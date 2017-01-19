Tech Firm Creates Trump Monitor For Stock Markets (reuters.com) 11
randomErr quotes a report from Reuters: London-based fintech firm Trading.co.uk is launching an app that will generate trading alerts for shares based on Donald Trump social media comments. Keeping one eye on the U.S. President-elect's personal Twitter feed has become a regular pastime for the fund managers and traders. Trump knocked several billion off the value of pharmaceutical stocks a week ago by saying they were "getting away with murder" with their prices. Comments earlier this week on China moved the dollar and a pair of December tweets sent the share prices of Lockheed Martin and Boeing spiraling lower. That plays to the growing group of technology startups that use computing power to process millions of messages posted online every day and generate early warnings on when shares are likely to move. Trading.co.uk chief Gareth Mann said the Trump signal generator used artificial intelligence technology to differentiate between tweets or other messages that, for example, just mention Boeing and those liable to move markets.
Worrying (Score:3)
The really worrying thing is that he is so easy to trigger. His favourite news site is breitbart, and Twitter is largely unfiltered. How long until someone engineers a stock crash for their own monetary benefit?
Re: (Score:2)
"Trash Flash Crash" will be the phrase of 2017, because Trump doesn't rhyme.
King of the idiots (Score:1)
Speculative Trading (Score:5, Insightful)
Stock value these days is speculative, and has virtually nothing to do with tangible value.
When pointing out common sense things (Lockheed asking $800,000 per round for a gun is too much) or (Pharmaceutical companies are charging more than the average american can afford) causes stock prices to plummet - they were overvalued.
Then again, statistically rounded - 100% of trading is HFT and is a scam anyway, so....it doesn't matter. Again.
That's what we call a buying opportunity. (Score:3)
Wait for Trump to say something stupid that knocks a chunk of money off of a stock, wait a few hours for it to crash, buy low, and sell it after a week when the price rebounds. Once again, the ultra-wealthy with their high-frequency traders get richer, and normal people's retirement funds get poorer....
Buddies (Score:3)