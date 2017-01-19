Tech Firm Creates Trump Monitor For Stock Markets (reuters.com) 150
randomErr quotes a report from Reuters: London-based fintech firm Trading.co.uk is launching an app that will generate trading alerts for shares based on Donald Trump social media comments. Keeping one eye on the U.S. President-elect's personal Twitter feed has become a regular pastime for the fund managers and traders. Trump knocked several billion off the value of pharmaceutical stocks a week ago by saying they were "getting away with murder" with their prices. Comments earlier this week on China moved the dollar and a pair of December tweets sent the share prices of Lockheed Martin and Boeing spiraling lower. That plays to the growing group of technology startups that use computing power to process millions of messages posted online every day and generate early warnings on when shares are likely to move. Trading.co.uk chief Gareth Mann said the Trump signal generator used artificial intelligence technology to differentiate between tweets or other messages that, for example, just mention Boeing and those liable to move markets.
Worrying (Score:5, Interesting)
The really worrying thing is that he is so easy to trigger. His favourite news site is breitbart, and Twitter is largely unfiltered. How long until someone engineers a stock crash for their own monetary benefit?
Re: (Score:2)
"Trash Flash Crash" will be the phrase of 2017, because Trump doesn't rhyme.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump Bump
Trump Dump
There, it rhymes.
Re: (Score:2)
Makes for some scary headlines though: Trump Dump wipes 15%
Re: (Score:2)
Trump Bump
Trump Dump
There, it rhymes.
Trump Slump.
Was that so hard?
Re: (Score:2)
"Trumped-Up Pump-and-Dump"?
Re: (Score:2)
The really worrying thing is that he is so easy to trigger. His favourite news site is breitbart, and Twitter is largely unfiltered. How long until someone engineers a stock crash for their own monetary benefit?
Well, you've thought of it... so in all likelihood, has someone with something to gain. It has been done already.
Trading.co.uk chief Gareth Mann said the Trump signal generator used artificial intelligence technology to differentiate between tweets or other messages
Artificial or no, this represents a rare occasion to use the two words in the same sentence, doesn't it?
Re: (Score:2)
It uses AI to differentiate tweets from messages? By what, going to twitter.com instead of sms?
It won't work for long (Score:2)
Traders will soon learn that he fires his mouth off about everything but rarely backs it up, and changes his mind about 20 times a week. They'll stop reacting to what he says because it is just noise.
Re:It won't work for long (Score:4, Insightful)
They'll stop reacting to what he says because it is just noise.
That is not how the stock market works. Traders will react because they think other traders will react, and they want a first-mover advantage. Other than tweeting, it doesn't matter what Trump does or doesn't do. He just needs to trigger the feedback loop.
If nothing happens it becomes negative feedback (Score:2)
Trump says X, traders jump on positions that would benefit from X to try and get out in front. However other than the speculative betting there isn't much movement. Then X doesn't happen, so there is no long term movement. The traders disengage from their positions trying to take as little loss as possible.
This happens over and over and more will learn that acting just loses you money. It's why markets don't do fuck-all in response to Alex Jones. It isn't like his message isn't out there for the world to se
You are correct (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
What do you mean, "until"? This already happens all the time, and Trump personally has probably been doing it for years.
I'd be willing to bet that at least one person associated with the Trump crime family was buying shares in Lockheed and/or Boeing last month. Very possibly Trump himself.
This is why the president is expected to remove his business-related conflicts of interest. Trump has made no pretense at doing that, he's just there to milk the country for all it's worth. Welcome to kleptocracy [forbes.com].
Normal vs. corruption (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The really worrying thing is that he is so easy to trigger.
"Trump took the jab personally. He filed a $5 million lawsuit against Maher for breach of contract, alleging that when he provided his birth certificate to Maher proving he is not, in fact, the son of an orangutan, Maher never came up with the $5 million" http://www.motherjones.com/pol... [motherjones.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Even by Trump's standards that's batshit insane.
Re:Worrying (Score:4, Insightful)
The really worrying thing is that he is so easy to trigger.
No, the really worrying part is that the stock market is so fucking fragile that such a stupid comment can bring prices down. I mean, it can't be because millions of shareholders suddenly grew a conscious and realized "y'know, he's right, they are charging too much. I'm gonna sell my stock to show that I don't support such high drug prices">
I don't know about you, but when it comes to fragility, I'm a whole lot more concerned about Trump than the stock market.
