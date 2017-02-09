Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


NSA Contractor Indicted Over Mammoth Theft of Classified Data (reuters.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the what's-happening dept.
Dustin Volz, reporting for Reuters: A former National Security Agency contractor was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges he willfully retained national defense information, in what U.S. officials have said may have been the largest heist of classified government information in history. The indictment alleges that Harold Thomas Martin, 52, spent up to 20 years stealing highly sensitive government material from the U.S. intelligence community related to national defense, collecting a trove of secrets he hoarded at his home in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The government has not said what, if anything, Martin did with the stolen data. Martin faces 20 criminal counts, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, the Justice Department said. "For as long as two decades, Harold Martin flagrantly abused the trust placed in him by the government," said U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein.

  • In other news (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Museum of Natural History contractor indicted over theft of classified mammoth data

  • the NSA should put him on the payroll (Score:4, Insightful)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Thursday February 09, 2017 @11:09AM (#53832985)
    if he's THAT good for THAT long

  • But Hillary did nothing wrong.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Interesting you bring that up. Never before has intent been necessary for mishandling classified information to be a crime. This guy obviously had intent, but I'm wondering what will happen when someone else claims the same argument of not intending (bullshit) as Hillary. Is this now a precedent or was it yet another rule that only applies to a Clinton?

      • This wasn't mishandling, it was theft. Mrs. Clinton didn't "steal" her emails. Mrs. Clinton did as 2 of her predecessors in her job did with a personal email server, but I don't see anyone demanding the arrest of Secretary Powell or Rice. This guy obviously had no such role models in his immediate work environment, or they'd have been arrested as well.

  • Abused Trust (Score:5, Insightful)

    by freeze128 ( 544774 ) on Thursday February 09, 2017 @11:18AM (#53833045)
    Why is the trust that the government placed in the contractor worth more than the trust that the citizens of the U.S. have placed in the government? It works both ways, guys.

  • Didn't have time to read the full description... but, wow!

    They've already got mammoths cloned from ancient DNA, and they're training them to steal classified data? What CAN'T the NSA do?

  • For as long as two decades, Harold Martin flagrantly abused the trust placed in him by the government

    Sucks when it happens to you doesn't it government!

