Two anonymous reader share a Bloomberg report: U.S. employers added jobs at an above-average pace for a second month on outsized gains in construction and manufacturing while wage growth picked up, as the labor market continued its steady improvement in the new year. The 235,000 increase followed a 238,000 rise in January that was more than previously estimated, the best back-to-back rise since July, a Labor Department report showed Friday in Washington. The unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent, and wages grew 2.8 percent from February 2016. While unseasonably warm weather may have boosted the payrolls count, the data represent President Donald Trump's first full month in office and coincide with a surge in economic optimism following his election victory.
I mean he hasn't actually implemented any policies but let's go ahead and give him credit....
Well most businessmen are republicans. So with the republicans back in power they will be more likely to invest more in their businesses when they feel optimistic. The economy isn't about policies but with people ability to take risks.
I don't think you need to get so complicated as saying 'most'.
If approximately 50% of businesses and 50% of the population ere on some sort of power trip right now then that adequately explains it. It should probably be higher in fact.
In other words, resurrect Republicans from the 70s and 80s?
More like from the 1950s... [wikipedia.org]
Except that whole "Operation Wetback" [wikipedia.org] thing.
It didn't work then, apart from causing all the civil rights issues that it did, and it would work even less now. [washingtonpost.com]
complete and utter bullshit. The US has one of the lowest effective corporate tax rates in the world. They are sitting on it overseas because they want to pay NO taxes at all. And they don't like it because they wiggled out from under the taxes in such a way that the money is stick in their tax havens, unable to be used.
People have a hard time accepting that one person can be both really good and really bad at the same time.
To those who don't like Trump, he is all-bad, and they won't accept any attribution of benefits to anything Trump does.
And vice-versa, of course.
I abhor Trump's attitude towards, say, Snowden. I think Trump is an exploiter who doesn't care about justice, but just about power. On the other hand, my investment portfolio has been doing very well since he won. So, I recognize the good with the bad.
So, you think that "employment" is an instantaneous measure of political prowess? Here'n all, I was under the mistaken premise of large-economy economics that it takes lots of work to create a sustainable grows in jobs, like more than the first two months. Gee, I wonder why it took Obama so-o-o long to reverse the downward spiral in jobs he inherited from Bush...probably not very good at his job, I suppose.
Business was punishing Obama for Obama-care by not hiring. [google.com] Whether there was an upside or downside to the bottom line, there was an attitude of Obama isn't going to tell us what to do. Business and companies have been short-staffed as we have seen in the productivity statistics [theatlantic.com], but now the percieved pressure is off and businesses are hiring again.
So, you're a money over people kind of guy.
Re:Yeah (Score:5, Informative)
Hell yeah! We will completely ignore that monthly job gains were even higher in the last month of Obama's presidency, as reported in the summary, and even higher still in February 2016 [bls.gov], which preceded the election. But wait, also the same thing in 2015, which preceded Trump's nomination. Bit of a dip in 2014, but even higher numbers in 2013.
This totally supports your argument, so long as you avoid thinking about anything connected to reality.
1-Month Net Change: All employees, thousands, total nonfarm, seasonally adjusted
Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2013 211 286 130 197 226 162 122 261 190 212 258 47
2014 190 151 272 329 246 304 202 230 280 227 312 255
2015 234 238 86 262 344 206 254 157 100 321 272 239
2016 126 237 225 153 43 297 291 176 249 124 164 155
2017 238(P) 235(P)
Things are cyclical, we always have ups and down. Also the president is not a dictator, there are so many different parts of government involved, and even if taken as a whole government policies are not the biggest factor in the economy. But for some reason people like to point to the current president as the source of all economic movements.
Re:Yeah (Score:4, Interesting)
We will completely ignore that monthly job gains were even higher in the last month of Obama's presidency
Right. Obama's last month as president was with the business and investing world, and the economy generally, being aware of the results of the election and knowing that the economically toxic Obama policies that Clinton promised to continue would not be continued. Of course you know this, but you're the one who is completely ignoring that. Investors began making big bets on renewed prosperity the moment the stock market opened after election day.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
These numbers were precipitated by Obama over his last 8 years but to be honest he never inspired this level of confidence.
