Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Intel Businesses Government United States Politics

Intel To Invest $7 Billion in Factory in Arizona, Employ 3,000 People (cnbc.com) 87

Posted by msmash from the more-jobs dept.
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, where the company announced it will invest $7 billion in a factory employing up to 3,000 people. From a report: The factory will be in Chandler, Arizona, the company said, and over 10,000 people in the Arizona area will support the factory. Krzanich confirmed to CNBC that the investment over the next three to four years would be to complete a previous plant, Fab 42, that was started and then left vacant. The 7-nanometer chips will be produced there will be "the most powerful computer chips on the planet," Krzanich said in the Oval Office with the Trump administration. Most Intel manufacturing happens in the U.S., Krzanich said. "America has a unique combination of talent, a vibrant business environment and access to global markets, which has enabled U.S. companies like Intel to foster economic growth and innovation," Krzanich said in a statement. "Our factories support jobs -- high-wage, high-tech manufacturing jobs that are the economic engines of the states where they are located."Farhad Manjoo, columnist at The New York Times, tweeted; "As far as I can tell the decision had nothing to do with Trump, but they decided to announce with Trump. Why? There was no federal subsidy or any other credit. So it's just a marketing decision to give Trump credit."

Intel To Invest $7 Billion in Factory in Arizona, Employ 3,000 People More | Reply

Intel To Invest $7 Billion in Factory in Arizona, Employ 3,000 People

Comments Filter:

  • A lot of folks even in important positions are geniunely scared of Trump. Yesterday there was an article on how no Repug senator will vote no on Devos because they dont want to face Trump. That could be the case here as well. By sidestepping Trump, Intel does not want to start a twitter war with him!

    • Re: (Score:1, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I know you're trying to do yet more painting of Trump in a bad light by spreading "fake news" and "alternative facts", but if you'd bothered to keep up you'd know that two Republican senators voted no on Devos leaving a tie which had to be broken by Pence.

      • Mostly because they were in states that are blue & more scared for their job than they are from trump.

      • I know you're trying to do yet more painting of Trump in a bad light by spreading "fake news" and "alternative facts"

        Nobody needs to paint Trump, he does that very well on his own. He literally is the greatest at it.

        Heck, look at how many times he has had to backtrack on what he said previously. If you don't know, then you are just another peasant that's been conned into voting for someone who does not have your best interest at heart.

    • Republicans in Congress know that if they don't fall in line with President Bannon, they'll get primaried in their next election.

      • Republicans in Congress know that if they don't fall in line with President Bannon, they'll get primaried in their next election.

        Only two Republicans went against Trump on DeVos. Susan Collins has nothing to fear and everything to gain with her vote. She is popular in Maine, and the core of the Maine Republican Party is far more moderate than at the national level. She has far more to fear in the general election against a Democrat. Lisa Mirkowski also has little to fear. DeVos wants to divert more resources toward charters and vouchers, and that does nothing for Alaskans. You can't use a voucher when the closest alternative sc

    • Re:Trump scare maybe (Score:5, Insightful)

      by martinX ( 672498 ) on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @02:54PM (#53828175)

      You heard something about someone, so from that you extrapolate that the Intel chief is scared of Trump and so will commit $7 billion to avoid Trump saying something mean about him on Twitter.

      Dumbest thing I've read today, but it's early.

      • Speculation is all we have to go on. Maybe there were sneaky backroom deals made, or perhaps it's just one executives strange 'seemed like a good idea at the time,' or perhaps just an attempt to curry favor with those in power right now. Who knows? I don't.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )
          Perhaps the Flying Spaghetti Monster agreed to detour around the plant if the Intel CEO cozied up to Trump. We just don't know! YOU DECIDE!
      • Most likely Intel was going to hire those people regardless of who became President as they need to increase their lines. A public announcement will get Trump off their backs.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by naris ( 830549 )
        No, it's more like Intel had decided to spend $7 billion on the fab for business reasons not involving Trump (most likely long before Trump became president, and possibly even before the election) so they decided that, hey -- we should announce it now while we are meeting with Trump so he will be more supportive of us and not use Twitter to tank our stocks!

      • All successes in jobs in this country will be hailed as due to fear of tweet.

        All jobs that move offshore will be 'pfft' -- stink jobs, that leave bad taste in my mouth.

        It is best if you read this message as if Russian politburo babushka who has seen it all and is no longer impressed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Two "moderate" Republicans voted against Devos that tied the vote (50-50) in the Senate and Vice President Pence cast the tie breaking vote in favor of the Republicans. These "moderates" only announced their opposition after it became obvious that nomination vote would succeed without them. Not a tweet out of Trump.

