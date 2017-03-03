Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Mike Pence Used His AOL Email For Indiana State Business -- and It Got Hacked (theverge.com) 74

Posted by BeauHD from the blast-from-the-past dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Vice President Mike Pence used a personal AOL email account to conduct sensitive state business -- including issues related to homeland security -- as the governor of Indiana, according to a report from The Indianapolis Star. Not only that, but Pence's email account was also compromised last year, the report reveals. Because personal email accounts are not subject to same types of public transparency laws, it's up to the official and his or her transition staff to hand over any sensitive state-related messages for archiving. Emails from a state account are automatically stored on state servers and subject to public records requests. Pence's office claims the contents of his personal AOL account used for state business are in fact in the process of being archived. A larger concern, however, is security. By using a private AOL account to conduct sensitive state matters, Pence could have exposed sensitive state business. In the hacking incident last year, Pence's email account was compromised by a scammer who used it to try and extort money from members of his contact list by claiming Pence and his wife were stranded in the Philippines, The Indianapolis Star reports. This hack didn't appear to have had been designed specifically to breach Pence's office, which made clear that his AOL account could be compromised by relatively benign breaching techniques designed by spammers and low-level hackers. It is not illegal in Indiana to own and use a personal account while in office, nor is it against the law to handle work-related matters from a personal account -- so long as those emails are in some way archived. However, the Star reports that Pence made no efforts to preserve his AOL emails under after he left office and is only just now doing months after public records requests were first made. "Similar to previous governors, during his time as governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account," reads a statement given to the The Indianapolis Star. "As governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention. Government emails involving his state and personal accounts are being archived by the state consistent with Indiana law, and are being managed according to Indiana's Access to Public Records Act."

  • Pence has the correct consonant after his name, so we don't need to investigate this any further. Only people with that cursed mark of the Devil need to be investigated (repeatedly) for offenses relating to email. We all know that Mr. Pence is the very model of morality and will be completely transparent and forthcoming on this innocent mistake.
    • What did he do wrong? He broke no law (unlike Hillary) He's hired an outside law firm to review all emails to ensure the state gets all relevant emails (as opposed to her firm trying to hide and destroy emails). Yes he was phished, but so far no evidence he transmitted classified information over this account.

      In other words, it's not an issue because he didn't break the law. Catch him in an illegal act and then we can talk.

      • from tfa:

        Vice President Mike Pence used a personal AOL email account to conduct sensitive state business -- including issues related to homeland security

        not illegal? sounds illegal to me.

        "but, his emails!"

        let 'em fly. douse the R's in the same shit they gave hillary.

        DROWN them in it. let them realize that any weaspon you use, the other side will use, when its THEIR turn.

        assholes.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by msauve ( 701917 )
          "not illegal? sounds illegal to me."

          Then it will be a simple matter for you to cite the relevant Indiana state law which applies.

          • The Department of Homeland Security is a federal department and communications with them are subject to federal laws, not just state laws.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by msauve ( 701917 )
              Fine, cite the Federal law, and provide evidence that the reference to "homeland security" was in relation to communications with the DHS which was covered by that law.

              "Homeland security" is a very broad term.
            • Any illegality would fall on the DHS staffer who sent sensitive information to the Governor's private account. Hillary is not liable for classified emails sent to her account but for emails containing classified information sent by her to others.

              I've read a few variations on this article now. And not one of them has indicated any wrong doing on his part. p.s. Sensitive does not equal classified.
    • Was there a law preventing this? If not then it's legal. If there was then he ought to be prosecuted.

  • Turn on a news channel (or Twitter) to hear Trump rant about how evil and unacceptable email hacks are any second now.

  • Will these morons never learn?

  • Thank god (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @08:10AM (#53968721)

    For a moment I thought there's really one area where the Dems are even stupider than the GOP.

    The world is in balance again.

