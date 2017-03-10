New Bill Would Allow Employers To Demand Genetic Testing From Workers (businessinsider.com) 38
capedgirardeau quotes a report from Business Insider: A little-noticed bill moving through the U.S. Congress would allow companies to require employees to undergo genetic testing or risk paying a penalty of thousands of dollars, and would let employers see that genetic and other health information. Giving employers such power is now prohibited by U.S. law, including the 2008 genetic privacy and nondiscrimination law known as GINA. The new bill gets around that landmark law by stating explicitly that GINA and other protections do not apply when genetic tests are part of a "workplace wellness" program. The bill, HR 1313, was approved by a House committee on Wednesday, with all 22 Republicans supporting it and all 17 Democrats opposed. The 2008 genetic law prohibits a group health plan -- the kind employers have -- from asking, let alone requiring, someone to undergo a genetic test. It also prohibits that specifically for "underwriting purposes," which is where wellness programs come in. "Underwriting purposes" includes basing insurance deductibles, rebates, rewards, or other financial incentives on completing a health risk assessment or health screenings. In addition, any genetic information can be provided to the employer only in a de-identified, aggregated form, rather than in a way that reveals which individual has which genetic profile. There is a big exception, however: As long as employers make providing genetic information "voluntary," they can ask employees for it. Under the House bill, none of the protections for health and genetic information provided by GINA or the disabilities law would apply to workplace wellness programs as long as they complied with the ACA's very limited requirements for the programs. As a result, employers could demand that employees undergo genetic testing and health screenings.
Freedom.
The committee is not the entire House. If you think all GOP are going to support it you're insane. If you think all Dems will oppose it, let's wait till the bribes get handed out.
No, the ones who are in vulnerable districts will be given a pass, but only after they know they have enough Republican votes to pass it. This phenomenon even has a name. It's called the "Hastert Rule", proudly named after its inventor, a long-time Republican House leader who was also a pedophile and is currently in prison.
The emails were a felony only in your imagination. If the Republicans keep pulling shit like this they will become even more irrelevant in reality than you imagine the other party is.
More irrelevant? Oh you mean having both houses, the presidency and almost 2/3rds of the governorships is irrelevant? Idiots like you are why the democratic party is dead. You live in fucking la la land. If you had an honest bone in your body we wouldn't be stuck with a one party system but no, you have to be a lying partisan pile of shit and ruin a once great republic with your severe lack of integrity.
but employers often give you discounts or money for an HSA if you do the program
Which obviously would NOT include racial markers given the extreme reactions of our society to anything "racist".
But given the high percentage of Aspies in the field... you're screwed.
If you decline to participate, they can boost your insurance premiums by 30%-50%.
Workplace wellness programs make some sense - but there's absolutely no need to involve genetic testing. Has Breitbart been telling them you can catch congenital ugliness from your co-workers or something?
I would be soooo tempted to bribe the lab tech (who probably doesn't give a shit) and give the lab a vial of my dog's blood
BS summary (Score:5, Informative)
The linked article can't be read if an adblocker is active.
The current state of the law:
Employees who refuse to participate in an employer wellness program can be charged up to 50% more for employer-provided health insurance.
If genetic testing is part of the wellness program then employees have to voluntarily authorize the genetic test. If an employee participates in the wellness program but declines included genetic testing then they can't be penalized with the higher insurance premiums.
The new state of the law, if this bill passes:
Employees who refuse genetic testing that is part of a wellness program can be considered non-participants in the wellness program and be charged the higher insurance premiums.
The comment in the summary that the new bill would "...let employers see that genetic and other health information." is the current state of the law as it relates to wellness programs (Work wellness programs put employee privacy at risk [cnn.com]). There is nothing in the new bill that suddenly decreases patient/employee privacy.
"Mandatory" wellness programs, themselves, were controversial and lacked privacy protections when the Democrats insisted everyone participate. They're no less controversial today as the Republicans expand those wellness programs with additional components.
Hire only smart, healthy workers (Score:2)
But what to do with all the failed average applicants who still demand full employment?
The genetic test result can then sort all applicants who have no skill but still have to be considered.
Finally a way to not have to consider a lot of applicants for a reason other than saying they are lack skills and further education at a top university has not helped.
A work force thats smart and healthy can be hired without the need to explain why all average applicants
