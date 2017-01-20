Trump Trades in Android Phone For Secret Service-Approved Device (cnet.com) 34
Who's got two thumbs and a Secret Service-approved phone to tweet from? On arriving in Washington on Thursday ahead of his inauguration, Donald Trump has handed in his Android device in exchange for an unidentified locked-down phone, according to Associated Press. From a report: The phone comes with a new number that is known only to a limited number of people. This marks a big change for Trump, who's frequently on the line with friends, business contacts, reporters, foreign leaders and politicians. Barack Obama was the first president to use a mobile device approved by security agencies because of hacking concerns. Initially he had a heavily modified BlackBerry and later switched to another phone that had most features totally disabled. He was not known to use it for making or receiving calls, but it was one of few devices that had access to the @POTUS Twitter account.
If they're smart it will have been a toy phone. He can beep-boop-beep on it to his heart's content. Bonus points if pressing the buttons makes a pleasant sound each time.
Last day to bash Trump! Then he will deport you.
Yeah Trump's just SO STUPID!
You are SO ORIGINAL with that zinger! Damn, are you up for a Pulitzer?
Incidentally, if he's so stupid, how come Hillary isn't being inaugurated today?
I'm not even a USA citizen, and I feel like you since
- he did nothing yet
- he was elected.
Perhaps you'll see me hate him in a few weeks, but not yet lol
I guess someone will have to program Putin's number in it for him.
The Secret Service is the Department of Treasury, not the NSA.
tell me the phone somehow has Twitter blocked entirely.
It's it any sensible setup it's twitter app never talks to twitter only a proxy.
Lets face it, the President of the United States is the world's biggest target, Tump with getting elected without the popular vote + stating negative comments towards nearly anyone who didn't fully indorse him (people, corporations and countries) + have a reputation as a a bully and in general everything wrong with America. Really reinforces the fact he is a target. His off the shelf Android Phone, probably could be (Probably already had been) hacked from the resources of all the groups that hate him. Having a locked down and reduced functionality device makes the only sense. Would you really expect anything else?
Let's face it. Your argument is kinda weak because every president elect has always been the world's biggest target regardless of how much of the popular vote the pres won (for the curious, the presidential candidates must always spend resources to optimize their electoral college votes because that's what counts, unlike the useless popular vote). The president's smartphone is always locked down and provided by the government IT specialists regardless of what his previous preferences were. Just last year, w
I hope they're also giving him a locked-down version of the nuclear football.
I am personally glad our new president wasn't part of the iSheep sect.
Why believe the intelligence agencies now? -is this another vector for "leaks" and "very dishonest reporting" + "fake news"?
I'd say more but Trump is doing very well in digging himself into a hole without needed a shove.