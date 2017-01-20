Donald Trump Is Sworn In As the 45th US President (reuters.com) 411
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, succeeding Barack Obama and taking control of a divided country in a transition of power that he has declared will lead to "America First" policies at home and abroad. Reuters reports: As scattered protests erupted elsewhere in Washington, Trump raised his right hand and put his left on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln and repeated a 35-word oath of office from the U.S. Constitution, with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.
Not a single time traveler? (Score:5, Funny)
Nobody rushing the stage shouting "You are the greatest monster in human history!" while blasting away?
Re:Not a single time traveler? (Score:5, Funny)
Well wouldn't it be late to stop Obama at this point?
Those time travelers need to check their clocks.
Re: Not a single time traveler? (Score:4, Insightful)
Because conservatives aren't as hateful and violent as liberals?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
People who want to assassinate trump are absolutely out of their minds on many different levels. If he dies, we get Pence. Anyone who ever objected to Trump about anything at all should be very, very afraid of Pence.
Let the clown reign, he was lawfully elected, whether we like it or not. At least with him he might throw a temper tantrum in your favor.
Re: (Score:3)
Every VP back to Quayle has been an assassination preventor.
Re: (Score:3)
I dunno. Biden at least seemed harmless. There again, Biden is probably like Palpatine from Star Wars- he can probably shoot lightening out of his fingers too.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
I've noticed that putting a clown in the vice president position seems to be the standard M.O. of modern presidents to defend against assassination.
I'm not fans of either but Gore and Bush Senior were the only non-buffoons in that position in my lifetime.
Re:Not a single time traveler? (Score:4, Informative)
Then explain why there were no credible threats in the past 8 years, but plenty against Trump before he took office?
Please educate yourself. Obama had plenty of death threats and people have gone to prison for making them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_threats_against_Barack_Obama [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
Not that hard, they die in water... all you need to do is take Trump out in the rain.
Sandworms die in water... and reproduce into sand trout... and become sandworms. The last thing this country needs is baby Trumpettes.
Re: (Score:3)
Trump does not have what it takes to be "the greatest monster in human history". Even as a villain, he is a joke.
Now lets see. (Score:2, Insightful)
He made a lot of bold promises based on a lot of questionable data.
However he did win, even though most of the media said he never had a chance, so who knows, he is literally just so crazy that it might work. Or we are going be be doomed.
Re:Now lets see. (Score:5, Interesting)
he is literally just so crazy that it might work.
I'll echo Seth Myers in saying that I've been wrong about him so many times that, if this trend continues, he'll be a great president. He'll certainly be novel. I feel like the marble was just set in motion on our collective roulette wheel.
He's certainly *different* in many ways (Score:5, Interesting)
Trump is certainly *different* from previous Presidents and major candidates in important ways. Some good differences, some bad, and some with both good and bad aspects. We'll see what happens. I've been wrong when I predicted what Obama and Bush Jrs presidencies would be like, so I'm not going to try to predict Trump - we just have to wait and see.
Bad includes his seemingly impulsive Twitter comments to "fight back" against criticism. He probably should have ignored Meryl Streep, for example.
Good includes the fact that he's not dependent on campaign contributors like almost all major politicians are.
We'll just see where the roulette ball lands. I'll oppose any bad policies he proposes and support any good ones.
Re: (Score:3)
People have been wrong about how voters react to him, not really wrong about the man himself.
As far as what he'll actually do in office, we still don't really know. It's like getting in line for a roller coaster covered up with sheets. We don't even know if it's fully constructed yet.
For example, he wants tax cuts, larger military, and infrastructure spending. Together these
Re: Now lets see. (Score:3, Insightful)
But that's every politician.
Re: (Score:2)
You are assuming the President of the United States is All powerful.
Work on your local government and your State's Representatives and Senators to make sure the crazy is limited.
Re:Now lets see. (Score:4, Insightful)
Why would we want to do that? We want all power up at the top, not at the bottom, and invested in one man. We almost got there with Obama, and all the sycophantic supporters who saw no wrong in anything he did, until Trump got elected, promising to do
... the exact same things Obama did.
