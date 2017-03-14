FBI Says It Can't Release iPhone Hacking Tool Because It Might Still Be Useful (zdnet.com) 27
Justice Dept. officials say that details of a hacking tool used to access a terrorist's iPhone should not be released because it may still be "useful" to federal investigators. From a report: The government is fighting a case against three news organizations, including the Associated Press, which are fighting to release details of the hacking tool that FBI agents used to unlock a passcode-protected phone used by San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook. Details of the hacking tool have remained classified, not least because the Justice Dept. believes the tool may could still be used by the FBI in similar cases. "Disclosure of this information could reasonably be expected to cause serious damage to national security as it would allow hostile entities to discover the current intelligence gathering methods used, as well as the capabilities and limitations of these methods," said David Hardy, section chief of the FBI's records management division, in a court filing released late Monday.
it would allow hostile entities to discover the current intelligence gathering methods used
news flash: that six months of PR Hell after the San Bernadino shooting? that was broadcast across the world. they already know damn well to avoid the iPhone.
the question is, just how long will you keep this exploit to yourself, in the hopes that nobody else knows it, only to randomly find out its been used against you.
The federal government must be made to choose (Score:2)
To me, there is definitely solid reason to classify intelligence sources and methods. However, I think that we have to continue to resist the blurring of lines between foreign intelligence and law enforcement. Certainly law enforcement gathers intelligence (really, they gather information) as part of the investigative process. Our standard for evidence should allow for two possible choices on the part of the government:
