NSA Risks Talent Exodus Amid Morale Slump, Trump Fears

Dustin Volz and Warren Strobel, writing for Reuters: The National Security Agency risks a brain-drain of hackers and cyber spies due to a tumultuous reorganization and worries about the acrimonious relationship between the intelligence community and President Donald Trump, according to current and former NSA officials and cybersecurity industry sources. Half-a-dozen cybersecurity executives told Reuters they had witnessed a marked increase in the number of U.S. intelligence officers and government contractors seeking employment in the private sector since Trump took office on Jan. 20. One of the executives, who would speak only on condition of anonymity, said he was stunned by the caliber of the would-be recruits. They are coming from a variety of government intelligence and law enforcement agencies, multiple executives said, and their interest stems in part from concerns about the direction of U.S intelligence agencies under Trump. Retaining and recruiting talented technical personnel has become a top national security priority in recent years as Russia, China, Iran and other nation states and criminal groups have sharpened their cyber offensive abilities. NSA and other intelligence agencies have long struggled to deter some of their best employees from leaving for higher-paying jobs in Silicon Valley and elsewhere.
Then he should have left after Snowden. Your friend is a liar and a hypocrite.
Or maybe the bar for what is morally questionable for Joshua's friend is just at a different point than Edward's. While what Snowden revealed was awful, it wasn't entirely unexpected. It makes you wonder how much worse (and maybe unexpected) it can get if there's still a middle ground for Joshua's friend to operate in with a clear conscious.
While what Snowden revealed was awful, it wasn't entirely unexpected.
That's not damning with faint praise, that's just damning...
Now thet they can't work on Soros war agenda for at least the next 4 years it has become uninteresting for him?
If the amount they are paid isn't keeping them there, they aren't overpaid. You fuck-up.
Re: All my friends in NSA are looking (Score:5, Interesting)
Wow. How is it that ACs all have mind-reading crystal balls?
Why Now? (Score:3)
Well, an agency like the NSA does do more than one thing, you know.
This is called the selective attention fallacy. We all know that the NSA does many legitimate and non-controversial things. We just act like everyone there is involved in the controversial ones.
Good! If the NSA get destroyed as a side effect of Trump, then it was all worth it...
Re:All my friends in NSA are looking (Score:4, Insightful)
This is completely anecdotal; I'm a mathematician and I know a lot of people who work for the NSA. Almost every single one of them right now is quietly or not so quietly looking for other work. At least one of them has an undated resignation letter in their desk ready to go if they are asked to do anything that they find morally questionable (and this is someone who has generally defended NSA's actions in the past).
So, he was fine with Obama doing anything illegal, he's just worried about Trump.
As someone else said, your "friend" is a liar and a hypocrite if he stayed on past Snowden's revelations.
There is a difference between "sometimes" and "continuously". The NSA is still using dragnet constructions on US citizens against the law.
Huge difference between being aware of morally questionable behavior and being asked to participate. I would have kept my mouth shut and looked for a new job, but that can take time to find a good fit. But the moment I have to do something I fundamentally disagree with, I stand my ground and risk termination.
Being fired for standing up for the Constitution sends a stronger message than just quitting and turning the job over to someone who needs the job and would roll over. Multiple terms creates the elepha
They've been looking since the Snowden revelations tanked morale. During Obama's tenure. In fact, it was in the news, here on slashdot with an almost identical headline, minus the trump bit.
talent ? (Score:3)
>> NSA Risks Talent Exodus Amid Morale Slump, Trump Fears
NSA has talent ?
Help them leave (Score:2)
Before I begin, I will say that my opinion would be the exact same no matter which party held the office. The NSA is not supposed to be a political entity, it is supposed to serve the American people as a whole. Any person in any agency that refuses to support the current administration should absolutely leave, and do so in a hurry. Any person in the agency being forced to work against the interests of the current administration should blow the whistle on the people making demands which harm the Country.
Any person in any agency that refuses to support the current administration should absolutely leave, and do so in a hurry.
Those people are hired to serve their country foremost, not their president.
Taking a crap on administration was never before seen as okay, yet that is what the current leaks are designed to do.
We The People must distance ourselves from Trump if we are to retain any credibility.
Obama Loyalists (Score:1, Informative)
Just Obama loyalists. Any time a new administration takes power, current people leave and new people come in. This is especially the case when a new party takes power.
