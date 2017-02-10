State-sponsored Hackers Targeting Prominent Journalists, Google Warns (politico.com) 22
State-sponsored hackers are attempting to steal email passwords of a number of prominent journalists, Google has warned. The hackers are suspected to be Russians, reports POLITICO. Some of the journalists who have received such warnings from Google as recent as two-to-three weeks ago include Jonathan Chait of New York Magazine, Julia Ioffe, who recently started at The Atlantic, Ezra Klein of Vox, and CNN's Brian Stelter. From the report: "The fact that all this started right after the election suggests to me that journalists are the next wave to be targeted by state-sponsored hackers in the way that Democrats were during it," said one journalist who got the warning. "I worry that the outcome is going to be the same: Someone, somewhere, is going to get hacked, and then the contents of their Gmail will be weaponized against them -- and by extension all media."
Just amazing the reach of Russian hackers. First, they managed to get the DNC & Hillary Clinton to write thousands of self-incriminating (and on Hillary's side, remarkably foul-mouthed - or is it foul-keyboarded?) emails. Then they suborned the DNC to steal the nomination from Sanders and give it to Clinton, to give Trump an easier opponent. Next they induced a DNC staffer named Seth Rich to steal the compromising emails and give them to Wikileaks, which dutifully publishes them, showing the DNC to be c
You're apparently a moron or pretending to be one for the purpose of conflating news events... The fact is there are state sponsored crackers in Russia and their methods have been documented. They attack journalists in Russia and opposition figures, Ukraine military, and yes they attacked bot GOP and DNC campaigns. Being stupid is your right as an American I suppose, but no one here should bother entertaining your sarcastic and poorly conceived notions of how intelligence and propaganda campaigns are car
Please, everybody born after 1989 learn a little history in college. Drop your feminist dance therapy major.
Yes, yes, you deeply believe in corruption and evil on the Democratic side, but are utterly silent when it comes to hawking sweatshop made Trump branded products from the White House. Something that unlike your phantoms, actually happened.
Seriously, I bet you can't even work up the nerve to admit that Putin is a grade-A despot, as inclined to deception, malice, and corruption as anybody you can name, and Trump is at best, his stooge, at worst, his patsy.
But even if we ignore that, you're going to have to d
Bull Pucky (Score:2)
Nonsense. This is just more fake news from a bunch of snowflake libertards seeking to illegitimize our great president, The Honorable William J. Le Petomane.
On the bright side, given his track record in Atlantic City, the Trump Memorial Gambling Casino for the Insane would probably go bankrupt pretty quickly.
Have any other hacking incidents been associated with Russians?
Any at all?
If your personal emails are released... (Score:3, Insightful)
... and there's nothing unprofessional in them, the more embarrassing some personal stuff may be the more sympathy you'll get from the public and against the hackers.
On the other hand if the emails reveal unethical behavior, collusion with one party or one particular candidate of the party that goes against the journalistic integrity, then what I can tell you. Be a better professional.
In order to stay more focused on the real concern, let's keep our eye on the ball, OK?
It's the little round thing.
The takeaway here is that Gmail is crappy.
An obvious problem ... (Score:2)
... Gmail.
Russian boogie man hackers (Score:1)
Wow, I wish I had Russian genetics. They seem to be able to do all the really big scary computer stuff that us non-russians are not capable of doing. I am not trying to denegrate Russians here, but the media is so incredibly naive. It is as if putting "Russian" in front of it, no matter the evidence, turns the so called hack into something mysterious, huge, and scary.
Most of the so called hacks, are simply social engineering and phishing scams. The Podesta thing could have been done by any old graphic des
Wow, I wish I had Russian genetics. They seem to be able to do all the really big scary computer stuff that us non-russians are not capable of doing. I am not trying to denegrate Russians here, but the media is so incredibly naive. It is as if putting "Russian" in front of it, no matter the evidence, turns the so called hack into something mysterious, huge, and scary.
Those wascawy Wussians, hacking Amewican ewections & weportews emaiws!