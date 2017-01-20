Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Democrats Government Republicans United States Politics

Donald Trump Is Sworn In As the 45th US President (reuters.com) 411

Posted by msmash from the how's-your-day dept.
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, succeeding Barack Obama and taking control of a divided country in a transition of power that he has declared will lead to "America First" policies at home and abroad. Reuters reports: As scattered protests erupted elsewhere in Washington, Trump raised his right hand and put his left on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln and repeated a 35-word oath of office from the U.S. Constitution, with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

  • Not a single time traveler? (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 20, 2017 @12:32PM (#53704191)

    Nobody rushing the stage shouting "You are the greatest monster in human history!" while blasting away?

  • Now lets see. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 )

    He made a lot of bold promises based on a lot of questionable data.
    However he did win, even though most of the media said he never had a chance, so who knows, he is literally just so crazy that it might work. Or we are going be be doomed.

     

    • Re:Now lets see. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by gnick ( 1211984 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @12:40PM (#53704295) Homepage

      he is literally just so crazy that it might work.

      I'll echo Seth Myers in saying that I've been wrong about him so many times that, if this trend continues, he'll be a great president. He'll certainly be novel. I feel like the marble was just set in motion on our collective roulette wheel.

      • He's certainly *different* in many ways (Score:5, Interesting)

        by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @01:26PM (#53704969) Journal

        Trump is certainly *different* from previous Presidents and major candidates in important ways. Some good differences, some bad, and some with both good and bad aspects. We'll see what happens. I've been wrong when I predicted what Obama and Bush Jrs presidencies would be like, so I'm not going to try to predict Trump - we just have to wait and see.

        Bad includes his seemingly impulsive Twitter comments to "fight back" against criticism. He probably should have ignored Meryl Streep, for example.

        Good includes the fact that he's not dependent on campaign contributors like almost all major politicians are.

        We'll just see where the roulette ball lands. I'll oppose any bad policies he proposes and support any good ones.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Tablizer ( 95088 )

        I'll echo Seth Myers in saying that I've been wrong about him so many times that, if this trend continues, he'll be a great president.

        People have been wrong about how voters react to him, not really wrong about the man himself.

        As far as what he'll actually do in office, we still don't really know. It's like getting in line for a roller coaster covered up with sheets. We don't even know if it's fully constructed yet.

        For example, he wants tax cuts, larger military, and infrastructure spending. Together these

  • already exceeding expectations (Score:5, Funny)

    by PackMan97 ( 244419 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @12:34PM (#53704219) Homepage
    He's been sworn in for almost an hour now and no nuclear war....exceeding expectations.

    • "He's been sworn in for almost an hour now and no nuclear war....exceeding expectations."

      No Pussy grabbed either. Yet.

      • Incorrect (Score:3, Funny)

        by SuperKendall ( 25149 )

        Bill Clinton was sitting near the font and there were several women within hands reach (not including his wife obv.).

      • How different is this than when Obama was first sworn in 8 years ago. I remember reading so many comments about his "getting some" from Michelle that night. Trump on the other hand (pun intended)...

    • Re:already exceeding expectations (Score:4, Interesting)

      by blind biker ( 1066130 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @12:44PM (#53704373) Journal

      As a European (from Finland, and a Hitchensian socialist and anti-theist), I've felt the policies of secretary of state Clinton on my daily life, and am convinced she's a warmonger. I haven't gotten that vibe from Trump. If anything, he won't meddle in middle eastern conflicts trying to change governments, and seems in good terms with the greatest nuclear power after the USA. So in terms of nuclear war, or regional wars, I think we'll be better off.

      Again, I'm saying this as someone who's not a US citizen, nor do I share the American culture or history in any way. I'm looking out for the interests of my family and me, and am glad Hillary isn't president.

      • As a fellow European (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 20, 2017 @12:58PM (#53704531)

        Im Irish and from what I've seen, there has been an enormous smear campaign against him especially from CNN and all the way back to Jeb Bush who tried to destroy him and fell flat on his face. There's nothing wrong with putting your country first and America's prosperity is good for Europe. My only concern is that he has establishment enemies, liberal extremelist enemies, and radical islamic fundamentalist enemies. The secret service need to be up to the task. I believe he is a good man for the most part.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by nwaack ( 3482871 )
        What a well thought out and rational post. Unfortunately, here in the good ole USA that sort of thinking will immediately get you labeled as a racist, woman-hating, homophobic, deplorable dumbass by Hillary supporters. All hail the two-party system. Yay!

