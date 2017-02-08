Intel To Invest $7 Billion in Factory in Arizona, Employ 3,000 People (cnbc.com) 87
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, where the company announced it will invest $7 billion in a factory employing up to 3,000 people. From a report: The factory will be in Chandler, Arizona, the company said, and over 10,000 people in the Arizona area will support the factory. Krzanich confirmed to CNBC that the investment over the next three to four years would be to complete a previous plant, Fab 42, that was started and then left vacant. The 7-nanometer chips will be produced there will be "the most powerful computer chips on the planet," Krzanich said in the Oval Office with the Trump administration. Most Intel manufacturing happens in the U.S., Krzanich said. "America has a unique combination of talent, a vibrant business environment and access to global markets, which has enabled U.S. companies like Intel to foster economic growth and innovation," Krzanich said in a statement. "Our factories support jobs -- high-wage, high-tech manufacturing jobs that are the economic engines of the states where they are located."Farhad Manjoo, columnist at The New York Times, tweeted; "As far as I can tell the decision had nothing to do with Trump, but they decided to announce with Trump. Why? There was no federal subsidy or any other credit. So it's just a marketing decision to give Trump credit."
Re: Uhhhh... (Score:2)
Trump scare maybe (Score:2, Insightful)
A lot of folks even in important positions are geniunely scared of Trump. Yesterday there was an article on how no Repug senator will vote no on Devos because they dont want to face Trump. That could be the case here as well. By sidestepping Trump, Intel does not want to start a twitter war with him!
Re: (Score:1, Informative)
I know you're trying to do yet more painting of Trump in a bad light by spreading "fake news" and "alternative facts", but if you'd bothered to keep up you'd know that two Republican senators voted no on Devos leaving a tie which had to be broken by Pence.
Re: (Score:2)
Mostly because they were in states that are blue & more scared for their job than they are from trump.
Re: (Score:2)
Mostly because they're beholden to the teacher's unions.
Re: (Score:2)
I know you're trying to do yet more painting of Trump in a bad light by spreading "fake news" and "alternative facts"
Nobody needs to paint Trump, he does that very well on his own. He literally is the greatest at it.
Heck, look at how many times he has had to backtrack on what he said previously. If you don't know, then you are just another peasant that's been conned into voting for someone who does not have your best interest at heart.
Re: (Score:3)
Republicans in Congress know that if they don't fall in line with President Bannon, they'll get primaried in their next election.
Re: (Score:2)
Republicans in Congress know that if they don't fall in line with President Bannon, they'll get primaried in their next election.
Only two Republicans went against Trump on DeVos. Susan Collins has nothing to fear and everything to gain with her vote. She is popular in Maine, and the core of the Maine Republican Party is far more moderate than at the national level. She has far more to fear in the general election against a Democrat. Lisa Mirkowski also has little to fear. DeVos wants to divert more resources toward charters and vouchers, and that does nothing for Alaskans. You can't use a voucher when the closest alternative sc
Re: (Score:3)
Repug
What are you, 12?
This is why we would would prefer discussing technology to politics in this forum.
Re:Trump scare maybe (Score:5, Insightful)
You heard something about someone, so from that you extrapolate that the Intel chief is scared of Trump and so will commit $7 billion to avoid Trump saying something mean about him on Twitter.
Dumbest thing I've read today, but it's early.
Re: (Score:2)
Speculation is all we have to go on. Maybe there were sneaky backroom deals made, or perhaps it's just one executives strange 'seemed like a good idea at the time,' or perhaps just an attempt to curry favor with those in power right now. Who knows? I don't.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
All successes in jobs in this country will be hailed as due to fear of tweet.
All jobs that move offshore will be 'pfft' -- stink jobs, that leave bad taste in my mouth.
It is best if you read this message as if Russian politburo babushka who has seen it all and is no longer impressed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Trump scare maybe (Score:4, Funny)
Oh bullshit. The checks and balances built into the American political system seem to be working just fine.
He might do shit that you and I don't - and trust me I really don't like him - but he is not Hitler 2.0 even tho he might want to be, nor will he sell the nation off to the highest bidder.
Re: (Score:1)
Or maybe it's that at $2.1/million/job, there isn't so much to be saved going elsewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
It had to have cost a fortune.
Re: (Score:2)
He's an H1-B apologist.
His column in the Times today was explaining how much Silicon Valley needs immigrants for their hard work, inspiration and outside-the-box thinking.
Which is just fine -- but really, the complaint isn't about too much innovation in the Valley, the complaint is about run of the mill non-innovator jobs being outsourced to H1-Bs in the name of corporate profits.
Of course he didn't mention that issue at all, choosing to cast the issue as predominantly one of racism and ignorance killing th
Re: (Score:2)
While what you're saying is true. There is an actual issue with the current form of H1-B reform. That is to say *all* job positions regardless of talent level must consider "Americans first" in a vague way. That ambiguity is what's troubling and what leads to a lot of potential problems as it's left to the executive branch to enforce and interpret.
