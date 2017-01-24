Ask Slashdot: Can US Citizens Trust Government Data? (msn.com) 259
mmell writes: An editorial in the Washington Post and made publicly available via an MSN news feed has asked the question: "In the Trump administration era of 'alternative facts,' what happens to government data?" Given that Slashdot members (and readers) may represent a somewhat more in-the-know crowd on matters concerning data integrity and trustworthiness, I thought this would be a good place to ask: can we trust (or has anyone ever really trusted) government data? One might think government data would all be cut 'n' dried and not subject to manipulation, but I personally remember when government data back early in the Reagan presidency went from reporting nearly 15% unemployment nationwide to well under 6% by redefining what "unemployed" meant. So . . . has government data ever been trustworthy, and is it still so?
Have you ever been able to trust it? I doubt it, so nothing has really changed in this regard and the timing of this question seems partisan.
IIRC this is the same gov't that redefined broadband as 768Kbps so our broadband maps would look better back in the broadband recovery act days.
And independent analysis shows that the NOAA analysis is extremely accurate [sciencemag.org] and even better than the competition.
It is not likely that the data would become tained. More likely the new administration would just stop collecting inconvenient data, or change the metric as described in the summary.
If they did, then they would be merely continuing the SOP for all federal government data collected and reported, as done previously by Obama, and Bush and.....
Nothing new to see here folks.
To a degree, yes. Obviously a healthy amount of skepticism is needed and you need to be aware that governments can and will lie if there is a pressing need.
Individual politicians? No, don't believe a word they say without fact checking. Government agencies you tend to believe because they are large bodies with multiple employees paid to analyze data. In the era of Trump though I think I will be more suspicious of even government agencies than usual. We've already seen a press release filled with bare-faced "Alternate Facts". We've already seen the National Park service censored for publishing inconvenient data.
I think it's going to be more and more important to get news on domestic issues from overseas sources such as the BBC. Not only is our own media already polarized to the left or the right instead of just reporting facts, Trump threatened several times during his campaign to treat it as illegal for the press to criticize him. At what point will he try to enforce that?
The most important thing about gov't data is that they describe accurately where they get the data, what each of their terms mean, and that those not change from year to year or administration to administration.
As long as the methodology is consistent then it's useful for longitudinal comparison, regardless of whether you agree with the absolute numerical value.
I totally agree. However, you only need an elementary level in math to realize that something is amiss with Trumps numbers. For example, he claims that up to 42% in the US are out of work. Anyone with common sense would realize that having least 2 in 5 people out of work is absurd. In order to get to a figure like that, you would have to include every man, woman, and child over the age of 9. This includes retirees, students, handicapped, and other categories that can't or choose not to work. So to get that number down to a reasonable number, he would have to put children and retirees to work. I'll bet that he backtracks on this number and accepts the 5% unemployment very soon.
He's right though. Most 9 year olds I know aren't working. They should be sent to work in the coal mines to help make America great again!
Damn lazy kids going to school and playing Mario Brothers instead of working the coal mines like they're supposed to.
For example, he claims that up to 42% in the US are out of work.
You sure he wasn't just talking about young black males?
Trump, Time magazine interview, Aug. 20, 2015: Our real unemployment rate–in fact, I saw a chart the other day, our real unemployment–because you have ninety million people that aren’t working. Ninety-three million to be exact. If you start adding it up, our real unemployment rate is 42%. We have a lot of room. We have a lot of people who want to work.
Since there are around 38 million blacks in the US and he claims 93 million are out of work, this cannot be true unless every black
Of course, if he uses the usual government basis for such claims (people who are of working age & health), he might be right.
Mind you, I think he's full of crap. But I also know that the government's usual unemployment figures are a steaming pile. Just because you've given up on finding a job for now (for values of "you" and "now") doesn't mean you should be removed from the "unemployed" list, as is done by the US Government statistical guys....
Re:Gov't data (Score:4, Insightful)
Exactly what so many people seem to missing about all the hubub around presidency is the deep state is real, our bureaucracy for good and ill are quite resilient.
Just because you change out the man at the top and couple handfuls of his direct reports does not suddenly mean all the procedures, methods, systems, opinions, etc in use by all the 2,804,000+ federal workers and enumerable contractors both direct and corporate suddenly change too. That stuff is cultural and other than a few hot button issues that might get attention from POTUS directly takes decades to change, literally outlasting a single Presidents term of office in many cases.