    • Re:Trump scare maybe (Score:4, Funny)

      by gatkinso ( 15975 ) on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @03:15PM (#53828335)

      Oh bullshit. The checks and balances built into the American political system seem to be working just fine.

      He might do shit that you and I don't - and trust me I really don't like him - but he is not Hitler 2.0 even tho he might want to be, nor will he sell the nation off to the highest bidder.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      Or maybe it's that at $2.1/million/job, there isn't so much to be saved going elsewhere.

  • As far as a journalist can tell? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mveloso ( 325617 ) on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @02:42PM (#53828065)

    Journalists are idiots, who only know what they're told.

    Why would Intel be sharing its CapEx decision-making process with a journalist?

    If the Journalist really knew, he'd go back through his "notes" and find the list of where Intel's proposed fab was going to be, then hunt down the decision-making process.

    But he can't, so he basically is saying "I don't believe them because I have no information."

    What an f-tard.

    • You'll note there's nothing to not believe. The journalist was simply pointing out that there is no apparent reason for this announcement to come from Intel's CEO while he's in the Oval Office. Nothing in the announcement, brief, or subsequent details suggests this has anything at all to do with Trump. Except the location of the announcement.

      H's just confused about why it took place in the Oval Office. There's two possible reasons really:

      (1) Trump did something to prompt this decision. In which case,

    • Re:As far as a journalist can tell? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @03:25PM (#53828447)

      Journalists are idiots, who only know what they're told.

      Why would Intel be sharing its CapEx decision-making process with a journalist?

      If the Journalist really knew, he'd go back through his "notes" and find the list of where Intel's proposed fab was going to be, then hunt down the decision-making process.

      But he can't, so he basically is saying "I don't believe them because I have no information."

      What an f-tard.

      The past few months has been a steady line of CEOs coming to Trump to re-announce existing job creations, things that most definitely had nothing to do with Trump. But since Trump is a crony capitalist they recognize it's important to buy favour with Trump by giving him credit.

      The default assumption for any new job announcement credited to Trump should be that it's more of the same, jobs created for other reasons but credited to the President to curry favour.

      Unless there's evidence to the contrary there's sufficient information to assume this has nothing to do with Trump.

      • Exactly. Building multi-billion-dollar fabs in Arizona is not something new for Intel; it's a favorite site of theirs for whatever reasons (probably real estate costs, availability of qualified workers, cheap electric power, lack of bad weather and natural disasters, etc.). They would have built this fab there anyway.

  • reasons enough: tax cuts and deregulatory policies (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Does Farhad Manjoo actually read the rest of the NY Times?

    Wake up NY Times and start acting like a real fourth estate.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/08/technology/trump-intel-chip-factory-arizona.html?_r=0

    "The factory, which will complement two other factories that Intel has in Chandler, Ariz., has been under consideration for several years. But Mr. Krzanich said that the tax cuts and deregulatory policies pushed by Mr. Trump had prompted the company to move forward with its plans."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      "[...] But Mr. Krzanich said that the tax cuts and deregulatory policies pushed by Mr. Trump had prompted the company to move forward with its plans."

      Tax cuts and deregulatory policies that Trump only talked about. No executive order will change or enact these items. The Republicans are too busy arguing among themselves on how to repeal and replace ObamaCare that they don't have time for anything else. We're overdue for a recession. I look forward to buying stocks on the way down.

  • "the most powerful computer chips on the planet" (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @02:44PM (#53828079)

    Does that mean they'll be 0.002% faster than the last generation of chips? I knew Intel's chips weren't improving at any great pace, but even I was surprised when I saw HardOCPs benchmarks comparing a five generation old Sandy Bridge 2600K to the latest Kaby Lake 7700K:

    http://www.hardocp.com/article/2017/01/13/kaby_lake_7700k_vs_sandy_bridge_2600k_ipc_review/2

    I'm not feeling any need to upgrade my i7 3770, and if I did I'd probably go for a Ryzen since the market desperately needs some competition.

