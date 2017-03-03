Mike Pence Used His AOL Email For Indiana State Business -- and It Got Hacked (theverge.com) 74
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Vice President Mike Pence used a personal AOL email account to conduct sensitive state business -- including issues related to homeland security -- as the governor of Indiana, according to a report from The Indianapolis Star. Not only that, but Pence's email account was also compromised last year, the report reveals. Because personal email accounts are not subject to same types of public transparency laws, it's up to the official and his or her transition staff to hand over any sensitive state-related messages for archiving. Emails from a state account are automatically stored on state servers and subject to public records requests. Pence's office claims the contents of his personal AOL account used for state business are in fact in the process of being archived. A larger concern, however, is security. By using a private AOL account to conduct sensitive state matters, Pence could have exposed sensitive state business. In the hacking incident last year, Pence's email account was compromised by a scammer who used it to try and extort money from members of his contact list by claiming Pence and his wife were stranded in the Philippines, The Indianapolis Star reports. This hack didn't appear to have had been designed specifically to breach Pence's office, which made clear that his AOL account could be compromised by relatively benign breaching techniques designed by spammers and low-level hackers. It is not illegal in Indiana to own and use a personal account while in office, nor is it against the law to handle work-related matters from a personal account -- so long as those emails are in some way archived. However, the Star reports that Pence made no efforts to preserve his AOL emails under after he left office and is only just now doing months after public records requests were first made. "Similar to previous governors, during his time as governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account," reads a statement given to the The Indianapolis Star. "As governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention. Government emails involving his state and personal accounts are being archived by the state consistent with Indiana law, and are being managed according to Indiana's Access to Public Records Act."
What was the law in respect to Pence?
It's the law that counts. Not private emails.
Fake News would imply the content was incorrect, invented or misleading.
This is not fake news, it happened. There is proof it happened. Just like most of Donald's "fake news" it's not that it's fake, its that he doesn't like it being made public.
Now, what Pence did is NOT illegal. You're not going to see an investigation into it because he hasn't done anything illegal. That doesn't mean it isn't a highly questionable thing to do. It also doesn't wash away the hypocrisy of being part of a ticket whose main selling point was that the main rival was unfit to rule for doing the exact same thing.
Absolutely not illegal what Pence did- but it's not fake news because it was a foolish choice he made and that partially reflects on his fitness to govern, just like it did, as his ticket pointed out, on Hillary's.
I honestly can't tell if your post is a parody or not. Is this a case of Poe's law?
A large part of Clinton's problems were because her use of private email servers looked like an effort to avoid legally required oversight: avoiding use of any government email account, not depositing government records when she left government service, and only disclosing things when caught. None of those factors look likely in Pence's case, but maybe something will turn up yet.
In addition to AC's comment above, another salient issue is data retention laws, which is why official use of a private email account is such a red flag. I only RTFS, but it seems the personal account in this case was is still archived by Yahoo! and therefore searchable.
In other words, it's not an issue because he didn't break the law. Catch him in an illegal act and then we can talk.
from tfa:
Vice President Mike Pence used a personal AOL email account to conduct sensitive state business -- including issues related to homeland security
not illegal? sounds illegal to me.
"but, his emails!"
let 'em fly. douse the R's in the same shit they gave hillary.
DROWN them in it. let them realize that any weaspon you use, the other side will use, when its THEIR turn.
assholes.
Then it will be a simple matter for you to cite the relevant Indiana state law which applies.
The Department of Homeland Security is a federal department and communications with them are subject to federal laws, not just state laws.
"Homeland security" is a very broad term.
Re: (Score:3)
I've read a few variations on this article now. And not one of them has indicated any wrong doing on his part. p.s. Sensitive does not equal classified.
Trump Hypocrisy in 3...2...1... (Score:2)
Turn on a news channel (or Twitter) to hear Trump rant about how evil and unacceptable email hacks are any second now.
Idiotic (Score:2)
Thank god (Score:3, Insightful)
For a moment I thought there's really one area where the Dems are even stupider than the GOP.
The world is in balance again.
Only 'cause the GOP has a closer and historic relationship with business instead of a predisposition of sitting in an echo chamber.
For a moment I thought there's really one area where the Dems are even stupider than the GOP.
Pence's use of AOL is likely stupid. He's basically a new, older looking, less boyishly handsome version of Dan Quayle. Hillary Clinton's use of personal email was all hubris and greed rather than stupidity. Hillary is smart, but she's also arrogant and greedy. I'm not saying it would have been OK to do this, but had she and Bill hired true IT security gurus, and their money and power gave them access to such people and such people may well be Democratic Party supporters on top of that, and used, say,
Irony (Score:1)
Thanks.
Russians are going to take over Indiana (Score:2)
. . . if they figure out where it is.
Somewhere near Chih-cah-go?
Weird INterpretation (Score:1)
Because personal email accounts are not subject to same types of public transparency laws,
Shouldn't transparency relate to the subject of communication, not the method? Soon, the best way of keeping the public in the dark: use your private AOL or Yahoo account! Because the lawyers said so.
Re: Weird INterpretation (Score:2)
This may shock you, but the laws usually work the way you suggest. At least the federal records laws do. They define what makes something a government record, how such records must be retained and deposited for oversight, and the penalties for failing to do so. Notably absent is any reference to email, much less a distinction between government and private email servers.