In a lot a ways we are still feeling the effects of not exactly policy but popular opinion that dates to the Clinton Presidency and that of Gorge W Bush. People choose to get into civil service or not often depending on their admiration or lack their of for the top man in charge at the time they are ready to start a career. The people who started their careers in the late 90s and early 2000s are now the folks who have risen to positions where they are decision makers and mid-level bureaucrats. We have yet to see the real influence of Obama's millennial voters here yet (sadly IMHO, not looking forward to that all).
So the data is probably as trustworthy as it was 4 weeks or 4 years ago. Its probably as trustworthy as it was 8 years ago, or 16 or 20. That is to say its really not very trustworthy at all but probably less bias than you might imagine. There is a constant battle being fought between the left and right with the pendulum swinging both ways ever 8 years or so, but not as a far either way as the top men appear to swing. The real issue is that assumptions on either side are never really challenged or well examined because of the tug of war fought over the superficial stuff. So some labor statistic remains calculated they way it has been for the last 40 years when some probably well meaning person made a judgement call based on the information they had at hand. It never gets revisited in a serious scientific way because everyone is to busy doing studies and bickering over a handful of top line numbers that make for good headlines like the employment rate.
You just now started worrying? (Score:2, Insightful)
Only a koolaid drinking disingenuous douche-shill thought that the government was magically trustworthy with Obama but all of the sudden is magically not to be trusted anymore because there's a new president.
Especially because it's pseudo-intellectual bullshit since the cancerous unelected unaccountably bureaucracy that actually runs the government doesn't care about who is in charge.
The government is 100% as trustworthy today as it was the during your god and personal saviour Obama's reign. It is left as
Not only should you not trust the "government" data, you shouldn't trust anyone's data, in the sense that you shouldn't accept what people presenting the data claim to be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. It is human to game the system; it's built into our minds and into our culture. When we have a message to send, we find the data that makes the best case possible for the message that we want to send, and that is the data that we show.
I'm sure many have heard the saying "... popular
Only a koolaid drinking disingenuous douche-shill thought that the government was magically trustworthy with Obama but all of the sudden is magically not to be trusted anymore because there's a new president.
Well put. When I saw this supposed question from the article, "In the Trump administration era of 'alternative facts,' what happens to government data?" I had a similar thought to what you stated. In fact, my first response to the "question" was, oh, do you mean 'alternative facts' like 'Islamic terrorism' not being a real thing, or like that we can pull out of Iraq and be free of our involvement there, or like that we can let Russia come in and take control and that won't have a bad impact on the US or our allies, or how if we just build schools, hospitals and give them jobs, everybody who would have become a terrorist will instead live a happy productive life without perpetrating any violence, or how we should release the bad people from Gitmo because they aren't really bad people they're just misunderstood, or going back to the Clinton administration how we don't have a problem with terrorists that requires a military solution, we have a problem that requires a criminal justice solution?
The list goes on, but you get the idea. All of those 'alternative facts' from Democrat administrations have resulted in the direct and indirect violent deaths of many Americans and other westerners. The Republicans have their fair share, but you can't lay the blame for the problem solely one party.
'Islamic terrorism' not being a real thing - I'm guessing this is a perversion of the Bush and Obama administration's refusal to call IS* or Al Qaeda terrorism "Radical Islamic Terror". But neither regime has said "'Islamic terrorism' not being a real thing", they've said that it's unhelpful and likely to help the terrorists' own campaign if you link the words "Islamic" and "Terrorism" because you're implying that IS*/AQ's linking of the two is legitimate, and because many, including Muslims, will take the phrasing as implying we're at war with Islam rather than at war with terrorists.
or like that we can pull out of Iraq and be free of our involvement there - Nobody has ever claimed this, ever.
or like that we can let Russia come in and take control and that won't have a bad impact on the US or our allies - Where? Syria? Because that's not what I've heard at all. Most politicians on both sides of the fence are deeply troubled by Russia's involvement in Syria. Hence the support for a no-fly zone.
or how if we just build schools, hospitals and give them jobs, everybody who would have become a terrorist will instead live a happy productive life without perpetrating any violence, - nobody has ever made that argument in the history of the universe.
or how we should release the bad people from Gitmo because they aren't really bad people they're just misunderstood - nobody has ever made that argument in the history of the universe. The complaint about Gitmo is two fold: one, there are a lot of innocent people there, and two: it's unconstitutional and illegal to hold people without due process (see (1) for the reason why.) Obama was making plans to move prisoners at Gitmo to the US in the early days of his administration, to US prisons, to be processed by constitutional authorities. After Congress effectively made that option impossible, he did the exact opposite of what you claim: he kept Gitmo open, rather than releasing people being held illegally there.
