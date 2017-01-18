Russia Extends Edward Snowden's Asylum To 2020, To Offer Citizenship Next Year (cnn.com) 67
Whistleblower and former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden has been allowed to remain in Russia for another three years and will next year qualify to apply for Russian citizenship. From a report on CNN: Edward Snowden's leave to remain in Russia has been extended until 2020, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has confirmed to CNN. Snowden, a former US National Security Agency contractor, sought asylum in Russia in June 2013 after leaking volumes of information on American intelligence and surveillance operations to the media. On Tuesday, Zakharova announced an extension of a "couple of years" in a Facebook post that criticized former CIA acting director Michael Morell for an opinion piece he wrote suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin should consider returning Snowden to the United States as "the perfect inauguration gift" to President-elect Donald Trump. Snowden settled in Moscow after initially traveling to Hong Kong following his 2013 public disclosure of classified information. The Russian government granted him asylum soon after. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year extension to his leave to remain in Russia. That extension was due to expire this year.
Re: (Score:1)
See kids, that "schizophrenic slashdot reaction" post I made wasn't a joke.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Current evidence is suggesting that Trump, being a wealthy, 'successful' Western businessman, who has little self control, little self discipline, little situational awareness, and impulsive as hell, went to Russia at some point, allowed himself to get drawn into one or more highly compromising situations (wouldn't at all be surprised if he killed someone, or
Re:Down with Putin - Down with Trump (Score:4, Insightful)
So, by "hacking the elections", which is pure hyperbole, meaning "hacked the democrates, the DNC, HRC campaign and exposing the collusion with the MSM and even some Republicans, the criminal enterprise known as the Clinton Foundation, you're saying that all of that was
.. done by the Russians to help Trump?
So, the Russians made the democrats, Hillary and all the rest do all those unsavory (criminal??) things just to get Trump elected. You're a special kind of person aren't you.
Sorry, but the Hillary loss can be placed at the feet of Hillary, the Democrats, the MSM and the RINOs who were conspiring against the american people. But yeah, keep blaming the Russians!
Re:Down with Putin - Down with Trump (Score:5, Interesting)
Yes. Timing is the key to understanding it. Sanders would have defeated Trump easily. The timing of the releases were carefully placed so as to build suspicion with independants while not hurting her primary bid. Then once she clenched that, proof that it was a rigged primary sent a lot of independants away from the DNC to either Green, Libertarian, and even a number to Trump.
If they had released it all in the beginning, we would be swearing in Sanders tomorrow.
Re: (Score:3)
If it wasn't done to help Trump, why is there evidence of extreme elation among party operatives in Putin's circle when Trump won? Why is it so hard to believe that Russia preferred someone who would cause them less problems than someone who would cause them more , such as Clinton?
Re: (Score:3)
Who do you think hacked the DNC? Who had a motive to do so and then not claim credit for it?
You are right about Hillary being a flawed candidate, im right there with you, but someone hacked the DNC and her campaign and that didn't just happen by accident, it was a targeted attack so someone had to have a reason to do it.
Re: (Score:2)
Who do you think hacked the DNC? Who had a motive to do so and then not claim credit for it?
Everyone who dislikes Hillary. I'm one of them, for example. I'm a programmer who dislikes Hillary, and I bet there are a lot more of us on this site, so apparently all of us are possibly suspects. You don't even need to like Trump to have a motive, you only have to dislike Hillary.
Not that programming has much to do with breaking into email accounts or servers, but whatever.
Trump is worse (Score:3)
So, the Russians made the democrats, Hillary and all the rest do all those unsavory (criminal??) things just to get Trump elected.
Whatever "unsavory" thing you imagine the Clintons to have done, Donald Trump can match it or top it for sheer asshattery. And judging by the Bond villians he's nominating for cabinet positions he's just getting warmed up on the unsavory activities. Is Hillary a saint? Hell no. Nobody who runs for high office is without sin. But Trump is worse in pretty much every imaginable way when it comes to being a criminal and an all around terrible person.
