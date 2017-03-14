Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Government Privacy Politics Technology

FBI Says It Can't Release iPhone Hacking Tool Because It Might Still Be Useful

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
Justice Dept. officials say that details of a hacking tool used to access a terrorist's iPhone should not be released because it may still be "useful" to federal investigators. From a report: The government is fighting a case against three news organizations, including the Associated Press, which are fighting to release details of the hacking tool that FBI agents used to unlock a passcode-protected phone used by San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook. Details of the hacking tool have remained classified, not least because the Justice Dept. believes the tool may could still be used by the FBI in similar cases. "Disclosure of this information could reasonably be expected to cause serious damage to national security as it would allow hostile entities to discover the current intelligence gathering methods used, as well as the capabilities and limitations of these methods," said David Hardy, section chief of the FBI's records management division, in a court filing released late Monday.

  • Not can't. They most certainly can.
    WON'T

    Bad grammar reduces a story's credibility.
  • I wonder if this is part of the "adult conversation" about encryption [theguardian.com] that FBI director James Comey mentioned last year that he was preparing to have this year. Also when ever mentioning that fucking iPhone it should also be pointed out that nothing of value [npr.org] was found on it. This way it becomes clear that encryption wasn't something that hampered the case in any way so they can't trot out that old saw to try and make their case against the public having access to strong encryption [washingtonpost.com].

  • it would allow hostile entities to discover the current intelligence gathering methods used

    news flash: that six months of PR Hell after the San Bernadino shooting? that was broadcast across the world. they already know damn well to avoid the iPhone.
    the question is, just how long will you keep this exploit to yourself, in the hopes that nobody else knows it, only to randomly find out its been used against you.

  • To me, there is definitely solid reason to classify intelligence sources and methods. However, I think that we have to continue to resist the blurring of lines between foreign intelligence and law enforcement. Certainly law enforcement gathers intelligence (really, they gather information) as part of the investigative process. Our standard for evidence should allow for two possible choices on the part of the government:

    • 1. The operation or activity in which the classified source/method was employed was a

  • It's about trust (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sgrover ( 1167171 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @11:17AM (#54036753) Homepage
    If they reveal the tool, and it is revealed it is faulty/suspect in anyway, then the information they "recovered" from the phone(s) all become untrustworthy. That does not support the verse the authorities are trying to play out to the general public. So instead of being proactive and helpful, we get innuendo, and "trust me" type comments, with no hope of verification/validation by the public.

