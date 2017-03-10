Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


U.S. Jobs, Pay Show Solid Gains in Trump's First Full Month

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
Two anonymous reader share a Bloomberg report: U.S. employers added jobs at an above-average pace for a second month on outsized gains in construction and manufacturing while wage growth picked up, as the labor market continued its steady improvement in the new year. The 235,000 increase followed a 238,000 rise in January that was more than previously estimated, the best back-to-back rise since July, a Labor Department report showed Friday in Washington. The unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent, and wages grew 2.8 percent from February 2016. While unseasonably warm weather may have boosted the payrolls count, the data represent President Donald Trump's first full month in office and coincide with a surge in economic optimism following his election victory.

U.S. Jobs, Pay Show Solid Gains in Trump's First Full Month

  • Yeah (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I mean he hasn't actually implemented any policies but let's go ahead and give him credit....

    • Re:Yeah (Score:5, Insightful)

      by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @12:25PM (#54013349)

      Well most businessmen are republicans. So with the republicans back in power they will be more likely to invest more in their businesses when they feel optimistic. The economy isn't about policies but with people ability to take risks.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by GLMDesigns ( 2044134 )
        To his credit he's been talking about reducing some of the ridiculous tax laws that makes it extremely foolish to repatriate monies back to the US. Remove these regulations and companies will stop sitting on cash and invest. Don't blame this specifically on Obama but the entire Democratic Party's approach to business. US corporate tax rates are extremely uncompetitive.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by nobuddy ( 952985 )

          complete and utter bullshit. The US has one of the lowest effective corporate tax rates in the world. They are sitting on it overseas because they want to pay NO taxes at all. And they don't like it because they wiggled out from under the taxes in such a way that the money is stick in their tax havens, unable to be used.

      • WTF?! How is your post on a non technology bullshit article FlameBait? Of course your definition of "Economy" is naive; maybe if your post was rated as "Uniformed-Poster" that would make sense.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I mean he hasn't actually implemented any policies but let's go ahead and give him credit....

      He's already implemented on YUUUUGE policy difference: he isn't Obama.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by CAOgdin ( 984672 )

      Hey! It's the Republican Way!!!

      And, this story is just another example of how the contemporary media simply no longer CARES to do a good job of citing the underying facts. Alt-news is the new "white." (All implications you can draw from that sentence are valid.)

    • This has more to do with Republican-ism that Trump-ism. The people who own businesses are primarily Republican. Many of them had very bad attitudes when Obama-care was launched and they refused to hire full-time because they thought Obama was picking their pocket. Now that Obama is gone the mood of business has changed drastically. They feel like their is relief, whether real or imagined. In any case, business owners are in a better mood with Trump as president and are hiring again. I don't think this

    • Maybe we should give him the Nobel peace prize too, we haven't gotten into any new wars during that month.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
      Hey you gave Obama credit for the (worst) recovery (in history).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nobuddy ( 952985 )

      Its Bloomberg. Nobody expects honest and accurate reporting from the National Enquirer of right wing propaganda.

    • I mean he hasn't actually implemented any policies but let's go ahead and give him credit....

      Actually he HAS been doing things since November 8th that may have affected this in a positive way. Sometimes just talking about doing something from the bully pulpit the president (and president elect) has can have positive (or negative) affects on the mind set of the people. Just the prospect of new/better policies can have a positive affect even before they can be enacted.

      Case in point: Jimmy Carter and his "malaise speech" which was largely blamed for making the 70's seem worse than it was and depressi

  • Not Even the Pretense of a Technical Angle? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by RobotRunAmok ( 595286 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @12:23PM (#54013333)
    Still, it's "Trump!" and that'll be good for several hundred posts... I guess that's the whole point, ennit?

  • Not scaring the holy hell out of investors is a good thing. The previous admin operated with a one-two punch of literally a policy of being unconcerned with how much a regulation cost for the tiniest of gains, combined with unconstrined spending coupled with "They must pay their fair share" rhetoric showing the need (spending, borrowing) and willingness to increase taxes at some point.

    If you are an investor, to hell with it. A few percent decline and there goes your growth.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Yunzil ( 181064 )

      combined with unconstrined spending

      You are aware, right, that it's not the president that does the spending, it's Congress?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by OhPlz ( 168413 )

        Little known fact.. the Reps won that too.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by skids ( 119237 )

          More well known fact: they already had it in the first place. Which I think was the GP's point.

        • They had it when Obama was pres too, which was the point.

          Two little known facts there.

        • ..and the state houses and governor mansions

          I believe the figures right now are that republicans now control 3/4ths of state houses and 2/3rd of governor mansions... but I may have these two backwards.

