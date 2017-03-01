Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


NSA Risks Talent Exodus Amid Morale Slump, Trump Fears (reuters.com) 79

Dustin Volz and Warren Strobel, writing for Reuters: The National Security Agency risks a brain-drain of hackers and cyber spies due to a tumultuous reorganization and worries about the acrimonious relationship between the intelligence community and President Donald Trump, according to current and former NSA officials and cybersecurity industry sources. Half-a-dozen cybersecurity executives told Reuters they had witnessed a marked increase in the number of U.S. intelligence officers and government contractors seeking employment in the private sector since Trump took office on Jan. 20. One of the executives, who would speak only on condition of anonymity, said he was stunned by the caliber of the would-be recruits. They are coming from a variety of government intelligence and law enforcement agencies, multiple executives said, and their interest stems in part from concerns about the direction of U.S intelligence agencies under Trump. Retaining and recruiting talented technical personnel has become a top national security priority in recent years as Russia, China, Iran and other nation states and criminal groups have sharpened their cyber offensive abilities. NSA and other intelligence agencies have long struggled to deter some of their best employees from leaving for higher-paying jobs in Silicon Valley and elsewhere.

  • All my friends in NSA are looking (Score:5, Interesting)

    by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @09:49AM (#53953215) Homepage
    This is completely anecdotal; I'm a mathematician and I know a lot of people who work for the NSA. Almost every single one of them right now is quietly or not so quietly looking for other work. At least one of them has an undated resignation letter in their desk ready to go if they are asked to do anything that they find morally questionable (and this is someone who has generally defended NSA's actions in the past). The morale at NSA right now is in a massive slump.

    • Re: All my friends in NSA are looking (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @09:55AM (#53953259)

      Then he should have left after Snowden. Your friend is a liar and a hypocrite.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by pr0t0 ( 216378 )

        Or maybe the bar for what is morally questionable for Joshua's friend is just at a different point than Edward's. While what Snowden revealed was awful, it wasn't entirely unexpected. It makes you wonder how much worse (and maybe unexpected) it can get if there's still a middle ground for Joshua's friend to operate in with a clear conscious.

        • While what Snowden revealed was awful, it wasn't entirely unexpected.

          That's not damning with faint praise, that's just damning...

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by johanw ( 1001493 )

          Now thet they can't work on Soros war agenda for at least the next 4 years it has become uninteresting for him?

      • Re: All my friends in NSA are looking (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Fire_Wraith ( 1460385 ) on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @10:20AM (#53953455)
        Not everything the NSA (or other agencies) do is morally questionable, unless you're somehow of the belief that the entire business of intelligence is so. I spent several years working for NSA/CSS, and I was never asked to do anything remotely questionable. That said, I did not doubt that others were likely pushed to do questionable things in the name of the War on Terror. I liked to think that I would have had the courage to stand up and so no if I had been so asked, though I never was. Should I have quit, on the basis of a hypothetical, knowing that the work I was doing was actively helping save the lives of innocent people?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hey! ( 33014 )

        Wow. How is it that ACs all have mind-reading crystal balls?

    • With Snowden and Binney and Drake before him...why now? It's not as if the stuff that these folks are being asked to do is changed in any appreciable way.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hey! ( 33014 )

        Well, an agency like the NSA does do more than one thing, you know.

        This is called the selective attention fallacy. We all know that the NSA does many legitimate and non-controversial things. We just act like everyone there is involved in the controversial ones.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Good! If the NSA get destroyed as a side effect of Trump, then it was all worth it...

    • Re:All my friends in NSA are looking (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Trailer Trash ( 60756 ) on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @10:13AM (#53953397) Homepage

      This is completely anecdotal; I'm a mathematician and I know a lot of people who work for the NSA. Almost every single one of them right now is quietly or not so quietly looking for other work. At least one of them has an undated resignation letter in their desk ready to go if they are asked to do anything that they find morally questionable (and this is someone who has generally defended NSA's actions in the past).

      So, he was fine with Obama doing anything illegal, he's just worried about Trump.

      As someone else said, your "friend" is a liar and a hypocrite if he stayed on past Snowden's revelations.

      • Huge difference between being aware of morally questionable behavior and being asked to participate. I would have kept my mouth shut and looked for a new job, but that can take time to find a good fit. But the moment I have to do something I fundamentally disagree with, I stand my ground and risk termination.

        Being fired for standing up for the Constitution sends a stronger message than just quitting and turning the job over to someone who needs the job and would roll over. Multiple terms creates the elepha

    • They've been looking since the Snowden revelations tanked morale. During Obama's tenure. In fact, it was in the news, here on slashdot with an almost identical headline, minus the trump bit.

    • >> NSA Risks Talent Exodus Amid Morale Slump, Trump Fears

      NSA has talent ?

