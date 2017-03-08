GOP Senators' New Bill Would Let ISPs Sell Your Web Browsing Data (arstechnica.com) 50
Yesterday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and 23 Republican co-sponsors introduced a resolution that would overturn new privacy rules for internet service providers. "If the Federal Communications Commission rules are eliminated, ISPs would not have to get consumers' explicit consent before selling or sharing web browsing data and other privacy information with advertisers and other third parties," reports Ars Technica. "The measure would use lawmakers' power under the Congressional Review Act to ensure that the FCC rulemaking 'shall have no force or effect.' The resolution would also prevent the FCC from issuing similar regulations in the future." From the report: Flake's announcement said he's trying to "protect consumers from overreaching Internet regulation." Flake also said that the resolution "empowers consumers to make informed choices on if and how their data can be shared," but he did not explain how it will achieve that. The privacy order had several major components. The requirement to get the opt-in consent of consumers before sharing information covered geo-location data, financial and health information, children's information, Social Security numbers, Web browsing history, app usage history, and the content of communications. This requirement is supposed to take effect on December 4, 2017. The rulemaking had a data security component that required ISPs to take "reasonable" steps to protect customers' information from theft and data breaches. This was supposed to take effect on March 2, but the FCC under newly appointed Chairman Ajit Pai halted the rule's implementation. Another set of requirements related to data breach notifications is scheduled to take effect on June 2. Flake's resolution would prevent all of those requirements from being implemented. He said that this "is the first step toward restoring the [Federal Trade Commission's] light-touch, consumer-friendly approach." Giving the FTC authority over Internet service providers would require further FCC or Congressional action because the FTC is not allowed to regulate common carriers, a designation currently applied to ISPs.
There's a difference between a few parties having access to it through means whose legality is under a cloud and anyone with enough money being able to purchase it whenever they want.
Compare this to pre-Internet days. It's as if anyone could buy your phone records from the phone company, or could buy the senders and recipients of all of your mail, and possibly even buy the information describing the kind of mail.
This is taking a situation that was already wrong to start with and making it so much more wrong that it's hard to put into words.
Lol you don't even know the half of it.
These goons will try to make it legal for your ISP to MITM your https sessions so they can scrape and inject marketing data in the name of "protecting consumer freedom of choice"
Seems the trumptards forgot what scum Republicans are. Suck farts trump losers. You got in bed with the swamp. Told you so.
Well put. Puntended.
Flake also said that the resolution "empowers consumers to make informed choices on if and how their data can be shared," but he did not explain how it will achieve that.
The protection of your average citizen's privacy is the tech equivalent of mandatory seat belts, child seats, and motorcycle helmets. Sometimes, we have to protect the public from themselves.
Put it this way, if previous generations minded their mail getting read by censors and fought hard to put the end to it, why are we now allowing this but "on computer" to come back?!
The internet is a public place. Do not do anything on the internet that you wouldn't do in your front yard. To expect more privacy than that is to completely, utterly fail to understand the internet.
If your still seeing ads in 2017, try firefox with a few add ons.
Wait... ISPs are common carriers? (Score:2)
Then why is there even a controversy of net neutrality?
By definition, a common carrier shifts bits, without regard to where they come from or where they're going!
Are ISP's common carriers? I mean, sometimes they want to be and act like it, then other times (like this) they just forget the whole thing...
It's like having their cake and eating it too....
Senator's Browsing (Score:2)
Politicians always sort themselves an exemption for this kind of thing. It's like how you're gonna be screwed for health insurance, but they get that sweet taxpayer-funded coverage which would be evil socialism if you were to have it.
Required inversion (Score:2)
Tells us the results will certainly be consumer-hostile.
Simple explaination (Score:2)
Flake's announcement said he's trying to "protect consumers from overreaching Internet regulation." Flake also said that the resolution "empowers consumers to make informed choices on if and how their data can be shared," but he did not explain how it will achieve that.
It won't. I love how our representatives think reducing regulations on companies increases our protection and/or freedoms.
I'll be waiting for an ISP will sell the Senator's browsing information and/or his inadequately protected personal to get stolen so he can understand how his "protections from regulations" worked out... I imagine it will show he's into Furry Porn.
Time for a VPN (Score:2)
All an ISP can then see is that a consumer is enjoying their privacy again.
Re: (Score:2)
Until the FCC is sufficiently emasculated that the ISPs can do some deep packet inspection and slow your encrypted tunnel down to 1 byte per hour, you know, for "QOS",
Write him a note then! (Score:2)
Contact Senator Flake: https://www.flake.senate.gov/p... [senate.gov]
You don't have to be from AZ - put in whatever information you like. Express your discomfort that he's submitted a bill removing consumer protections that let ISPs violate our privacy and sell our medical, health, and financial information to anyone they want without our permission.
Re: (Score:2)
Be sure to attach a $50,000 campaign donation, a bag of blow and, this is the really tricky part, three hookers. Hope that web form is a Web 2.0 form!
Or better yet donate to those running against him (Score:2)
Contracts are not all powerful. (Score:2)
Serious question (Score:3)
"Yesterday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and 23 Republican co-sponsors introduced a resolution that would overturn new privacy rules for internet service providers."
Seriously question: why are Republican lawmakers so willing to sell out their own constituents? And why do rank and file republican voters go along with it?
They're against anything and everything that would seem to be good for the people of their states and districts- healthcare, privacy protection, consumer protection, environmental protection, financial regulation on banks and mortgage companies, etc etc etc.
I mean, what the fuck?
Serious answer (Score:1)
About 6 months prior to the 2008 election, Barack Obama flip-flopped [nytimes.com] on telecom immunity.
He was, at that time, the leader of the Democratic party, and he felt comfortable enough breaking a campaign promise that he did it 6 months *before* the election.
Take an unbiased look at politicians and you'll find that both parties work against the interests of the people. Big corporations and moneyed interests give money for reelection, and expect special favors.
We've said for years on this very site how corrupt both
Re: (Score:2)
If you think about it the root cause is mostly religion. Most recent Republicans have exploited religious leanings and gotten votes from rural America. They are just the best politicians money can buy right now. Dems are no better but generally their vote bank is a little more educated and conscious compared to the right.
Re: (Score:2)
Whats a VPN? (Score:2)
This guy spends all day every day just visiting this one IP. Weird!
Who cares??? (Score:2)
There are so many people that have and share that data, that literally no-one cares if one more is added. All it does is add cost and headaches to ISPs...
Anyone who actually did care is using a VPN, all of which of course the NSA pay vastly more attention to than your ISP logs.
Zero people really care about privacy though, they have shown this to be true again and again. Stop fighting human nature, time for reality to set in and drive for a while.
I blame Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Score:2)
Some people are in for a surprise (Score:2)
We all know porn is big business in this country, and oddly, those who whine the loudest about porn's influence on society are the largest consumers of porn.
As far back as 2009, studies showed people in the Midwest and deep South [newscientist.com], heavy bible-belt country, had larger amounts of porn consumption than other parts of the country. A more recent survey showed the same thing but also, in those places where same-sex marriage was outlawed, gay porn consumption was higher than other places [wtvr.com], including where same-sex
Kill it at the root (Score:2)
Make aggressive adblockers the default option in browsers, that reduces the value of the information significantly.
Fuck the GOP (Score:2)
Dems aren't any better on the $$$ front, but at least they think about not being evil.