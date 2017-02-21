The Only Thing, Historically, That's Curbed Inequality: Catastrophe (theatlantic.com) 58
ColdWetDog writes: The Atlantic has an interesting article on how societies have decreased economic equality. From the report: "Calls to make America great again hark back to a time when income inequality receded even as the economy boomed and the middle class expanded. Yet it is all too easy to forget just how deeply this newfound equality was rooted in the cataclysm of the world wars. The pressures of total war became a uniquely powerful catalyst of equalizing reform, spurring unionization, extensions of voting rights, and the creation of the welfare state. During and after wartime, aggressive government intervention in the private sector and disruptions to capital holdings wiped out upper-class wealth and funneled resources to workers; even in countries that escaped physical devastation and crippling inflation, marginal tax rates surged upward. Concentrated for the most part between 1914 and 1945, this 'Great Compression' (as economists call it) of inequality took several more decades to fully run its course across the developed world until the 1970s and 1980s, when it stalled and began to go into reverse. This equalizing was a rare outcome in modern times but by no means unique over the long run of history. Inequality has been written into the DNA of civilization ever since humans first settled down to farm the land. Throughout history, only massive, violent shocks that upended the established order proved powerful enough to flatten disparities in income and wealth. They appeared in four different guises: mass-mobilization warfare, violent and transformative revolutions, state collapse, and catastrophic epidemics. Hundreds of millions perished in their wake, and by the time these crises had passed, the gap between rich and poor had shrunk."
Slashdot reader ColdWetDog notes: "Yep, the intro is a bit of a swipe at Trump. But this should get the preppers and paranoids in the group all wound up. Grab your foil! Run for the hills!"
Seriously this article makes it sound like life just after a devastating conflict is better than economic prosperity because most people are equally poor.
That's pretty fucked up, and I'm calling BS.
I imagine you might think that if you didn't read the article.
You know what else we had coming out of the world wars? Incredible advancements in technology. Yes, technology levels the playing field. That's the
This is very true and also technology makes being poor much more tolerable. Unless you live in an area with a high cost of living it's very inexpensive to have a place to live with many creature comforts. Food is fairly inexpensive, you typically see all kinds of poor people who suffer from obesity. Not so much in places like Somalia. For around 50 grand I can buy a decent double-wide on 2 acres of land with Central A/C Heat Pump, Dishwasher, Double-Door Fridge with Icemaker and water/ice in the door.
I imagine you might think that if you didn't read the article.
So you're telling me that we were all more equal before the civil rights era? Before gay marriage was a thing? Because that's what the article is saying.
Socialist shitholes are the role models of the Left: Cuba, Venezuela, etc. Meanwhile, almost everyone in Good Old America is better off than almost everyone in those countries despite the inequality.
Any socialist country that's not a total degenerate disaster survives only because they are next to a proper capitalist country. For example, Canada siphons from the US, Sweden from Germany, etc. A bunch of turds..
Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands. Not Cuba or Venezuela. Dunno why you'd think that.
Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands.
These countries (nor the ones GP listed) aren't socialist. Socialism is when the government owns the means of production. This means that the workers work directly for the government, and the government sells goods and services directly to consumers. Cuba is almost completely socialist, so is North Korea. Venezuela is mostly socialist, but not quite as much as those two. USSR was completely socialist, along with the warsaw pact nations.
These countries do have a few economic sectors that are socialist, such
False equivalency. The push for equality is enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. Conflicts after the Civil war are just as likely to have quelled movements toward equality as well as helped them.
False equivalency. The push for equality is enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. Conflicts after the Civil war are just as likely to have quelled movements toward equality as well as helped them.
Please define "enshrined", because the declaration of independence isn't a legally binding document within the scope of US law. Also see my post below.
The Declaration may not be "Law", but it is _the_ single most important document in American History. The Declaration of Independence is what founded the country. The document provides both the reason for discarding rule from England
When, in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
And the principles that the Country should, and would, have.
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.
I'd recommend reading the whole Document. [constitution.org] The Constitution is the Law used to protect the rights declared.
The Declaration may not be "Law", but it is _the_ single most important document in American History.
No, it's not. The document that guides literally every single law in this country is the constitution, so it is quite measurably more important. And in case you didn't notice, the constitution specifically mentions that some people only count as 3/5ths of a person, so it even codified inequality.
Equality under law and equality in earning potential are only equivalent if you are lying to yourself and/or others around you.
You are the only one that mentioned equality of outcome, which is an anti-American theme. The only way to ensure equality of outcome is to violate other people's rights.
Oh and to add to that: The postwar era was also the pre-civil rights era, and now we're less equal?