    • Before I begin, I will say that my opinion would be the exact same no matter which party held the office. The NSA is not supposed to be a political entity, it is supposed to serve the American people as a whole. Any person in any agency that refuses to support the current administration should absolutely leave, and do so in a hurry. Any person in the agency being forced to work against the interests of the current administration should blow the whistle on the people making demands which harm the Country.

      • Any person in any agency that refuses to support the current administration should absolutely leave, and do so in a hurry.

        Those people are hired to serve their country foremost, not their president.

        Taking a crap on administration was never before seen as okay, yet that is what the current leaks are designed to do.

        We The People must distance ourselves from Trump if we are to retain any credibility.

  • Obama Loyalists (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Just Obama loyalists. Any time a new administration takes power, current people leave and new people come in. This is especially the case when a new party takes power.

    You'll also find those who support Trumps agenda joining the administration.

    • Not what is going on. For example, one of my friends who is looking to leave NSA has been there since the early 2000s. Also, there are very few mathematicians who like Trump, and a lot of this exodus is among the actual math people, not the administrators.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        As you pointed out, it's completely anecdotal.

        • As you pointed out, it's completely anecdotal.

          So, just like half the "news" in the mainstream media, eh? "An anonymous source" blah blah blah. If that is good enough, then surely a comment from a long-time slashdotter will do?

    • Re:Obama Loyalists (Score:4, Funny)

      by 0xdeadbeef ( 28836 ) on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @10:16AM (#53953427) Homepage Journal

      You'll also find those who support Trumps agenda joining the administration.

      Good to know that a cadre of Paula Beans will be keeping America safe from "cyber" attacks.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Right. Politically minded twenty-somethings (because that is the NSA's recruitment pool) who think supporting the current administration's policies would be a good long-term strategy.

      Yep. (checks watch) They should be crowding in any minute now.

  • This happens with every change in administration (Score:5, Interesting)

    by El Cubano ( 631386 ) on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @10:03AM (#53953309)

    The "same" thing happened when Obama was elected. Bush had significantly expanded many intelligence programs and there lots of folks in the intelligence community who feared that Obama's campaign focus on closing Guantanamo and pulling out of Iraq and Afghanistan along with his focus on transparency and civil liberties meant that he would gut the entire community and all of its big programs.

    They were wrong. It wasn't long before morale rebounded when people figured out Obama wasn't going to drastically shake things up.

    Now, I think Trump, given his personality and what he has done so far, is more likely to shake things up then Obama was, but in the end this will end up being something that we point to the next time the administration changes and there is a story about people in the intelligence community fearing changes suffer a morale slump and start thinking about leaving.

    Heck, the intelligence community loses way more people to the private sector because of things like "I can keep my phone with me at my desk," "I can talk about my work in public", and "I don't have to deal with the insanity that is government bureaucracy" way more than "the president might ask me to do something I find objectionable."

    The truth is that the intelligence has a very robust oversight apparatus and you don't have to look very hard to see that congress actually like holding the intelligence community accountable. Are there abuses? Definitely, just like with anything else. However, they are about as common as instances of actual voter fraud. In addition to that, if Trump gets the defense budget increases he is seeking, that will translate directly into increased funding for the intelligence community, which will likely improve morale overall.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Stop being so damned reasonable.

      This is another opportunity to blindly bash Trump and up our leftist street credentials with no evidence whatsoever, just some anonymous reports with no numbers in them which can't be refuted or intelligently discussed because this entire story is completely anecdotal.

      Anecdotal trumps Trump! Or something like that.

      Now where's the slashdot story about how Bill Nye got schooled by Tucker Carlson over global warming? We haven't given the mindless left a chance to down mod inte

    • The truth is that the intelligence has a very robust oversight apparatus and you don't have to look very hard to see that congress actually like holding the intelligence community accountable

      Did I miss some sarcasm in that post? Or are you serious?

      If you are serious, then you clearly are not reading the news. There is no effective oversight of the intelligence community by Congress. Just look at what happened with the CIA torture report, or Clapper lying to Congress and suffering no consequences for his lie

  • I'm pretty sure that they have nothing to worry about. They'll have plenty of opportunity to keep spying on the American people under Trump.

  • This started BEFORE Trump (Score:3)

    by oh_my_080980980 ( 773867 ) on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @10:13AM (#53953395)
    FTA:

    "The problem is especially acute at NSA, current and former officials said, due to a reorganization known as NSA21 that began last year and aims to merge the agency's electronic eavesdropping and domestic cyber-security operations."

    "The changes include new management structures that have left some career employees uncertain about their missions and prospects. Former employees say the reorganization has failed to address widespread concerns that the agency is falling behind in exploiting private-sector technological breakthroughs."

    "Some NSA veterans attribute the morale issues and staff departures to the leadership style of Rogers, who took over the spy agency in 2014 with the task of dousing an international furor caused by leaks from former contractor Edward Snowden."