      • Re:already exceeding expectations (Score:4, Insightful)

        by chispito ( 1870390 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @01:02PM (#53704573)

        I'm looking out for the interests of my family and me, and am glad Hillary isn't president.

        In all the circus of ridicule and horror at Donald Trump constantly blasted by the media, people forget just much dread there was at the prospect of Hillary Clinton.

        Some people are afraid of someone who is unpresidential and a blowhard and unapologetic and probably needs to think more before speaking.

        At the polls, more people were afraid of someone who has been trying her hardest to appear presidential for the last 24 years.

        • At the polls, more people

          *more people in swing states

        • Re:already exceeding expectations (Score:4, Interesting)

          by Jason Levine ( 196982 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @01:08PM (#53704661) Homepage

          Technically speaking, about 3 million more people voted for Hillary than Donald. It's just that, thanks to our electoral college system, those votes were divided up such that he won.

          (Not saying his not a legitimate President because of that fact. We can argue about whether or not the electoral college should be changed going forward, but those were the rules going in and should be respected as such.)

          • But he won the game. And that was the point. And had it been about the popular vote. Trump would of campaigned differently, focused only on the large cities. And since he would of got almost all of the rural votes by default, he'd only have to swing a few points in a couple of cities. And he could of easily won the popular vote.

            But what point is there in winning a few million more votes in California to be popular if it doesn't help you get elected?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by MobyDisk ( 75490 )

        The few Finns I've talked to seem rattled by Russia's annexation of Ukraine. Like Crimea, Finland was once a territory of Russia. So I expected that Finns would not be happy about having a US president that doesn't support NATO and has almost forgiven Russia for their acts in the Ukraine. Finland has been moving to join NATO for over 10 years.

      • Re:already exceeding expectations (Score:4, Insightful)

        by lexman098 ( 1983842 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @01:11PM (#53704713)
        The republican won't meddle in middle eastern affairs? The guy who thinks the Iran deal was "bad" isn't more likely to lead to nuclear or regional wars? What planet are you living on? Nuclear war (or traditional war in general) with Russia is extremely unlikely no matter who takes office. More importantly though, we're already at cyber war.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Britz ( 170620 )

        Unfortunately, politics is a little more complicated than this. We don't know what the best answer to Putin's aggression is. Giving him Crimea without any protest and ending the sanctions might make him more hungry. Finland (along with the Baltic states) could be high on his list for future aggression. Finland has an advantage over the Baltic states, though, because Finland isn't in NATO.

        Besides, what gives you a non-warmonger vibe from Trump? Have you heard him talking about ISIS or Iran? He seems ready fo

  • Perhaps globalism might be in fear for once. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sethstorm ( 512897 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @12:36PM (#53704239) Homepage

    Less H1-b fraud/abuse, more regular employment for those that want it, and a climate where anyone can succeed - not just those that identify correctly.

    Even if one opposes him, one should be hoping for success.

    • Re:Perhaps globalism might be in fear for once. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by gnick ( 1211984 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @12:43PM (#53704347) Homepage

      Even if one opposes him, one should be hoping for success.

      Absolutely. Personally, he frightens me - I feel like he's too impulsive to wield that much power. But if he does poorly, we all lose. I wish him nothing but success (assuming that his definition of success is close enough to my own.)

      • Not impulsive at all (Score:4, Interesting)

        by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @12:48PM (#53704421)

        It amazes me that people continue to believe Trump is impulsive. There's nothing impulsive about anything Trump does; it's all extremely calculated. If I didn't know better I was say the press were in collusion to spread that myth in order to make people underestimate Trump, but as usual Occam's razor applies and the press are just full of idiots.

        • Re:Not impulsive at all (Score:4, Insightful)

          by cryptizard ( 2629853 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @01:09PM (#53704669)
          How about when he trash talked John Lewis on MLK day because John Lewis hurt his feelings by saying he wasn't going to the inauguration? Calculated move?

          • Yes, it was calculated.

            Because the press was going to spend every moment describing how "valiant" John Lewis was, and how "Heroic" a person he was and .....

            Trump disengaged it instantly with a tweet, that got everyone talking about something else ... Trump.

            And the only way to get that tweet some traction was to say something "outrageous". And ... You ... Took ... The ... Bait. He won, John Lewis is sitting out and nobody cares. Trump has won that round.

            Even if you hate the guy, if you underestimate him, you

    • Re:Perhaps globalism might be in fear for once. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by NecroPuppy ( 222648 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @12:44PM (#53704355) Homepage

      You think there's going to be ~less~ fraud and abuse under a Trump presidency?