You'll also find those who support Trumps agenda joining the administration.
As you pointed out, it's completely anecdotal.
As you pointed out, it's completely anecdotal.
So, just like half the "news" in the mainstream media, eh? "An anonymous source" blah blah blah. If that is good enough, then surely a comment from a long-time slashdotter will do?
Nice strawman you built there.
If anything it would be false equivalence. A straw man is where you attack an argument which wasn't presented. What I'm saying is that much of mainstream news is just anecdotes. So and so said such and such. And then some other so and so said some other such. If they're smart, they present them by asking a lot of leading questions rather than declaring what it all means before it's obvious. Then other people ask questions, and demand answers. In this way, the media can lead the populace to do good... or ill
But even less who liked Hillary. Those dumbass DNC leaders prevented Sanders from becoming their candidate, and see what happened.
I'd say that does not really work for real studies like math, physics or astronomy. Where exam questions are not determined by political opinion.
Re:Obama Loyalists (Score:4, Funny)
Good to know that a cadre of Paula Beans will be keeping America safe from "cyber" attacks.
Right. Politically minded twenty-somethings (because that is the NSA's recruitment pool) who think supporting the current administration's policies would be a good long-term strategy.
Yep. (checks watch) They should be crowding in any minute now.
Fake news much? Despite all the alleged help from the intelligence community, the DNC newsletter CNN still hasn't proven squat. The way Putin walked all over Obama for all these years, it's likely to be Obama who's the Russian plant all along.
Great, that way nothing changes, it's going to be the same people doing the work!
This happens with every change in administration (Score:5, Interesting)
The "same" thing happened when Obama was elected. Bush had significantly expanded many intelligence programs and there lots of folks in the intelligence community who feared that Obama's campaign focus on closing Guantanamo and pulling out of Iraq and Afghanistan along with his focus on transparency and civil liberties meant that he would gut the entire community and all of its big programs.
They were wrong. It wasn't long before morale rebounded when people figured out Obama wasn't going to drastically shake things up.
Now, I think Trump, given his personality and what he has done so far, is more likely to shake things up then Obama was, but in the end this will end up being something that we point to the next time the administration changes and there is a story about people in the intelligence community fearing changes suffer a morale slump and start thinking about leaving.
Heck, the intelligence community loses way more people to the private sector because of things like "I can keep my phone with me at my desk," "I can talk about my work in public", and "I don't have to deal with the insanity that is government bureaucracy" way more than "the president might ask me to do something I find objectionable."
The truth is that the intelligence has a very robust oversight apparatus and you don't have to look very hard to see that congress actually like holding the intelligence community accountable. Are there abuses? Definitely, just like with anything else. However, they are about as common as instances of actual voter fraud. In addition to that, if Trump gets the defense budget increases he is seeking, that will translate directly into increased funding for the intelligence community, which will likely improve morale overall.
Stop being so damned reasonable.
This is another opportunity to blindly bash Trump and up our leftist street credentials with no evidence whatsoever, just some anonymous reports with no numbers in them which can't be refuted or intelligently discussed because this entire story is completely anecdotal.
Anecdotal trumps Trump! Or something like that.
Now where's the slashdot story about how Bill Nye got schooled by Tucker Carlson over global warming? We haven't given the mindless left a chance to down mod inte
Did I miss some sarcasm in that post? Or are you serious?
If you are serious, then you clearly are not reading the news. There is no effective oversight of the intelligence community by Congress. Just look at what happened with the CIA torture report, or Clapper lying to Congress and suffering no consequences for his lie
No reason to fear. (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure that they have nothing to worry about. They'll have plenty of opportunity to keep spying on the American people under Trump.
This started BEFORE Trump (Score:3)
"The problem is especially acute at NSA, current and former officials said, due to a reorganization known as NSA21 that began last year and aims to merge the agency's electronic eavesdropping and domestic cyber-security operations."
"The changes include new management structures that have left some career employees uncertain about their missions and prospects. Former employees say the reorganization has failed to address widespread concerns that the agency is falling behind in exploiting private-sector technological breakthroughs."
"Some NSA veterans attribute the morale issues and staff departures to the leadership style of Rogers, who took over the spy agency in 2014 with the task of dousing an international furor caused by leaks from former contractor Edward Snowden."
