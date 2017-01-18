Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Government Politics

CIA Releases 13M Pages of Declassified Documents Online (bbc.com) 22

Posted by msmash from the mic-dropped dept.
About 13 million pages of declassified documents from the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have been released online. The records include UFO sightings and psychic experiments from the Stargate programme, which has long been of interest to conspiracy theorists. From a report on BBC: The move came after lengthy efforts from freedom of information advocates and a lawsuit against the CIA. The full archive is made up of almost 800,000 files. They had previously only been accessible at the National Archives in Maryland. The trove includes the papers of Henry Kissinger, who served as secretary of state under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, as well as several hundred thousand pages of intelligence analysis and science research and development.

CIA Releases 13M Pages of Declassified Documents Online More | Reply

CIA Releases 13M Pages of Declassified Documents Online

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The finest eloquence is that which gets things done.

Close