People like their tyrants, and hate the other guy's tyrants. I hate tyrants, and don't want all powerful government power pushed to one guy. But that seems to be what the Republicrats and Demicans keep pushing for.
already exceeding expectations (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
"He's been sworn in for almost an hour now and no nuclear war....exceeding expectations."
No Pussy grabbed either. Yet.
Incorrect (Score:3, Funny)
Bill Clinton was sitting near the font and there were several women within hands reach (not including his wife obv.).
Re: (Score:2)
How different is this than when Obama was first sworn in 8 years ago. I remember reading so many comments about his "getting some" from Michelle that night. Trump on the other hand (pun intended)...
Re:already exceeding expectations (Score:4, Interesting)
As a European (from Finland, and a Hitchensian socialist and anti-theist), I've felt the policies of secretary of state Clinton on my daily life, and am convinced she's a warmonger. I haven't gotten that vibe from Trump. If anything, he won't meddle in middle eastern conflicts trying to change governments, and seems in good terms with the greatest nuclear power after the USA. So in terms of nuclear war, or regional wars, I think we'll be better off.
Again, I'm saying this as someone who's not a US citizen, nor do I share the American culture or history in any way. I'm looking out for the interests of my family and me, and am glad Hillary isn't president.
As a fellow European (Score:5, Insightful)
Im Irish and from what I've seen, there has been an enormous smear campaign against him especially from CNN and all the way back to Jeb Bush who tried to destroy him and fell flat on his face. There's nothing wrong with putting your country first and America's prosperity is good for Europe. My only concern is that he has establishment enemies, liberal extremelist enemies, and radical islamic fundamentalist enemies. The secret service need to be up to the task. I believe he is a good man for the most part.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re:already exceeding expectations (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm looking out for the interests of my family and me, and am glad Hillary isn't president.
In all the circus of ridicule and horror at Donald Trump constantly blasted by the media, people forget just much dread there was at the prospect of Hillary Clinton.
Some people are afraid of someone who is unpresidential and a blowhard and unapologetic and probably needs to think more before speaking.
At the polls, more people were afraid of someone who has been trying her hardest to appear presidential for the last 24 years.
Re: (Score:2)
At the polls, more people
*more people in swing states
Re:already exceeding expectations (Score:4, Interesting)
Technically speaking, about 3 million more people voted for Hillary than Donald. It's just that, thanks to our electoral college system, those votes were divided up such that he won.
(Not saying his not a legitimate President because of that fact. We can argue about whether or not the electoral college should be changed going forward, but those were the rules going in and should be respected as such.)
Right... (Score:3)
But he won the game. And that was the point. And had it been about the popular vote. Trump would of campaigned differently, focused only on the large cities. And since he would of got almost all of the rural votes by default, he'd only have to swing a few points in a couple of cities. And he could of easily won the popular vote.
But what point is there in winning a few million more votes in California to be popular if it doesn't help you get elected?
Re: (Score:3)
The few Finns I've talked to seem rattled by Russia's annexation of Ukraine. Like Crimea, Finland was once a territory of Russia. So I expected that Finns would not be happy about having a US president that doesn't support NATO and has almost forgiven Russia for their acts in the Ukraine. Finland has been moving to join NATO for over 10 years.
Re:already exceeding expectations (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Unfortunately, politics is a little more complicated than this. We don't know what the best answer to Putin's aggression is. Giving him Crimea without any protest and ending the sanctions might make him more hungry. Finland (along with the Baltic states) could be high on his list for future aggression. Finland has an advantage over the Baltic states, though, because Finland isn't in NATO.
Besides, what gives you a non-warmonger vibe from Trump? Have you heard him talking about ISIS or Iran? He seems ready fo
Re:already exceeding expectations (Score:5, Informative)
You meaning advocating for a No Fly Zone in an area where the Russian Air force is operating daily?
How do you enforce a No Fly Zone?
A. Ask nicely that the planes leave.
B. Hold a press Conference and strongly denounce that fact that you were ignored.
C. Shoot down planes that violate the No Fly Zone.
Who was it again who wanted a No Fly Zone?
Hint: She kept a private email server.
Perhaps globalism might be in fear for once. (Score:5, Insightful)
Less H1-b fraud/abuse, more regular employment for those that want it, and a climate where anyone can succeed - not just those that identify correctly.