But you have to love how Reuters concludes the article:
"Trump's criticism of the intelligence community has exacerbated the stress caused by the reorganization at the NSA, said Susan Hennessey, a former NSA lawyer now with Brookings Institution."
You do realize Reuters, he wasn't the cause....
I think one thing is easy to overlook... (Score:3)
I know there's been a lot of back-and-forth about Trump.
But the way most everyone in the world views him, is that he has always been, and remains the living symbol of arrogance and greed. Trump does not serve the United States of America, the USA functionally serves Trump as it stands.
Working in any position where you were spending your life promoting that would suck. It's painful enough that an otherwise wonderful nation elected that dude.
Yes, defending Ameirca is crucially important, and our nation still stands for a lot of very important principles, but when all of that sits in service to, well, Trump, it would be very difficult to not want to go off and help it some other way.
I empathize with the folks making those choices.
Ryan Fenton
And this is bad how exactly? (Score:2)
How could anyone possibly spin this as a bad thing? If Trump does nothing else this would be a win for the American people and the rest of the world as well.
Just food for thought.
How is this a bad thing? (Score:2)
Not to be a smartass, but do we really want our best and brightest in the NSA? Whether you are politically left, right or agnostic, the surveillance state should be a serious concern for all those who value privacy and liberty. This isn't a Bush, Obama or Trump thing: this is an individual rights thing.
Not to be a smartass, but do we really want our best and brightest in the NSA?
Not with the lack of transparency in our government in general. The idea of securing the nation's communications is a good one. Unfortunately, the NSA does ever so much more than that.
Yes. We do.
Why? Because other countries will force recruit and blackmail their best and brightest and we (at least nominally) depend upon our best and brightest to do so under their own free will.
The DNC emails being hacked so easily by a simple typo and a phishing attempt is a perfect example. Google's Gmail security is better than the DNC's with two-factor authentication and warnings sent to your backup account when someone logs into your account from somewhere suspicious.
Wonderful News! (Score:2)
"One of the executives, who would speak only on condition of anonymity, said he was stunned by the caliber of the would-be recruits. They are coming from a variety of government intelligence and law enforcement agencies..."
So yet again Mr Trump has come up trumps! He is already delivering on his promise to stimulate the business sector and create jobs. here are large numbers of America's most brilliant minds, being prized out of dead-end, stultifying jobs in a government bureaucracy that performs no useful
Utterly disgusting (Score:1)
The people that are leaving or considering leaving are dishonest hacks.
If we assume this article is true, none of them has any integrity whatsoever.
If what you're doing is right, it's right regardless of who you're doing it under. If what you're doing is wrong, it's wrong regardless of who you're doing it under.
It can't be right under Obama and wrong under Trump. If you're doing it because you think it's the right thing to do, you grit your teeth and bear it.
You should not be doing these illegal, unconstitu
abuse of resources (Score:2)
Retaining and recruiting talented technical personnel has become a top national security priority in recent years as Russia, China, Iran and other nation states and criminal groups have sharpened their cyber offensive abilities while the NSA wasted their resources on attacking their own civilians.
There, fixed that for you.
Good (Score:1)
Those of us in IT know firsthand just precisely how evil the NSA has become.
All the NSA cages in various data centers, anyone? Enough estimated storage in Utah to store all the information of note on every single human being on the planet , anyone?
The NSA, CIA, FBI, and anything else filled with those who spy on Americans should be immediately and permanently disbanded; and any employees barred from any form of Government work, nor working for any company with Government contracts. Also, round up anyone y
the NSA Utah data center should be evacuated and then nuked. A Constitutional Amendment should then be ratified that specifies the site should be nuked every 100 years at the nation's Centennials -- as a radioactive warning to all future generations of what a free society never builds.
No nukes is good nukes. Besides, I'd rather give that hardware to the Internet Archive. Also, you really don't want to see what happens if we actually eliminate all those TLAs. Cutting them back severely might be a good thing, though. All laws and all jobs should come up for periodic review.
Seems like improvement... (Score:3)
Yeah, stop leaking the White House staff's communications to press, you "Deep Throat" wannabes...
This part, actually, sounds great — consumer's technology gets a chance to improve beyond the government's ability to spy on us.
And not just American Government's — by far the most benign of the three — that of Russia and China as well.
Sounds like great news. (Score:1)
More open positions for non-SJW CS, math and Cyber security professionals.
Morale problems, eh? (Score:2)