Furthermore, the rise of big businesses has more or less enforced civil equality, and overall good citizen conduct way more than any laws have. While the government was still debating gay marriage, big corporations were already pushing their health insurance (and other benefit providers) to recognize domestic partnerships as an enticement for them to work there. HR departments in all big companies often over-r
More seriously, you have it wrong, the catastrophes make for more opportunities and freedom, as the mechanisms of oppression and exploitation are disrupted.
North Korea must be a swell place to live then.
What changes? Change for change's sake is rarely beneficial. Which political actions? Who requires them? Who really benefits? Education that makes people learn and 'internalize' ideas? Which ideas would that be? Internalize is the key word there, isn't it? Sounds more like propaganda to me. Propagandizing is not education of any kind.
I really hope your post is just a really good trolling.
He is saying what he believes but you are right, what he believes is trolling. The most powerful tro11ing is the trolling against the common sense and against individual freedom and it has been done over and over again under the flag of justice for all, brotherhood, motherland and other similar concepts that define a group that the masses can feel they belong to. Defining this group requires internalization of ideas, internalization is the key word, it means thoughtless acceptance and the base point to fa
How Not To Start A Conversation (Score:2)
If you want to have constructive conversation, you don't try to get people "wound up" and you don't start it with insulting them, either. I'm sure it wasn't intentional, but it does come off as the kind of smug crap that I see everywhere these days.
I feel its because nobody gives a fuck about the next person anymore, And they just want someone to argue with to try to validate their points.
Rich people used to build things. Now they scavage. They take all the things that greater men built and tear them apart for profit.
I think most people argue that income inequality is bad on two accounts.
At the upper end, they argue based on a kind of labor theory of income. They ask, if a certain CEO makes 1000x the income of the average worker, is their work really 1000x as difficult, or 1000x as laborious? The answer is obviously no, but that's not the way our economy works. You could ask the same of movie stars or professional athletes. I don't think this is a useful argument. People at this income level get paid what they can negot
We could call it Bastille Day.
What I take away from this summary (didn't RTFA) is that people thinking that they could solve the serious, endemic problem of growing inequality without any chaos in the whitehouse and elsewhere are delusional. A career politician who knows how to talk the talk and walk the walk was never going to make any difference.
OTOH, do we really want a catastrophe just to fix the growing inequality? That depends on the observer i suppose; and there seem to be enough really unhappy people in America who say "Yes".
wars destroy wealth (Score:1)
Right, so what we have shown here is that wars and collectivism is the way to destroy wealth. Destroying wealth should not be the goal though if you want a wealthy society. Inequality is not the issue, it never was and never will be the real issue. The real issue is destruction of individual freedoms.
and how is inequality not leading to the destruction of individual freedoms?
No, the burden is on YOU to explain how the fact that your neighbor makes twice your income is somehow destroying, say, your freedom of speech. Be specific.
Income inequality is an indirect, at best, and irrelevant at worst, measurement.
One cares about the average health, wealth, and longevity of a population. That continues to skyrocket as much of the third world becomes modernized due to economic freedom, the one measurement directly proportional to such measurements.
This continues to improve in the west, too. Their health is stalling, but due to too much cheap food and a lack of needing to physically labor.
Both of these are historically novel "problems", where most places and all other time periods, dollars per calorie and dollars per nutrition were the limiting factor to average health and longevity.
You say that, and yet, despite historically great conditions the French still rose up and killed the aristocracy.
So what you're saying is that you have absolutely no understanding of history. Which is fine. But so long as you stay in that mode, consider keeping your nonsense zipped. You're just embarrassing yourself.
Maybe if you're in Europe things are getting better. Here i
I have read the original article at the Atlantic. This is a horrific horrific article, written by the sympathizers and apologists of the red terror in France, Soviet regimes (China and Soviet Union). Article also says that reduction of the number of the workers was a factor increasing the income the working class and decreased inequality.
First, it casually mentions Soviet and Chinese revolutions with their confiscation and redistribution. Article fails to mention, that such changes were followed by the civi
So I'm very familiar with two countries, Vietnam and Thailand.
Vietnam, as you all know, went through a difficult occupation by the French, then the Americans, before having their country divided in two and then suffering a devastating civil war which killed millions of people (4 million?) before unification. The result? Everyone, more or less, started out very poor (during the late 70s and early 80s starvation was a real fear). So everyone was equal. Now though, inequality is climbing (fast) as the winn
Attempting to analyze the causes and effects of war on Economies would require a rhetorical eloquence no less than those that authored the Federalist Papers, and, at the very least, the same volume of words. Fudging it all down to something as small as your typical The Atlantic commentary read is proportionally equal to asking a five year old to draft their own theories of government.
But, let's at least have a little fun with this, and perhaps attempt at sharing something of insight. Here goes:
A brief stu
