-foreign-government-for-hacking-him-on-us-soil-says-court
Re: (Score:1)
I think there's a bit of difference between "can't sue a foreign government" and "charging foreign spies". Now, if some of the users on Yahoo who were affected by this tried to sue the Russian government over this, that precedent could apply.
Re: (Score:1)
Spies are subject to the death penalty, governments do not.