Sorry, but the Hillary loss can be placed at the feet of Hillary, the Democrats, the MSM and the RINOs who were conspiring against the american people.
"Conspiring against the American people"? Snort... That
Two parties are here to stay (Score:2)
My hope is that the Trump administration will continue to highlight the inequalities that are baked into the current system.
Unless there is some path to actually do something about them what exactly would be the point of that? I have close to zero confidence that anything will meaningfully change any time soon.
The two party system must come to an end.
Only way that will happen is if we change the voting system to be something other than First Past the Post [wikipedia.org] and we get rid of Gerrymandering [wikipedia.org]. However since both of those things support the interests of the two major parties neither is likely to see any meaningful reform any time soon.
Re: (Score:2)
"The Trump Administration" is going to last a few months. Trump will decide that, instead of comply with the emoluments clause, he would rather keep all of his business interests and then he'll resign to avoid impeachment while claiming some sort of victory over haters, losers, etc. Then we'll have The Pence Administration.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
"Successful" is not the proper term. If he had left his inheritance alone, he would be twice as wealthy as he claims to be now. (The properties and investments, as well as market based funds would total more today) And it is likely what he claims is inflated.
Literally, if he had just lived the life of a rich playboy, he would be twice as wealthy. His attempts at business have cost him half his wealth.
Re: (Score:2)
If Ford could pardon Nixon before any charges were even filed, then maybe Trump could pardon all of his children and their children, even yet unborn; before any charges are filed.
Schizophrenic Slashdot Reaction Time! (Score:3, Interesting)
Last year's reaction: OMG SNOWDEN I NEED TO CHANGE MY PANTS NOW!
This year's reaction: OMG NAZI RUSSIANS MIND-CONTROLLED US TO VOTE FOR TRUMP! WIKILEAKS IS EVIL*!
* But commuting Manning's sentence is great or something, so leaking sensitive information that got people in Afghanistan killed? All good as long as it's politically damaging to nazi-Bush.
Leaking factual information from the DNC that got nobody killed and that proved the DNC directly helped Trump get elected by interfering with the Republican primaries? TREASON! EXECUTE TRUMP SUPPORTERS NOW!
Re: (Score:1)
The first sentence of that story shows how ignorant you are of how the world works.
The Guardian -- not exactly an unbiased source -- claims that at trial Manning's defense team pretended that nobody got killed due to the leaks because no specific individual that was specifically named in the leaks was proven to have been killed specifically because of the leaks.
Let's assume that the one-sided story presented by Manning's defense at trial -- yes, he received a fair trial, more than Trump is receiving in the
My buddy lives and breathes (Score:2)
Trump and Putin sitting in a tree... (Score:2)
Since Trump and Putin are BFFs, then Trump should pardon Snowden for helping both Russia and America deal with the NSA which Trump doesn't trust anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Since Trump and Putin are BFFs, then Trump should pardon Snowden for helping both Russia and America deal with the NSA which Trump doesn't trust anyway.
That would certainly complicate a lot of people's opinions of Donald Trump around here.
One good deed (Score:2)
That would certainly complicate a lot of people's opinions of Donald Trump around here.
Not for me. I'd still think he was an asshole who has no business being president. One good deed doesn't excuse a lifetime of douchebaggery.
Re: (Score:2)
I expected Putin to hand Snowden over to Trump, who has only ever called Snowden a traitor. "As a sign of improving relations between our two great nations we return this criminal to you that you may serve justice." Putin only ever kept Snowden to embarrass Obama. I find this recent turn of events confusing. But as I mostly support Snowden I'm not displeased.
fake news from cnn (Score:2, Troll)
No he didn't seek asylum in Russia after he leaked volumes of information to media. He did seek asylum due to the fact that the US canceled he's passport.
Re: (Score:3)
Umm.. he sought asylum in Russia not because if he flew to England they wouldn't let him in, but because if he flew to England, they would put him in chains and on a plane to the US.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Snowdens passport was revoked by the US the day before he flew from Hong Kong to Moscow
.
He left Hong Kong and entered Russia using a revoked passport - he didn't seek asylum in Russia because of the revoked passport, he entered Russia because that had already been agreed with the Russian authorities. Snowden had been talking with the Russians during his stay in Hong Kong.
