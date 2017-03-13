The Most Striking Thing About the WikiLeaks CIA Data Dump Is How Little Most People Cared (qz.com) 51
Last week, WikiLeaks released a trove of web pages describing sophisticated software tools and techniques used by the C.I.A to break into smartphones, computers, and IoT devices including smart TVs. Despite the initial media coverage, it appears normal people don't really care much about it, reports Quartz. An anonymous reader shares the report: There's also one other big difference between now and 2013. Snowden's NSA revelations sent shockwaves around the world. Despite WikiLeaks' best efforts at theatrics -- distributing an encrypted folder and tweeting the password "SplinterItIntoAThousandPiecesAndScatterItIntoTheWinds" -- the Vault 7 leak has elicited little more than a shrug from the media and the public, even if the spooks are seriously worried. Maybe it's because we already assume the government can listen to everything.
Most people with half-a-brain already assumed that the CIA, NSA, and FBI were doing stuff like this. This merely confirmed our suspicions.
To put it another way, what was shocking about the Snowden revelations wasn't that the NSA spied, it was the bulk and indiscriminate nature thereof. We have no problem when the CIA is hacking the phones or computers of some ISIS or Al Qaeda bad guy or some North Korean/etc general. What bothers us is when they start vacuuming up everyone's calls/emails/etc including ours.
If anything, the reports were actually fairly reassuring, because what it shows is that encryption works. They couldn't break it, and had to instead compromise the end device, because if your system is pwned then nothing you do on that system (phone, computer, etc) is secret from the guy who pwned it.
Came here to say this. The CIA seems like its actually doing its job. "Shocking" would be spying on US citizens on US soil, NSA-style; otherwise, carry on!
Are you really so naive as to think they're only using these tools against non-Americans?
But don't you know they're listening to us through our microwaves!!!!!!!!
Shut up you CIA shlll. This has nothing to do with left vs right, and everything to do with us all losing our liberty.
In part because they're hosted in Russia.
Here is another not-so-secret revelation that will one day come out in full: The CIA and NSA are using false rape/pedophilia/sexual harassment/etc. charges to character assassinate people who threaten or cross the U.S. Julian Assange, Dominique Strauss Kahn, and Jacob Appelbaum are three of the most famous cases of this, but there are many others. So you might want to be careful about letting strange women into your hotel room if you're revealing U.S. secrets, challenging the supremacy of the U.S. Dollar, o
These were things the Obama admin were in charge of. The press doesn't want to cover it
EVERY. SINGLE. PERSON. I. KNOW. has commented on Vault#7
It is simply not being reported.
Wow, all three of the people in your bubble commented on it?!
It is simply not being reported.
Yeah, definitely the most non-reported story [google.com] of 2017.
It was fiction in 1998... and now it appears to be all too real.
The only question that remains is how autocratic are those in power to manipulate these capabilities to their benefit and at the expense of the public welfare.
I think most people have figured out wikileaks only seems to be pushing an agenda with their leaks
But I do not think that's the reason no one really cares. I think most people don't trust wikileaks.
Julian is clearly a complete and total fuck head with a political agenda.
Personally, I would have a hard time believing anything released by that jack ass has not been carefully cherry picked.
At this stage, everyone knows the US government is spying on the everything they do. Most people just don't care. Everyone also knows that wikileaks guy is a fart muffin. So... they also don't care.
Most "normal" people the summary refers to have never heard of the Wikileaks release concerning the CIA. In fact, I am pretty sure if I took an informal poll of friends and family most of them (8/10 at least) wouldn't have any idea what Wikileaks is.
The majority of people do not consider whether they are being spied on, it doesn't occur to them at all. It's not necessarily that they don't care, but they are simply unaware it's an option. If you don't follow tech news this is not something that comes up on p
No one cared because it had no "mascot" like we had with Snowden or Manning.
I only heard CNN mention the dump for a couple days then seemingly dropped it entirely in favor of more trump. So either the alphabet guys are kindly suggesting that the media limit its coverage, or most Americans don't care unless there's a celebrity figure behind it. I'm guessing it's the latter, because out of the possible answers that one makes me facepalm the hardest.
I'ts because nearly everything in the release was already known ancient exploits or techniques. None of this is new.
And because WikiLeaks, while it had potential at one time, is irrevocably tainted by the a-hole in charge.
We've known for years that any wired device connected to the net is vulnerable. Changing the end use of the device does not change a thing regards security.
The majority of us also know the what comes out of his mouth is complete bullshit.
So you are angry whats the next step? write an angry post? go on a protest? what is that going to achieve at best they will say they are going to stop doing it and go on doing the same thing in secret. Maybe a few people will lose there jobs, but they will be replaced by others that are just as unethical.
Until people stop having irrational fears of terrorist, communist, immigrants, homosexuals, witches,
... (pick your favorite group that is going to "destroy" civilization) we will allow agencies the CIA to