Even if one opposes him, one should be hoping for success.
Re:Perhaps globalism might be in fear for once. (Score:5, Insightful)
Even if one opposes him, one should be hoping for success.
Absolutely. Personally, he frightens me - I feel like he's too impulsive to wield that much power. But if he does poorly, we all lose. I wish him nothing but success (assuming that his definition of success is close enough to my own.)
Not impulsive at all (Score:4, Interesting)
It amazes me that people continue to believe Trump is impulsive. There's nothing impulsive about anything Trump does; it's all extremely calculated. If I didn't know better I was say the press were in collusion to spread that myth in order to make people underestimate Trump, but as usual Occam's razor applies and the press are just full of idiots.
Re:Not impulsive at all (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, it was calculated.
Because the press was going to spend every moment describing how "valiant" John Lewis was, and how "Heroic" a person he was and
.....
Trump disengaged it instantly with a tweet, that got everyone talking about something else
... Trump.
And the only way to get that tweet some traction was to say something "outrageous". And
... You ... Took ... The ... Bait. He won, John Lewis is sitting out and nobody cares. Trump has won that round.
Even if you hate the guy, if you underestimate him, you
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect the impulsive claim is fairly valid myself, but you don't seem to realize that "calculated" and "accurate" have essentially nothing to do with each other. The world is full of people telling calculated lies designed to manipulate others into doing what they want.
Re: (Score:3)
SNL is shit. It's been shit for decades. Even when it wasn't shit, it was rarely good. There are a handful of funny bits from the entire history of the show, and a god chunk of those are spoiled Fallon laughing so much that Will Ferrell has to wait and repeat his line.
Meryl Streep is overrated. About as overrated as Tom Hanks. (He's terrible, he just either shouts or mumbles. Good movies are built around him like a frosting is layered on top of a turd. I'm glad he's confined to that DaVinci Code crap
Re: (Score:2)
SNL does suck, and Meryl Steep IS overrated. Your other point is too general for me to comment on.
Re:Perhaps globalism might be in fear for once. (Score:5, Interesting)
You think there's going to be ~less~ fraud and abuse under a Trump presidency?
He's got a Dept. of Education cabinet pick who blames a clerical error on her being VP of her mother's charity for 17 years, an HHS pick who passed laws to specifically help his stock picks (and I don't mean made it easier to trade stocks - he bought stocks and then helped pass laws that made those company's stock prices go up), and a pick for Sec State who wants to reduce sanctions on Russia so his former company, Exxon (they're tiny, you might not have heard of them), can get billions of dollars worth of investment off the ground there, also helping his stock prices.
Shine on, you crazy diamond.
Re: (Score:2)
You think there's going to be ~less~ fraud and abuse under a Trump presidency?
Than Clinton?
Re:Perhaps globalism might be in fear for once. (Score:5, Informative)
Raised $313 million for R&D into new vaccines and medicines;
Helped provide better maternal and child survival care to more than 110 million people, and;
Provided treatment for more than 36 million people with tropical diseases.
Even worse, it spent 88% of its 2014 outlays directly on programs (rather than overhead) and that it only has to spend $2 to raise $100. A performance that poor gives it a solid "A" rating from charity watchdogs. We're all clearly better off without groups like this funneling money from rich donors to help poor people in underdeveloped countries around the world.
Source: http://fortune.com/2016/08/27/... [fortune.com]
Re: (Score:2)
You should go stand outside of Walmart and scold everyone that buys something that says "Made in China".
anyone can succeed... if you're rich (Score:2)
Less H1-b fraud/abuse, more regular employment for those that want it, and a climate where anyone can succeed - not just those that identify correctly.
Yes, in Trump's America, anyone can succeed... as long as they were born rich.
Even if one opposes him, one should be hoping for success.
That is true. We're all in the plane he just took over the controls of; we really shouldn't hope for it to crash.
Re: Perhaps globalism might be in fear for once. (Score:2)
Yawn (Score:2)
I switched on the radio to hear the evening PM programme (I live in the UK). It was wall to wall Trump; a live broadcast of the choreographed event - public spectacle, not news. Have any more been found alive after that avalanche in Italy, what is happening in The Gambia,
... ?