The stock market has a multitude of agents across the world, pushing in different directions. Trump is one single person who has control of the most powerful bully pulpit on Earth. You tell me what/who is more likely to fly off the handle.
And to put a finer point on it: the stock market doesn't have nukes.
How far off the handle? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
"we came, we saw, he died". They do come up dead, maybe not the ones the media likes to bring attention to, but thousands of Libyans are dead because she thought that it would be good for her campaign if they were out of the way.
Re: (Score:1)
Take some small comfort in the knowledge that Trump isn't completely unrestrained. Putin will curb his worst excesses when they start to affect Russia or if they somehow turn out to be good for the US.
Speculative Trading (Score:5, Insightful)
Stock value these days is speculative, and has virtually nothing to do with tangible value.
When pointing out common sense things (Lockheed asking $800,000 per round for a gun is too much) or (Pharmaceutical companies are charging more than the average american can afford) causes stock prices to plummet - they were overvalued.
Then again, statistically rounded - 100% of trading is HFT and is a scam anyway, so....it doesn't matter. Again.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
If the soon-to-be head of the Executive makes statements that look like they're going to lead to interference in a business's activities, you're saying there ought not be some sort of inevitable alteration in that company's overall trading performance? I'm not really sure you understand what stocks are, or what a stockmarket is.
Re:Speculative Trading (Score:4, Interesting)
Stocks were intended to be shares in a company that provided dividends in return for investment. What they actually are is gambling. People trade based on what they think a share will do and not really whether the company will actually make money. Thus when he said they were overvalued anyway he is stating the truth based on what stocks were intended to be. I remember when I thought about investing 10 grand in Amazon back in the early days. I teetered on the edge for days but finally resisted. I just couldn't bring myself to buy into something that was little more than a script running on a server. At the time they had no warehouses and distribution centers. I'm still kicking myself.
Re:Speculative Trading (Score:4, Informative)
Investing is always a gamble. You're giving a company capital and hoping that that company makes sufficient money that they can either pay you dividends, or that the value of your shares go up enough that you can sell them to make a profit. A share is a piece of property, to be used either as a means of collecting dividends, or to be sold.
Re: Speculative Trading (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Lots of government announcements impact the share price of companies. If this leads companies to do things like bilk the citizens of the US out of less money to avoid getting called out, I don't think many people are going to have a problem with it, aside from those who are looking for problems to have.
Inasmuch as this is a problem, it's because the value of companies is so speculative, i.e. what can I get another sucker to pay for this thing, rather than objective, e.g. what dividends does this pay?
Re: (Score:3)
Notabadguy is 80% wrong, and Amiga3D has some good points. But no, Trumpenfuhrer making statements should not affect stocks because EVERYONE SHOULD ALREADY KNOW. We know about the fed raising rates, we know about upcoming regulation. There are no overnight surprises from the government, statistically speaking.
Until now, the tiny fingered, cheeto colored shitgibbon just says what's on his tiny little mind and individual 401(k) plans eat dick for a week. And the people who don't have all day to day trade just
Re: (Score:2)
Day Trading has been dead for a long time.
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
That's the first google link, but there's many more.
Re: (Score:2)
Stupidity masquerading as sensible is the idea of procuring a naval artillery shell to the specs proposed in the first place. There are ample means of creating precision destruction - from cruise missiles to smart missiles to laser-guided missiles to boots on the ground.
That's what we call a buying opportunity. (Score:5, Insightful)
Wait for Trump to say something stupid that knocks a chunk of money off of a stock, wait a few hours for it to crash, buy low, and sell it after a week when the price rebounds. Once again, the ultra-wealthy with their high-frequency traders get richer, and normal people's retirement funds get poorer....
Re: (Score:3)
wait a few hours for it to crash, buy low, and sell it after a week when the price rebounds. Once again, the ultra-wealthy with their high-frequency traders get richer, and normal people's retirement funds get poorer....
Does that require high frequency trading?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
the ultra-wealthy with their high-frequency traders get richer, and normal people's retirement funds get poorer....
How is a person's retirement fund getting poorer if the price of a stock rebounds in a week? Unless the person sells that stock in that short time period nothing has changed. The value of their retirement fund is the same as it was the week before.
You could argue, unsuccessfully, that the week downturn "cost" that person's retirement account because had Trump not said anything the downturn wou
Re: (Score:3)
Because the stock price dropping by more than a small amount indicates a significant amount of selling, and there's a decent chance that a chunk of that selling came from big funds.
