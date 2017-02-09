NSA Contractor Indicted Over Mammoth Theft of Classified Data (reuters.com) 26
Dustin Volz, reporting for Reuters: A former National Security Agency contractor was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges he willfully retained national defense information, in what U.S. officials have said may have been the largest heist of classified government information in history. The indictment alleges that Harold Thomas Martin, 52, spent up to 20 years stealing highly sensitive government material from the U.S. intelligence community related to national defense, collecting a trove of secrets he hoarded at his home in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The government has not said what, if anything, Martin did with the stolen data. Martin faces 20 criminal counts, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, the Justice Department said. "For as long as two decades, Harold Martin flagrantly abused the trust placed in him by the government," said U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein.
Re: (Score:3)
Assume 50 TB over 50 working weeks a year and that's 1TB a week, divided over 20 years gives you an average of 5GB a week. That's well within the realm of feasibility, even if the bulk of his data collection came within the last 10 years and he was relying on thumb drives, SD cards, or the like.
Re: (Score:1)
You can't see how someone, over a 20 year period, was able to gather 50TB of data? 2.5TB of material per year is insignificant to the amount of data people such as him have access to.
Re: (Score:2)
In other news (Score:1)
Museum of Natural History contractor indicted over theft of classified mammoth data
the NSA should put him on the payroll (Score:4, Insightful)
Double standard (Score:1, Troll)
But Hillary did nothing wrong.
Re: (Score:1)
Interesting you bring that up. Never before has intent been necessary for mishandling classified information to be a crime. This guy obviously had intent, but I'm wondering what will happen when someone else claims the same argument of not intending (bullshit) as Hillary. Is this now a precedent or was it yet another rule that only applies to a Clinton?
Re: (Score:2)
This wasn't mishandling, it was theft. Mrs. Clinton didn't "steal" her emails. Mrs. Clinton did as 2 of her predecessors in her job did with a personal email server, but I don't see anyone demanding the arrest of Secretary Powell or Rice. This guy obviously had no such role models in his immediate work environment, or they'd have been arrested as well.
Abused Trust (Score:5, Insightful)
Amazing! (Score:2)
Didn't have time to read the full description... but, wow!
They've already got mammoths cloned from ancient DNA, and they're training them to steal classified data? What CAN'T the NSA do?
Poor poor abused trust (Score:2)
For as long as two decades, Harold Martin flagrantly abused the trust placed in him by the government
Sucks when it happens to you doesn't it government!