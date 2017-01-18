Russia Extends Edward Snowden's Asylum To 2020, To Offer Citizenship Next Year (cnn.com) 23
Whistleblower and former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden has been allowed to remain in Russia for another three years and will next year qualify to apply for Russian citizenship. From a report on CNN: Edward Snowden's leave to remain in Russia has been extended until 2020, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has confirmed to CNN. Snowden, a former US National Security Agency contractor, sought asylum in Russia in June 2013 after leaking volumes of information on American intelligence and surveillance operations to the media. On Tuesday, Zakharova announced an extension of a "couple of years" in a Facebook post that criticized former CIA acting director Michael Morell for an opinion piece he wrote suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin should consider returning Snowden to the United States as "the perfect inauguration gift" to President-elect Donald Trump. Snowden settled in Moscow after initially traveling to Hong Kong following his 2013 public disclosure of classified information. The Russian government granted him asylum soon after. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year extension to his leave to remain in Russia. That extension was due to expire this year.
Re: (Score:1)
See kids, that "schizophrenic slashdot reaction" post I made wasn't a joke.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
So, by "hacking the elections", which is pure hyperbole, meaning "hacked the democrates, the DNC, HRC campaign and exposing the collusion with the MSM and even some Republicans, the criminal enterprise known as the Clinton Foundation, you're saying that all of that was
.. done by the Russians to help Trump?
So, the Russians made the democrats, Hillary and all the rest do all those unsavory (criminal??) things just to get Trump elected. You're a special kind of person aren't you.
Sorry, but the Hillary loss ca
Schizophrenic Slashdot Reaction Time! (Score:2, Interesting)
Last year's reaction: OMG SNOWDEN I NEED TO CHANGE MY PANTS NOW!
This year's reaction: OMG NAZI RUSSIANS MIND-CONTROLLED US TO VOTE FOR TRUMP! WIKILEAKS IS EVIL*!
* But commuting Manning's sentence is great or something, so leaking sensitive information that got people in Afghanistan killed? All good as long as it's politically damaging to nazi-Bush.
Leaking factual information from the DNC that got nobody killed and that proved the DNC directly helped Trump get elected by interfering with the Republican prima
Trump and Putin sitting in a tree... (Score:2)
Since Trump and Putin are BFFs, then Trump should pardon Snowden for helping both Russia and America deal with the NSA which Trump doesn't trust anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Since Trump and Putin are BFFs, then Trump should pardon Snowden for helping both Russia and America deal with the NSA which Trump doesn't trust anyway.
That would certainly complicate a lot of people's opinions of Donald Trump around here.
One good deed (Score:2)
That would certainly complicate a lot of people's opinions of Donald Trump around here.
Not for me. I'd still think he was an asshole who has no business being president. One good deed doesn't excuse a lifetime of douchebaggery.
Re: (Score:2)
I expected Putin to hand Snowden over to Trump, who has only ever called Snowden a traitor. "As a sign of improving relations between our two great nations we return this criminal to you that you may serve justice." Putin only ever kept Snowden to embarrass Obama. I find this recent turn of events confusing. But as I mostly support Snowden I'm not displeased.
fake news from cnn (Score:1)
No he didn't seek asylum in Russia after he leaked volumes of information to media. He did seek asylum due to the fact that the US canceled he's passport.
Re: (Score:3)
Umm.. he sought asylum in Russia not because if he flew to England they wouldn't let him in, but because if he flew to England, they would put him in chains and on a plane to the US.
Re: (Score:2)
Try to at least remain consistent, america (Score:2)
Russian President Vladimir Putin should consider returning Snowden to the United States as "the perfect inauguration gift" to President-elect Donald Trump
Either Russia systemically hacked the democratic election process of the united states in a secret plot to elect donald trump to the whitehouse as president of the united states, and therefore must be economically and politically sanctioned for doing so
or Russia is a transparent and beneficial partner of the united states, and diplomatically should concede to gifting its democratically elected leaders during their inauguration.
Strange Logic (Score:2)
I don't understand the logic behind pardoning Manning but not Snowden.
Snowden was very careful about how he released material not to get people hurt, the information he released was relevant and sincere whistle-blowing, not just random data dumps from sensitive sources.
Manning was just a show-off trying to data-dump anything she could get her hands on without a greater purpose in mind. She did it because she could, not because she had any morale compass.
Snowden should be the one forgiven and returned to th