or going back to the Clinton administration how we don't have a problem with terrorists that requires a military solution, we have a problem that requires a criminal justice solution? - congrats, you found something that's correct, but alas, still not something the Obama administration has ever claimed. Terrorism is indeed best treated as a criminal, rather than military, problem. Turning Terrorists from murderous scum into heroic soldiers is the worst thing the Bush administration ever did, and is probably why we've seen an uptick in terror in general, not just in the creation of IS*, but also in groups not associated with Arabs or Radicalized Religious fanatics such as white supremacists.
None of those "Alternative facts" exists. The nearest you got to, that a twenty year old Democratic government might have had a different view of terrorists to the heroic soldiers view you subscribe to, saved lives - it was a conventional law enforcement operation that prevented the NYE attack on LAX from being better known than 9/11. And it was Bush's refusal to take seriously those policies that lead to 9/11.
And, even if any of those alternative facts did "exist", ie Democrats were actually saying them, none of them would ever cause lives to be lost.
Re: (Score:2)
President Trump's press conferences indicate that what you say is not true. They proudly admit to the use of 'alternative facts' so, no, things are not 100% the same.
So you don't like the "alternative facts" meme. What's a better word for "the things the news media leaves out so they can lie by omission?"
So what? Election's over. Now to eat our dinner.
A president that lies and claims it is very very dangerous and not to be dismissed lightly. This is why a functioning and rigorous press is necessary.
Only a koolaid drinking disingenuous douche-shill thought that the government was magically trustworthy with Obama but all of the sudden is magically not to be trusted anymore because there's a new president.
The new president is already going around saying he lost the popular vote because 3-5 million "illegals" voted in the election. You elected a liar; "magic" has nothing to do with it.
Sorry, but actual progressives, as opposed to Democratic party faithful, knew Obama was not to be trusted from the first. One does not have a meteoric rise through Chicago politics if they're not dirty, after all. We weren't voting **for** him as much as voting **against** the other moron. I'm not sure why Libertardians can't figure out that actual liberals and progressives aren't tied to the thoroughly-corrupted Democratic party, we just don't have any viable alternatives in most elections.
On the other
You can also expect homelessness to be mentioned on the news again. Oh and the anti-war protestors who were mysteriously silent during Obama's non-stop drone wars will suddenly freak out because Trump bombs ISIS.
Problem is, it was never covered (at least not any more than a passing mention at most) on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC...
Only the farther-right sites really went into any detail at all.
Trump lies all the time, you might want to pretend it's partisan to say so, but you can see Trump lies just by comparing his words against his own contradictory words.
That doesn't mean he's lying. It doesn't mean he's not, either, but contradiction does not imply lying. For that, you need to show both knowledge and intent. That's difficult to do, especially with someone who seems so off-kilter.
Other causes for contradictions include (but are not limited to) obtaining more knowledge, mental disorders, faulty memory, dogma, limited language command, or things having changed. Can you truly exclude all those possible causes for contradiction?
We could never trust the government. Data or action. Look at the drug war. At the Iraq war. At McCarthyism. At Kent State. Look at congress, at the obvious incompetence (series of pipes, anyone?) and craziness of the representatives. Look at the superstition that they pander to. Look at what the supreme court does in the face of what they swore an oath to the constitution to do.
The government lies. Panders. Pushes entirely false and misleading agendas. The politicians and judges violate their oaths. Some of the agencies, such as the veterans administration, do incredibly bad jobs.
This shouldn't be the dawn of mistrust. Anyone who trusted the government was being, at the very least, gullible.
It sure as hell is full daylight of distrust, though. Good to see people waking up. Perhaps there is something to thank President Trump for, then.
In a properly functioning government, independent bodies are created to gather data for use by the public and politicians. Those bodies are overseen by bi-partisan groups with representatives from multiple parties, and their mandate is independence, transparency and impartiality.
It works in some democracies. The UK has the Office for Budget Responsibility, Japan has various agencies... Of course, politicians do their usual thing of cherry-picking and and misinterpreting the data, but the raw stuff is available and generally considered reliable.
It's also not the case that US governments have always been this bad either. I don't recall one telling the National Parks Service to stop publishing factual information because it contradicted their lies over something as trivial as the size of the inauguration crowd.
