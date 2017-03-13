Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Government Privacy Security Politics Your Rights Online

The Most Striking Thing About the WikiLeaks CIA Data Dump Is How Little Most People Cared (qz.com) 32

Posted by msmash from the aftermath-analysis dept.
Last week, WikiLeaks released a trove of web pages describing sophisticated software tools and techniques used by the C.I.A to break into smartphones, computers, and IoT devices including smart TVs. Despite the initial media coverage, it appears normal people don't really care much about it, reports Quartz. An anonymous reader shares the report: There's also one other big difference between now and 2013. Snowden's NSA revelations sent shockwaves around the world. Despite WikiLeaks' best efforts at theatrics -- distributing an encrypted folder and tweeting the password "SplinterItIntoAThousandPiecesAndScatterItIntoTheWinds" -- the Vault 7 leak has elicited little more than a shrug from the media and the public, even if the spooks are seriously worried. Maybe it's because we already assume the government can listen to everything.

  • Because most people already assume the worst (Score:4, Insightful)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @02:43PM (#54030977)

    Most people with half-a-brain already assumed that the CIA, NSA, and FBI were doing stuff like this. This merely confirmed our suspicions.

    • It wasn't so much that we assumed they would be doing stuff like this, it's that this is what we expect they would be, should be doing.

      To put it another way, what was shocking about the Snowden revelations wasn't that the NSA spied, it was the bulk and indiscriminate nature thereof. We have no problem when the CIA is hacking the phones or computers of some ISIS or Al Qaeda bad guy or some North Korean/etc general. What bothers us is when they start vacuuming up everyone's calls/emails/etc including ours.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lgw ( 121541 )

        Came here to say this. The CIA seems like its actually doing its job. "Shocking" would be spying on US citizens on US soil, NSA-style; otherwise, carry on!

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by elrous0 ( 869638 )

          Are you really so naive as to think they're only using these tools against non-Americans?

  • This recent "leak" concerns expected activity, and legal activity, the CIA possessing the technical means to gather intelligence. The 2003 leak concerned domestic surveillance by agencies prohibited from performing domestic surveillance. In short, the public expects the CIA to be able to break into an iPhone.

  • I think most people have figured out wikileaks only seems to be pushing an agenda with their leaks

    • I'm not sure if it's a Russian agenda so much as a man who started out pretty weird and contrarian, having lived in an embassy where he is somewhat disliked for 5 years and pretending to be a perpetual victim of the powerful, staggering in any direction he can by releasing any juicy information that comes in -- regardless who it harms. It just so happens he gets more information from US sources (leakers) than Russian ones, and doesn't even speak Russian himself to read/understand Russian leaks. So, he st

  • But I do not think that's the reason no one really cares. I think most people don't trust wikileaks.
    Julian is clearly a complete and total fuck head with a political agenda.
    Personally, I would have a hard time believing anything released by that jack ass has not been carefully cherry picked.

    At this stage, everyone knows the US government is spying on the everything they do. Most people just don't care. Everyone also knows that wikileaks guy is a fart muffin. So... they also don't care.

