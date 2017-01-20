Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Donald Trump Is Sworn In As the 45th US President (reuters.com) 61

Posted by msmash from the how's-your-day dept.
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, succeeding Barack Obama and taking control of a divided country in a transition of power that he has declared will lead to "America First" policies at home and abroad. Reuters reports: As scattered protests erupted elsewhere in Washington, Trump raised his right hand and put his left on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln and repeated a 35-word oath of office from the U.S. Constitution, with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

  • He made a lot of bold promises based on a lot of questionable data.
    However he did win, even though most of the media said he never had a chance, so who knows, he is literally just so crazy that it might work. Or we are going be be doomed.

     

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      he is literally just so crazy that it might work.

      I'll echo Seth Myers in saying that I've been wrong about him so many times that, if this trend continues, he'll be a great president. He'll certainly be novel. I feel like the marble was just set in motion on our collective roulette wheel.

  • already exceeding expectations (Score:5, Funny)

    by PackMan97 ( 244419 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @12:34PM (#53704219) Homepage
    He's been sworn in for almost an hour now and no nuclear war....exceeding expectations.

    • "He's been sworn in for almost an hour now and no nuclear war....exceeding expectations."

      No Pussy grabbed either. Yet.

    • As a European (from Finland, and a Hitchensian socialist and anti-theist), I've felt the policies of secretary of state Clinton on my daily life, and am convinced she's a warmonger. I haven't gotten that vibe from Trump. If anything, he won't meddle in middle eastern conflicts trying to change governments, and seems in good terms with the greatest nuclear power after the USA. So in terms of nuclear war, or regional wars, I think we'll be better off.

      Again, I'm saying this as someone who's not a US citizen, n

  • Perhaps globalism might be in fear for once. (Score:3)

    by sethstorm ( 512897 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @12:36PM (#53704239) Homepage

    Less H1-b fraud/abuse, more regular employment for those that want it, and a climate where anyone can succeed - not just those that identify correctly.

    Even if one opposes him, one should be hoping for success.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      Even if one opposes him, one should be hoping for success.

      Absolutely. Personally, he frightens me - I feel like he's too impulsive to wield that much power. But if he does poorly, we all lose. I wish him nothing but success (assuming that his definition of success is close enough to my own.)

    • You think there's going to be ~less~ fraud and abuse under a Trump presidency?

      He's got a Dept. of Education cabinet pick who blames a clerical error on her being VP of her mother's charity for 17 years, an HHS pick who passed laws to specifically help his stock picks (and I don't mean made it easier to trade stocks - he bought stocks and then helped pass laws that made those company's stock prices go up), and a pick for Sec State who wants to reduce sanctions on Russia so his former company, Exxon (they're

  • I switched on the radio to hear the evening PM programme (I live in the UK). It was wall to wall Trump; a live broadcast of the choreographed event - public spectacle, not news. Have any more been found alive after that avalanche in Italy, what is happening in The Gambia, ... ?

    I'm not anti Trump, nor particularly for him. The news was when he was elected, today was just some pomp and ceremony - but not news.

    • Hello from Spain, news over here is that our previous king was outed for having a bunch of affairs. No one thinks about the kids!?!?!?!? A yes there was something about Hitler resurrected which I didn't catch.

  • Now watch the the EB Green Card cap being abolished. If all the H1Bs get Greencards salaries will go up as they will start jumping around.

  • The Anonymous Cowards are going to be out in full force on the comments section of this one.

  • For a country that supposedly has a secular constitution there seemed to be more words spoken by the religious representatives than the politicians.

    It seems that Islam was not represented ?

    In the UK church and state are not separate but the people would not tolerate that much religious representation at a political event.

    I am dismayed by the number of times "God" was referenced, sigh.

