Russia Considers Sending Snowden Back To US As a 'Gift' To Trump

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: U.S. intelligence has collected information that Russia is considering turning over Edward Snowden as a "gift" to President Donald Trump -- who has called the NSA leaker a "spy" and a "traitor" who deserves to be executed. That's according to a senior U.S. official who has analyzed a series of highly sensitive intelligence reports detailing Russian deliberations and who says a Snowden handover is one of various ploys to "curry favor" with Trump. A second source in the intelligence community confirms the intelligence about the Russian conversations and notes it has been gathered since the inauguration. Snowden's ACLU lawyer, Ben Wizner, told NBC News they are unaware of any plans that would send him back to the United States. "Team Snowden has received no such signals and has no new reason for concern," Wizner said. Former deputy national security adviser Juan Zarate urged the Trump administration to be cautious in accepting any Snowden offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House had no comment, but the Justice Department told NBC News it would welcome the return of Snowden, who currently faces federal charges that carry a minimum of 30 years in prison. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said talk about returning Snowden is "nonsense." If he were returned to American soil, Snowden -- a divisive figure in America who is seen by some as a hero and others as treasonous -- would face an administration that has condemned him in the strongest terms.

Russia Considers Sending Snowden Back To US As a 'Gift' To Trump

  • But at least your tech jobs will be protected by Trump's H-1B visa clampdown, right? Hope you can sleep well at night.
  • "Da, tvarish Trump, we are through with him now. Is for your amusement now."

  • That said, I should add that the USA isn't like those other countries that do things outside the law.

    Snowden should rest assured that all will be just fine.

    I must add that sources like these remind me of events leading to how USA handled matters related to Saddam's "weapons of mass destruction."

    We all know how that went, don't we?

  • Trump needs to fire all internal enemies (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Made up, accurate, or exaggerated intelligence information leaked to a "news" organization with known political ties. The senior analyst doesn't belong on the job.

  • This was so obvious even before the enthronement ceremony that I'm shocked even Slashdot regards it as news. (I'm being told you Americans prefer the obscure terminology "inauguration" for some silly reason?)

    Snowden was merely a target of opportunity that Putin seized upon to embarrass that Obama fellow. Apparently still regarded him as some sort of worthy adversary or some such. Now that America's democracy has been hoisted upon its own petards, Snowden has certainly outlived his usefulness.

    Then again, per

  • US Disinformation? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mbone ( 558574 ) on Friday February 10, 2017 @07:39PM (#53843465)

    This doesn't pass the smell test.

    One thing that the Russians (and, for that matter, the Americans) understand well is protecting people who turn to their side. If the Russians send Snowden back, it will be a long time before they get another actual defector* to come out of the cold.

    * Snowden is not a defector.

    • Correct, you don't just burn an asset* for no reason. You do it because it gains you an advantage, such as to protect a much bigger asset - such as the suggestions that this is meant to distract from scandals about pro-Russian influence in Trump's advisors. It becomes a cost-benefit analysis of whether they think what they get out of it is worth the questions it raises in the minds of future defectors/spies/etc.

      http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/10/... [cnn.com]
      http://www.vox.com/world/2017/... [vox.com]

      *Regardless of what we
  • I feel confident in my hunch that president Trump isn't versed in ancient literature, so I hope someone reminds him of Virgil's quote:

    "Beware of Greeks bearing gifts"

    Anything Russia offers up as a gift should be viewed with some strong skepticism. Back during the late cold war, there was an excessive amount of anti-soviet paranoia. Now, it seems that there isn't enough...

  • The so-called President is having Russian troubles of his own. I wonder how this plays into the Snowden saga.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]

    http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]

  • Already been confirmed as fake news [nbcnews.com]. Look where it is coming from. His residency has already been extended to the year 2020. And spokespeople for Russia have already stated "Nonsense"

