Republicans Social Networks Communications Network The Internet Politics Technology

Reddit Bans Far-Right Groups Altright and Alternativeright

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Social media site Reddit has banned two of the largest far-right "subreddits" groups it hosts, altright and alternativeright. The subreddits have been used in the organization of America's resurgent neofascist movement but the final straw for Reddit was the two groups' participation in what is known as "doxing": sharing private personal information without permission as a form of online harassment. The subreddits were specifically banned for breaking Reddit's content policy, according to a message posted by the site admins, "specifically, the proliferation of personal and confidential information." Reddit did not make it explicit which content infringed its rules, but it is believed to be attempts to dox the protestor who punched a white nationalist during a TV interview at Donald Trump's inauguration. Speaking to the Daily Beast, one Reddit moderator claimed that the ban was instead a result of its "record monthly traffic" (Reddit moderators, like the creators of individual subreddits, are all volunteers with no official relationship to the site's staff). "It's clear that Reddit banned us because we were becoming very popular and spreading inconvenient truths about who's ruining our country and robbing our children of a future," the moderator said.

  • LOL (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Orgasmatron ( 8103 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:05PM (#53790973)

    If you think that "alt right" means "far right", you have no idea what kind of shitstorm the left is busily trying to summon by calling for assassination, coup, and terror.

    • Explain the difference to me. I'm having a hard time seeing the difference, other than that, in the immortal words of Walter Sobchak, "at least National Socialism is an ethos."

      • There isn't one. "Alt-Right" is just the new way of calling everyone who isn't a progressive a Nazi.

        • The alt-right came up with their own name, actually. It's a useful label to apply to conservative people who believe in alt-facts.

          Or, as Colbert put it, "Imagine what's right. Now imagine the alternative to that."

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      "Alt right" doesn't mean "far right", it means increasingly-blatant racism coupled with delusions of importance, while you metaphorically fellate a bunch of billionaire fascists who manipulate your dumb ass.

    • Re:LOL (Score:5, Informative)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo@NosPaM.world3.net> on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:16PM (#53791105) Homepage

      White nationalist Richard Spencer coined the term in 2010 to define a movement centered on white nationalism.

      • Re:LOL (Score:4, Insightful)

        by GLMDesigns ( 2044134 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:30PM (#53791249)
        Yes. But people self-label and not all people who label themselves as Alt-Right are White Nationalists.

        Further there are people that lump Libertarians in as Alt-Right (as in they're not establishment conservatives).

        So the phrase Alt-Right is not a simple == White Nationalists.

        Milo, whether you like him or not, wrote an excellent article on what Alt-Right means.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by guises ( 2423402 )
          Huh. If I'm not racist, but I start calling myself racist anyway, does that mean that racist doesn't mean racist anymore?

          Maybe a better question is: why would I adopt a name like that, if I didn't believe in something about it?
      • That's like trying to enforce a monopoly on "alt-country" or "alt-rock". You can't say that you're the only "alternative" to a mainstream movement.
      • That is a popular lie that various alt-left sites say however the truth is that the term was coined years before that, go check google, set the dates and search.
        It was originally used as shortcut the the full term "alternative right" and described various groups that were did not want to be associated with the main right group. white nationalist groups did start applying it themselves afterwards.

    • Reddit NAZIs? I HATE Reddit NAZIs! (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Where's Elwood Blues when we need him?

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward
      In my opinion, followers tend to shadow the tactics used by their leaders. For alt.right, this would be Bannon, Trump, Spicer as Trump's mouthpiece. Bullying, threatening, race-discriminating/profiling, and handcuffing a 5 year old for 4 hours is all OK. This has led followers, since the election, to increased targeting of minorities, Jews (and Jewish community centers), Muslims and others as chronicled by Southern Poverty Law Center and others.

      For leftist liberals, you have Barack Obama who kindly waited

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by NoKaOi ( 1415755 )

      Yeah, alt-right is a clever name to disguise their real purpose, and apparently these authors were duped. If you're going to pretend to be a journalist, do some f'ing research in to what you're writing about.

      alt-right = terrorist hate group.

    • You mean like,

      "By the way, and if she gets to pick --if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know. " - Aug. 9, 2016, Donald Trump

      I don't believe in that BS about "left" and "right" or "liberal" and "conservatives." To me, they are often just meaningless labels applied without proper context. Meaningless sound bits meant for the mindless consumers who outsourced their thinking to the same media elites they dislike so much.

      Tru

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DrXym ( 126579 )
      Alt right IS far right. Change a few words, dress up like hipsters, but otherwise behave, act and think like nazis. Punchy McPunchface, leading light of the nazi (oops alt right movement) was giving a nazi style salutes [theatlantic.com] to Trump only a few months back. They're far right.
  • They would fit right in here; anyone who is more liberal than Genghis Khan is generally chased out as a goddamned commie here. There's plenty of space and bandwidth in this site, considering how little traffic it takes now compared to what it used to...

