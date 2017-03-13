The Most Striking Thing About the WikiLeaks CIA Data Dump Is How Little Most People Cared (qz.com) 95
Last week, WikiLeaks released a trove of web pages describing sophisticated software tools and techniques used by the C.I.A to break into smartphones, computers, and IoT devices including smart TVs. Despite the initial media coverage, it appears normal people don't really care much about it, reports Quartz. An anonymous reader shares the report: There's also one other big difference between now and 2013. Snowden's NSA revelations sent shockwaves around the world. Despite WikiLeaks' best efforts at theatrics -- distributing an encrypted folder and tweeting the password "SplinterItIntoAThousandPiecesAndScatterItIntoTheWinds" -- the Vault 7 leak has elicited little more than a shrug from the media and the public, even if the spooks are seriously worried. Maybe it's because we already assume the government can listen to everything.
Because most people already assume the worst (Score:5, Interesting)
Most people with half-a-brain already assumed that the CIA, NSA, and FBI were doing stuff like this. This merely confirmed our suspicions.
You imagine how the info gathered can be used? Let's say Airbus has tons of Samsung TVs, and the US sleeps with Boeing and Lockheed Martin. All this should rise the people against these spying practices. I don't know why the medias only give this news a single paragraph in their "IT News" section... This says a lot about freedom of pres
How can one assume that this is not totally normal? The CIA is a spy agency. That means they spy on people. That would be like saying we should be shocked that Burger King makes hamburgers.
The NSA was a shock mainly because they were spying domestically when they clearly aren't supposed to. So long as the CIA isn't spying domestically, I personally don't care what means they use. Furthermore, the fact that CIA tactics are more analogous to a fishing line than a dragnet (like the NSA prism program was) then
Re:Because most people already assume the worst (Score:5, Interesting)
To put it another way, what was shocking about the Snowden revelations wasn't that the NSA spied, it was the bulk and indiscriminate nature thereof. We have no problem when the CIA is hacking the phones or computers of some ISIS or Al Qaeda bad guy or some North Korean/etc general. What bothers us is when they start vacuuming up everyone's calls/emails/etc including ours.
If anything, the reports were actually fairly reassuring, because what it shows is that encryption works. They couldn't break it, and had to instead compromise the end device, because if your system is pwned then nothing you do on that system (phone, computer, etc) is secret from the guy who pwned it.
Came here to say this. The CIA seems like its actually doing its job. "Shocking" would be spying on US citizens on US soil, NSA-style; otherwise, carry on!
Re:Because most people already assume the worst (Score:5, Insightful)
Are you really so naive as to think they're only using these tools against non-Americans?
Re: Because most people already assume the worst (Score:2)
Well if you want me to be shocked and outraged then you need to show me them using them against Americans. I didn't see anything like that in Vault 7 (so far). The most terrible thing in Vault 7 was their pathetic meme folder. And harboring of bronies.
Now what did bother me about Vault 7 is the CIA hoarding exploits instead of informing software and device makers so they could fix them. The (alleged) purpose of the US military and intelligence apparatus is to defend the people of the United States. They're
Naive? Nope. FBI and other agencies would be very angry if the CIA did stuff they aren't authorized to do. And of course CIA do use those tools against US citizens, they are allowed to and required to do so in some circumstances.
Are you really so naive as to think they're only using these tools against non-Americans?
The problem is that we don't have "American" TVs and computers and phone and routers, and "non-American" ones used by those of other countries. Yes yes, there are regional differences, but they're mild. Americans use the same computers, the same TVs, the same phones, the same devices as folks in other countries. That means if the CIA/NSA can hack the devices of foreigners, by necessary they can do the exact same with Americans. Whether or not they abuse this or not, the ability is unsettling, and power cree
But don't you know they're listening to us through our microwaves!!!!!!!!
Hey listen, moderator, I didn't make that claim up. A representative of the President went on TV and suggested Trump was spied on by his TV or microwave, largely because the claim said President made about Obama ordering his phones be tapped was, to put it bluntly, a stinking steaming pile of bullshit based on claims that a radio shock jock invented, and Breitbart, that paragon on journalism, picked up.
