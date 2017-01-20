Trump Trades in Android Phone For Secret Service-Approved Device (cnet.com) 79
Who's got two thumbs and a Secret Service-approved phone to tweet from? On arriving in Washington on Thursday ahead of his inauguration, Donald Trump has handed in his Android device in exchange for an unidentified locked-down phone, according to Associated Press. From a report: The phone comes with a new number that is known only to a limited number of people. This marks a big change for Trump, who's frequently on the line with friends, business contacts, reporters, foreign leaders and politicians. Barack Obama was the first president to use a mobile device approved by security agencies because of hacking concerns. Initially he had a heavily modified BlackBerry and later switched to another phone that had most features totally disabled. He was not known to use it for making or receiving calls, but it was one of few devices that had access to the @POTUS Twitter account.
If they're smart... (Score:5, Funny)
If they're smart it will have been a toy phone. He can beep-boop-beep on it to his heart's content. Bonus points if pressing the buttons makes a pleasant sound each time.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Trump needs a real phone to call russian prostitutes and golden-shower them.
Sorry, Snowflake. This was yet another bogus Fake News story. Completely fabricated. And you fell for it.
Thanks for playing.
Re: If they're smart... (Score:4, Funny)
Last day to bash Trump! Then he will deport you.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Yeah Trump's just SO STUPID!
You are SO ORIGINAL with that zinger! Damn, are you up for a Pulitzer?
Incidentally, if he's so stupid, how come Hillary isn't being inaugurated today?
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah Trump's just SO STUPID!
You are SO ORIGINAL with that zinger! Damn, are you up for a Pulitzer?
Incidentally, if he's so stupid, how come Hillary isn't being inaugurated today?
Intelligence != popularity
Re:If they're smart... (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm not even a USA citizen, and I feel like you since
- he did nothing yet
- he was elected.
Perhaps you'll see me hate him in a few weeks, but not yet lol
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not even a USA citizen, and I feel like you since
- he did nothing yet
- he was elected.
One Nobel Peace Prize, coming right up!
Re: (Score:2)
If he can drone strike enough people, perhaps he can too
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, blame the blacks -- oh wait -- jews -- oh wait -- Russians for everything. It's literally impossible that Hillary might have lost because she ran an incompetent campaign while living in special bubble created by the press and her elite celebrity pals who told her that she didn't have to earn the election.
It's sort of ironic that you call Trump a xenophobe while the entire Democrat and press establishment go on a witchhunt for foreigners that makes Mccarthyism look like Mr. Rogers.
Re:If they're smart... (Score:5, Interesting)
Yes...yes he is. And his opponent wasn't a boring public servant. She's a traitor, a habitual liar, incompetent, self-serving, and saggy-boobs deep in pay-for-play.
Think on that. We elected an IDIOT because he's better than the alternative. If he gets our soldiers killed or sells us out, it'll be because he's dumb and incompetent, not because he's sleazy and malicious.
At least with him, there's a chance.
Re: (Score:1)
I can't believe I found myself missing the Mormon.
If he gets people killed, it's because she's a scu (Score:2)
> If he gets our soldiers killed or sells us out, it's because SHE'S sleazy scumbag.
FTFY
Trump wouldn't have been elected if the Dems hadn't nominated Cruella de Vil.
should be been Bernie Sanders! (Score:2)
should be been Bernie Sanders!
Re:If they're smart... (Score:4, Informative)
Yeah Trump's just SO STUPID!
You are SO ORIGINAL with that zinger! Damn, are you up for a Pulitzer?
Incidentally, if he's so stupid, how come Hillary isn't being inaugurated today?
I don't think he's stupid at all. I just think he's a boor and a con man.
Re: (Score:1)
Umm, because the electorate is more stupid?
Re: (Score:2)
Because people enjoy having a president they can identify with.
Re: (Score:1)
The best part about Trump is that it's never going to get old. He keeps talking. If he could learn to shut the fuck up, people might eventually forget how stupid and dishonest he is. But he keeps reminding everybody, "Hey, I'm stupid and dishonest!"
Because people didn't want that piece of shit to be president either. You might be surprised to learn that this is totally independent of Trump's stupidity and dishonesty. (If Trump h
Re: (Score:2)
Incidentally, if he's so stupid, how come Hillary isn't being inaugurated today?
Because she was even dumber than he is? We're talking about relativism at this point. When you're talking about two retards, declaring one to be smarter than the other does not change the fact that they are both still a retarded.
Re: If they're smart... (Score:1)
Because his supports have an IQ of a retarded ferret?
