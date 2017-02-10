Russia Considers Sending Snowden Back To US As a 'Gift' To Trump (nbcnews.com) 69
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: U.S. intelligence has collected information that Russia is considering turning over Edward Snowden as a "gift" to President Donald Trump -- who has called the NSA leaker a "spy" and a "traitor" who deserves to be executed. That's according to a senior U.S. official who has analyzed a series of highly sensitive intelligence reports detailing Russian deliberations and who says a Snowden handover is one of various ploys to "curry favor" with Trump. A second source in the intelligence community confirms the intelligence about the Russian conversations and notes it has been gathered since the inauguration. Snowden's ACLU lawyer, Ben Wizner, told NBC News they are unaware of any plans that would send him back to the United States. "Team Snowden has received no such signals and has no new reason for concern," Wizner said. Former deputy national security adviser Juan Zarate urged the Trump administration to be cautious in accepting any Snowden offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House had no comment, but the Justice Department told NBC News it would welcome the return of Snowden, who currently faces federal charges that carry a minimum of 30 years in prison. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said talk about returning Snowden is "nonsense." If he were returned to American soil, Snowden -- a divisive figure in America who is seen by some as a hero and others as treasonous -- would face an administration that has condemned him in the strongest terms.
So an American hero might be jailed for life (Score:2)
i sleep like a baby.
That is, I wake up every couple of hours screaming.
Meanwhile, Julian Assage sits ignored in the Ecuadorian Embassy pouting: "What about me? What about MEEEEEEEEEE!"
Obama wanted him prosecuted as well.
Some of us are thinking, simpering, cowards who'd gamble with asylum in a third world dictatorship versus certain prosecution in a free democracy.
Ultimately, the thinkers have more children and you're kind will be bred out.
1) It's possible to feel that Trump is right on some issues like the H-1Bs but still wrong on others and/or a raging asshole.
2) Jailed? If he's lucky. Trump has in the past implied Snowden should be executed, and his CIA director has explicitly said as much.
3) Don't make this partisan; Obama had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. He didn't.
Well to be fair, if Clinton were president she would probably just "drone this guy" anyways.
So I guess the Russians got all they could. (Score:2)
But we'd better grab Soros junior, too. He's as bad as his father.
I think Snowden should be released with no charges once he's back here.
Snowden shouldn't worry...we're a democracy (Score:2)
That said, I should add that the USA isn't like those other countries that do things outside the law.
Snowden should rest assured that all will be just fine.
I must add that sources like these remind me of events leading to how USA handled matters related to Saddam's "weapons of mass destruction."
We all know how that went, don't we?
If Russia is planning on handing Snowden over, I highly doubt that they would give him the opportunity to flee.
the guy that murders journalists and political opponents
He does that himself? At least in the US, the president has some aides to do the daily dirty work.
Dude sealed his own fate when he let himself be seduced by Putin. You know - the guy that murders journalists and political opponents.
Hmmmm.
Seduced by Putin? or...
Here's a place that'll have me with no extradition treaty with the US.
You realise those same security services protected your country and the entire Western world during the Cold War, don't you? Personally I happen to think they went too far but the fact of the matter is we've had signals intelligence since World War I and its saved our bacon many times since then. The only thing that's changed is the source of the signals. I would be very circumspect at applauding a traitor wi
The Gaurdian loses a lot less then news corp, they lost over $400 million Australian this year.
Funny how you RWNJ call a balaced source a left wing rag becaiuse it doesnt lie and pander to your desire for alternative facts.
The traitore are the cowards of the right, who have allowed our freedoms to be taken away by their fascist heroes, when you are more likely to die falling out of bed than by terrorism. Gutless loudmouthed trash.
I call it a left-wing rag because it is a left-wing rag; part of the regressive left.
Continue to make the word "fascist" completely meaningless so when a real fascist comes along you'll have nothing to call him.
Did it ever occur to you, oh pea brained little oik, that the reason terrorist acts are relatively rare is because the security services are busy 24/7 trying to prevent attacks? Good grief.
Made up, accurate, or exaggerated intelligence information leaked to a "news" organization with known political ties. The senior analyst doesn't belong on the job.
Putin is throwing his pet POTUS a treat (Score:2)
Outlived his usefulness (Score:2)
This was so obvious even before the enthronement ceremony that I'm shocked even Slashdot regards it as news. (I'm being told you Americans prefer the obscure terminology "inauguration" for some silly reason?)
Snowden was merely a target of opportunity that Putin seized upon to embarrass that Obama fellow. Apparently still regarded him as some sort of worthy adversary or some such. Now that America's democracy has been hoisted upon its own petards, Snowden has certainly outlived his usefulness.
Then again, per
This doesn't pass the smell test.
One thing that the Russians (and, for that matter, the Americans) understand well is protecting people who turn to their side. If the Russians send Snowden back, it will be a long time before they get another actual defector* to come out of the cold.
* Snowden is not a defector.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/10/... [cnn.com]
http://www.vox.com/world/2017/... [vox.com]
*Regardless of what we
"Beware of Greeks bearing gifts"
Anything Russia offers up as a gift should be viewed with some strong skepticism. Back during the late cold war, there was an excessive amount of anti-soviet paranoia. Now, it seems that there isn't enough...
Yeah, if the Russkies send Snowden back we should x-ray him to be sure he isn't stuffed full of KGB agents.
The so-called President is having Russian troubles of his own. I wonder how this plays into the Snowden saga.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