I'm not anti Trump, nor particularly for him. The news was when he was elected, today was just some pomp and ceremony - but not news.
Re: (Score:2)
I switched on the radio to hear the evening PM programme (I live in the UK).
You didn't need to tell us where you lived. We knew by your ridiculous spellinge.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Err whut? didn't the last few Nazis at the bunker burn his corpse already?
No more H1Bs only GCs (Score:2)
Now watch the the EB Green Card cap being abolished. If all the H1Bs get Greencards salaries will go up as they will start jumping around.
President Pussy-Grabber (Score:2, Funny)
Personally I prefer 'President Pussy-Grabber', and I encourage everyone so inclined to refer to him as such whenver possible.
Re: (Score:3)
Rather than use the phrase "I've got you by the balls!", we should instead use "I'm grabbing your pussy!"
And now the Insanity begins (Score:2)
We will be lucky if there still is a USA within a couple of years.The Trumpanzee hatefest has begun
Get over it! (Score:3)
A Bad Day for 65,844,954 Americans (Score:2)
Trump will be remembered, but not fondly.
Re: (Score:2)
It will all come down to what effect he actually has.
If you look at the "quality of life" figures such as the health of the economy, inflation rate, national debt, unemployment rate, average income, etc, Obama is leaving the country in a significantly worse state than when he took it over.
He looked grim (Score:2)
I watched him take the oath of office.
He looked grim.
Or impatient.
Or maybe annoyed.
How many liberal suicides will there be? (Score:2)
Crying is good too.
That was my last hope (Score:2)
"Trump raised his right hand and put his left on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln"
I kind of thought god might smite Trump when he touched the bible. Though I guess ending up with Pence in charge might be worse.
This discussion will... (Score:2)
Dang it, now where did I put my prescription?
Divided Country? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Going back 32 years, the winner always take less than 54% of the popular vote (Bill Clinton only got 43% in '92). Pretty divided *always*.
And... (Score:2)
And a barbarian sat on the throne of Rome.
lots of luck (Score:2)
I think civility is going to go out the window (Score:2, Interesting)
I think my major concern with the next few years is that he's a bit of a loose cannon. You don't want a loose cannon who's obviously quite sensitive when pushed on things negotiating with other countries or making impulsive decisions that are hard to undo. I doubt he'd start a war (intentionally) but I really think he has to lay off the late-night Twitter. Telegraphing exactly what bothers you to your adversaries isn't a smart move. Sure, you can argue it's all a show, but some of the anger he's displayed w
Why the democrat icon? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
All his supporters had to work today.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
But I thought all his supporters had their jobs taken by illegals?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Stuff that matters?
As the president of the largest democratic nation on Earth it matters for all people on Earth, even if they cannot vote for or against that president.
Re: (Score:2)
The United States is three times the size of India.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess it depends on your definition of "largest."
When talking about a system of government, geographically largest doesn't really make any sense. Population, however, makes a whole lot of sense.
Re:News for Nazis (Score:5, Funny)
The United States is three times the size of India.
If you're talking about population. India is by far the world's largest democracy.
If you're talking about land size. Canada is the world's largest democracy. (unless you consider Russia democratic- then it is).
If you're talking about weight of the average person then... yes... in that scenario, the US is the largest democracy.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
News for Nazis
This. Garbage like this is exactly why Trump won the election. I hope you're pleased with yourself.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
No, he won because the Democratic Party is too busy tripping over their hypocritical statements and actions. You know, the party of inclusion that can't wait to have 60+ sitting congresspersons "boycott" the inauguration of the president that they now have to work with. Their candidate for president was even there, and tweeting about working together. Yet these petty and petulant asshats can't see that the inauguration is a celebration of the institution, and not of the man being sworn in.
The divisivenes
Re:News for Nazis (Score:4, Insightful)
No, he won because the Democratic Party is too busy tripping over their hypocritical statements and actions. You know, the party of inclusion that can't wait to have 60+ sitting congresspersons "boycott" the inauguration of the president that they now have to work with. Their candidate for president was even there, and tweeting about working together. Yet these petty and petulant asshats can't see that the inauguration is a celebration of the institution, and not of the man being sworn in.
The divisiveness only continues to get worse as long as these douchebags can't see that they are the ones perpetuating the problem.