In a properly functioning government, independent bodies are created to gather data for use by the public and politicians. Those bodies are overseen by bi-partisan groups with representatives from multiple parties, and their mandate is independence, transparency and impartiality.
I'd say you're missing one main part there: "bi-partisan groups" is itself one of your problems. In more functional democracies, they're called "all-party committees" because we're not two-party systems.
I agree with most of what you posted, but remember to focus on one of your other major problems, that being your two-party system.
As for those knocking the submitter, at least they were self-aware enough to realize that this may always have been a problem that they were for some reason (ie: their own po
The two party system is a problem, but it's nothing compared to the danger of what Trump wants.
Trump is pushing for people to accept his "alternative facts" over the truth. It's a standard feature of post-truth politics. You pick the "facts" that you prefer. He wants voters to do that, to believe him rather than the press or government agencies that are publishing contradictory information.
Both Trump and his press secretary and various members of his staff have said this over and over. The press is dishonest, anyone who contradicts him is a liar. It's extremely dangerous to disregard the truth and stop caring about it.
This shouldn't be the dawn of mistrust. Anyone who trusted the government was being, at the very least, gullible.
This is the surprise development of the information age... It was long thought that more information would give people a basis to make better decisions. The truth turned out to be that more information gave people more opportunity to discover facts that align with their beliefs. People trust data that says what they already think, they distrust data that says otherwise. It's always been that way.
The end result is that the trustworthiness of data is irrelevant in the public sphere. Regular people are simply
I wouldn't trust data that can be politicized. However all the map data I've ever got from the US Geological Survey and the Census Bureau has been spectacular.
Anyone with a thermometer can gather climate data. Some people have internet connected weather stations so if you don't trust the government you can get this information from thousands of independent sources. And if government weather data weren't reliable, you would probably hear a lot from aircraft pilots, sailors, etc... as it is literally a matter of life and death for them.
For less direct climate data there are historical records you can check yourself as well as scientific publications from all over t
Is that another Trump fact?
McCarthy was not "completely and totally vindicated" by anything. The existence of a small number of Soviet spies did not justify the witchhunt that he pursued for political reasons. It did not justify all the false allegations and innuendo, it did not justify ruining of the careers of many innocent people.
I think it depends on the dept that your talking about. I wouldn't trust anything coming from Trumps office for shit... Places like NOAA, NASA, etc etc. I would probably trust more. It all depends how how horrible it gets under Trump.
>> I wouldn't trust anything coming from Trumps office for shit...
Would you have honestly trusted data coming from Hillary's office had she become president?
>> I would trust that Hillary would not have sent people into the NOAA, NASA, to either 'adjust data' to suit the alt-right world view
I'll give you that she probably wouldn't but only up until the point that some "inconvenient truth" they said ever got in her way.
>> Trump on the other hand has openly declared his intention to crack down on scientists that come to conclusions which are incompatible with his world view and inconvenient for the fossil fuel industry.
Please cite your references.
Have you seen his appointees? It's pretty obvious.
You first said he openly declared it. Now you're saying I have to guess from his appointees.
You've clearly shown you are completely like most other dems in that you're just making up contentious shit on the spot then selling it as something he already said. Then irony of ironies, you accuse him of fact-free politics. Pot meet kettle.
...unless they're laid off/fired in witch hunts before hand.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump has already made clear he won't censor them - he is simply shutting them down, any department that has consistently been saying things he doesn't want to be true (like NASA's earth science division) is for the chopping block.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump has already made clear he won't censor them - he is simply shutting them down, any department that has consistently been saying things he doesn't want to be true (like NASA's earth science division) is for the chopping block.
I don't think he's going to be able to doe this across the board. A certain percentage of annual reports, monitoring, and research are required as a matter of statute or regulation. Also some agencies are independent and can't be directly ordered by the president. He can set policy by making key appointments, but changes take a while to make their way down through the ranks.
So yeah, congress could try to spend the next two years just unmaking laws and Trump's administration could spend the next 4 just re
Heck, Yesterday's news (from Friday's release) that there was a "bug" that under reported Not for Profit university student loan default rates, but the same bug didn't effect "for profit" schools, and almost the entire difference in the data was the bug. But because of that, we don't hold not for profit schools to the same rules as for profit. Gee, maybe it is because some of the biggest names, including Ivys would have been charged...
Re: (Score:2)
Who trust government data? Anybody who uses a USGS map. Or a weather forecast that uses satellite data. Or who uses a GPS (both the satellite signal and the base map, which is compiled by private companies from government sources).
