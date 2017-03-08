Federal Criminal Probe Being Opened Into WikiLeaks' Publication of CIA Documents (cnn.com) 72
A federal criminal investigation is being opened into WikiLeaks' publication of documents detailing alleged CIA hacking operations, CNN reports citing several U.S. officials. From the report: The officials said the FBI and CIA are coordinating reviews of the matter. The investigation is looking into how the documents came into WikiLeaks' possession and whether they might have been leaked by an employee or contractor. The CIA is also trying to determine if there are other unpublished documents WikiLeaks may have. The documents published so far are largely genuine, officials said, though they are not yet certain if all of them are and whether some of the documents may have been altered. One of the biggest concerns for the federal government is if WikiLeaks publishes critical computer code on how operations are conducted, other hackers could take that code and cause havoc overseas. Security expert Robert Graham, wrote on Tuesday: The CIA didn't remotely hack a TV. The docs are clear that they can update the software running on the TV using a USB drive. There's no evidence of them doing so remotely over the Internet. The CIA didn't defeat Signal/WhatsApp encryption. The CIA has some exploits for Android/iPhone. If they can get on your phone, then, of course they can record audio and screenshots. Technically, this bypasses/defeats encryption -- but such phrases used by Wikileaks are highly misleading, since nothing related to Signal/WhatsApp is happening. [...] This hurts the CIA a lot. Already, one AV researcher has told me that a virus they once suspected came from the Russians or Chinese can now be attributed to the CIA, as it matches the description perfectly to something in the leak. We can develop anti-virus and intrusion-detection signatures based on this information that will defeat much of what we read in these documents. This would put a multi-year delay in the CIA's development efforts. Plus, it'll now go on a witch-hunt looking for the leaker, which will erode morale.
Where is the Federal Criminal Probe into illegal spying by our own government?
It gets muddier when it comes to US operations that are not on US soil, and that's also supposed to help firm-up the distinction between the FBI as a mostly-conventional federal law enforcement agency that operates domestically and the CIA as an espionage agency that is supposed to operate outside of the borders of the United States.
Obviously these distinctions are not as cut and dried as they're supposed to be, and it gets worse when the NSA and other agencies get involved. The compartmentalization that's supposed to prevent federal agencies from treading upon the rights those within the borders of the United States has been eroded in the name of the Wahr on Terrah to where if they want to circumvent, they can circumvent.
> The compartmentalization that's supposed to prevent federal agencies from treading upon the rights those within the borders of the United States has been eroded in the name of the Wahr on Terrah to where if they want to circumvent, they can circumvent.
There's also that rule Obama signed right before Trump came in that lets them share data with everyone now. I'm not sure there's any clear line between the departments any more. Nor why Obama wanted to do something like that right before Trump came in.
Perhaps there were real security concerns vis a vis Trump that simply couldn't be addressed due to the charged political atmosphere, but might be addressable after some time has passed, especially if it's American agencies that decide to levy charges after a congress, tired of the antics, decides that it really has had enough.
Obviously this is ignorant speculation, so take it with a grain of salt.
Perhaps there were real security concerns vis a vis
Irrelevant and completely subjective. Where was this "concern" when Hillary ran her unpatched and protected private email server that was "less secure than Gmail"?
I'm sorry, but I have a VERY hard time believing anything coming from the Dark Shadow Government. Remember, it was Clapper who said they didn't collect any data on any US citizen, only to have it come out that they collect a shit ton of data on everyone, not just those they are "watching".
These people will lie with a straight face, and believe tha
Interminable congressional investigations and literal yards of MSM reporting on even the fluffiest of details? What, were you asleep or something?
NSA has been mining data since the 60's if not earlier. they would listen in on satellite telephone calls and later when the long distance US calls were routed via microwave they would intercept those as well. been legal for a long time
Kill The Messenger (Score:5, Insightful)
Case Closed, mission accomplished, normality achieved.
let's ignore the purportedly criminal and corrupt activity
What did the leaks reveal (so far) that might be criminal? I agree with regards to the NSA leaks because they showed them issuing general warrants (those things that cause "times that try men's souls"), but I didn't see anything criminal in the CIA leaks.
Re: (Score:3)
Assassination by car hack (Michael Hastings)
That's just the ability to do so. The military also has the ability to kill every human on the planet. It's only a problem if they're actually doing it.
The intentionally putting everyone at risk by actively avoiding closing known security flaws - and allowing them to be exploited by foreign powers - goes directly against their stated reason to exist, but is more morally and professionally reprehensible than illegal.
I agree, that is a serious problem, though not currently illegal to my knowledge. We have thousands of years of military history from which to create our philosophies of war, rules of engagement, proportional response, and the relationship between citizen and soldier. Not so with the cyber. We need to the ability to hack the enemy, but is it possible to do s
Michael Hastings was possibly assassinated by these very tools because he was investigating the director of the CIA.
The CIA may have lost control of all of these tools to the hacking community at large
The CIA may have been using these tools on US citizens.
The CIA may have been using these tools as a politicized weapon.
I understand. Hastings' death was suspicious as fuck. I would very much like to see evidence if in fact Hastings was assassinated by the CIA. So far I have not.
That may be unethical conduct, but can you point to where it's actually illegal for any of the US security services to withhold knowledge of vulnerabilities? And really, why would that be their responsibility (okay, I grant you the NSA has played a pro-security role over the years)?