I'm sure that the Democrats will show all the support and understanding to Trump that the Republicans showed to Obama.
Re:News for Nazis (Score:5, Insightful)
No, he won because there's a whole swatch of pout and out stupid people in the middle of the country. People who couldn't see that he was and is a con man, and that he bullshits his way to the top. He's appointed people to agencies who literally have no idea what the agency they are appointed to does. He has turned ignorance and malevolence into a virtue, and then idiots like you accuse the left of being divisive?
Wow! Godwin'ed on the first post. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That didn't take long. Keep thinking everyone who disagrees with you is a Nazi.
...you mean like our intelligence agencies?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: News for Nazis (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
So you think Israel should just unilaterally abandon the Two STate Solution and start colonizing Palestinian territory? I'm generally a supporter of Israel, but those illegal settlements are deliberately provocative.
Re: (Score:2)
So, what you're really saying is that FDR was a NAZI?
Re: (Score:3)
So
... Brits were Nazis, Americans were Nazis, Japanese were Nazis... pretty much everyone was Nazi by that definition, at least at some point of history.
Whew. I guess the Germans are finally off the hook now that they're basically like everyone else.
Re:News for Nazis (Score:4, Funny)
I'm also quite certain that Trump isn't at all likely to invade Russia heading into a winter, so there is that, too.
Re: (Score:2)
First of all, there's no indication that President Trump is interested in an expansionist policy.
I know, mate. He'll probably sell Alaska back to Russia now.
Re: (Score:2)
First of all, there's no indication that President Trump is interested in an expansionist policy. In fact, the evidence suggests the opposite, that America will be entering a period of increasing isolationism and self-sufficiency.
Until he determines that he needs to protect ethnic Americans in the Sudetenland.
Re: (Score:3)
When I take an objective look at the policies of President Trump, they differ significantly from those of Nazi Germany.
Trump doesn't bring in Nazi Germany's policies, definitely, but let's not kid ourselves here when he retweets people who are very open Nazi supporters. He may not be directly peddling their beliefs, but he sure as hell doesn't shy away from them either, and I'd have thought people who be a little more opposed to that. I'm German as well as American, and I still have a little chest in my attic that contains the Nazi papers for my grandmother, proving her "racial purity" and "ability to support the fatherlan
Re: (Score:2)
I was going to respond by correcting every point since you didn't manage to get anything right but... instead I'll just say I hope you can find someone to give you a hug today. Good luck! Hope you feel better soon!
Violent crime is at an all-time (Score:3)
No really. Some people think America is great because, but it really is a shit hole. I mean really, mass shootings are a regular occurrence, crime is high despite having the largest prison population in the world.
Violent crime is pretty much at an all-time low. Reading the news is a bit misleading on this score.
http://www.ontheissues.org/Crime_Victim_Chart.gif
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
America is definitely not a secular state.
The first amendment says "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; "
The government cannot prohibit citizens from exercising their religion. The whole separation of church and state is from something Thomas Jefferson wrote but its not in the constitution or bill of rights. It was their first amendment right to exercise their religious beliefs during the inauguration (as it would be anytime).
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Are you saying "Fuck..." as a leftist, knowing that the upcoming success of President Trump's economic and social policies will leave leftism in America ruined, possibly forever?
Are you saying "Fuck..." as a foreigner who wishes to illegally bypass America's border controls and immigration procedures?
Are you saying "Fuck..." as a foreign capitalist who will no longer be able to exploit imbalanced "fair trade" deals?
Are you saying "Fuck..." as a Democrat politician, knowing that your party is splintering and
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
This is actually an incredibly positive and encouraging time for many Americans. There's actually a great chance that they'll see economic and social policies that will truly benefit them.
lol cool story bro. Most Americans are not billionaires, unfortunately.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah I wish slashdot would just remove that whole option, and so put a giant brake on all the gutless passive-aggressive morons and outright trolls.
They should at least add a viewing filter option to hide all the AC posts.
I've already made it a general rule to only respond to posters that have the balls to at least stand behind their own words by not posting as AC.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh please. Any decent simulation would include sanity checks...
Re: (Score:2)
You fucks didn't learn anything.
Keep it up, nominate a red next round...eight years.