Re: who cares (Score:2, Insightful)
Shut up you CIA shlll. This has nothing to do with left vs right, and everything to do with us all losing our liberty.
In part because they're hosted in Russia.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Here is another not-so-secret revelation that will one day come out in full: The CIA and NSA are using false rape/pedophilia/sexual harassment/etc. charges to character assassinate people who threaten or cross the U.S. Julian Assange, Dominique Strauss Kahn, and Jacob Appelbaum are three of the most famous cases of this, but there are many others. So you might want to be careful about letting strange women into your hotel room if you're revealing U.S. secrets, challenging the supremacy of the U.S. Dollar, o
There's no need to assassinate the character of Mr. Assange, he is doing a swell job himself with all lying, backstabbing behavior etc.
Jacob Applebaum? Lol.
I think at this point we know we are bent over and being reamed by the three letter agencies, not to mention the ISPs.
They don't want you to know (Score:3, Insightful)
These were things the Obama admin were in charge of. The press doesn't want to cover it
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
These were things the Obama admin were in charge of.
I don't see the Trump administration doing anything to shut it down. Or doing much of anything at all, really, other than playing a lot of golf, but that's another topic.
You are wrong (Score:3, Informative)
EVERY. SINGLE. PERSON. I. KNOW. has commented on Vault#7
It is simply not being reported.
Wow, all three of the people in your bubble commented on it?!
It is simply not being reported.
Yeah, definitely the most non-reported story [google.com] of 2017.
This "leak" concerns expected activity (Score:3)
Enemy of the State (Score:1)
It was fiction in 1998... and now it appears to be all too real.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0120660
The only question that remains is how autocratic are those in power to manipulate these capabilities to their benefit and at the expense of the public welfare.
because wikileaks is a Russian propaganda tool (Score:3)
I think most people have figured out wikileaks only seems to be pushing an agenda with their leaks
To the surprise of no one paying attention, the swing states went red.
This is the how and why of Clinton's loss.
Get over it, the conspiracy crap is embarrassing.
look if you Russians are going to astroturf at least have the decency to create an account.
People don't care because the source is suspect. Now lay off all that clinton nonsense (and whatever else you're smoking in your gulag)
Sure, we all knew... (Score:2)
But I do not think that's the reason no one really cares. I think most people don't trust wikileaks.
Julian is clearly a complete and total fuck head with a political agenda.
Personally, I would have a hard time believing anything released by that jack ass has not been carefully cherry picked.
At this stage, everyone knows the US government is spying on the everything they do. Most people just don't care. Everyone also knows that wikileaks guy is a fart muffin. So... they also don't care.
Wouldn't one need to be retarded to think the CIA wouldn't do their job? Really...
I think most people don't trust wikileaks.
Only hyper-partisan leftists. Nothing WikiLeaks has ever released has been shown to be false.
Most people haven't heard about it (Score:1)
Most "normal" people the summary refers to have never heard of the Wikileaks release concerning the CIA. In fact, I am pretty sure if I took an informal poll of friends and family most of them (8/10 at least) wouldn't have any idea what Wikileaks is.
The majority of people do not consider whether they are being spied on, it doesn't occur to them at all. It's not necessarily that they don't care, but they are simply unaware it's an option. If you don't follow tech news this is not something that comes up on p
Important lessons learned (Score:1)
Remember, the best way to cover up information in the age of the internet is not to censor it, but to present so many conflicting and mutually exclusive sets of information that the casual observer doesn't have a baseline from which to judge truth or fiction. All they will be able to know is that they are being lied to -- but they will be incapable of telling who is lying or how much of what they are hearing is lies. Poison any legitimate leak with factually false information and the entire thing becomes su
Faceless (Score:1)
No one cared because it had no "mascot" like we had with Snowden or Manning.
I only heard CNN mention the dump for a couple days then seemingly dropped it entirely in favor of more trump. So either the alphabet guys are kindly suggesting that the media limit its coverage, or most Americans don't care unless there's a celebrity figure behind it. I'm guessing it's the latter, because out of the possible answers that one makes me facepalm the hardest.
