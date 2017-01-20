Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Android Security Politics

Trump Trades in Android Phone For Secret Service-Approved Device (cnet.com) 79

Posted by msmash from the secret-service-approved dept.
Who's got two thumbs and a Secret Service-approved phone to tweet from? On arriving in Washington on Thursday ahead of his inauguration, Donald Trump has handed in his Android device in exchange for an unidentified locked-down phone, according to Associated Press. From a report: The phone comes with a new number that is known only to a limited number of people. This marks a big change for Trump, who's frequently on the line with friends, business contacts, reporters, foreign leaders and politicians. Barack Obama was the first president to use a mobile device approved by security agencies because of hacking concerns. Initially he had a heavily modified BlackBerry and later switched to another phone that had most features totally disabled. He was not known to use it for making or receiving calls, but it was one of few devices that had access to the @POTUS Twitter account.

  • If they're smart... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @09:03AM (#53702787)

    If they're smart it will have been a toy phone. He can beep-boop-beep on it to his heart's content. Bonus points if pressing the buttons makes a pleasant sound each time.

    • Re: If they're smart... (Score:4, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 20, 2017 @09:09AM (#53702825)

      Last day to bash Trump! Then he will deport you.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by CajunArson ( 465943 )

      Yeah Trump's just SO STUPID!

      You are SO ORIGINAL with that zinger! Damn, are you up for a Pulitzer?

      Incidentally, if he's so stupid, how come Hillary isn't being inaugurated today?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yeah Trump's just SO STUPID!

        You are SO ORIGINAL with that zinger! Damn, are you up for a Pulitzer?

        Incidentally, if he's so stupid, how come Hillary isn't being inaugurated today?

        Intelligence != popularity

      • Re:If they're smart... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by GerardAtJob ( 1245980 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @09:24AM (#53702935)

        I'm not even a USA citizen, and I feel like you since
        - he did nothing yet
        - he was elected.

        Perhaps you'll see me hate him in a few weeks, but not yet lol

      • Re:If they're smart... (Score:4, Informative)

        by kilfarsnar ( 561956 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @09:46AM (#53703089)

        Yeah Trump's just SO STUPID!

        You are SO ORIGINAL with that zinger! Damn, are you up for a Pulitzer?

        Incidentally, if he's so stupid, how come Hillary isn't being inaugurated today?

        I don't think he's stupid at all. I just think he's a boor and a con man.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Umm, because the electorate is more stupid?

      • Because people enjoy having a president they can identify with.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The best part about Trump is that it's never going to get old. He keeps talking. If he could learn to shut the fuck up, people might eventually forget how stupid and dishonest he is. But he keeps reminding everybody, "Hey, I'm stupid and dishonest!"

        Incidentally, if he's so stupid, how come Hillary isn't being inaugurated today?

        Because people didn't want that piece of shit to be president either. You might be surprised to learn that this is totally independent of Trump's stupidity and dishonesty. (If Trump h

      • Incidentally, if he's so stupid, how come Hillary isn't being inaugurated today?

        Because she was even dumber than he is? We're talking about relativism at this point. When you're talking about two retards, declaring one to be smarter than the other does not change the fact that they are both still a retarded.

      • Re: If they're smart... (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Because his supports have an IQ of a retarded ferret?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by houghi ( 78078 )

        Incidentally, if he's so stupid, how come Hillary isn't being inaugurated today?

        Because people voted against the current political situation. Enough did not vote for him, but against her. People who understand this have used this to direct their votes.

  • Well... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 20, 2017 @09:04AM (#53702793)

    I guess someone will have to program Putin's number in it for him.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They'll just add a button with Putin's picture on it for him.

  • Tweet less (Score:3, Interesting)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @09:11AM (#53702841) Homepage

    Did they take tweeter off it?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      I don't know what the security implications are of having Twitter installed on the phone, but I'd be shocked if DJT didn't demand it. I'm sure a lot of his supporters and staff would like to have Twitter taken away so he'll stop making "He said WHAT!?!" headlines, but I'd be surprised if the inauguration was the last we heard of @realDonaldTrump. I do hope that he maintains a strict line between his personal opinions and tweets as @POTUS - I'd be upset if those weren't vetted in some fashion before being sh

  • The office? (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 20, 2017 @09:13AM (#53702855)

    The safest thing to do is give him a phone with no sim card, set the shortcut for twitter to open notepad, and let him tweet til his heart is content in that local text file.

  • Please... (Score:3, Funny)

    by Kierthos ( 225954 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @09:16AM (#53702873) Homepage

    tell me the phone somehow has Twitter blocked entirely.

  • Lets face it, the President of the United States is the world's biggest target, Tump with getting elected without the popular vote + stating negative comments towards nearly anyone who didn't fully indorse him (people, corporations and countries) + have a reputation as a a bully and in general everything wrong with America. Really reinforces the fact he is a target. His off the shelf Android Phone, probably could be (Probably already had been) hacked from the resources of all the groups that hate him.

    • Re:Reasonable and boring. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by guacamole ( 24270 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @09:37AM (#53703033)

      Let's face it. Your argument is kinda weak because every president elect has always been the world's biggest target regardless of how much of the popular vote the pres won (for the curious, the presidential candidates must always spend resources to optimize their electoral college votes because that's what counts, unlike the useless popular vote). The president's smartphone is always locked down and provided by the government IT specialists regardless of what his previous preferences were. Just last year, when the Samsung Galaxy S7 was "the thing", Obama was handed a "locked down" Galaxy S4 because this is how it works. The commander in chief must always be using a tested and locked down device.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Eyezen ( 548114 )
      I really tire of hearing he got elected without the popular vote. Why? Because it's absolutely meaningless and the only thing the left keeps hanging there hat on.

      The rules of the game are to win the most electoral votes, the end. Harping on the popular vote is like a losing football team harping on the fact that they had more yards total offense or a higher TOP (time of possession). Doesn't matter-the rules say the team with the most points wins. If the rules say gain the most yards, the strategy of t
  • Since he said that he doesn't believe the intelligence services I wouldn't be surprised if it blows up. An exhaustive investigation will show that the Russians were to blame!

  • I hope they're also giving him a locked-down version of the nuclear football.

  • Not starting OS wars.. but (Score:3, Insightful)

    by guacamole ( 24270 ) on Friday January 20, 2017 @09:28AM (#53702965)

    I am personally glad our new president wasn't part of the iSheep sect.


  • Why believe the intelligence agencies now? -is this another vector for "leaks" and "very dishonest reporting" + "fake news"?

    I'd say more but Trump is doing very well in digging himself into a hole without needed a shove.

  • He was not known to use it for making or receiving calls, but it was one of few devices that had access to the @POTUS Twitter account.

    And really, that's the most important part for Trump.

  • Please please please..... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Tell me they replaced it with a Samsung Note 7.

  • It would be better if Trump just tweeted by sending text messages to his staff, who can then post it. That would also add an extra level of protection against making a fool of himself.

    • Why would anyone who isn't Trump himself want to protect him from making a fool of himself?

      The more he speaks his mind, the better off everyone is. Let him dig his hole.

      • The more he speaks his mind, the better off everyone is. Let him dig his hole.

        While he has made some mistakes and might benefit from a bit of feedback and moderation, Trump's tweets generally have worked for him pretty well.

        It's the left that is digging their hole on social media right now with their over-the-top outrage, fear mongering, and name calling.

  • Don't worry (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    the idiot will soon tweet his new number and brag about it being secure.

  • Also contains a custom version of Twitter that allows Putin to review and approve his tweets.
  • I thought only people who couldn't afford to use iPhone purchase Android.

