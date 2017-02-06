Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


DC Inauguration Protestors Are Being Hit With Facebook Data Searches (citylab.com) 35

Posted by BeauHD from the data-mining dept.
During the protests over the inauguration of Donald Trump, more than 230 protestors were arrested -- many of which were charged with rioting and had their phones seized by Washington, D.C., police. One of the individuals who was arrested received an email from Facebook's "Law Enforcement Response Team," which begs the question: Did D.C. police ask Facebook to reveal information about this arrestee? CityLab reports: In an emailed response to CityLab's request for more information, Rachel Reid, a spokesperson for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, responded that "MPD does not comment on investigative tactics." The District of Columbia United States Attorney's Office -- the agency leading the prosecution of Inauguration protesters -- has not yet responded to CityLab's inquiry. CityLab also asked Facebook about the email. "We don't comment on individual requests," company spokesperson Jay Nancarrow said. He referred CityLab to the site's law enforcement guidelines page and to its Government Requests Report database, where the public can see how many legal processes it receives from countries worldwide. According to this database, U.S. law enforcement requested information on the accounts of 38,951 users over January to June of 2016, and they received some type of data in 80 percent of cases. Which "legal process" authorities sent to Facebook for information on the protester matters considerably in terms of how much data they can seize for investigation. According to Facebook's legal guidelines, a search warrant, for example, could allow Facebook to give away content data including "messages, photos, videos, timeline posts, and location information." A subpoena or a court order would give authorities less information, but would still include the individual's "name, length of service, credit card information, email address(es), and a recent login/logout IP address(es)."

DC Inauguration Protestors Are Being Hit With Facebook Data Searches

Comments Filter:

  • So now under Trump... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    protesting is illegal.

    • Re:So now under Trump... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @07:48PM (#53815931)

      Setting cars on fire, assaulting people, and breaking windows isn't "protesting."

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zlives ( 2009072 )

        also why would this even matter... its public data...

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Can we stop confusing the fucking idiots who are the Black Bloc with actual protesters? Protesters should just arrest Black Bloc assholes.

    • This is based on a law pushed through by Obama. Trump just gets to use it. i.e. Just because your guy is in, don't let him pass bad laws. The next guy might not agree with you.

    • So now under Trump... protesting is illegal.

      Hey look! Fake News from the Snowflake News Network.

      Please explain, specifically, how you come to this conclusion. Or are you in the "arson is just protest" school of thought? You are? Great. Thanks for demonstrating (so to speak) exactly why liberals have been losing state legislative seats and governorships for the last six years, along with both houses of congress, the White House, and the Supreme Court. Please continue with your way of thinking in advance of the next legislative elections, so this t

  • it raises the question but does not beg.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zlives ( 2009072 )

      questioning is now begging... i think you are just supposed to take it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Skidge ( 316075 )

      Wow, two "begs the question" summaries in two days. We did better this time [slashdot.org], though.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tsotha ( 720379 )
      Unfortunately dictionaries and style manuals have thrown in the towel on this one. "Begging the question" just doesn't mean what it used to mean any more. Not even officially.

      • "Begging the question" just doesn't mean what it used to mean any more.

        "Begging the question" is almost always used incorrectly, and most people don't even know the correct meaning. But enough people get annoyed by incorrect usage, that it is best to just avoid the phrase entirely in your own speaking or writing.

        Use "raise the question" if that is what you mean.
        Use "circular reasoning" if that is what you mean.
        Or, if you really want to look pretentious, use "assuming the antecedent".

  • Rioting is not protesting. Only 230 arrests out of millions of peaceful protestors.

  • What is the problem?.. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2016q1@virtual-estates.net> on Monday February 06, 2017 @07:57PM (#53815993) Homepage Journal

    A number of crimes (including violent [reuters.com] ones) have been committed, which the relevant law-enforcement agency(ies) are duly investigating. They have detained some suspects and are collecting evidence. What's so outrageous or even particularly newsworthy about this?

  • If if was a fifth (Score:4, Insightful)

    by wbr1 ( 2538558 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @08:02PM (#53816021)
    If these were legitimately violent protesters being arrested..for violence..then by all means search. If this was random jo standing and shouting without violence, then no. Context is important here and TFS and the first linked TFA are not clear on if all who were arrested were violent, nor who had devices/accounts searched.

    Part of the reason of that is the opacity with which government treats these things. That makes it hard as hell to be an informed populace and fight overreach. It is also something Obama promised and never delivered, he in fact often did the opposite. This is not a partisan statement, as I have nothing but disdain for or current administration and tend to lean pretty damn liberal. I mention it as a point of fact that few, if any of those in power have your or my interest at heart, regardless of the populist messages they spew.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tsotha ( 720379 )
      So far there's no indication peaceful protestors are being charged with anything. What would the government charge them with?

  • Stop (Score:3)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @08:05PM (#53816037)

    Stop using "begs the question" incorrectly, you clowns.

    Further:

    According to Facebook's legal guidelines, a search warrant, for example, could allow Facebook to give away content data including "messages, photos, videos, timeline posts, and location information." A subpoena or a court order would give authorities less information, but would still include the individual's "name, length of service, credit card information, email address(es), and a recent login/logout IP address(es).

    What's the problem, exactly? One arrested individual is making this claim. Facebook says they do so with a court order, subpoena, or actual warrant. You need an actual warrant to get most info.

    Now if you had evidence that Facebook was turning over tons of data on anyone who was simply at the protests without a warrant/subpoena/order, then we'd have a story.