No it's not because we assumed they already do (Score:2)
I'ts because nearly everything in the release was already known ancient exploits or techniques. None of this is new.
And because WikiLeaks, while it had potential at one time, is irrevocably tainted by the a-hole in charge.
Geeks have known for years ... (Score:2)
We've known for years that any wired device connected to the net is vulnerable. Changing the end use of the device does not change a thing regards security.
The majority of us also know the what comes out of his mouth is complete bullshit.
Who was shocked? (Score:1)
What exactly are people going to do? (Score:2)
So you are angry whats the next step? write an angry post? go on a protest? what is that going to achieve at best they will say they are going to stop doing it and go on doing the same thing in secret. Maybe a few people will lose there jobs, but they will be replaced by others that are just as unethical.
Until people stop having irrational fears of terrorist, communist, immigrants, homosexuals, witches,
... (pick your favorite group that is going to "destroy" civilization) we will allow agencies the CIA to
Isn't This Stuff Their Job? (Score:1)
Isn't developing and using tools like this kind of their job?
I mean they should never use this stuff against American citizens or without a warrant and due process, etc, etc.... But complaining we have the tools necessary to turn some warlord's cellphone into a microphone is like complaining about how the army has drones that can fly a grenade through his car window.
I mean if anything maybe these tools will be kind of useful. "Hey, before we bomb that large group of people over there, turn on their cell pho
Apples and Orange (Score:1)
All rape and no recourse.
That's because he's hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy
Is it apathy? Or helplessness? (Score:4, Insightful)
What are we supposed to do about it?
The real issue isn't the fact that the CIA/NSA/ [insert bureau here] can do these things. The issue is that they can't be held accountable for it.
We saw this in the financial crash of '08 (albeit in the private sector) as well: no one who is actually responsible for these things will ever see jail time. This won't end anyone's career. There's just not much the American people can do about it, and I think there's a sense among the general populace that they know this, even if only on a subconscious level. It's not apathy. It's a helpless resignation.
I don't mean to alarm you, but... (Score:2)
The US military can call in a strike on any position in the world, with 1 meter accuracy, and deliver a deadly payload in less than 6 hours. 2 hours to most populated areas. They can wipe out an entire city in a day, even without nukes. They have nearly invisible fortresses both above and below the water all over the globe. They have aircraft which carry nuclear weapons which are nearly invisible to radar and can circumnavigate the globe without ever having to land.
That's insane. And yet we don't react when
Alarm fatigue - People just don't care any more (Score:2)
It's mostly alarm fatigue. Constantly we're berated with news about how our rights are eroding and the government is working against us. While much of it is very true, until it extends to the point of interfering with the common citizens daily life, they won't care.
People are sheep. You can shave their coats and even pick off a few to slaughter, as long as the heard is large enough to feel anonymous, they really have no reaction. It's not until the sheep feel like they're the next in line do they care.
Whay should I? (Score:2)
Is it a shock that our covert HUMINT foreign intelligence agency has a pile of tools for covertly gathering human intelligence? No. I'd be more surprised if they didn't have stuff like this. These tools are useful for the kind of targeted, one-off, POI-focused surveillance that we want our spies to be doing, rather than the sweeping, rights-trampling dragnets we've been seeing from the FBI and NSA.
I'm mostly upset that this stuff was mishandled and leaked, not that it exists.
So am I upset that our spies
I care. (Score:2)
I care a lot.
I'm waiting to see what will be done about it, by the new sheriff. Maybe nothing, maybe little, but... Wait and see.
We get to vote them out again in a little while.
Here's a theory (Score:2)
Most people don't care. They never did, not even back in 2013.
The difference now is back in 2013 the media needed headlines. Now they're more focused on Trumps spelling mistakes in his tweets.
Russian Fingerprints (Score:2)
So far the most interesting part seems to be how they have studied foreign governments and entities, such that they can leave the fingerprints of a hack that can be traced back to whoever they want. Want to Blame Russia for a Hack? The CIA knows exactly how to do this.