This isn't confidence, it's exuberance. When fools start tossing money at Wall Street, it's time to run in the opposite direction.
Maybe, but your predictive track record is shit, right? Like you said there was NO WAY Trump could win.
Prior to the election, I repeatedly stated what the polls said: Hillary had a 95% chance of winning AND Trump had a 5% chance of winning. For Trump to win, he would have to do better than Romney (2012) and McCain (2008). He won an electoral victory despite losing the popular vote by ~11M votes.
Maybe you are full of shit here, maybe you aren't. But you are definitely no fucking oracle.
I can read the economic data. Doesn't anyone find it strange that the economy was slated for low inflation and low growth under Hillary ALL OF THE SUDDEN is slated for high inflation and high growth under Trump?
The old meme of putting everything on the previous administration really needs to die.
Dear AC, that is the entire POINT of politics. I doubt it's going to die anytime soon. I blame Plato. And he blamed Socrates.
Previous 3 Febs had roughly the same numbers.
Economy & previous policies keep on trucking.
Wait, What...? (Score:4, Informative)
Because the alternatives were awesome. (Score:3, Insightful)
Mythical reeducation for jobs that don't exist in the locations that were gutted by NAFTA. Complete with no help to relocate or adjust to fucking your kids lives up by transferring them across the country, nor help when dear old mum falls down the stairs and you're two thousand miles away working in your $8.50/hour job you weren't retrained for.
I love the dumb fucks who think people who have been screwed are voting against their best interests if they don't vote Democrat. Democrats aren't going to do sh
Too bad that Repubicans won't do anything for them either.
The forecast destruction of the American economy from one technological advance or another has been accurately forecast future economic strength exactly ZERO times, since the founding of the United States of America. Most economic reversals have come from financiers and banks (e.g., 1929, 2008, et. al.) lining their own pockets through variations on the Ponzi scheme.
I mean he hasn't actually implemented any policies but let's go ahead and give him credit....
He's already implemented on YUUUUGE policy difference: he isn't Obama.
Fortunately, you're so insecure about your premise you had to post that as AC!
So sad!
Hey! It's the Republican Way!!!
And, this story is just another example of how the contemporary media simply no longer CARES to do a good job of citing the underying facts. Alt-news is the new "white." (All implications you can draw from that sentence are valid.)
Re: (Score:3)
This has more to do with Republican-ism that Trump-ism. The people who own businesses are primarily Republican. Many of them had very bad attitudes when Obama-care was launched and they refused to hire full-time because they thought Obama was picking their pocket. Now that Obama is gone the mood of business has changed drastically. They feel like their is relief, whether real or imagined. In any case, business owners are in a better mood with Trump as president and are hiring again. I don't think this
Maybe we should give him the Nobel peace prize too, we haven't gotten into any new wars during that month.
Its Bloomberg. Nobody expects honest and accurate reporting from the National Enquirer of right wing propaganda.
I mean he hasn't actually implemented any policies but let's go ahead and give him credit....
Actually he HAS been doing things since November 8th that may have affected this in a positive way. Sometimes just talking about doing something from the bully pulpit the president (and president elect) has can have positive (or negative) affects on the mind set of the people. Just the prospect of new/better policies can have a positive affect even before they can be enacted.
Case in point: Jimmy Carter and his "malaise speech" which was largely blamed for making the 70's seem worse than it was and depressi
Not Even the Pretense of a Technical Angle? (Score:4, Insightful)
Massive government infrastructure spending would be good (temporarily) for the construction business and wars would be good for the defense sector. So either would instill exuberance... there are lots of business who don't care how much debt the government is in if they can make a quick buck and then leave the country.
Since both congress and Trump are firmly in the "give consumers decisions they cannot possibly afford the time to make competently so we can bilk them and call it 'free market competition'" b
Anemic growth is not normal (Score:2, Insightful)
Not scaring the holy hell out of investors is a good thing. The previous admin operated with a one-two punch of literally a policy of being unconcerned with how much a regulation cost for the tiniest of gains, combined with unconstrined spending coupled with "They must pay their fair share" rhetoric showing the need (spending, borrowing) and willingness to increase taxes at some point.
If you are an investor, to hell with it. A few percent decline and there goes your growth.
