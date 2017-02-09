Jeff Bezos Talks About Music Streaming, and His Political Ambitions (billboard.com) 16
In a wide-ranging interview with Billboard, Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, Blue Origin, and owner of The Washington Post, talked about music streaming business. He also talked about whether he desires to become the president of the United States. Excerpts from the interview: On music streaming business, being one of the late ones to join the party:Well, here's what I would say: We've been in the music category since 1998. It was the second category we launched after books. Our customers listen to a lot of music and we have a couple of freight trains kind of pulling the business along. One is Prime, and the other is Echo and Alexa.
On the prospect of seeing President Bezos and other political interests: Oh, no. I don't think so. No. I love my life. I love being an inventor. I love Blue Origin, my space company. I love The Washington Post. They are very good, but the Internet transition was difficult for them -- so I've been able to help them on that. But basically... I have a very full life. And I really like it.
On the prospect of seeing President Bezos and other political interests: Oh, no. I don't think so. No. I love my life. I love being an inventor. I love Blue Origin, my space company. I love The Washington Post. They are very good, but the Internet transition was difficult for them -- so I've been able to help them on that. But basically... I have a very full life. And I really like it.
Re: What Political Ambitions? (Score:3)
WashPo peomulgated the whole #fakenews Russian Hacking scandal.
Watch the magician's hands, not his mouth.
Re: (Score:2)
The Washington Post reports on this. But on the ot
Re: What Political Ambitions? (Score:2)
Headlines (Score:4, Funny)
"Oh, no. I don't think so. No. I love my life."
Great stuff
Jeff Bezos: One way to rate his abilties (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's why we get Trump (Score:2)