          ..and you can thank the DNC for this, since they diverted money from local campaigns into the billion dollar fail known as the Hillary campaign. They spent over a billion dollars trying to get that witch elected in spite of the fact that the rank and file members of the party didnt want anything to do with

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      With all due respect, you're comment betrays ignorance of both the Trump and Obama administrations respective stance on regulations. The Obama administration required cost-benefit analysis to be performed on new regulations, and required the benefit of the regulation to justify its costs. Trump, on the other hand, has issued executive orders requiring that the incremental cost of new regulation be zero, regardless of benefit.

      Effectively, the Trump administration is enabling a scenario where privileged busin

    • Re:Anemic growth is not normal (Score:4, Interesting)

      by CheeseTroll ( 696413 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @01:00PM (#54013669)

      Investors must have been absolutely *terrified* for the past 8 years, running the stock market up to record levels.

  • None of that has a single thing to do with Trump. Hell, there's things that Obama did in his first term that we'll just start seeing the effects of now. It's always been that way, the wheels turn slowly enough that it takes years for effects to become evident.

    • not true, Stock market and business will act on expectations of future which is what is happening here with Trump in office. Of course over time we'll get into what you are interested in, what results Trump's actions will have and yes for many things the time delay will be years and for some things over a decade

  • First Month of Trump's Presidency? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by i_ate_god ( 899684 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @12:34PM (#54013431) Homepage

    So what exactly did the US Government do in that first month to create all those jobs? After all, if you can implement policy on day one and see that translate into an economic boost within a month, that is some good policy that governments would want to imitate all over the world.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Trump has been negotiating with these companies to bring forward any plans they had for expansion.

      He has been doing that since November.

      Just an anecdote. But I have been looking for a job for 8 months. Lots of cold calls lots of resumes sent out. 0 traction. 3 interviews and 100 resumes sent out. Suddenly in the past week all hell broke loose. I now have 4 interviews lined up for the next week or so. 5-10 emails a day with job descriptions. The mood is most certainly different.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Trump has been negotiating with these companies to bring forward any plans they had for expansion.

        You mean the plans that were already in place long before the 2016 election? It doesn't cost CEO's anything to stroke the ego of an egomaniac in the White House.

        Just an anecdote. But I have been looking for a job for 8 months. Lots of cold calls lots of resumes sent out. 0 traction. 3 interviews and 100 resumes sent out. Suddenly in the past week all hell broke loose. I now have 4 interviews lined up for the next week or so. 5-10 emails a day with job descriptions. The mood is most certainly different.

        That's funny. When I was out of work for two years after the Great Recession ended, I only had 20+ interviews and no job offers. When I was out of work for eight months after the government shutdown in 2013, I had 60+ interviews and three job offers. I could reasonably conclude, just as an anecdote, that a government shutdown provides a good economi

      • One company at a time, right. That's incredibly time consuming and negligable. A hundred jobs on day one, a hundred jobs on day two, and so on, does not add up to these numbers. You do not increase job numbers signficantly by doing negotiations through force of personality.

    • So what exactly did the US Government do in that first month to create all those jobs? After all, if you can implement policy on day one and see that translate into an economic boost within a month, that is some good policy that governments would want to imitate all over the world.

      It's actually quite simple - you have a leader who says he wants to put his country first and that makes investors and business people feel good enough to expand existing businesses and start new ones. That's why the stock market rallied after Trump's election - it's not based on an actual policy but a feeling.

      Obama's "you didn't build that" bullshit cost more people more jobs that you can imagine.

    • The US government has done nothing. With the promise of continuing to do nothing. Now business can operate under the assumption that there will be no new taxes or regulations for at least the next four years. Sometimes doing nothing is the best course of action.

    • So what exactly did the US Government do in that first month to create all those jobs?

      It's not what they did, it's what they promised to do - which is primarily to lower the absurdly high U.S. corporate tax rate.

      Mind you, large corporations are already paying much less than the top rate. But here's the secret - all of us small and medium sized businesses without a building full of accountants WERE paying that top rate, or close to it. So the promise to lower that rate helps improve hiring from the large

    • Animal spirits. Not joking [wikipedia.org].

  • Good thing we won't see the new inflation rate for a several more months, and pollution's latency has always been a classic.

    Maybe this is good idea for a political platform: don't worry about conservative/liberal principles; just look for fast indicators that you can increase at the expense of slow ones. Right and left will become obsolete labels, and debates will be between short-termers and long-termers.

    • Trump is against real pollution, just not CO2 so much. But the only downstream from that is improved crop yields and milder winters, so yet more prosperity is coming (unless the climate decides to flip back to Ice Age again as it is about due to).

