Reddit Bans Far-Right Groups Altright and Alternativeright (theguardian.com) 122
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Social media site Reddit has banned two of the largest far-right "subreddits" groups it hosts, altright and alternativeright. The subreddits have been used in the organization of America's resurgent neofascist movement but the final straw for Reddit was the two groups' participation in what is known as "doxing": sharing private personal information without permission as a form of online harassment. The subreddits were specifically banned for breaking Reddit's content policy, according to a message posted by the site admins, "specifically, the proliferation of personal and confidential information." Reddit did not make it explicit which content infringed its rules, but it is believed to be attempts to dox the protestor who punched a white nationalist during a TV interview at Donald Trump's inauguration. Speaking to the Daily Beast, one Reddit moderator claimed that the ban was instead a result of its "record monthly traffic" (Reddit moderators, like the creators of individual subreddits, are all volunteers with no official relationship to the site's staff). "It's clear that Reddit banned us because we were becoming very popular and spreading inconvenient truths about who's ruining our country and robbing our children of a future," the moderator said.
It's the fact that the moderators failed to clamp down on it, and even encouraged posting personal data that really forced Reddit to ban the entire boards, rather than just individual users.
A transparent pretext. But really, it doesn't matter. Anyone with any sort of right wing politics should know what Reddit is by now. It's simply the wrong place to discuss any sort of beliefs that don't fit the progressive orthodoxy.
Plenty of other forums in the world. Don't support the wrong side of the culture war with a single click.
Reddit tolerates all kinds of shit, they just don't tolerate doxxing (apparently, I'm not a user). There's plenty of weird stuff on there, the alt-right isn't necessarily any worse than a lot of the other stuff. So when they get banned but other things are still there, maybe that deserves a bit of quiet introspection rather than spouting off politically.
It's clear that Reddit banned us because we were becoming very popular and spreading inconvenient truths
They spelled "incorrect" wrong.
Progressive orthodoxy? Wait, I think you are referring to "common sense", right?
It's the kind of ideology the rest of the free, developed world applies. But yes, it has gotten under the weather in some conservative circles of the US lately.
If you start publishing personal details it is.
Stop being fucking stupid.
We should just trust you on this right? No need to ask an AC for sources.
source? thx
On reddit?
Like when the banned
/r/LeftWithASharpEdge a few weeks ago?
LOL (Score:4, Insightful)
If you think that "alt right" means "far right", you have no idea what kind of shitstorm the left is busily trying to summon by calling for assassination, coup, and terror.
Explain the difference to me. I'm having a hard time seeing the difference, other than that, in the immortal words of Walter Sobchak, "at least National Socialism is an ethos."
There isn't one. "Alt-Right" is just the new way of calling everyone who isn't a progressive a Nazi.
The alt-right came up with their own name, actually. It's a useful label to apply to conservative people who believe in alt-facts.
Or, as Colbert put it, "Imagine what's right. Now imagine the alternative to that."
"Alt right" doesn't mean "far right", it means increasingly-blatant racism coupled with delusions of importance, while you metaphorically fellate a bunch of billionaire fascists who manipulate your dumb ass.
Re:LOL (Score:5, Informative)
White nationalist Richard Spencer coined the term in 2010 to define a movement centered on white nationalism.
Re:LOL (Score:4, Insightful)
Further there are people that lump Libertarians in as Alt-Right (as in they're not establishment conservatives).
So the phrase Alt-Right is not a simple == White Nationalists.
Milo, whether you like him or not, wrote an excellent article on what Alt-Right means.
Maybe a better question is: why would I adopt a name like that, if I didn't believe in something about it?
It was originally used as shortcut the the full term "alternative right" and described various groups that were did not want to be associated with the main right group. white nationalist groups did start applying it themselves afterwards.
Reddit NAZIs? I HATE Reddit NAZIs! (Score:2, Funny)
For leftist liberals, you have Barack Obama who kindly waited
Yeah, alt-right is a clever name to disguise their real purpose, and apparently these authors were duped. If you're going to pretend to be a journalist, do some f'ing research in to what you're writing about.
alt-right = terrorist hate group.
You mean like,
"By the way, and if she gets to pick --if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know. " - Aug. 9, 2016, Donald Trump
I don't believe in that BS about "left" and "right" or "liberal" and "conservatives." To me, they are often just meaningless labels applied without proper context. Meaningless sound bits meant for the mindless consumers who outsourced their thinking to the same media elites they dislike so much.
Tru
Nobody asked them to come to slashdot? (Score:1, Flamebait)
Nah, we're still here.
Re:Nobody asked them to come to slashdot? (Score:4, Insightful)
They'll Go Underground (Score:5, Interesting)
If they think these people will go away, they're mistaken. Perhaps they feel they don't want to enable them by using Reddit's resources to organize, but, really, they were doing a huge service to the rest of society by keeping these posts out in the open where everybody can see them.