      He's got a Dept. of Education cabinet pick who blames a clerical error on her being VP of her mother's charity for 17 years, an HHS pick who passed laws to specifically help his stock picks (and I don't mean made it easier to trade stocks - he bought stocks and then helped pass laws that made those company's stock prices go up), and a pick for Sec State who wants to reduce sanctions on Russia so his former company, Exxon (they're tiny, you might not have heard of them), can get billions of dollars worth of investment off the ground there, also helping his stock prices.

      Shine on, you crazy diamond.

      • You think there's going to be ~less~ fraud and abuse under a Trump presidency?

        Than Clinton?

    • You should go stand outside of Walmart and scold everyone that buys something that says "Made in China".

    • Less H1-b fraud/abuse, more regular employment for those that want it, and a climate where anyone can succeed - not just those that identify correctly.

      Yes, in Trump's America, anyone can succeed... as long as they were born rich.

      Even if one opposes him, one should be hoping for success.

      That is true. We're all in the plane he just took over the controls of; we really shouldn't hope for it to crash.

    • Praying fervently to whatever god or gods we hold sacred that our nation will not suffer too terribly from four (conceivably eight) years of isolationist policies from our new C in C.

  • I switched on the radio to hear the evening PM programme (I live in the UK). It was wall to wall Trump; a live broadcast of the choreographed event - public spectacle, not news. Have any more been found alive after that avalanche in Italy, what is happening in The Gambia, ... ?

    I'm not anti Trump, nor particularly for him. The news was when he was elected, today was just some pomp and ceremony - but not news.

    • I switched on the radio to hear the evening PM programme (I live in the UK).

      You didn't need to tell us where you lived. We knew by your ridiculous spellinge.

  • Now watch the the EB Green Card cap being abolished. If all the H1Bs get Greencards salaries will go up as they will start jumping around.

  • President Pussy-Grabber (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Or should we call him 'Pussy-Grabber-in-Chief'?

    Personally I prefer 'President Pussy-Grabber', and I encourage everyone so inclined to refer to him as such whenver possible.

    • Rather than use the phrase "I've got you by the balls!", we should instead use "I'm grabbing your pussy!"

  • We will be lucky if there still is a USA within a couple of years.The Trumpanzee hatefest has begun

    • We did this to ourselves. No matter what it feels like, the fact is our system of government has functioned (and continues to function) exactly as designed. If Mr. President Trump is not likely to make America whole again, the task falls to us, the citizenry of this (long great and still great) nation. We must oppose insanity with calm and deliberate purpose, not with incohate and aimless rage.

  • Trump will be remembered, but not fondly.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JustNiz ( 692889 )

      It will all come down to what effect he actually has.
      If you look at the "quality of life" figures such as the health of the economy, inflation rate, national debt, unemployment rate, average income, etc, Obama is leaving the country in a significantly worse state than when he took it over.

  • I watched him take the oath of office.
    He looked grim.
    Or impatient.
    Or maybe annoyed.

  • I am hoping many.
    Crying is good too.

  • "Trump raised his right hand and put his left on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln"

    I kind of thought god might smite Trump when he touched the bible. Though I guess ending up with Pence in charge might be worse.

  • ...be full of well balanced debate, thoughtful insights, and courteous discourse.
    Dang it, now where did I put my prescription?

  • Divided Country? (Score:3)

    by RoccamOccam ( 953524 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @01:04PM (#53704599)
    The U.S. is almost equally divided after every Presidential election. Why is it that this phrase is only trotted out when a Republican is sworn in?
    • Maybe because this is the second Republican in a row to lose the popular vote but win the electoral college.
      • Popular vote, not electoral college results, are the only relevant factor when discussing a "Divided Country".

        Going back 32 years, the winner always take less than 54% of the popular vote (Bill Clinton only got 43% in '92). Pretty divided *always*.

  • And a barbarian sat on the throne of Rome.

  • It seems there is ***only*** two kinds of people, those that agree with Trump and those who do not. None will come to a common ground, there will be no trades or bargaining. It will be either you go along with me or you can just f---off. Lots of luck for a united people.

  • I think my major concern with the next few years is that he's a bit of a loose cannon. You don't want a loose cannon who's obviously quite sensitive when pushed on things negotiating with other countries or making impulsive decisions that are hard to undo. I doubt he'd start a war (intentionally) but I really think he has to lay off the late-night Twitter. Telegraphing exactly what bothers you to your adversaries isn't a smart move. Sure, you can argue it's all a show, but some of the anger he's displayed w

  • That is the icon of the democratic party on the banner for this story. While Trump has been known to have held both sides of most matters lately, I have yet to see him call himself a democrat - and he most certainly did not have their endorsement to run for president.