    If Ryzen turns out to be good Intel will no doubt just bribe all the OEMs to use their chips, just like they did when AMD got well ahead of them with the Athlon.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I think Intel is genuinely on alert with respect to AMD. Intel's recent actions have led me believe that the Ryzen really is a very good CPU. Have you noticed in the last six weeks or so that Intel has been hammering the airwaves with ads? Not since the days of "Intel Inside" have I seen so much hype. These advertisements feature a Pee Wee Herman type guy walking around some business district yacking about how Intel powers all the self driving cars, Intel powers the cloud, etc. etc. It's without substance

      • You know "Pee Wee Herman", but not "Sheldon Cooper" from the "Big Bang Theory"? Actor Jim Parsonshas won four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a TCA Award, and two Critics' Choice Television Awards for the role. The commercial leverages the Sheldon character without actually using it.

        I suppose it's possible...just seems odd.

        “BBT” – which has its season finale next week – averaged 8.4 million total viewers its first season. By the next year, that had grown to a cool 10 mil

  • BK is doing the right thing (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Intel always builds its new fabs in chandler - so this really ISN'T news. What would be news would be if Intel were for some reason to break with this and not invest in chandler first.

    Considering how Trump trashed Boeing's share price - is it any wondering BK and the Intel board are giving the vainglorious moron the chance to bask in Intel's reflected glory ?

    This is the definition of a propaganda piece - roughly akin to when Kim Jong Un 'directs' nuclear tests or 'gives guidance' to actual surgeons in hospi

  • He's making it up as he goes along! (Score:3)

    by martinX ( 672498 ) on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @02:49PM (#53828109)

    "As far as I can tell" = I have know information, no source and don't know anything about the industry, but I'll make something up anyway.

    • So, he has an opinion that he gave on his twitter feed. So, fucking what?
      Do you think that Trump somehow made a deal? The only information the article has is:

      It comes as the technology industry has pushed back against the Trump administration, amid mounting pressure to move manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. There will be no incentives from the federal government for the Intel project, the White House said.

      Intel has a number of semiconductor fabrication plants in the US. In fact, they have 4 in Chan

  • Weak sauce (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'd rather have a Nobel peace prize

  • Because... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by LetterRip ( 30937 )

    Trump is an extremely vindictive and extremely vain man - if you stroke his vanity then he will likely provide benefit (influence government contracts; direct regulators to do favorable actions) and if he feels he has been slighted he will be highly vindictive.

    So giving him credit plays into his vanity.

    • Well it does kind of work in a way, every business that has a few jobs to keep in USA will show up at his door; "See, this is for you!"

      It will create the impression that his influence is working. The number of jobs be damned.

      But 2017 will of course be an economic boom year, and we can thank Trump for that.

      2018 however, the economy will tank, and we can blame Obama for that.

  • America is a disaster... (Score:3)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @03:13PM (#53828317) Homepage
    I'm confused. Trump says that American is a broken, dangerous disaster, but the CEO of Intel says, "America has a unique combination of talent, a vibrant business environment and access to global markets, which has enabled U.S. companies like Intel to foster economic growth and innovation". Which is it? Is American a horrible, horrible place where billionaire's daughters are treated "unfairly", or is it an awesome place where Intel can be formed and grow?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Trump voters believe that the USA is a massive clusterfuck. People who deal with the real world knows that's not true.

  • As far as I can tell the decision had nothing to do with Trump

    Lower corporate taxes and fewer regulations seem like good incentives, and it's not just Trump but also the GOP Congress that's been around for a while.

  • In Hillsboro over 30% of software programmers are guest workers. That is about 5% of the households in the area. With such a high concentration of H1B tech workers, that is increasing housing in the area displacing the retired, disabled and the working poor.

  • No, I'm not sure why it's terrible news, but you know... it makes Trump look good.

    Terrible news!

  • They Want Export Bans Lifted (Score:3)

    by Kagato ( 116051 ) on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @03:22PM (#53828419)

    The US Gov't blocked Intel from selling their most powerful CPUs to China. Intel would like to roll that back since all it did was get China to create a high power domestic that they can now export to compete with Intel.

  • How will this help the poor white folks of OH, WV, MI, and IN? Wait, they wouldn't have the skills to work there anyway.

  • 3-4 years from now, competitors will already be on 5nm process, so Intel's finished 7nm plant won't be using the latest process. If production starts more on the 3-year side, they might be releasing 7nm chips a few months before AMD releases 5nm chips. Regardless, AMD will be on 7nm in 2 years, and if Ryzen is as competitive as rumors say, then Intel will be 1-2 years late. Assuming of course that this Fab 42 is Intel's first 7nm plant. They may end up using it to produce chipsets rather than 7nm CPUs that'

Slashdot Top Deals

"Ask not what A Group of Employees can do for you. But ask what can All Employees do for A Group of Employees." -- Mike Dennison

Close