You can drive them all to locked sites on
.onion services, but that is not in the public interest.
Re:They'll Go Underground (Score:5, Insightful)
Propaganda doesn't work well shared in secret.
These communities are not for sharing the propaganda.They are for coordinating the propaganda campaigns. That can be done somewhere else with no damage.
That's fine. Let them go to Stormfront. You have a right to your views and to discuss them with likeminded people. Major online portals have no obligation to help you.
If the White Supremacists are pushed back to their web forums which the rest of the world doesn't have to view, that's fine by me. I don't want to shut Stormfront down, I just don't want the sites I visit turning into Stormfront colonies.
Fascist is government controlling the economy and using police power and terror to enforce orthodoxy.
Free market and small-government people on the right are, by definition, NOT fascist.
Free market and small-government people on the right are, by definition, NOT fascist.
Is that why they're ALT-right? Because they're not free market/small government, they're white supremacist/protectionists. Or just Fascist.
Fascist is government controlling the economy and using police power and terror to enforce orthodoxy.
Soooo, a radical insistence traditional gender roles, religion in politics, using racist standards to limit minority voting, illegalizing protest, and otherwise using big government, police, and terror to enforce alt-right orthodoxy. Got it.
Free market and small-government people on the right are, by definition, NOT fascist.
Right, but all I see out of the White House is big government overreach and anti-free market corporatism.
Make it fair (Score:2)
Sure, "White Supremacists" can be blocked from Reddit, but what about the leftist nutjobs who believe that you should destroy other people's property and physically assault people with a different political viewpoint? I don't look at reddit as a rule, but I'd be willing to bet that extremist left wing groups exist on reddit and will not receive the same treatment as the "alt-right". That is true with Facebook and Twitter, so I assume it true on Reddit. Feel free to prove me wrong on that, I'll be happy t
They won't go underground. They've been extremely vocal about the two platforms that they are going to.
I don't want to be accused of advertising for them here on
/. so I won't say where but there is nothing secret or underground about it at all.
Why yes, let's ban them (Score:5, Insightful)
Why yes, let's ban them, that'll show them. I'm sure they are disbanding as we speak.
Or Reddit just drove them underground, removing the possibility that their ideas could be challenged in an open forum. That's real smart, *golf clap*; why don't you try running for President next? I'm sure the US government needs your assistance in its follies.
I re-read your post a few times and couldn't figure out exactly what you're proposing as an alternative to banning them.
Yeah, Reddit isn't government, your first amendment rights to pretend you can combat radicalization by shitposting on forums do not apply.
With Trump as president, within a few years those could be the exact same option.
Reddit is in it for the money. Hosting far right extremists isn't good for business.
Now they show fascist tendencies. Rioting when Milo comes to speak. You don't like Milo don't go to his talks. Standing outside and protesting Milo is absurd. Rioting is fascist.
> removing the possibility that their ideas could be challenged in an open forum.
You really believe that was what was happening there instead of it just being an echo chamber where dissenting opinion was downvoted to oblivion? You still believe in Santa too?
If you have to go to Stormfront to get your daily news stories, maybe its you.
If you give cretins like this a platform their idea's starts to become acceptable.
e.g maybe the holocaust was a necessary evil, argue you against that all you want and someones going to be nodding their head saying maybe it was.
See giving these idiots a platform legitimises them, maybe creationists are right maybe the earth is flat.
Ok cousin Bart believes all this bat shit insane stuff but he's a loon he is on storm front everyda
"Dox" (Score:1)
I'm not sure how identifying someone who committed assault on TV is considered "doxing".
How is it not? Regardless of how public the event was or how much you thought they deserve it, that still fits the definition.
well, usually when you identify someone who has committed a crime, it's considered civic engagement.
the rule of law is still a thing.
A thing can have two names. They aren't mutually exclusive.
"Not our fault, it's everyone else's" (Score:1)
"It's clear that Reddit banned us because we were becoming very popular and spreading inconvenient truths about who's ruining our country and robbing our children of a future," the moderator said.
The go-to response of the alt-right: we reject your reality and substitute our own.
There is only one thing I hate more than fascists (Score:2, Insightful)
Don't take me wrong, the ban is perfectly justified, but it's always right-wing fascists who get punished. This guy had no right to punch whoever it was in the face, and this is not an isolated case. Even moderate trump supporters get constantly beaten up with no consequences. A young college girl got pepper sprayed while giving an interview at UC, and several innocent bystanders were beaten u
It is always right to punch a Nazi. It always has been and it always will be.
You are so concerned about some hateful shit of a girl getting pepper sprayed... where were you when peaceful protesters on college campuses were getting hosed down with pepper spray by an agent of the state for a simple sit in?
And here you are saying Anit-fascist like its a fucking bad thing.... you are supposed to be anti-fascist... thats like, the ideal we should be striving towards as a species.