Now any statistic is capable of misleading, if you choose to misinterpret it. Take unemployment. I think that figure is accurate, it just doesn't mean what people think it does. By 2016 unemployment had recovered to where it was before the Great Recession, but if you think th
So long as they report U3 consistently, that is not even misleading. To say that someone is “unemployed” when they are “underemployed” is just lying. I think John Green explains this quite well: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
That being said, with the manipulation of data that goes on across the board (NOAA, NASA, etc etc) You can't trust anything coming out regardless of who is president.
How cute, you seem to be deliberately conflating political manipulation of data with changing data via scientific processes in order to make a thinly veiled anti-global warming statement.
How cute, you believe that people who are 100% on political money are magically gallant, honorable, have no biases or beliefs that cloud their thought process, and would never interpret data or correct data towards the objective of continuing their income.
.. yes. The global conspiracy of scientists who are only in it to line their pockets. Never mind that their data and methods are publicly available for scrutiny and that even independent skeptics organizations have validated the data and conclusions.
Humans are bastards (Score:2, Interesting)
The motto of the Royal Society is "Nullis in verba". The best of all of science says "take no persons word as truth".
Humans are terrible to each other. You can't trust the government, and you never could. It is not about party, it is about humanity. You can't trust the Chinese, or the Americans.
If you look at Italian culture, lying is part of their identity. Why? If you look at all of the oldest cultures in the world, lying is part of their identities. Why?
Humans will kill each other - that is why th
I take it you haven't read the Bible. God isn't trustable either.
Yes! Absolutely! (Score:2, Funny)
Trump is about Truth. In fact, Trump is Truth itself (as opposed to Crooked Hilary).
So since Trump has won, there's only Truth!
(Captcha was "suspects". Perhaps Slashdot's AI has noticed something fishy. What could it be, what could it be?)
That's true!
And it's still true tomorrow when he says the opposite. It's just another truth! He is Trump! He has more truths than anyone else! Make America true again!
The amount of trust you should place in government facts and figures shouldn't vary from one Presidency to the next.
Europe here, what both sides do you mean? From over here, your both sides look similar enough to be considered the same side.
Maybe it's the distance that makes them indistinguishable from each other, I could swear that your politicians all say and do the same.
Europe here, what both sides do you mean? From over here, your both sides look similar enough to be considered the same side.
Maybe it's the distance that makes them indistinguishable from each other, I could swear that your politicians all say and do the same.
That's an easy one. The two sides are necessary to give the illusion of choice to voters.
Europe here, what both sides do you mean? From over here, your both sides look similar enough to be considered the same side.
Maybe it's the distance that makes them indistinguishable from each other, I could swear that your politicians all say and do the same.
If Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren look similar to you, you need a better telescope.
Trusting government data is an age old problem, and even though I might Godwin myself over this, Goebbel said things like:
A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth
and
The truth is the greatest enemy of the State.
That Trump is trying to channel Goebbels* is not surprising given who Trump is and his past utterances. (But I don't know which Emperor he was trying to channel when he proclaimed the "National Day of Patriotic Devotion" which coincided with his inauguration - seriously
.. it's a real thing)
* The headline of TFA is "In the Trump administration era of ‘alternative facts,’ what happens to government data?", something that TFS should have taken into account.
I'm pretty sure the National Day of Patriotic Devotion is a Pence thing. There's no way the orangutan could have written that, much less **would** have written it, and it's couched in the whole redneck Baptist vernacular. I suspect we're seeing a new Dick Cheney with a healthier heart emerge.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure the National Day of Patriotic Devotion is a Pence thing. There's no way the orangutan could have written that, much less **would** have written it
I see where you are coming from, but it does fit into the trope of everything being about Trump. However I will have to take a closer look at all things Trump in the future to see how visible the hand of Pence is.
https://www.google.com/?gws_rd... [google.com]
The questioner reveals their own dishonesty (Score:5, Insightful)
Under Obama, we stopped counting people as unemployed if they gave up looking for a job. Such people are difficult to track is the argument. Oh really, that's a rational argument for moving the goal post? Controlling for some variables is really hard, so let's not? Well fuck me, I guess we're all Barbie now and "Math is hard!!!"
The inflation measurements have long been known to exclude food and fuel, the two most inflation-affected consumer goods. The food pyramid was laughably unscientific when it was created. Need I go on?