      The biggest improvement you could do as the government is to abolish the EPA, since it actually was the source of far more pollution [usatoday.com] than all of the regulations they passed ever prevented.

  • U.S. Jobs, Pay Show Solid Gains in Trump's First Full Month (bloomberg.com)

    Post hoc, ergo propter hoc. What's the lag between deciding to hire someone or increase their pay and it actually happening? Someone who doesn't realise who much one needs to demonstrate a causal warrant.

  • The Republicans will soon regret that Trump accidentally won the White House. The economy is long overdue for a recession after the Great Recession ended eight years ago this week, being the second longest expansion on record. Instead of a Hillary Recession, it will be a Trump Recession (TM).
    • Jobs are up. Stock market is up. Consumer confidence is up. Precious metals are down. If you really think the economy is about to hit the fan, then you can make a fortune by betting against the experts.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Jobs are up. Stock market is up. Consumer confidence is up. Precious metals are down.

        For the eighth year in a row. Thanks, Obama!

        If you really think the economy is about to hit the fan, then you can make a fortune by betting against the experts.

        "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful." — Warren Buffett

        • sorry but the problem with Obama era jobs is that shitty temp jobs replaced permanent. Meanwhile, perm job market is exploding here in the midwest, my friends that couldn't find job under Obama are now getting hounded

      • If jobs were really up already and the economy was booming then why was there such a big following for Trump by people who were out of work for such a long period of time? I'm not a Trump fan but his basic campaign was "everyone else sucks, I'm the only one who can get your old jobs back". The economy is great for me as an engineer, but it sucks badly for the unskilled laborers, it sucks for union jobs, it is rather lackluster for service jobs, etc.

    • Put your money where your mouth is and start shorting the market if you think it's so over-bought.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Put your money where your mouth is and start shorting the market if you think it's so over-bought.

        I'm building up a cash reserve to buy shares of dividend-paying stocks on the way down. I never buy into an up market.

  • It seems to me like most businesses are pretty unhappy when things are uncertain. Now that the election's settled, and it doesn't look like he's going away for a while, businesses are just relaxing the controls a little bit. Most business owners are Republicans, so I assume they feel they're going to get more of what they want for at least the next 2 years.

    I work a lot with small business owners who rail on and on about "regulations" and the big evil government impeding their ability to do business. I just

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      Small business owners have it pretty good as well. Just about anything qualifies as a business expense. It didn't take them long to charge everything they buy for personal use as a business expense, thus lowering their income taxes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      It seems to me like most businesses are pretty unhappy when things are uncertain.

      Of course they are. When the NDP were elected in Ontario in the 1990's the TSE tanked overnight and we lost two ranks to our credit rating. When the Liberals were re-elected in Ontario ~3 years ago, it also cost another rank to our credit rating. Why? Because the liberals have fostered an anti-business environment and created an excessively expensive electricity market, while raising taxes through the roof, and spending like a drunken sailor. Businesses have fled Ontario over the last decade, even "cle

  • Wait a minute (Score:3)

    by slashmydots ( 2189826 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @12:50PM (#54013567)
    Now I haven't followed a damn thing he did but I don't recall hearing anything about specific job improvement strategies. Plus it's been ONE month. So is it safe to say this is just something that sort of happened?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
      A lot can happen in a month. Like the DJIA going from 18000 (Obama) to 21000.(Trump). You might think it only means something to Wall St. until you realize that the American worker's 401(k) is plugged directly into that. While no specific policy has had any market moving effect, simply the attitude and confidence of traders pushed the market up. Now the big boys can cash out to all the late-comers and momentum traders (you can't sell if there are no buyers) and will have liquidity for new projects. You can

  • Right. Because all financial processes attribute to the current administration so precisely (and immediately) that we need to write "full month" rather than just "month".

    Among the numerate, the earliest possible report card on the new administration is the end of the first year, and we might by then be celebrating the accomplishments of President Pence, who might by then be one fat month into his presidency. Given these larger uncertainties, I'm not going to take any macro-economic wiggles as usefully refl

  • Wouldn't hire until Obama left? (Score:3)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @01:07PM (#54013723)
    May be was just all those employers, like Bill Looman [ibtimes.com], who said they wouldn't hire anyone until Obama was out of office are now hiring again:

    Bill Looman, the owner of U.S. Cranes, LLC, told a local NBC affiliate, 11Alive, that he put up signs on his company trucks stating:
    "New company policy: We are not hiring until Obama is gone"

    This link [dailymail.co.uk] has a few photos of the signs.

    • I think it's more likely the ones who kept growing their businesses because they weren't, you know, partisan idiots. If Bill can't succeed in an environment where others are, it might not be the president to blame. Just saying.

  • And the chocolate rations were increased to twenty grammes per week.

