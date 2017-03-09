China Expresses Concern at Revelations in Wikileaks Dump of Hacked CIA Data (reuters.com) 38
China has expressed concern over revelations in a trove of data released by Wikileaks purporting to show that the CIA can hack all manner of devices, including those made by Chinese companies. From a report on Reuters: Dozens of firms rushed to contain the damage from possible security weak points following the anti-secrecy organization's revelations, although some said they needed more details of what the U.S. intelligence agency was up to. Widely-used routers from Silicon Valley-based Cisco were listed as targets, as were those supplied by Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE and Taiwan supplier Zyxel for their devices used in China and Pakistan. "We urge the U.S. side to stop listening in, monitoring, stealing secrets and internet hacking against China and other countries," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing.
Perhaps China should be *more* worried about the people who hacked the CIA, rather than the CIA? If there are all these security holes in Chinese made kit, then the Russians will be exploiting them just as much as the CIA.
Perhaps China should be *more* worried about the people who hacked the CIA, rather than the CIA?
Maybe, but I think it's far more likely to be a leak than a hack.
If there are all these security holes in Chinese made kit, then the Russians will be exploiting them just as much as the CIA.
Well, the Russians now know about these vulnerabilities as well as the ones they've discovered on their own - Just like every other country with a cyber-warfare division. You have to assume that there was some overlap - The Russians were likely already exploiting some of these holes. The big difference now is that we have a large number of cards on the table. Oops.
As a Canadian, it's become harder and harder to decide which country is the least hostile between the U.S.A., China and Russia.
I like most Americans, but your government? Yuck.
And, if you're in Canada, live under their M.A.D. protection.
As a Canadian, it's become harder and harder to decide which country is the least hostile between the U.S.A., China and Russia.
I like most Americans, but your government? Yuck.
Then you're an idiot. The Senators and Congressmen/women are the expression of the American electorate. The only difference is that they are rich while more than half the country is not. Americans are bastard racists, imperialists and hell bent on world domination (if not through direct military intervention then through economic coercion or putting military bases in countries whose people are against it). It's like the Google "do no evil" mantra. Americans do evil in the world, it's just their stupid infot
Dude, your govt is just as guilty. They are part of Five Eyes. Have you never heard of any of this stuff?
We're too busy trying to not freeze to death because we all live in igloos.
The real question is what they do with the information they're looking for. Do they conduct industrial espionage and give/sell it to companies who then can crush the competition? http://www.afr.com/technology/... [afr.com] (Note, not conclusively proven, but pretty scary potential example nonetheless, and a Canada-centric one at that)
Do they use it to try and influence democratic elections and destabilize peaceful pol
How many of those product back doors in items sold to the USA are there at the request of the Chinese government? We do this, it would be insane to believe they didn't. Much face-flapping about nothing.
There is no evidence of China hacking and putting its own citizens at risk on anything like the scale of the NSA/CIA. When China wants a backdoor they just ask the manufacturer to insert one, so they don't need to rely on zero day exploits, for example.
China: "They can't do that to our equipment. Only we can do that to our equipment."
A political point-scoring game, nothing more.
This really isn't news, it's just countries trying to save face and do a quick shaming, finger wag at the US and CIA in regards to 'get off our digital lawns'. All countries have, do, practice, implement, will and always forever have cyber-warfare and hacking toolkits developed in-house for any op, espionage, defensive or offensive they do.
This is easy for China: I mean, who the hell wouldn't jump on the shit-talk bandwagon to get a few jabs in after a release like this just so you don't look 'as bad'?
. . . . irony, indeed, from a nation with a well-established formal hacking infrastructure, both military and corporate. . .
Without poorly made Chinese IoT devices we wouldn't have the DDOS attacks that currently plague the internet. If you make them secure from DDOS you'll do just fine with national state attacks.
Without a retarded internet architecture we wouldn't have DDOS's either. The most popular programming languages, OS architectures and the internet almost all seem to designed to be abuseable. Retaining fundamental design flaws we knew about decades ago.
It's only now with Apple forcing privacy and security down their competitor's throat simply to be able to compete that things are improving (I fucking hate Apple, but they do provide some value).
show that the CIA can hack all manner of devices, including those made by Chinese companies.
Isn't that redundant? Aren't the vast majority of devices made in China, including the ones they've ripped off from everyone else? Of course they can be hacked, it's the same product with a different face.
What I'd really like to know is why aren't US citizens showing their outrage at having their basic constitutional right to privacy as well as due process to search of private data (which often resides in their home) violated on a daily (more likely many. many times per day) basis. Americans' need to stand up for what they say they believe in.