    But you have to love how Reuters concludes the article:

    "Trump's criticism of the intelligence community has exacerbated the stress caused by the reorganization at the NSA, said Susan Hennessey, a former NSA lawyer now with Brookings Institution."

    You do realize Reuters, he wasn't the cause....

  • I think one thing is easy to overlook... (Score:3)

    by RyanFenton ( 230700 ) on Wednesday March 01, 2017 @10:13AM (#53953399)

    I know there's been a lot of back-and-forth about Trump.

    But the way most everyone in the world views him, is that he has always been, and remains the living symbol of arrogance and greed. Trump does not serve the United States of America, the USA functionally serves Trump as it stands.

    Working in any position where you were spending your life promoting that would suck. It's painful enough that an otherwise wonderful nation elected that dude.

    Yes, defending Ameirca is crucially important, and our nation still stands for a lot of very important principles, but when all of that sits in service to, well, Trump, it would be very difficult to not want to go off and help it some other way.

    I empathize with the folks making those choices.

    Ryan Fenton

  • How could anyone possibly spin this as a bad thing? If Trump does nothing else this would be a win for the American people and the rest of the world as well.

    • Um... Right offhand my first thought is "Who are they going to work for next". You might not like the NSA but if all of their top talent goes elsewhere it could be a very serious problem for us. Imagine what would have happened if during the development of the atomic bomb if all of the talent would have went to work for someone else? Do you think that scenario would have worked out for us?
      Just food for thought.

  • Not to be a smartass, but do we really want our best and brightest in the NSA? Whether you are politically left, right or agnostic, the surveillance state should be a serious concern for all those who value privacy and liberty. This isn't a Bush, Obama or Trump thing: this is an individual rights thing.

    • Not to be a smartass, but do we really want our best and brightest in the NSA?

      Not with the lack of transparency in our government in general. The idea of securing the nation's communications is a good one. Unfortunately, the NSA does ever so much more than that.

    • Yes. We do.

      Why? Because other countries will force recruit and blackmail their best and brightest and we (at least nominally) depend upon our best and brightest to do so under their own free will.

      The DNC emails being hacked so easily by a simple typo and a phishing attempt is a perfect example. Google's Gmail security is better than the DNC's with two-factor authentication and warnings sent to your backup account when someone logs into your account from somewhere suspicious.

  • "One of the executives, who would speak only on condition of anonymity, said he was stunned by the caliber of the would-be recruits. They are coming from a variety of government intelligence and law enforcement agencies..."

    So yet again Mr Trump has come up trumps! He is already delivering on his promise to stimulate the business sector and create jobs. here are large numbers of America's most brilliant minds, being prized out of dead-end, stultifying jobs in a government bureaucracy that performs no useful

  • Utterly disgusting (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The people that are leaving or considering leaving are dishonest hacks.

    If we assume this article is true, none of them has any integrity whatsoever.

    If what you're doing is right, it's right regardless of who you're doing it under. If what you're doing is wrong, it's wrong regardless of who you're doing it under.

    It can't be right under Obama and wrong under Trump. If you're doing it because you think it's the right thing to do, you grit your teeth and bear it.

    You should not be doing these illegal, unconstitu

  • Retaining and recruiting talented technical personnel has become a top national security priority in recent years as Russia, China, Iran and other nation states and criminal groups have sharpened their cyber offensive abilities while the NSA wasted their resources on attacking their own civilians.

    There, fixed that for you.

  • Those of us in IT know firsthand just precisely how evil the NSA has become.

    All the NSA cages in various data centers, anyone? Enough estimated storage in Utah to store all the information of note on every single human being on the planet , anyone?

    The NSA, CIA, FBI, and anything else filled with those who spy on Americans should be immediately and permanently disbanded; and any employees barred from any form of Government work, nor working for any company with Government contracts. Also, round up anyone y

    • the NSA Utah data center should be evacuated and then nuked. A Constitutional Amendment should then be ratified that specifies the site should be nuked every 100 years at the nation's Centennials -- as a radioactive warning to all future generations of what a free society never builds.

      No nukes is good nukes. Besides, I'd rather give that hardware to the Internet Archive. Also, you really don't want to see what happens if we actually eliminate all those TLAs. Cutting them back severely might be a good thing, though. All laws and all jobs should come up for periodic review.

  • acrimonious relationship between the intelligence community and President Donald Trump

    Yeah, stop leaking the White House staff's communications to press, you "Deep Throat" wannabes...

    said he was stunned by the caliber of the would-be recruits [applying for private sector jobs -mi]

    This part, actually, sounds great — consumer's technology gets a chance to improve beyond the government's ability to spy on us.

    And not just American Government's — by far the most benign of the three — that of Russia and China as well.

  • More open positions for non-SJW CS, math and Cyber security professionals.

  • I feel SO SORRY that the professional constitutional and human rights violators aren't feeling all that chipper about their work.