You got Trump in no small part because of this faux earnest, "we're just interested in the facts, sir." No, you're not. You're as fucking dishonest as Ellen DeGeneres when she said "8 years, no scandal." Please ignore Fast and Furious, the fact that Clinton intentionally lied about the known motivations for the attack on Benghazi, political appointees at the IRS targeting conservative groups, blowing up a 16 year old kid with drone and so much more.
I personally remember when government data back early in the Reagan presidency went from reporting nearly 15% unemployment nationwide to well under 6% by redefining what "unemployed" meant.
Under Obama, we stopped counting people as unemployed if they gave up looking for a job. Such people are difficult to track is the argument.
Reagan is the one who stopped counting people not looking for work. Talk radio started describing these people as "discouraged" during Obama's administration, but they were not counted among the Bush unemployed, either.
Wow, you got a lot of dishonest stuff there yourself. So lets start by addressing the first one.
Under Obama, we stopped counting people as unemployed if they gave up looking for a job.
Can you provide some citations for your claim? Because the only thing I recall being change was Obama making our unemployment tracking MORE accurate, not less. Here's my citation (and select quotes):
http://usatoday30.usatoday.com... [usatoday.com]
"the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), beginning Saturday, will raise from two years to five years the upper limit on how long someone can be listed as having been jobless."
So
The food pyramid was laughably unscientific when it was created. Need I go on?
And it still is. Today's guidelines are based on that purely "made up" pyramid. Wonder why we have so many sick people?
Lots of info out there, but this is a good one. The Limits of Scientific Evidence and the Ethics of Dietary Guidelines [youtube.com]
They stopped counting the long-term unemployed under St. Ronnie, under Shrub they redefined 'long-term'. I believe it was under Bush the Elected (but maybe under Clinton) that they stopped counting people who didn't have phones.
Removing food, fuel, housing and healthcare from the official yardstick for inflation happened during the '80s, that was how Reagan "beat inflation". In the '90s they added electronics and communications to make the numbers look better (not sure if they're still in there).
Benghazi? Seriously? I thought even InfoWars had given up beating that poor dead horse.
The IRS didn't target conservative groups, they were instructed by Congress to enforce the laws on the books about registering non-profit organizations (IIRC environmental groups were the actual target of Congress). That conservative groups were found to be breaking the law wasn't a surprise to anyone with two brain cells to rub together. They chose a category which disallowed political action so that they could hide their donor lists, and started politicking before they even finished the paperwork. The non-Libertardian groups caught said, "Oops, we chose the wrong category and will fix it."
Before you go off on your tangent of calling me an Obama-loving Democratic shill I should probably make clear that I loathe what the Democratic Party has become and seriously dislike Barry "Bush-lite" Obama. Just your post was so full of bullshit that it irritated me.
"In the Trump administration era of 'alternative facts,' what happens to government data?"
The only thing that's changing here is what it's being called.
Alternative Facts / Propaganda / Fake News / Misleading Information / Stretching the Truth / Whatever
This is an issue with any administration, in any government around the world. They're going to twist things however they can to in order to ensure
you are thinking about a topic in a certain way.
Some examples:
The WMD debacle that led to the Iraq invasion.
The filtering of news coverage for the Iraq War. ( and any conflict since Vietnam for that matter )
Number of civilians killed as collateral damage in any military operation.
Unemployment numbers ( which conveniently leave out those who exhaust their unemployment benefits and aren't counted as unemployed )
Blaming Russia / Hackers for anything that happens these days
Some folks in control of the distribution of information are ALWAYS going to distort it in such a way to ensure it is of maximum value to whatever agenda
they're trying to push. This is certainly nothing new. As a result, the history you and I are familiar with may or may not actually be the full truth. ( a partial
one, or even anything close to the truth at all )
The moral of this story is this: I wouldn't trust any source of information one hundred percent, no matter where it comes from.
Time to feed a troll.
The WMD debacle that led to the Iraq invasion.
The filtering of news coverage for the Iraq War. ( and any conflict since Vietnam for that matter )
This is not providing intel, not feeding false data.”
Number of civilians killed as collateral damage in any military operation.
I might be wrong, but I haven't seen anyone showing the data is wrong. They have “unconventional” understanding of what is a combatant and they admit that they can't always verify actual deaths.
Unemployment numbers ( which conveniently leave out those who exhaust their unemployment benefits and aren't counted as unemployed )
They report on U1 to U6. Again, you might feel that U6 is more important, but that is not the problem of government data.