    • both sides of the political spectrum are full of stupid inept people that were groomed for the position, thats how they got in because they are basically all empty shells waiting to be used by the real power behind the throne
    • Well he was using a commercial service with some degree of security rather than an unsecured server in a bathroom closet.

      • Only 'cause the GOP has a closer and historic relationship with business instead of a predisposition of sitting in an echo chamber.

    • For a moment I thought there's really one area where the Dems are even stupider than the GOP.

      Pence's use of AOL is likely stupid. He's basically a new, older looking, less boyishly handsome version of Dan Quayle. Hillary Clinton's use of personal email was all hubris and greed rather than stupidity. Hillary is smart, but she's also arrogant and greedy. I'm not saying it would have been OK to do this, but had she and Bill hired true IT security gurus, and their money and power gave them access to such people and such people may well be Democratic Party supporters on top of that, and used, say,

  • I logged in to say something related to the irony of it all. From the six posts already up, it seems the irony is pretty obvious. So, never mind.

    Thanks.

  • Weird INterpretation (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Because personal email accounts are not subject to same types of public transparency laws,

    Shouldn't transparency relate to the subject of communication, not the method? Soon, the best way of keeping the public in the dark: use your private AOL or Yahoo account! Because the lawyers said so.

    • This may shock you, but the laws usually work the way you suggest. At least the federal records laws do. They define what makes something a government record, how such records must be retained and deposited for oversight, and the penalties for failing to do so. Notably absent is any reference to email, much less a distinction between government and private email servers.

      There is the separate question of what administrative policies say, and what formalisms an official must follow to change or deviate fro

  • Let's compare Mike to Hillary (Score:3, Interesting)

    by DatbeDank ( 4580343 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @08:12AM (#53968729)

    The mere act of using a private email for government business is wrong and should be punished. However, let us not forget that the point of all of this anger isn't the fact that a personal email was used. The anger came about because of what was found on said personal email server. Let us compare between the two politicians:

    Did Mike share top secret information over his personal email? No.

    Did Mike use his personal email to share deleterious information about any of his campaigns? No.

    Did Mike say or do anything particularly damning in his emails (pizza anyone)? No.

    Did Mike scrub his email server hardware after the fact during an investigation? No.

    Did Mike use his personal email to discuss P4P "donations" to a personal charity? No.

    All of this talk about "Muh Russians" and "Muh Russian election hijacking" is pointless when the email leaks clearly exposed a wholly corrupt candidate who had no issues about selling out America to whoever was the highest bidder. This is why people are angry. Using an personal email, while very wrong, pales in comparison to what was actually found on said server.

    If you're a registered democrat, do yourself a favor and join the green party. It's the only way to punish those inept and greedy SOBs that have destroyed the Democratic party with identity politics and the mentally ill.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Did Mike share top secret information over his personal email? No.
      Actually, we do not know what was shared. They are explicitly witholding "sensitive" emails.

      Did Mike use his personal email to discuss P4P "donations" to a personal charity? No.
      See above.

      If there is no issue, then why is Indiana explicitly withholding emails due to sensitive nature?
      http://www.indystar.com/story/news/politics/2017/03/02/pence-used-personal-email-state-business----and-hacked/98604904/

      • Sensitive =/= classified.

        Remember, Hillary repeatedly justified her use of a private server by claiming she "never sent or received classified material" (later amended to say "never sent classified material", later amended to say "what hard drive backups?")

        The FBI investigation into her server did not focus on "sensitive" information, which is not a legal definition. It focused on "classified" information, which is explicitly defined in the statutes she was found to have broken.

        Until such evidence that clas

      • Did Mike share top secret information over his personal email? No.
        Actually, we do not know what was shared. They are explicitly witholding "sensitive" emails.

        AC conspiracy-mongering aside, we do know for a fact that he didn't share top secret information over his personal email for the profoundly simple reason that he wouldn't have had a top secret clearance [voanews.com] at the time.

        So there's no way he could have had top secret information to share -- unless, of course, Hillary emailed it to him.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      Yeah, no one dealing with the State of Indiana could have ever used that information to screw Hoosiers.