Snowdens application of asylum in Russia was after he handed his treasure trove over to a reporter in Hong Kong.
So its not fake news
Re: (Score:2)
And there is no way in hell Russia will ever release Snowden. They have coerced him for example to "call" into the Putin's Propaganda hour show (either that or Snowden is really really naive). The Russians will not release Snowden so he can talk about his treatment or detail what he released to the Russians. They have absolutely nothing to gain.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Whatever, just enjoy your inauguration day dude....
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
All of them.
You usually call this Fox News.
Try to at least remain consistent, america (Score:2)
Russian President Vladimir Putin should consider returning Snowden to the United States as "the perfect inauguration gift" to President-elect Donald Trump
Either Russia systemically hacked the democratic election process of the united states in a secret plot to elect donald trump to the whitehouse as president of the united states, and therefore must be economically and politically sanctioned for doing so
or Russia is a transparent and beneficial partner of the united states, and diplomatically should concede to gifting its democratically elected leaders during their inauguration.
Re: (Score:2)
Replace "Hacked the democratic process" with "Exposed Democratic(DNC) process to hack the election" and you'd be right.
The HRC loss can be firmly placed on HRC, The Democrats, the MSM and a few RINOs, By all measures, Trump should have lost, and "bigly", but enough people hated HRC, the Democrats and the MSM to
... actually ... not vote for them. I know, it is SHOCKING that Trump won. But consider that HRC was the ONLY candidate the DNC could have put up that he could actually beat.
This isn't the Russians f
Strange Logic (Score:3)
I don't understand the logic behind pardoning Manning but not Snowden.
Snowden was very careful about how he released material not to get people hurt, the information he released was relevant and sincere whistle-blowing, not just random data dumps from sensitive sources.
Manning was just a show-off trying to data-dump anything she could get her hands on without a greater purpose in mind. She did it because she could, not because she had any morale compass.
Snowden should be the one forgiven and returned to the US public sector, not Manning. Obama got this one backwards.
Re: (Score:2)
You are, of course, correct, but still, he's showing leniency to a criminal and letting a hero continue to be on the hook.
Re: (Score:2)
You are, of course, correct, but still, he's showing leniency to a criminal and letting a hero continue to be on the hook.
Manning stood trial and served an unusually harsh punishment due to her transgender condition. And while her leaks were politically damaging (and did put the lives of sources in danger) she didn't impair the functioning of the security apparatus.
Snowden fled the country and took up residence with two rival powers. His leaks also exposed a lot of the NSA's surveillance apparatus and really set back their ability to gather legitimate intelligence (while of course exposing a lot of wrong-doing).
I'm personally
Re: (Score:2)
Snowden was very careful about how he released material not to get people hurt, the information he released was relevant and sincere whistle-blowing, not just random data dumps from sensitive sources.
Not all of it, though. I appreciated the stuff about the government illegally spying on US citizens. But Snowden also revealed stuff about spying on foreign citizens and governments that's perfectly within the purview of our intelligence agencies.
Also we have no idea what else he gave Greenwald. For all we know you pardon Snowden today and then tomorrow Glen says "oh by the way here's the US nuclear launch codes Ed gave me." (obvious hyperbole but you get the idea).
Manning is similar. You say "no greater pu
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
>> Obama got this one backwards.
Totally agree.
Give him a US cabinet position (Score:2)
Trump owes his election to some extent on the Snowden revelations which caused ordinary Americans to diminish their view of the government, especially under the administration.
Make him head of the FBI or something like that. Let him throw out with impunity the critters who monitor the emails.
Not Surprising (Score:2)
Turning him over to the US _might_ curry favor with Trump, however
A: Trump is too inconsistent for something like that to have a dependable long term effect, and
B: More importantly we're pretty sure Putin already owns Trump, probably along multiple lines. You don't need to curry favor with your pawns.
C: And whether Putin owns Trump or not, it certainly doesn't benefit him to _appear_ as if he owns Trump any mo