I think people are missing the point that spying has always relied on vulnerabilities in a foreign actor's communications. In ye olden days that would mean cracking ciphers, finding ways of penetrating foreign powers' communicati
Re: (Score:3)
Wikileaks is a highly political organization. They're not an equal opportunity leaker. The timing and subjects of their leaks is definitely geared toward specific political goals.
But in reality, the Democrats just have a lot lot lot lot lot more to hide.
I am not sure that WikiLeaks is partisan issue at all. The Republicans hated it when it was leaking stuff they wanted hid (and the Democrats loved it), now the shoe is on the other foot, and the roles are reversed. I have said in the past, when people ask me how I view Snowden, I say he is a Traitorous Hero. They have no concept that he can legitimately be both Hero and Traitor. Such is the world painted with only black and whites.
Which is why I find the whole (R) good/bad (D) bad/good arguments amusing.
Re: (Score:3)
It's weird how Wikileaks was "just trying to get the information out there" and "serving the people" when they leaked information critical of a Republican, but now they're leaking information critical of Democrats, they're a "highly political organization" that's carefully timing their leaks. Or did you forget how Wikileaks came into being? When they leaked information about the Bush administration? I swear, it's like people on the Internet have the memory of a goldfish.
Since people are going to inevitably
Well is there is no rage against it (Score:2)
next they'll come for you and no one will speak out. If its gotten to the point that the GOV is going after people who leak out illegal acts of GOV agencies that broke laws, democracy at that point is just a facade.
Remember when it emerged that the NSA was intercepting Cisco hardware during shipping, installing malware on it and then sending it on to the buyer? I imagine that's how they infect most of the Samsung TVs, not some Mission Impossible dangling from a wire shit.
This. Heck, the NSA even had a program where they would infect with malware all the PCs/laptops shipped to an area, just in hopes the target would buy one. I'm sure the CIA could do the same with TVs.
Just and FYI, most of the commercial product hacks are known. There is very little security on IoT devices, including "smart" TVs that it is trivial to compromise one. And I've seen active "hacks" of vehicles in videos, not quite as trivial as IoT devices,
In general, I already suspected much of what was revealed by WikiLeaks, even if I couldn't actually prove it. Most of the IT people I am familiar with, understood the possibility and even the likelihood that the tools existed, and weren't surprised when Wi
So, what you're saying is the the whole "It was the Russians" line given to us by the surveillance state (17 agencies) is not true?
... not true???
Say it ain't so!
FTFY: (Score:2)
Consider this, the whole "It was the Russians hacking the election" is nothing more than false flag operation by the Deep Dark Government against our elected officials. THAT should terrify everyone, but liberals are "derp derp derp TRUMP BAD!!!!!!!"
Worried about exploits getting leaked? (Score:1)
Maybe they should have thought of that before hoarding vulnerabilities instead of disclosing them. Security by obscurity is equivalent to no security at all. The responsible thing for the CIA to do now is a disclosure of all known vulnerabilities to the parties of those products so they have some chance to patch them before exploits are in the wild. What they will do instead is waste taxpayer money on this investigation and continue to go after WikiLeaks while continuing to hoard vulnerabilities and continu
Here CNN... (Score:1)
The documents published so far are largely genuine, officials said, though they are not yet certain if all of them are and whether some of the documents may have been altered. However, WikiLeaks thus far has a 100% accurate record, so it would be absolutely shocking if even a single document is not authentic. One of the biggest concerns for the federal government is if WikiLeaks publishes critical computer code on how operations are conducted, other hackers could take that code and cause havoc overseas. Of course, the federal government is merely deflecting blame on WikiLeaks, when it appears likely the CIA has already lost control of these tools to the hacking communities and agencies of the world.
Amazing what happens when you leave barn door open (Score:2)
Wow, the CIA and FBI only just noticed they might have a problem, after years of leaks from the intelligence community to the press?
I don't know what good a search will do when at this point it seems they are fundamentally riddled with leaks.
The glamorization of Snowden only serves to amplify the situation, I'm sure each of the intelligence agencies has a lot of Snowden's in the making, now that they can see Snowden has not been brutally assassinated as one would have expected before. The agencies have no
Can't trust the CIA (Score:2)
I don't believe that for one second. Knowing how little oversight the CIA gets from congress they could dragnet all of American communications and lie to congress and say they weren't doing it. Actually, wait isn't that exactly what the NSA did? Didn't Former NSA director James Clapper lie under oath to congress when he professed the NSA wasn't spying on americans, just a few months before snowden prove
Robert Graham is NOT a security expert... (Score:2)
Morale (Score:2)
Plus, it'll now go on a witch-hunt looking for the leaker, which will erode morale.
Seriously, was there any morale left to erode?
Business as usual... (Score:2)
The spooks do what they want because it's "important to security" and if they are called on it, they kill the messenger instead of cleaning up their act...
Seems both sides - not the messenger - but the spooks on either side have a similar character makeup and feed on each other to keep this game going.
The neverending story.....
How is looking for the leaker a witch hunt? (Score:2)
This leak is good news for security professionals (Score:2)
Now we have a public database of exploits that can be sealed. Start hiring Americans again, even if it means going so far as recalling developers over forty, and get these vulnerabilities fixed.