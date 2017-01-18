Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
United States Politics

Russia Extends Edward Snowden's Asylum To 2020, To Offer Citizenship Next Year (cnn.com) 67

Posted by msmash from the on-the-fence dept.
Whistleblower and former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden has been allowed to remain in Russia for another three years and will next year qualify to apply for Russian citizenship. From a report on CNN: Edward Snowden's leave to remain in Russia has been extended until 2020, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has confirmed to CNN. Snowden, a former US National Security Agency contractor, sought asylum in Russia in June 2013 after leaking volumes of information on American intelligence and surveillance operations to the media. On Tuesday, Zakharova announced an extension of a "couple of years" in a Facebook post that criticized former CIA acting director Michael Morell for an opinion piece he wrote suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin should consider returning Snowden to the United States as "the perfect inauguration gift" to President-elect Donald Trump. Snowden settled in Moscow after initially traveling to Hong Kong following his 2013 public disclosure of classified information. The Russian government granted him asylum soon after. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year extension to his leave to remain in Russia. That extension was due to expire this year.

Russia Extends Edward Snowden's Asylum To 2020, To Offer Citizenship Next Year More | Reply

Russia Extends Edward Snowden's Asylum To 2020, To Offer Citizenship Next Year

Comments Filter:

  • Schizophrenic Slashdot Reaction Time! (Score:3, Interesting)

    by CajunArson ( 465943 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @12:24PM (#53689897) Journal

    Last year's reaction: OMG SNOWDEN I NEED TO CHANGE MY PANTS NOW!

    This year's reaction: OMG NAZI RUSSIANS MIND-CONTROLLED US TO VOTE FOR TRUMP! WIKILEAKS IS EVIL*!

    * But commuting Manning's sentence is great or something, so leaking sensitive information that got people in Afghanistan killed? All good as long as it's politically damaging to nazi-Bush.

    Leaking factual information from the DNC that got nobody killed and that proved the DNC directly helped Trump get elected by interfering with the Republican primaries? TREASON! EXECUTE TRUMP SUPPORTERS NOW!

    • Because the ACA Medicare expansion pays for his meds. He almost died a couple of times because we couldn't afford them. So yeah, people are gonna die because of that leak. Lots of them.

  • Since Trump and Putin are BFFs, then Trump should pardon Snowden for helping both Russia and America deal with the NSA which Trump doesn't trust anyway.

    • Since Trump and Putin are BFFs, then Trump should pardon Snowden for helping both Russia and America deal with the NSA which Trump doesn't trust anyway.

      That would certainly complicate a lot of people's opinions of Donald Trump around here.

      • That would certainly complicate a lot of people's opinions of Donald Trump around here.

        Not for me. I'd still think he was an asshole who has no business being president. One good deed doesn't excuse a lifetime of douchebaggery.

    • I expected Putin to hand Snowden over to Trump, who has only ever called Snowden a traitor. "As a sign of improving relations between our two great nations we return this criminal to you that you may serve justice." Putin only ever kept Snowden to embarrass Obama. I find this recent turn of events confusing. But as I mostly support Snowden I'm not displeased.

  • sought asylum in Russia in June 2013 after leaking volumes of information on American intelligence and surveillance operations to the media.

    No he didn't seek asylum in Russia after he leaked volumes of information to media. He did seek asylum due to the fact that the US canceled he's passport.

    • Umm.. he sought asylum in Russia not because if he flew to England they wouldn't let him in, but because if he flew to England, they would put him in chains and on a plane to the US.

    • Yeah, he was just on a vacation when all of a sudden...

    • Snowdens passport was revoked by the US the day before he flew from Hong Kong to Moscow .

      He left Hong Kong and entered Russia using a revoked passport - he didn't seek asylum in Russia because of the revoked passport, he entered Russia because that had already been agreed with the Russian authorities. Snowden had been talking with the Russians during his stay in Hong Kong.

      Snowdens application of asylum in Russia was after he handed his treasure trove over to a reporter in Hong Kong.

      So its not fake news

      • And there is no way in hell Russia will ever release Snowden. They have coerced him for example to "call" into the Putin's Propaganda hour show (either that or Snowden is really really naive). The Russians will not release Snowden so he can talk about his treatment or detail what he released to the Russians. They have absolutely nothing to gain.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by fredan ( 54788 )
        none of what you provide in your reply to me is true.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin should consider returning Snowden to the United States as "the perfect inauguration gift" to President-elect Donald Trump

    Either Russia systemically hacked the democratic election process of the united states in a secret plot to elect donald trump to the whitehouse as president of the united states, and therefore must be economically and politically sanctioned for doing so

    or Russia is a transparent and beneficial partner of the united states, and diplomatically should concede to gifting its democratically elected leaders during their inauguration.

    • Replace "Hacked the democratic process" with "Exposed Democratic(DNC) process to hack the election" and you'd be right.

      The HRC loss can be firmly placed on HRC, The Democrats, the MSM and a few RINOs, By all measures, Trump should have lost, and "bigly", but enough people hated HRC, the Democrats and the MSM to ... actually ... not vote for them. I know, it is SHOCKING that Trump won. But consider that HRC was the ONLY candidate the DNC could have put up that he could actually beat.

      This isn't the Russians f

  • Strange Logic (Score:3)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @12:44PM (#53690031)

    I don't understand the logic behind pardoning Manning but not Snowden.

    Snowden was very careful about how he released material not to get people hurt, the information he released was relevant and sincere whistle-blowing, not just random data dumps from sensitive sources.

    Manning was just a show-off trying to data-dump anything she could get her hands on without a greater purpose in mind. She did it because she could, not because she had any morale compass.

    Snowden should be the one forgiven and returned to the US public sector, not Manning. Obama got this one backwards.

    • Snowden was very careful about how he released material not to get people hurt, the information he released was relevant and sincere whistle-blowing, not just random data dumps from sensitive sources.

      Not all of it, though. I appreciated the stuff about the government illegally spying on US citizens. But Snowden also revealed stuff about spying on foreign citizens and governments that's perfectly within the purview of our intelligence agencies.

      Also we have no idea what else he gave Greenwald. For all we know you pardon Snowden today and then tomorrow Glen says "oh by the way here's the US nuclear launch codes Ed gave me." (obvious hyperbole but you get the idea).

      Manning is similar. You say "no greater pu

    • This has a pretty good case for Manning: https://lawfareblog.com/obama-... [lawfareblog.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JustNiz ( 692889 )

      >> Obama got this one backwards.

      Totally agree.

  • 43% of likely voters said federal corruption was the issue that affected their decision the most.

    Trump owes his election to some extent on the Snowden revelations which caused ordinary Americans to diminish their view of the government, especially under the administration.

    Make him head of the FBI or something like that. Let him throw out with impunity the critters who monitor the emails.
  • Putin has many reasons to hold on to Snowden and almost no reasons to turn him over to the US.

    Turning him over to the US _might_ curry favor with Trump, however
    A: Trump is too inconsistent for something like that to have a dependable long term effect, and
    B: More importantly we're pretty sure Putin already owns Trump, probably along multiple lines. You don't need to curry favor with your pawns.
    C: And whether Putin owns Trump or not, it certainly doesn't benefit him to _appear_ as if he owns Trump any mo

Slashdot Top Deals

Memory fault -- brain fried

Close