Re:Reddit = a bunch of cowardly idiots. (Score:5, Interesting)
Oh bullshit. If the white supremacists can't post on major websites, they don't get stronger. They get weaker, because the successes they've had in the last few years largely come from the fact that they've been able to hijack places like Twitter and Facebook. If they're stuck on their IP address accessed web forums or on places like Stormfront, they end up becoming what they were before, a circle jerk of racists.
Given that people like Bannon and papers like Breitbart have been denounced as white supremacists and anti Semitic, it's obvious that the term has lost all meaning. Frankly, I don't care anymore whether people call me a racist or white supremacist; it's about as ridiculous as calling me a zoophile or cannibal.
Banning these people from Reddit only means that progressives will be even more out of touch with mainstream America than they already are. That kind of ignorance doesn't hurt Republicans, it hurts De
Where do you see irony? Trump and Republicans won the last election, didn't they?
Their goal was to clean up their web site, not stop a "movement." They couldn't care less.
What the fuck idiot wrote this piece (Score:1)
"Neofascist movement" to describe the victims of black-clad henchmen beating people in the streets over their political views? What the fuck kind of alternative reality does this asshole live in?
It certainly did wonders for the Weimar Republic...
Yes, those BLM types, so damned racist because they protests that African-Americans are statistically more likely to die in police shootings. How racist of them! They should just ignore that statistic because it makes them racist to point it out!
Re: The Guardian goes full racist (Score:2)
African Americans are actually statistically less likely to die in police shootings than they would be if policing was race blind.
Wow, I'm impressed you could decipher the post. It read like gibberish to me.
Banned for Doxxing (Score:5, Informative)
The groups were banned for doxxing political opponents. That is, sharing personal information (name, phone number, home address, etc.) This behaviour is explicitly against the Reddit terms of service.
The political leanings of the groups are unrelated to the ban (unless you assume a correlation between "alt-right" mentality and disregard for the established rules of a privately owned website)
Banning for "inconvenient truths" is still OK. (Score:4, Insightful)
Whatever. You're still banned,and whining about secret 'persecutorial' motivations won't do anything to change that.
Stormfront will probably host you and not bat an eye. Why do you feel so deprived? If you wanted to stay on Reddit you could simply have stamped out the doxing problem and, you know, followed Reddit's 'pretextual' rules.
willful ignorance (Score:2)
Reddit and Twitter have little influence on Trump / right wing voters. This kind of move just deepens the ignorance of progressives. Good luck trying to win elections that way.
The answer to free speech you don't like is more free speech. And who knows, if you engage in a discussion, you might actually learn something and change your own mind.
Because the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, is an insane white nationalist. Or maybe he just has them as personal advisors.
Inconvenient truths? (Score:3)
Here's the real inconvenient truth: the people in power only have one thing in common and it's money.
And they're doing all they can so that you idiots fight amongst yourselves instead of seeing that the rich are the real problem.
This is why I hate far left and far right (Score:2)
Far left = we should be the parent for the rest of the world and give everything to everyone else in the world even if it meaning causing harm to ourselves. "Kindness that can kill"
Far right = White supremacist, religious nuts, basically tribalism gone wild but in a different way
I'm in the middle (clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right): It's clear that good hard-working Americans are being taken advantage of by foreigners that have no interest in seeing America thrive. A lot of them just want to
It means I hate people that want to take my home away from me and my family at our expense. I was born here. They weren't. If they want their respective home land to be good, those folks ought to get busy and make it a place worth living instead of trying to take ours away.
Sites offering freedom will trend (Score:2)
That gets boring and feels like work. Why stay on an interactive social media site if you have no free speech or freedom after speech?
As a site becomes more safe, more regulated by teams of SJW, more boring users will seek fun, interaction and content on other better sites that support freedom of speech.
The fun, desire for and enjoyment of real free speech does not go away when teams of SJW
Good. (Score:1)
Those groups were full of absolute scumbags. I don't blame Reddit for flushing them out to go congeal in some other gutter.
Ah, "fascism" (Score:2)
Communists love to call people fascist. To the Soviets, West Germany, the UK, and the US were fascist. To be called a "fascist" by the left is good for a brief chuckle, nothing more.
Re:Censor all white-nationalist hate speech now (Score:4)
You mean the guy who fabricated tweets about Leslie Jones to try to make her look like a racist. Yes, he doesn't care about skin color at all.
Re:Censor all white-nationalist hate speech now (Score:5, Insightful)
While I prefer to challenge people like Yiannopoulos in public, in this case I can see a reasonable justification for not inviting him to speak.
The guy is a serial outer of trans women. At previous tasks he has held up photos of women attending those colleges, repeated their names and mocked them for being trans.
Such attacks are unacceptable and you have to prioritize the safety of students over the desire to offer them a chance to hear him speak.
I remember someone even trying to prove Milo wasn't a racist because he likes to sleep with black man. It was pointed out that that would have made meant many of the slave owners in the American South weren't racists.