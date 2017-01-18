CIA Releases 13M Pages of Declassified Documents Online (bbc.com) 22
About 13 million pages of declassified documents from the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have been released online. The records include UFO sightings and psychic experiments from the Stargate programme, which has long been of interest to conspiracy theorists. From a report on BBC: The move came after lengthy efforts from freedom of information advocates and a lawsuit against the CIA. The full archive is made up of almost 800,000 files. They had previously only been accessible at the National Archives in Maryland. The trove includes the papers of Henry Kissinger, who served as secretary of state under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, as well as several hundred thousand pages of intelligence analysis and science research and development.
Now That's What I Call... (Score:3)
This oughta be FUN!!!
Re: (Score:2)
This oughta be FUN!!!
Since you volunteered, please have a one page PowerPoint summary ready by Monday.
Stargate programme?? (Score:3)
I knew it!
Re: (Score:2)
These released documents were indeed wasted time and money... which is obviously why they were releasable in the first place. We can only speculate on the value of documents which are still deemed to be classified.
Re: (Score:2)
That's what this is. $58 billion a year we spend on intelligence. The vast majority of it a complete and total waste of money.
An addendum: What might be more maddening to the conspiracy theorists, though, is that there are really no guarantees that the released documents are in full agreement with all of those classified and still unreleased intelligence documents... (evil grin)
The truth is out there...
Learn to copy-edit (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And it's fair because it's a BBC article being referenced. If it had been Stargate Program (proper noun), there would actually be some issue with a spelling change.
Re: (Score:2)
Where'd they release the docs - WikiLeaks? (Score:2)
Some of the documents have historical value (Score:1)
Just a quick browse of the CREST archive shows a number of items that are historically intriguing, be it the Berlin tunnel, formulae for invisible ink, OPSEC tutorials for the old OSS, and other items.
The documentation about GITMO is also worth a look-see.
Definitely stuff worth looking at, and some of it might be something worth having in an American History class.
Evil CIA (Score:2)
The CIA must be one of the most evil organisation you Americans have.
They are the private 'government overthrow agency' of big business.
Watch you back Trump, if you try to dismantle them.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/a... [globalresearch.ca]