Re: (Score:3)
If you're invested in index funds, as you should be, the performance of your investment tracks the performance of the overall market, so if things bounce back in a week, it doesn't matter to you if a bunch of inefficiently human-managed mutual funds lost a bunch of money in that dip, the market is back up so so are your indexed investments and you're still doing just fine.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're invested in index funds, as you should be
Since I'm pretty young (only 30) so I have plenty of time, my plan is to wait until we have the next tech bubble crash which will likely damage the value of index funds. That way I can shift part of my 401k and personal savings into the index funds when they are low and ride the recovery wave. I'll just have to talk the wife into letting me do so.
Re: (Score:2)
Wait for Trump to say something stupid that knocks a chunk of money off of a stock, wait a few hours for it to crash, buy low, and sell it after a week when the price rebounds. Once again, the ultra-wealthy with their high-frequency traders get richer, and normal people's retirement funds get poorer....
Unless that tweet turns into a punitive regulatory action, then you've just lost a chunk of your savings.
Assuming dumb mistakes on the part of professional investors is a very good way to lose money.
President-Asterisk Trump (Score:2)
Unless that tweet turns into a punitive regulatory action, then you've just lost a chunk of your savings.
This is a good point. We've gotten used to the Prince Jeoffrey phase of this drama, but winter is coming. The King Jeoffrey phase will be much different.
In less than 24 hours he goes from being President-Elect Trump to President* Trump, and those tweets might come with executive orders attached. (Twitter is gonna support that, they don't know it yet, but they'll do it soon, believe me.)
*illegitimately
Re: (Score:2)
Nowhere enough time for enough PEEOTUS jokes.
Buddies (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:Buddies (Score:4, Interesting)
That may be giving him a lot more credit than he's due. I've honestly seen little indication that he's sufficiently coherent or possesses a long enough attention span to actually create such a strategy.
his kids will do it however (Score:1)
Son in law at least is already preparing to cover the paper trail.
1) "Hey dad, China is dragging their feet on the new hotel. They said you aren't cool any more."
2) "YEARRRRGH!!! TRUMP SMASH!!!"
3) tweet
4) profit!
Re: (Score:2)
He managed to become president.
You can't do that by being a complete retard. You can however look like a retard if it gets you votes from an important part of the population.
like a Baby Monitor (Score:2)
We need more 'crashes' like this (Score:2)
So Trump has riled the markets by, so far: criticizing an overpriced aircraft, and being the first Republican to not kiss the butt of the pharma lobby.
I'm hoping for some more Wall Street action like this.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
CNN will doubtless spin this as Trump starving the vital Washington party planning industry ("See! Homophobic!").
So... (Score:2)
I knew it'd come to that someday.
Re: (Score:1)
Hillary's practically a saint compared to this fucking Cheeto.
Re: (Score:1, Offtopic)
Cough cough cough I have Pneumonia stumble fall faint.
Re: (Score:1)
just take two golden showers and call me in the morning.
Chinese Dragon (Score:1)
Ignorance is definitely not bliss (Score:1)
To put what I said in blander terms. I said that I might like greater Chinese influence in the world as opposed to what America has been doing in the world. China has a system that prevents its citizens from accessing materials the Chinese government doesn't want them to see bec
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
his tax evasion
If you have evidence of him evading taxes, you should contact the IRS, as it is, they have audited him ever year for a while and found no evidence of your accusation. You might be able to make a huge difference if you can bring this evidence forward.
As for Clinton, conspiracy theories about Pizzagate, Clinton Foundation, and World War 3.
Wow, just wow. You seem to have forgotten dodging the records act, having classified information on a home server, and encouraging aides to commit a felony by removing classification markings from classified documents. Oh well, Trump is so horrible in compari
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
1. As a senator, Hillary voted for the Iraq war.
2. As secretary of state, she supported the intervention in Libya.
3. She advocated for deeper American involvement in Syria.
All of these have been unmitigated disasters for America, so her judgement doesn't appear to be so good.
I expect Trump to be a terrible president, but his preference for non-interventionism in foreign affairs is one of his few good points. Another good point about his presidency is the entertainment value. Popcorn sales should go way
Re:He's off his rocker (Score:5, Insightful)
As did every single Republican and most of the Democrats.
As President, Reagan bombed Libya.
So did McCain and many many others.
Now she doesn't matter. It's those many many others who wanted to act the same way who are still in power are the ones you should be taking to task unless you don't care about being seen as hopelessly partisan and amoral.