Re: (Score:3)
combined with unconstrined spending
You are aware, right, that it's not the president that does the spending, it's Congress?
Little known fact.. the Reps won that too.
More well known fact: they already had it in the first place. Which I think was the GP's point.
They had it when Obama was pres too, which was the point.
Two little known facts there.
I believe the figures right now are that republicans now control 3/4ths of state houses and 2/3rd of governor mansions... but I may have these two backwards.
With all due respect, you're comment betrays ignorance of both the Trump and Obama administrations respective stance on regulations. The Obama administration required cost-benefit analysis to be performed on new regulations, and required the benefit of the regulation to justify its costs. Trump, on the other hand, has issued executive orders requiring that the incremental cost of new regulation be zero, regardless of benefit.
Effectively, the Trump administration is enabling a scenario where privileged busin
Re:Anemic growth is not normal (Score:4, Interesting)
Investors must have been absolutely *terrified* for the past 8 years, running the stock market up to record levels.
"first full month" means NOTHING (Score:2)
not true, Stock market and business will act on expectations of future which is what is happening here with Trump in office. Of course over time we'll get into what you are interested in, what results Trump's actions will have and yes for many things the time delay will be years and for some things over a decade
First Month of Trump's Presidency? (Score:4, Insightful)
So what exactly did the US Government do in that first month to create all those jobs? After all, if you can implement policy on day one and see that translate into an economic boost within a month, that is some good policy that governments would want to imitate all over the world.
Trump has been negotiating with these companies to bring forward any plans they had for expansion.
He has been doing that since November.
Just an anecdote. But I have been looking for a job for 8 months. Lots of cold calls lots of resumes sent out. 0 traction. 3 interviews and 100 resumes sent out. Suddenly in the past week all hell broke loose. I now have 4 interviews lined up for the next week or so. 5-10 emails a day with job descriptions. The mood is most certainly different.
Trump has been negotiating with these companies to bring forward any plans they had for expansion.
You mean the plans that were already in place long before the 2016 election? It doesn't cost CEO's anything to stroke the ego of an egomaniac in the White House.
Just an anecdote. But I have been looking for a job for 8 months. Lots of cold calls lots of resumes sent out. 0 traction. 3 interviews and 100 resumes sent out. Suddenly in the past week all hell broke loose. I now have 4 interviews lined up for the next week or so. 5-10 emails a day with job descriptions. The mood is most certainly different.
That's funny. When I was out of work for two years after the Great Recession ended, I only had 20+ interviews and no job offers. When I was out of work for eight months after the government shutdown in 2013, I had 60+ interviews and three job offers. I could reasonably conclude, just as an anecdote, that a government shutdown provides a good economi
He talked them into moving them up.
Trump did not such thing. He took credit for plans already underway. CEO jumped on the bandwagon to praise him since it cost them nothing to do so.
Not sure what your point is or was it just so you could call the president an egomaniac?
My bad. I meant narcissistic.
Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental disorder in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of ultraconfidence lies a fragile self-esteem that's vulnerable to the slightest criticism.
http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/narcissistic-personality-disorder/basics/definition/CON-20025568 [mayoclinic.org]
One company at a time, right. That's incredibly time consuming and negligable. A hundred jobs on day one, a hundred jobs on day two, and so on, does not add up to these numbers. You do not increase job numbers signficantly by doing negotiations through force of personality.
So what exactly did the US Government do in that first month to create all those jobs? After all, if you can implement policy on day one and see that translate into an economic boost within a month, that is some good policy that governments would want to imitate all over the world.
It's actually quite simple - you have a leader who says he wants to put his country first and that makes investors and business people feel good enough to expand existing businesses and start new ones. That's why the stock market rallied after Trump's election - it's not based on an actual policy but a feeling.
Obama's "you didn't build that" bullshit cost more people more jobs that you can imagine.
Promised to make life easier for small businesses (Score:2)
So what exactly did the US Government do in that first month to create all those jobs?
It's not what they did, it's what they promised to do - which is primarily to lower the absurdly high U.S. corporate tax rate.