  • They'll Go Underground (Score:5, Interesting)

    by bill_mcgonigle ( 4333 ) * on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:07PM (#53790993) Homepage Journal

    If they think these people will go away, they're mistaken. Perhaps they feel they don't want to enable them by using Reddit's resources to organize, but, really, they were doing a huge service to the rest of society by keeping these posts out in the open where everybody can see them.

    You can drive them all to locked sites on .onion services, but that is not in the public interest.

    • Re:They'll Go Underground (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Zaelath ( 2588189 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:13PM (#53791069)

      Propaganda doesn't work well shared in secret.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        These communities are not for sharing the propaganda.They are for coordinating the propaganda campaigns. That can be done somewhere else with no damage.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 )

      That's fine. Let them go to Stormfront. You have a right to your views and to discuss them with likeminded people. Major online portals have no obligation to help you.

      If the White Supremacists are pushed back to their web forums which the rest of the world doesn't have to view, that's fine by me. I don't want to shut Stormfront down, I just don't want the sites I visit turning into Stormfront colonies.

      • Again, that's the problem. Alt-Right /= Fascist.

        Fascist is government controlling the economy and using police power and terror to enforce orthodoxy.

        Free market and small-government people on the right are, by definition, NOT fascist.

        • Free market and small-government people on the right are, by definition, NOT fascist.

          Is that why they're ALT-right? Because they're not free market/small government, they're white supremacist/protectionists. Or just Fascist.

        • Oh? Where are those folks? I remember them from previous elections. It seems that the main thing they're doing now is to stand by in the hope that the fascists in power will give them what they want. But the collateral damage is going to be so big, that it's hardly going to be a win for them.

        • Fascist is government controlling the economy and using police power and terror to enforce orthodoxy.

          Soooo, a radical insistence traditional gender roles, religion in politics, using racist standards to limit minority voting, illegalizing protest, and otherwise using big government, police, and terror to enforce alt-right orthodoxy. Got it.

          Free market and small-government people on the right are, by definition, NOT fascist.

          Right, but all I see out of the White House is big government overreach and anti-free market corporatism.

      • Sure, "White Supremacists" can be blocked from Reddit, but what about the leftist nutjobs who believe that you should destroy other people's property and physically assault people with a different political viewpoint? I don't look at reddit as a rule, but I'd be willing to bet that extremist left wing groups exist on reddit and will not receive the same treatment as the "alt-right". That is true with Facebook and Twitter, so I assume it true on Reddit. Feel free to prove me wrong on that, I'll be happy t

    • They won't go underground. They've been extremely vocal about the two platforms that they are going to.

      I don't want to be accused of advertising for them here on /. so I won't say where but there is nothing secret or underground about it at all.

  • Why yes, let's ban them (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DivineKnight ( 3763507 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:08PM (#53791003)

    Why yes, let's ban them, that'll show them. I'm sure they are disbanding as we speak.

    Or Reddit just drove them underground, removing the possibility that their ideas could be challenged in an open forum. That's real smart, *golf clap*; why don't you try running for President next? I'm sure the US government needs your assistance in its follies.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dyeazel ( 609550 )

      I re-read your post a few times and couldn't figure out exactly what you're proposing as an alternative to banning them.

    • Yeah, Reddit isn't government, your first amendment rights to pretend you can combat radicalization by shitposting on forums do not apply.

    • Re:Why yes, let's ban them (Score:4, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo@NosPaM.world3.net> on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:21PM (#53791169) Homepage

      Reddit is in it for the money. Hosting far right extremists isn't good for business.

      • How about hosting ANTIFA?

        Now they show fascist tendencies. Rioting when Milo comes to speak. You don't like Milo don't go to his talks. Standing outside and protesting Milo is absurd. Rioting is fascist.

    • > removing the possibility that their ideas could be challenged in an open forum.

      You really believe that was what was happening there instead of it just being an echo chamber where dissenting opinion was downvoted to oblivion? You still believe in Santa too?

    • If you have to go to Stormfront to get your daily news stories, maybe its you.

      If you give cretins like this a platform their idea's starts to become acceptable.

      e.g maybe the holocaust was a necessary evil, argue you against that all you want and someones going to be nodding their head saying maybe it was.

      See giving these idiots a platform legitimises them, maybe creationists are right maybe the earth is flat.

      Ok cousin Bart believes all this bat shit insane stuff but he's a loon he is on storm front everyda

  • "Dox" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm not sure how identifying someone who committed assault on TV is considered "doxing".

    • How is it not? Regardless of how public the event was or how much you thought they deserve it, that still fits the definition.