Get back to me in a year and let's see if you think that entertainment was worth it.
Re: (Score:2)
All of these have been unmitigated disasters for America, so her judgement doesn't appear to be so good.
That only tells us she wouldn't be a better pacifist than Obama and Bush Jr. Not that she'd end the world as we know it, which is apparently what a lot of Trump supporters want you to think.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Another good point about his presidency is the entertainment value. Popcorn sales should go way up. Hillary would have been dull.
Right. Because entertainment value is what we should be looking for in the most powerful person in the world.
/sarcasm
Seriously, isn't that what you Americans have the Kardashians for?
Re: (Score:2)
yep, because all other wars went so well for the USA and were always voted by both sides...
by the way, how will he "destroy ISIL"? by twitter?
Re:paying attention (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
While I can have no idea of what your true knowledge of the situation is, your post is the act of one who, whether pretending or for real, has only been paying attention to the rhetoric.
Re:Rhetoric is real (Score:4, Interesting)
Imperial Japan was different in a lot of ways, but the lesson of rattling sabres at them too many times resulting in the Pearl Harbor attack still applies. What we see as bluffs and bluster can be seen as serious threats that must be addressed for fear of being seen as being weak domestically and being in danger of being replaced.
If (ok, being stupid here, it has to be "when") Trump insults Xi personally then Xi has to take some sort of action or he'll soon lose his hold on power as someone else steps up to replace the "weak" leader. I can see it escalating to a cold war and proxy war level very quickly. Sadly that trust fund baby draft dodger just does not have a fucking clue about it.
Re: (Score:2)
Sadly that trust fund baby draft dodger just does not have a fucking clue about it.
Did the trust fund baby draft dodger Bill Clinton have a better clue in your mind?
Nothing (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Trade war is not going to happen. It will hurt both sides too much. China has been devaluating their currency in order to keep exports strong. They have been limiting imports. Trump has been pushing back (so what).
He's a populist. (Score:1)
His biggest complaint was a lack of jobs followed
Sore winners (Score:2)
A really bizzare thing is getting pop-up ads (dunno how it made it past the blocker) about "video proof - how Hillary rigged the election". She lost months ago - who are the fucking tools paying money for this shit?
Re: (Score:2)
Hillary was way more of a war monger
...than who? The actual warmongers of this world? Despite all the involvement of the US in global politics, there's never been a short supply of regional crazies. The idea that Hillary is/was a warmonger is an idea from the bottom of your liquor bottle. The same goes for Trump, actually.
Re: (Score:2)
Did I miss some incredible news? Did Trump launch a nuclear warhead?
how many nuclear warheads Hillary unleashed on an unsuspecting world while she was Secretary.
The same number that Trump has unleashed.
Re:Bags (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
He's known most for being the host of a reality TV show. Trump voters don't live in a place with a Trump Tower. He only builds those in places where people vote Democrat.
Re:Towers vs. Reality Show (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
So is Ronald McDonald.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
A "Science" degree, is incomplete to describe a degree. You have Associates, Bachelors, Masters and Dotorates of either Science or the Arts in various disciplines. Law and Humanities are both disciplines.
Having a public and private position in no way is evidence for or against b
Re: (Score:1)
This is where we disagree. Clinton keeps her real positions private. This makes her unpredictable. My whole family are masters at the private-public
You're ignoring important distinctions (Score:1)
When Trump says why can't we use nuclear weapons, it is mainly posturing to figure out why we can't use the threat of nuclear weapons as a bargaining tactic.
However, any weapon in our arsenal will have a desired effect, and nuclear weapons just seem scary. I am somewhat bothered that the main reason we don't use nuclear weapons is because they have been used on civilian populations when they were
Re: (Score:2)
Bill Clinton for President of the Galaxy?
The President is always a controversial choice, always an infuriating but fascinating character. His job is not to wield power but to draw attention away from it.
- HHGTTG
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt it's luck. I'm sure he has some very skillful lawyers and accountants working for him, and they make all the deals. He's just the brand name.
Re: (Score:1)
Liberals always cite "luck" as the only ingredient that makes people "rich".
Luck is nothing more than when Preparation Meets Opportunity. If you invested your hard earned money instead of buying an iPod, iPhone or iPad (when they came out) , into Apple stock, you'd be able to buy all three today, and have money left over.