There is the separate question of what administrative policies say, and what formalisms an official must follow to change or deviate fro
Let's compare Mike to Hillary (Score:3, Interesting)
The mere act of using a private email for government business is wrong and should be punished. However, let us not forget that the point of all of this anger isn't the fact that a personal email was used. The anger came about because of what was found on said personal email server. Let us compare between the two politicians:
Did Mike share top secret information over his personal email? No.
Did Mike use his personal email to share deleterious information about any of his campaigns? No.
Did Mike say or do anything particularly damning in his emails (pizza anyone)? No.
Did Mike scrub his email server hardware after the fact during an investigation? No.
Did Mike use his personal email to discuss P4P "donations" to a personal charity? No.
All of this talk about "Muh Russians" and "Muh Russian election hijacking" is pointless when the email leaks clearly exposed a wholly corrupt candidate who had no issues about selling out America to whoever was the highest bidder. This is why people are angry. Using an personal email, while very wrong, pales in comparison to what was actually found on said server.
If you're a registered democrat, do yourself a favor and join the green party. It's the only way to punish those inept and greedy SOBs that have destroyed the Democratic party with identity politics and the mentally ill.
Did Mike share top secret information over his personal email? No.
Actually, we do not know what was shared. They are explicitly witholding "sensitive" emails.
Did Mike use his personal email to discuss P4P "donations" to a personal charity? No.
See above.
If there is no issue, then why is Indiana explicitly withholding emails due to sensitive nature?
http://www.indystar.com/story/news/politics/2017/03/02/pence-used-personal-email-state-business----and-hacked/98604904/
Re: Let's compare Mike to Hillary (Score:3)
Sensitive =/= classified.
Remember, Hillary repeatedly justified her use of a private server by claiming she "never sent or received classified material" (later amended to say "never sent classified material", later amended to say "what hard drive backups?")
The FBI investigation into her server did not focus on "sensitive" information, which is not a legal definition. It focused on "classified" information, which is explicitly defined in the statutes she was found to have broken.
Until such evidence that clas
Did Mike share top secret information over his personal email? No.
Actually, we do not know what was shared. They are explicitly witholding "sensitive" emails.
AC conspiracy-mongering aside, we do know for a fact that he didn't share top secret information over his personal email for the profoundly simple reason that he wouldn't have had a top secret clearance [voanews.com] at the time.
So there's no way he could have had top secret information to share -- unless, of course, Hillary emailed it to him.
Yeah, no one dealing with the State of Indiana could have ever used that information to screw Hoosiers.
If you are going to white wash the Administration, at least try to be intelligent.
Re: (Score:3)
>scrub his email server hardware after the fact during an investigation
That's called destroying evidence involved in a federal investigation. It comes with a 20 year sentence for anyone subject to the laws.
And you missed lying under oath. 15 years ago, in a wholly trifling personal matter, got a president Impeached. Now our elected officials can be caught red handed destroying evidence against themselves in a federal case and be greeted by the press and public with thunderous applause.
Re: (Score:3)
Seeing what was in Hillary's emails we see why she wanted to hid
The mere act of using a private email for government business is wrong and should be punished. However, let us not forget that the point of all of this anger isn't the fact that a personal email was used. The anger came about because of what was found on said personal email server. Let us compare between the two politicians:
Did Mike share top secret information over his personal email? No.
Did Mike use his personal email to share deleterious information about any of his campaigns? No.
Did Mike say or do anything particularly damning in his emails (pizza anyone)? No.
Did Mike scrub his email server hardware after the fact during an investigation? No.
Did Mike use his personal email to discuss P4P "donations" to a personal charity? No.
How do you know? He's had months to scrub the emails before he began archiving them. That's why politicians shouldn't use private accounts for official business whether it's illegal or not. Even if he didn't intend to, it gives the appearance of deception and clearly provides the opportunity to do so. Scandals are created and careers destroyed on the mere possibility of impropriety all the time. Look at Flynn.
Not against the law in IN (Score:1)
Hillary on the other hand broke federal law 1000s of times. Lock her up!
Alrighty (Score:3)
Financial industry here:
At least for my little bubble of it, we're EXPLICITLY banned (we'll get blasted out of the industry) for doing or even mentioning business over personal email.
Like, black mark on your FINRA record, no one should hire you kinda stuff.
I'm sure it happens, but our compliance guys are zealous about that stuff. Why don't politicians have compliance guys?
using AOL for email? (Score:1)
That may well be, but at least he uses punctuation in his writings.
Hacker's Fault (Score:1)
In the U.S. we have Constitutional protections against this garbage!
AOL? (Score:2)
Amateur Dilettantes in the White House, what did you expect?
It will get much worse, mark my words.
Oh Good. (Score:2)
No right left to criticize (Score:2)
If You or your media outlet was one of the ones that defended or didn't criticize as a fatal flaw: Hillary Clinton and her most glaring case of using personal E-mail server to cause security exposures and Fail to deliver items ordered by the court,
Then you already lost any right to criticize Pence, Etc, for lesser cases Of use of a personal e-mail account.
That seems to be pretty much All people and All the media outlets, by the way.
I don't agree, but For some reason we as a society decided it was all