      • well, usually when you identify someone who has committed a crime, it's considered civic engagement.

        the rule of law is still a thing.

    • More accurately, it's witch-hunting. If they come up with some "evidence" and it leads to the wrong person, the angry mob could ruin an innocent person's life. And even if they found the right person, it risks vigilante justice instead of Due Process.

  • "Not our fault, it's everyone else's" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "It's clear that Reddit banned us because we were becoming very popular and spreading inconvenient truths about who's ruining our country and robbing our children of a future," the moderator said.

    The go-to response of the alt-right: we reject your reality and substitute our own.

  • And it is fascists anti-fascists. Because not only they are fascists, but they are also a semantic contradiction.

    Don't take me wrong, the ban is perfectly justified, but it's always right-wing fascists who get punished. This guy had no right to punch whoever it was in the face, and this is not an isolated case. Even moderate trump supporters get constantly beaten up with no consequences. A young college girl got pepper sprayed while giving an interview at UC, and several innocent bystanders were beaten u

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Altus ( 1034 )

      It is always right to punch a Nazi. It always has been and it always will be.

      You are so concerned about some hateful shit of a girl getting pepper sprayed... where were you when peaceful protesters on college campuses were getting hosed down with pepper spray by an agent of the state for a simple sit in?

      And here you are saying Anit-fascist like its a fucking bad thing.... you are supposed to be anti-fascist... thats like, the ideal we should be striving towards as a species.

  • What the fuck idiot wrote this piece (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Neofascist movement" to describe the victims of black-clad henchmen beating people in the streets over their political views? What the fuck kind of alternative reality does this asshole live in?

  • Banned for Doxxing (Score:5, Informative)

    by jxander ( 2605655 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:24PM (#53791199)

    The groups were banned for doxxing political opponents. That is, sharing personal information (name, phone number, home address, etc.) This behaviour is explicitly against the Reddit terms of service.

    The political leanings of the groups are unrelated to the ban (unless you assume a correlation between "alt-right" mentality and disregard for the established rules of a privately owned website)

  • Banning for "inconvenient truths" is still OK. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DRJlaw ( 946416 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:29PM (#53791241)

    "It's clear that Reddit banned us because we were becoming very popular and spreading inconvenient truths about who's ruining our country and robbing our children of a future," the moderator said.

    Whatever. You're still banned,and whining about secret 'persecutorial' motivations won't do anything to change that.

    Stormfront will probably host you and not bat an eye. Why do you feel so deprived? If you wanted to stay on Reddit you could simply have stamped out the doxing problem and, you know, followed Reddit's 'pretextual' rules.

  • Reddit and Twitter have little influence on Trump / right wing voters. This kind of move just deepens the ignorance of progressives. Good luck trying to win elections that way.

    The answer to free speech you don't like is more free speech. And who knows, if you engage in a discussion, you might actually learn something and change your own mind.

    • If you went to /r/altright as an admitted liberal, they would ban you ASAP. And reddit admins were OK with that, and I'm very begrudgingly ok with that too. But the point is they had no interest in engaging in discussion with anyone who disagreed.

  • Inconvenient truths? (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @05:35PM (#53791309)

    Here's the real inconvenient truth: the people in power only have one thing in common and it's money.

    And they're doing all they can so that you idiots fight amongst yourselves instead of seeing that the rich are the real problem.

  • Far left = we should be the parent for the rest of the world and give everything to everyone else in the world even if it meaning causing harm to ourselves. "Kindness that can kill"
    Far right = White supremacist, religious nuts, basically tribalism gone wild but in a different way

    I'm in the middle (clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right): It's clear that good hard-working Americans are being taken advantage of by foreigners that have no interest in seeing America thrive. A lot of them just want to

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by davidwr ( 791652 )

      It means I hate people that want to take my home away from me and my family at our expense. I was born here. They weren't. If they want their respective home land to be good, those folks ought to get busy and make it a place worth living instead of trying to take ours away.

      That's probably what the Californians were thinking when the Okies came during the Dust Bowl. "They'll take our jobs" etc. etc.

  • Once a site starts to ban its own users, many other users will have to try self-censorship to keep their accounts.
    That gets boring and feels like work. Why stay on an interactive social media site if you have no free speech or freedom after speech?
    As a site becomes more safe, more regulated by teams of SJW, more boring users will seek fun, interaction and content on other better sites that support freedom of speech.
    The fun, desire for and enjoyment of real free speech does not go away when teams of SJW

  • Those groups were full of absolute scumbags. I don't blame Reddit for flushing them out to go congeal in some other gutter.

  • Communists love to call people fascist. To the Soviets, West Germany, the UK, and the US were fascist. To be called a "fascist" by the left is good for a brief chuckle, nothing more.