So, most people fail in preparing for success, never see opportunity when i happens, and blame it all on "bad luck"
Re: (Score:2)
If you invested your hard earned money instead of buying an iPod, iPhone or iPad (when they came out) , into Apple stock, you'd be able to buy all three today, and have money left over.
Back in the early 80s my grandparents bought $100 worth of Apple stock. They promptly forgot about it as Apple didn't pay out dividends for years. All of a sudden a couple years ago they got a check in the mail from Apple once they started paying out again. Turns out their stock had been split a few times and ended up owning about $20k worth of shares that they sold off. Not bad for a $100 investment. If only they could have been able to afford $1000 worth of stock back then, but my grandfather was a c
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's what the gp said: "born rich" was his preparation, and "born rich" was his opportunity. You and me should have been smart enough to plan ahead like that.
Re: (Score:2)
Not luck at all (Score:3, Insightful)
If you followed Trump at all before the election, you'd realize that Trump is actually quite smart, and really does understand not only how the world works but is especially excellent at negotiation and hiring good talent.
Some of the things he's saying over Twitter are calibrated to make him look dumb, so that people underestimate him. It's funny to me that people say Trump has a huge ego, therefore he needs attention from press and media... it's because Trump has a huge ego that none of that matters to hi
Re: (Score:3)
If you followed Trump at all before the election, you'd realize that Trump is actually quite smart
I did follow him before the election, and came to the conclusion that he's as dumb as he is ignorant, and as ignorant as he is assholy.
Re: (Score:2)
This is what struck me, and one thing I love about him. In 2008, even though I disagreed strongly w/ Obama, I supported him b'cos I wanted both Hilary and McCain to be downed, and he did it. This election cycle, he ended first the Bush, and then the Clinton dynasty. Although to be fair, even had Trump not been in the race, Rubio or Cruz may have toppled Bush at least, if not Clinton
Re: (Score:2)
If you actually think that instead of singing the praises of The Party Leader like a good Komrade then you are definitely not getting out much.
Turns out his treasury "talent" forgot about more than 100 million the other day.
Re: (Score:2)
is especially excellent at negotiation and hiring good talent.
Indeed, he claims to have personally vetted every hire at his Trump University scam. To be fair to him they performed well, using high pressure sales tactics to rip off their victims in a most efficient manner. It only really failed because of his own incompetence at making it look legit and fighting the victim's lawsuit.
I guess he probably has some negotiation skills too, since you would hope he at least read that book he put his name on. I mean, it was written by someone else, but you would think he had r
Re: (Score:2)
you'd realize that Trump is actually quite smart,
He doesn't come across as smart.
and really does understand not only how the world works
His views on Putin indicate strongly otherwise.
the world works but is especially excellent at negotiation
No, not really. He has a habit of not paying people and then using the weight of the legal system to make it hard for them to get paid. That's not good negotiation, that's being scum.
Some of the things he's saying over Twitter are calibrated to make him look dumb,
Yes ind
Re: (Score:2)
I've seen who he's appointing to different positions. No he has no skill for hiring good talent. Not a single person he's bringing on board is remotely qualified for that position.
That's because you don't understand what people in leadership positions do...
Sorry about that, but it's on you - not Trump.
DeVos alone as education secretary is enough to make up for any slack in other picks. She may actually be able to help fix the dire state of public education.
Re: (Score:2)
DeVos alone as education secretary is enough to make up for any slack in other picks. She may actually be able to help fix the dire state of public education.
***FACEPALM***
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
http://www.theatlantic.com/edu... [theatlantic.com]
https://theintercept.com/2017/... [theintercept.com]
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
that someone who has no clue how to run a business or deal with financials can have this much sway
he's gotten lucky all through life. i've seen other wealthy people like this, dumb as a box of rocks and no clue how anything really works in the world, yet they have a ton of money and got lucky owning and running a company that somehow hasn't gone under yet.
The real amazement is that someone who has 'no clue how to run a business or deal with financials' is a billionaire. I don't either - how do I pull that off?
Re: (Score:2)
The real amazement is that someone who has 'no clue how to run a business or deal with financials' is a billionaire. I don't either - how do I pull that off?
The best way to pull it off is to have a parent from whom you inherit many billions of assets. That way you can afford to lose a few billion here and there through incompetence and still be a billionaire.
Re: (Score:2)
It's amazing how well you can do when you have daddy's money. Based on most calculations I have read, he would be twice as rich if he had just put it in the bank.
http://www.moneytalksnews.com/... [moneytalksnews.com]
Stupid choices (Score:1)