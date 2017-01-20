Donald Trump Is Sworn In As the 45th US President (reuters.com) 61
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, succeeding Barack Obama and taking control of a divided country in a transition of power that he has declared will lead to "America First" policies at home and abroad. Reuters reports: As scattered protests erupted elsewhere in Washington, Trump raised his right hand and put his left on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln and repeated a 35-word oath of office from the U.S. Constitution, with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.
I recall during the elections a lot of anti-Hillary posts on Slashdot. Did you guys think if she lost that Trump wouldn't had won?
This. Garbage like this is exactly why Trump won the election. I hope you're pleased with yourself.
Well wouldn't it be late to stop Obama at this point?
Those time travelers need to check their clocks.
Then explain why there were no credible threats in the past 8 years, but plenty against Trump before he took office?
Now lets see. (Score:2)
He made a lot of bold promises based on a lot of questionable data.
However he did win, even though most of the media said he never had a chance, so who knows, he is literally just so crazy that it might work. Or we are going be be doomed.
You are assuming the President of the United States is All powerful.
Work on your local government and your State's Representatives and Senators to make sure the crazy is limited.
he is literally just so crazy that it might work.
I'll echo Seth Myers in saying that I've been wrong about him so many times that, if this trend continues, he'll be a great president. He'll certainly be novel. I feel like the marble was just set in motion on our collective roulette wheel.
already exceeding expectations (Score:5, Funny)
"He's been sworn in for almost an hour now and no nuclear war....exceeding expectations."
No Pussy grabbed either. Yet.
As a European (from Finland, and a Hitchensian socialist and anti-theist), I've felt the policies of secretary of state Clinton on my daily life, and am convinced she's a warmonger. I haven't gotten that vibe from Trump. If anything, he won't meddle in middle eastern conflicts trying to change governments, and seems in good terms with the greatest nuclear power after the USA. So in terms of nuclear war, or regional wars, I think we'll be better off.
Again, I'm saying this as someone who's not a US citizen, n
Perhaps globalism might be in fear for once. (Score:3)
Less H1-b fraud/abuse, more regular employment for those that want it, and a climate where anyone can succeed - not just those that identify correctly.
Even if one opposes him, one should be hoping for success.
Even if one opposes him, one should be hoping for success.
Absolutely. Personally, he frightens me - I feel like he's too impulsive to wield that much power. But if he does poorly, we all lose. I wish him nothing but success (assuming that his definition of success is close enough to my own.)
You think there's going to be ~less~ fraud and abuse under a Trump presidency?
He's got a Dept. of Education cabinet pick who blames a clerical error on her being VP of her mother's charity for 17 years, an HHS pick who passed laws to specifically help his stock picks (and I don't mean made it easier to trade stocks - he bought stocks and then helped pass laws that made those company's stock prices go up), and a pick for Sec State who wants to reduce sanctions on Russia so his former company, Exxon (they're
Yawn (Score:2)
I switched on the radio to hear the evening PM programme (I live in the UK). It was wall to wall Trump; a live broadcast of the choreographed event - public spectacle, not news. Have any more been found alive after that avalanche in Italy, what is happening in The Gambia,
I'm not anti Trump, nor particularly for him. The news was when he was elected, today was just some pomp and ceremony - but not news.
No more H1Bs only GCs (Score:2)
Now watch the the EB Green Card cap being abolished. If all the H1Bs get Greencards salaries will go up as they will start jumping around.
Here we go again (Score:1)
I thought state and religion were separate in US ? (Score:1)
For a country that supposedly has a secular constitution there seemed to be more words spoken by the religious representatives than the politicians.
It seems that Islam was not represented ?
In the UK church and state are not separate but the people would not tolerate that much religious representation at a political event.
I am dismayed by the number of times "God" was referenced, sigh.