      If you are going to white wash the Administration, at least try to be intelligent.

    • >scrub his email server hardware after the fact during an investigation
      That's called destroying evidence involved in a federal investigation. It comes with a 20 year sentence for anyone subject to the laws.

      And you missed lying under oath. 15 years ago, in a wholly trifling personal matter, got a president Impeached. Now our elected officials can be caught red handed destroying evidence against themselves in a federal case and be greeted by the press and public with thunderous applause.

    • Actually, you miss the most important point. The problem with Hillary's private email server was that it was used to hide her emails from public records laws. Please note that Hillary's private email server was under her control, Mike Pence's was under the control of AOL (a third party over which he had/has limited influence). There seems to be no allegation that Mike Pence used the AOL account to systematically avoid public reporting laws.

      Seeing what was in Hillary's emails we see why she wanted to hid

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      The mere act of using a private email for government business is wrong and should be punished. However, let us not forget that the point of all of this anger isn't the fact that a personal email was used. The anger came about because of what was found on said personal email server. Let us compare between the two politicians:

      Did Mike share top secret information over his personal email? No.

      Did Mike use his personal email to share deleterious information about any of his campaigns? No.

      Did Mike say or do anything particularly damning in his emails (pizza anyone)? No.

      Did Mike scrub his email server hardware after the fact during an investigation? No.

      Did Mike use his personal email to discuss P4P "donations" to a personal charity? No.

      How do you know? He's had months to scrub the emails before he began archiving them. That's why politicians shouldn't use private accounts for official business whether it's illegal or not. Even if he didn't intend to, it gives the appearance of deception and clearly provides the opportunity to do so. Scandals are created and careers destroyed on the mere possibility of impropriety all the time. Look at Flynn.

  • Not against the law in IN (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Hillary on the other hand broke federal law 1000s of times. Lock her up!

  • Alrighty (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @08:14AM (#53968741) Journal
    Queue the reasonable arguments regarding unsecure email habits by powerful politicians that avoid partisan bickering.
    • Some of us think he should face the exact same treatment that Hillary got and that both should be prosecuted under the appropriate laws. Having separate work and personal e-mail is fine but you do need to keep them separate and not commingle things. When everyone was making a big deal about people in the Trump administration having private e-mail accounts and conducting private business with them there was nothing to see so long as things were kept separate. This however is different and there should be act

      • Financial industry here:

        At least for my little bubble of it, we're EXPLICITLY banned (we'll get blasted out of the industry) for doing or even mentioning business over personal email.
        Like, black mark on your FINRA record, no one should hire you kinda stuff.

        I'm sure it happens, but our compliance guys are zealous about that stuff. Why don't politicians have compliance guys?

  • i bet he got started using AOL back in the late 1990's when AOL was giving away those CD roms like spam and his idea of the internet is AOL is the internet and that says a lot of what an inept character Pence is when it comes to both politics and technology, he was probably grandfathered in to every position his whole life as long as he plays ball with good ol grampa and does everything grampa tells him to do

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )
      Seriously, what do you expect from anyone his age? Back then AOL pretty much was the internet for average people, unless you had access to the real internet through a university or (sometimes) your place of work.

    • That may well be, but at least he uses punctuation in his writings.

  • In the U.S. we have Constitutional protections against this garbage!

  • Amateur Dilettantes in the White House, what did you expect?
    It will get much worse, mark my words.

  • Someone running the country using an AOL account with a weak password for official business. Sounds like nothing could go wrong.

  • If You or your media outlet was one of the ones that defended or didn't criticize as a fatal flaw: Hillary Clinton and her most glaring case of using personal E-mail server to cause security exposures and Fail to deliver items ordered by the court,
    Then you already lost any right to criticize Pence, Etc, for lesser cases Of use of a personal e-mail account.

    That seems to be pretty much All people and All the media outlets, by the way.

    I don't agree, but For some reason we as a society decided it was all