Mind you, large corporations are already paying much less than the top rate. But here's the secret - all of us small and medium sized businesses without a building full of accountants WERE paying that top rate, or close to it. So the promise to lower that rate helps improve hiring from the large
Re: (Score:3)
new politics (Score:2)
Good thing we won't see the new inflation rate for a several more months, and pollution's latency has always been a classic.
Maybe this is good idea for a political platform: don't worry about conservative/liberal principles; just look for fast indicators that you can increase at the expense of slow ones. Right and left will become obsolete labels, and debates will be between short-termers and long-termers.
Trump is against real pollution (Score:2)
Trump is against real pollution, just not CO2 so much. But the only downstream from that is improved crop yields and milder winters, so yet more prosperity is coming (unless the climate decides to flip back to Ice Age again as it is about due to).
The biggest improvement you could do as the government is to abolish the EPA, since it actually was the source of far more pollution [usatoday.com] than all of the regulations they passed ever prevented.
Distinct lack of critical thinking. (Score:2)
Post hoc, ergo propter hoc. What's the lag between deciding to hire someone or increase their pay and it actually happening? Someone who doesn't realise who much one needs to demonstrate a causal warrant.
Fun times... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Jobs are up. Stock market is up. Consumer confidence is up. Precious metals are down.
For the eighth year in a row. Thanks, Obama!
If you really think the economy is about to hit the fan, then you can make a fortune by betting against the experts.
"Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful." — Warren Buffett
sorry but the problem with Obama era jobs is that shitty temp jobs replaced permanent. Meanwhile, perm job market is exploding here in the midwest, my friends that couldn't find job under Obama are now getting hounded
Re: (Score:2)
If jobs were really up already and the economy was booming then why was there such a big following for Trump by people who were out of work for such a long period of time? I'm not a Trump fan but his basic campaign was "everyone else sucks, I'm the only one who can get your old jobs back". The economy is great for me as an engineer, but it sucks badly for the unskilled laborers, it sucks for union jobs, it is rather lackluster for service jobs, etc.
Put your money where your mouth is and start shorting the market if you think it's so over-bought.
I'm building up a cash reserve to buy shares of dividend-paying stocks on the way down. I never buy into an up market.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah yes... Creimer... the paid political troll.
I'm being not paid. I just love trolling the trolls on Slashdot.
;)
It's just the uncertainty factor being removed (Score:1)
It seems to me like most businesses are pretty unhappy when things are uncertain. Now that the election's settled, and it doesn't look like he's going away for a while, businesses are just relaxing the controls a little bit. Most business owners are Republicans, so I assume they feel they're going to get more of what they want for at least the next 2 years.
I work a lot with small business owners who rail on and on about "regulations" and the big evil government impeding their ability to do business. I just
Small business owners have it pretty good as well. Just about anything qualifies as a business expense. It didn't take them long to charge everything they buy for personal use as a business expense, thus lowering their income taxes.
Re: (Score:2)
It seems to me like most businesses are pretty unhappy when things are uncertain.
Of course they are. When the NDP were elected in Ontario in the 1990's the TSE tanked overnight and we lost two ranks to our credit rating. When the Liberals were re-elected in Ontario ~3 years ago, it also cost another rank to our credit rating. Why? Because the liberals have fostered an anti-business environment and created an excessively expensive electricity market, while raising taxes through the roof, and spending like a drunken sailor. Businesses have fled Ontario over the last decade, even "cle
Wait a minute (Score:3)
yum: Trump steak flash-roasted on preheat cycle (Score:2)
Right. Because all financial processes attribute to the current administration so precisely (and immediately) that we need to write "full month" rather than just "month".
Among the numerate, the earliest possible report card on the new administration is the end of the first year, and we might by then be celebrating the accomplishments of President Pence, who might by then be one fat month into his presidency. Given these larger uncertainties, I'm not going to take any macro-economic wiggles as usefully refl
Wouldn't hire until Obama left? (Score:3)
Bill Looman, the owner of U.S. Cranes, LLC, told a local NBC affiliate, 11Alive, that he put up signs on his company trucks stating:
"New company policy: We are not hiring until Obama is gone"
This link [dailymail.co.uk] has a few photos of the signs.
Yeah, right. (Score:2)
And the chocolate rations were increased to twenty grammes per week.