Blaming Russia / Hackers for anything that happens these days
Really everything? Which data is putting blame on Russia? There are intelligence reports, that blame them
Before you go getting your panties all in a wad, the Bureau of Labor Standards (BLS) reports quite a few numbers on unemployment statistics. Unfortunately, too many people harp about the basic unemployment rate w/o taking the time to go look at the other numbers available...underemployment for example. The "redefinition" of unemployment removed people who weren't looking for work from the basic number. But, let's take a look at https://www.bls.gov/news.relea... [bls.gov] and see what's actually being produced, and compare apples to apples instead of whining that someone changed (or refined depending upon what spin you'd like to put on it) the calculation.
Government data is a collective noun for reports from hundreds of different organisations, some run by people obsessed with clerical accuracy and some run by people obsessed with partisan propaganda who are happy to massage a number. All of them under two houses of congress and a white house which changes its stance on what numbers they wish were different and how on a biannual basis.
The result is that you simply cannot ANSWER the question "is government data reliable" - there's just no single answer. A lot of it is reliable and, in fact, the best data available on some topics. A lot of it is flagrant bullshit, or at least deliberately presented in a way to deceive. And then there is data where it's more ambiguous. A lot of Austrian economists disagree with the inflation rate - and claim it's much higher by doing a different calculation from the raw data to substantiate this - while a Keynesian mainstream economists generally agree that the official figure is a decent representation of the number. It may not always accurately reflect price shifts (and it's always a bit behind the times) but for economic policy decisions it gives the information that is needed to make decisions like "should we raise interest rates, are we in a liquidity trap that demands quantitative easing or are we in a boom-cycle where that will cause a disaster ?"
Who is right, will largely depend on whether you think Austrian economics is a cult divorced from any usefulness by it's refusal to accept empirical data as evidence and thus happy willingness to reject the constant failures of it's policies to have the right results as evidence against those policies... or see Keynesianism as a rampant scam designed to give government the power to decide what money is worth and control everybody's lives (I subscribe to the "The version of economics best supported by empirical data and historic ability of it's predictions to have expected outcomes is the most scientific" school - which is Keynesian through and through).
Some government data is the result of strenuous scientific study which is highly unlikely to be false, fabricated or manipulated (and almost impossible to apply to do this with), a lot are from softer human sciences which is more susceptible to this.
There is no answer to the question of "is government data reliable" - but you CAN answer "is *this piece* of government data reliable".
It's interesting how the Donald seems dead-set to pursue his agenda not by altering government data (particularly the scientific type) but by eradicating it - defunding or abolishing government research agencies that produce data on topics he would rather pretend is different or non-existent. As is climate change will stop happening if he defunds NASA's earth-science division so they can't tell us about it anymore. Sure this will weaken science over-all by removing a valuable source of data on how fast things are happening, but it won't make them stop happening. That gives you a clear view on the difference between easy-propaganda-data and scientific-data. Trump is well aware that he cannot pressure NASA to start reporting denier-friendly results, they are too well scrutinized by other scientists outside the agency, and if they suddenly stopped publishing raw data it would look too suspicious - so his best answer to keep his claims from being challenged by his own agency is to silence the agency.
he result is that you simply cannot ANSWER the question "is government data reliable" - there's just no single answer.
And partly because there's no single data set or even data repository, in the government or out of the government. A lot of data is gathered elsewhere specifically to sanity check other data, and in some cases data is gathered for another purpose but happens to overlap with data gathered for another purpose, allowing comparisons and checks for sanity.
It's probably not even within the realm of the possible to cook the raw data even if you wanted to because there's just too much of it in too many places and
Why question just Government data? (Score:4, Interesting)
This is maybe not quite so much of a tinfoil-hat post as the title might make it seem, but any data published by any party which uses that data to support their argument has to be seen in the light that the data is a supporting argument for their point of view.
/. users will not read the comment and 90% of those that do will not click on the citation links, and 100% of the people involved in writing the comment are too damned lazy to go and find the citations and link them, someone else can write the [citation needed] comment below.
Whether it is a scientist/politician/manager/slashdot poster tweaking their selection criteria to give more favourable results or just wholesale making up statistics by pulling them out of a dark hole, we are all human and we are all going to be tempted. Citation and open availability of the complete dataset for peer/independent review is the only way to avoid it.
And yes, I am sure that my post would benefit from some citations to confirm the described human behaviour. But as 95% of
At least in the case of the Reagan example.