Let's say you have a dire need for data scientists and good ones. POTUS can now have his agencies force you to hire less talented people instead of those more tal
Re: (Score:2)
Attacking a strawman of your own construction, while ignoring the 'highest salaries get the visas' aspect of the changes.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd guess the H1-B visa system will have one of two possible primary biases.
Primary Bias A: Visas are harder to get, and some "key innovators", really smart people that even most morons would agree should work here, can't get a visa.
Primary Bias B: Visas are too easy to get, and a lot of run-of-the-mill IT jobs get outsourced, costing people their jobs.
What's wrong with having Primary Bias A?
The number of actual key innovators is numerically small and presumably they are filling high-end jobs and have sig
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
She didn't get her pardon. Those stories aren't over yet, despite the media attempts at whitewashing during the election.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Still better than the alternative was.
Re: (Score:1)
What? You are confused. There was no media more in the tank for Hillary than the NYTimes. None that spent their credibility more like drunken sailors, thinking they would get 'first question' for eight years, during which they could rebuild some credibility.
Done now. They can't unring that bell.
As far as a journalist can tell? (Score:5, Insightful)
Journalists are idiots, who only know what they're told.
Why would Intel be sharing its CapEx decision-making process with a journalist?
If the Journalist really knew, he'd go back through his "notes" and find the list of where Intel's proposed fab was going to be, then hunt down the decision-making process.
But he can't, so he basically is saying "I don't believe them because I have no information."
What an f-tard.
Re: (Score:3)
You'll note there's nothing to not believe. The journalist was simply pointing out that there is no apparent reason for this announcement to come from Intel's CEO while he's in the Oval Office. Nothing in the announcement, brief, or subsequent details suggests this has anything at all to do with Trump. Except the location of the announcement.
H's just confused about why it took place in the Oval Office. There's two possible reasons really:
(1) Trump did something to prompt this decision. In which case,
Re:As far as a journalist can tell? (Score:5, Insightful)
Journalists are idiots, who only know what they're told.
Why would Intel be sharing its CapEx decision-making process with a journalist?
If the Journalist really knew, he'd go back through his "notes" and find the list of where Intel's proposed fab was going to be, then hunt down the decision-making process.
But he can't, so he basically is saying "I don't believe them because I have no information."
What an f-tard.
The past few months has been a steady line of CEOs coming to Trump to re-announce existing job creations, things that most definitely had nothing to do with Trump. But since Trump is a crony capitalist they recognize it's important to buy favour with Trump by giving him credit.
The default assumption for any new job announcement credited to Trump should be that it's more of the same, jobs created for other reasons but credited to the President to curry favour.
Unless there's evidence to the contrary there's sufficient information to assume this has nothing to do with Trump.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. Building multi-billion-dollar fabs in Arizona is not something new for Intel; it's a favorite site of theirs for whatever reasons (probably real estate costs, availability of qualified workers, cheap electric power, lack of bad weather and natural disasters, etc.). They would have built this fab there anyway.
reasons enough: tax cuts and deregulatory policies (Score:2, Interesting)
Does Farhad Manjoo actually read the rest of the NY Times?
Wake up NY Times and start acting like a real fourth estate.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/08/technology/trump-intel-chip-factory-arizona.html?_r=0
"The factory, which will complement two other factories that Intel has in Chandler, Ariz., has been under consideration for several years. But Mr. Krzanich said that the tax cuts and deregulatory policies pushed by Mr. Trump had prompted the company to move forward with its plans."
Re: (Score:2)
"[...] But Mr. Krzanich said that the tax cuts and deregulatory policies pushed by Mr. Trump had prompted the company to move forward with its plans."
Tax cuts and deregulatory policies that Trump only talked about. No executive order will change or enact these items. The Republicans are too busy arguing among themselves on how to repeal and replace ObamaCare that they don't have time for anything else. We're overdue for a recession. I look forward to buying stocks on the way down.
"the most powerful computer chips on the planet" (Score:3, Insightful)
Does that mean they'll be 0.002% faster than the last generation of chips? I knew Intel's chips weren't improving at any great pace, but even I was surprised when I saw HardOCPs benchmarks comparing a five generation old Sandy Bridge 2600K to the latest Kaby Lake 7700K:
http://www.hardocp.com/article/2017/01/13/kaby_lake_7700k_vs_sandy_bridge_2600k_ipc_review/2
I'm not feeling any need to upgrade my i7 3770, and if I did I'd probably go for a Ryzen since the market desperately needs some competition.
If Ryzen turns out to be good Intel will no doubt just bribe all the OEMs to use their chips, just like they did when AMD got well ahead of them with the Athlon.