Re: (Score:2)
Because people voted against the current political situation. Enough did not vote for him, but against her. People who understand this have used this to direct their votes.
Well... (Score:3, Insightful)
I guess someone will have to program Putin's number in it for him.
Re: (Score:1)
They'll just add a button with Putin's picture on it for him.
Re: (Score:2)
The Secret Service is the Department of Treasury, not the NSA.
Tweet less (Score:3, Interesting)
Did they take tweeter off it?
Re: (Score:3)
I don't know what the security implications are of having Twitter installed on the phone, but I'd be shocked if DJT didn't demand it. I'm sure a lot of his supporters and staff would like to have Twitter taken away so he'll stop making "He said WHAT!?!" headlines, but I'd be surprised if the inauguration was the last we heard of @realDonaldTrump. I do hope that he maintains a strict line between his personal opinions and tweets as @POTUS - I'd be upset if those weren't vetted in some fashion before being sh
The office? (Score:3, Funny)
The safest thing to do is give him a phone with no sim card, set the shortcut for twitter to open notepad, and let him tweet til his heart is content in that local text file.
Please... (Score:3, Funny)
tell me the phone somehow has Twitter blocked entirely.
Re: (Score:2)
It's it any sensible setup it's twitter app never talks to twitter only a proxy.
Reasonable and boring. (Score:1, Troll)
Lets face it, the President of the United States is the world's biggest target, Tump with getting elected without the popular vote + stating negative comments towards nearly anyone who didn't fully indorse him (people, corporations and countries) + have a reputation as a a bully and in general everything wrong with America. Really reinforces the fact he is a target. His off the shelf Android Phone, probably could be (Probably already had been) hacked from the resources of all the groups that hate him.
Re: (Score:3)
...currently still known as the Washington Monument...
Re:Reasonable and boring. (Score:5, Interesting)
Let's face it. Your argument is kinda weak because every president elect has always been the world's biggest target regardless of how much of the popular vote the pres won (for the curious, the presidential candidates must always spend resources to optimize their electoral college votes because that's what counts, unlike the useless popular vote). The president's smartphone is always locked down and provided by the government IT specialists regardless of what his previous preferences were. Just last year, when the Samsung Galaxy S7 was "the thing", Obama was handed a "locked down" Galaxy S4 because this is how it works. The commander in chief must always be using a tested and locked down device.
Re: (Score:1)
The rules of the game are to win the most electoral votes, the end. Harping on the popular vote is like a losing football team harping on the fact that they had more yards total offense or a higher TOP (time of possession). Doesn't matter-the rules say the team with the most points wins. If the rules say gain the most yards, the strategy of t
one, two, three, boom! (Score:1)
The Cyber (Score:1)
I hope they're also giving him a locked-down version of the nuclear football.
Not starting OS wars.. but (Score:3, Insightful)
I am personally glad our new president wasn't part of the iSheep sect.
Yeah but no but yeah but no (Score:2)
I use both iPhone & Samsung. If Apple doesn't give info to authorities on the terrorists I'll only be using Samsung until they give info.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2016
https://twitter.com/realDonald... [twitter.com]
Very strange (Score:2)
Why believe the intelligence agencies now? -is this another vector for "leaks" and "very dishonest reporting" + "fake news"?
I'd say more but Trump is doing very well in digging himself into a hole without needed a shove.
At least he'll have Twitter (Score:2)
He was not known to use it for making or receiving calls, but it was one of few devices that had access to the @POTUS Twitter account.
And really, that's the most important part for Trump.
Re: (Score:2)
It comes as no surprise that Trump would have to do the same for the sake of his security.
This is true; it is perfectly reasonable and expected that he would get a special, locked down phone. But at the same time, any excuse to be snarky about Trump is a good excuse to be snarky about Trump.
Please please please..... (Score:1)
Tell me they replaced it with a Samsung Note 7.
why direct access? (Score:2)
It would be better if Trump just tweeted by sending text messages to his staff, who can then post it. That would also add an extra level of protection against making a fool of himself.
Re: (Score:2)
Why would anyone who isn't Trump himself want to protect him from making a fool of himself?
The more he speaks his mind, the better off everyone is. Let him dig his hole.
Re: (Score:2)
While he has made some mistakes and might benefit from a bit of feedback and moderation, Trump's tweets generally have worked for him pretty well.
It's the left that is digging their hole on social media right now with their over-the-top outrage, fear mongering, and name calling.
Don't worry (Score:1)
the idiot will soon tweet his new number and brag about it being secure.
More adapted to his very small fingers (Score:2)
Android? (Score:2)