It doesn't have anything to do with the Trump administration. Government habitually lies and distorts data.
Does anyone really believe we have 4.7% unemployment or that price inflation was 2.1% for 2016?
What about the "deficit" for 2016? Government will tell you that it was $587 Billion. However "federal outlays - federal receipts" was $1417 Billion. The difference is "other borrowing".
http://usgovernmentspending.bl... [blogspot.com]
Not to mention the fact that they include SS taxes in "receipts", spend any surplus and do NOT count that as part of the deficit or national debt. They don't actually issue Treasury Securities(i.e. securities that can be sold on the open market) to cover the borrowing from SS. They just issue an IOU. An obligation to pay something back is, by definition, a "debt", but the federal government keeps it off the books.
"I have certain rules I live by. My first rule: I don't believe anything the government tells me."
-George Carlin
There were 1.5 million people at the Trump inauguration. It was the largest audience in history.
You can believe government data. Listen and Believe.
There were 1.5 million people at the inauguration [...] Listen and Believe.
This really serves no purpose, just because someone have expressed their opinion about somethng doesn't make it government data.
I can't trust government data because it is manipulated to favor their agenda.
I can't trust corporate data because it is warped in a way to maximize profit.
I can't trust data higher education because they are in cohorts with the top two and if they have something too far off the norm they won't get their phd.
Scientists tend to form cliche and will discredit anyone who tries to break their world view. By rejecting a hypothesis without even studying its aspects.
I can't trust my own data because it is nearly i
All data is subject to interpretation (Score:2)
This is a very insightful point, I would mod this up if I could. The answer to ANY question depends entirely on how you frame it. In fact, he who controls the framing controls the range of possible answers, so one of the biggest goals of any (dis)information campaign is to seize the framing first, then you can let people ask "any" question they like.
I still remember the 1 in 4 statistic, which wasn't even used by the White House until *after* it had been debunked as a bold-faced lie.
Most of it is from the media. Change the definition of AIDS from a CD4 count of 250 to 200 and voila, 6 months later, the media reports about a spike in AIDS cases.
Part of the problem comes from the media who present an agenda (or don't know what they're talking about), their reluctance to impart data (out of fear of boring their viewers) and of course part of
Time to get some popcorn!
Why go back to Reagan? (Score:2)
Why go back to Reagan — a hateful RethugliKKKan — (with an uncited "drive-by" accusation) when a beloved Nobel Peace Prize winner did just such a big lie [gallup.com] in 2010 [usatoday.com]?
And, if we are searching for the first such lie, we ought to go to, at least, F.D. Roosevelt — another beloved Democrat — and his redef [wikipedia.org]
The Internet is for politics nowadays. And the political actors who dominate the Internet aren't independent.
Never trust data. Period. (Score:3)
You should never trust data, unless you can verify it. This does not only work for government data, but also for data from companies or scientist or people or aliens.
What changed during the Bush administration?
What changed during the Obama administration?
Why the fuck do you expect change now?
I don't get it. I really don't. NOTHING changed from one administration change to the next for the past decades. Oh yes, there was a war on terror. Oh. And? That would have been in what way different under any other rule?
Face it, folks: You're fucked. You have a system in place that allows you to choose every 4 years whether you want to feed one group of useless gits or the other group of useless gits. That makes a huge difference for the gits, and that's why that election fight is fought tooth and nail because it's all or nothing for them. Fo you, it's nothing. Either way.
Mostly because you don't get to choose who you can vote for. That's chosen for you. In the end, when you strip the whole fluff, the whole spectacle has a lot of the old Soviet times when you even sometimes got to choose between two candidates from the same party, supporting the same ideals and the same economic system, not questioning in the slightest the all-holy doctrines and differing in insignificant bullshit topics that were hyped and emotionalized to insane levels despite having exactly zero impact on anything that really mattered in the end.
Let's be brutally honest: The same is true for your DemRep Party.
This is anything new. As a mathematician, I've seen an incredible number of abuses of statistics in every field. At my non-profit college, after releasing salary data, as required by the government, it was stated that nearly 40% of the payroll goes to "management positions" (administration, not teachers). After raising a huge stink, they simply redefined what "management" meant in the college and decreased this number to about 20%.
There will always be abuses of facts, statistics, and "truths". It is up to t
However the media is at fault for the way they are thought of, they start by picking on statement of "from what I could see, and it looked like" and saying that is a lie; easy to make the case of
that 'Alternative Facts' will be the phrase of the year.