Re: (Score:1)
I think Intel is genuinely on alert with respect to AMD. Intel's recent actions have led me believe that the Ryzen really is a very good CPU. Have you noticed in the last six weeks or so that Intel has been hammering the airwaves with ads? Not since the days of "Intel Inside" have I seen so much hype. These advertisements feature a Pee Wee Herman type guy walking around some business district yacking about how Intel powers all the self driving cars, Intel powers the cloud, etc. etc. It's without substance
Seriously, Pee Wee Herman type guy? (Score:2)
You know "Pee Wee Herman", but not "Sheldon Cooper" from the "Big Bang Theory"? Actor Jim Parsonshas won four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a TCA Award, and two Critics' Choice Television Awards for the role. The commercial leverages the Sheldon character without actually using it.
I suppose it's possible...just seems odd.
“BBT” – which has its season finale next week – averaged 8.4 million total viewers its first season. By the next year, that had grown to a cool 10 mil
BK is doing the right thing (Score:1)
Intel always builds its new fabs in chandler - so this really ISN'T news. What would be news would be if Intel were for some reason to break with this and not invest in chandler first.
Considering how Trump trashed Boeing's share price - is it any wondering BK and the Intel board are giving the vainglorious moron the chance to bask in Intel's reflected glory ?
This is the definition of a propaganda piece - roughly akin to when Kim Jong Un 'directs' nuclear tests or 'gives guidance' to actual surgeons in hospi
Re: (Score:2)
One set are prototype fabs, the other are production.
He's making it up as he goes along! (Score:3)
"As far as I can tell" = I have know information, no source and don't know anything about the industry, but I'll make something up anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you think that Trump somehow made a deal? The only information the article has is:
Intel has a number of semiconductor fabrication plants in the US. In fact, they have 4 in Chan
Weak sauce (Score:1)
I'd rather have a Nobel peace prize
Just curious, were you asking this of Tesla? (Score:2)
http://www.reviewjournal.com/n... [reviewjournal.com]
RENO — The massive Tesla battery factory being built in Northern Nevada will be a thirsty resident, with some preliminary estimates saying it will require the equivalent of nearly half of the groundwater rights allocated to its Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center neighborhood.
The project, the cherry atop Gov. Brian Sandoval’s economic development agenda to date, promises high-paying jobs and a diversification from a long-sagging gambling economy to one powered by high-t
Re: (Score:3)
Power and real estate are cheap in Phoenix and it doesn't have earthquakes. It also lacks the taxes and regulations that have made it impossible to do business in California.
Re: (Score:2)
You are incredibly stupid. Intel has been building fabs in Chandler AZ for literally decades now, so obviously these aren't problems. Power is dirt cheap in AZ, and water is too (that's why they have so many "water features"), though you could argue that the water situation is not sustainable. Land is cheap too. AZ hasn't had an earthquake in forever; it's very geologically stable. There's no natural disasters there ever, unless you count dust storms. And it's close to California and the port of LA.
Wo
Re: (Score:2)
Keep the muslims out! Except for the ones that the Trump Organization does business with.
FTFY — What Trump doesn't say is more important than what he does say.
Because... (Score:2, Insightful)
Trump is an extremely vindictive and extremely vain man - if you stroke his vanity then he will likely provide benefit (influence government contracts; direct regulators to do favorable actions) and if he feels he has been slighted he will be highly vindictive.
So giving him credit plays into his vanity.
Re: (Score:2)
Well it does kind of work in a way, every business that has a few jobs to keep in USA will show up at his door; "See, this is for you!"
It will create the impression that his influence is working. The number of jobs be damned.
But 2017 will of course be an economic boom year, and we can thank Trump for that.
2018 however, the economy will tank, and we can blame Obama for that.
America is a disaster... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
taxes, regulations (Score:2)
Lower corporate taxes and fewer regulations seem like good incentives, and it's not just Trump but also the GOP Congress that's been around for a while.
Re: (Score:2)
The rest of the country can go BOOM! like Texas a few years ago.
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2013/04/27/article-2315751-1981B3C1000005DC-728_634x450.jpg [dailymail.co.uk]
How many H1B workers? (Score:1)
This is terrible news! (Score:2)
No, I'm not sure why it's terrible news, but you know... it makes Trump look good.
Terrible news!
They Want Export Bans Lifted (Score:3)
The US Gov't blocked Intel from selling their most powerful CPUs to China. Intel would like to roll that back since all it did was get China to create a high power domestic that they can now export to compete with Intel.
and?? (Score:1)
Not Most Powerful Chips in 3-4 Years (Score:2)
3-4 years from now, competitors will already be on 5nm process, so Intel's finished 7nm plant won't be using the latest process. If production starts more on the 3-year side, they might be releasing 7nm chips a few months before AMD releases 5nm chips. Regardless, AMD will be on 7nm in 2 years, and if Ryzen is as competitive as rumors say, then Intel will be 1-2 years late. Assuming of course that this Fab 42 is Intel's first 7nm plant. They may end up using it to produce chipsets rather than 7nm CPUs that'