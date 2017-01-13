Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Congress Will Consider Proposal To Raise H-1B Minimum Wage To $100,000 (arstechnica.com) 60

Posted by BeauHD from the adjusted-for-inflation dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: President-elect Donald Trump is just a week away from taking office. From the start of his campaign, he has promised big changes to the US immigration system. For both Trump's advisers and members of Congress, the H-1B visa program, which allows many foreign workers to fill technology jobs, is a particular focus. One major change to that system is already under discussion: making it harder for companies to use H-1B workers to replace Americans by simply giving the foreign workers a raise. The "Protect and Grow American Jobs Act," introduced last week by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif. and Scott Peters, D-Calif., would significantly raise the wages of workers who get H-1B visas. If the bill becomes law, the minimum wage paid to H-1B workers would rise to at least $100,000 annually, and be adjusted it for inflation. Right now, the minimum is $60,000. The sponsors say that would go a long way toward fixing some of the abuses of the H-1B program, which critics say is currently used to simply replace American workers with cheaper, foreign workers. In 2013, the top nine companies acquiring H-1B visas were technology outsourcing firms, according to an analysis by a critic of the H-1B program. (The 10th is Microsoft.) The thinking goes that if minimum H-1B salaries are brought closer to what high-skilled tech employment really pays, the economic incentive to use it as a worker-replacement program will drop off. "We need to ensure we can retain the world's best and brightest talent," said Issa in a statement about the bill. "At the same time, we also need to make sure programs are not abused to allow companies to outsource and hire cheap foreign labor from abroad to replace American workers." The H-1B program offers 65,000 visas each fiscal year, with an additional 20,000 reserved for foreign workers who have advanced degrees from US colleges and universities. The visas are awarded by lottery each year. Last year, the government received more than 236,000 applications for those visas.

  • Well Trump has one thing right (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ShooterNeo ( 555040 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @10:33PM (#53665229)

    I'm not a big fan of Trump, but if he actually delivers on this campaign promise (even if it's just scrawling his signature on the bill and then taking all the credit in speeches) that will be a good thing for me and most employed people on slashdot.

    Is there any way this is a bad thing? H1B was supposed to be for bringing in essential foreign talent. If a company isn't willing to pay $100k per year plus the various expenses, whoever they are bringing it must not have been all that talented.

    • Whenever the government interferes with the free market's price discovery mechanism it is always a bad thing.

      • A completely free market leads to monopolies and continually lower standards of living for the majority of citizens.

        Completely free markets are just as bad as communism and socialism.

    Is there any way this is a bad thing? H1B was supposed to be for bringing in essential foreign talent. If a company isn't willing to pay $100k per year plus the various expenses, whoever they are bringing it must not have been all that talented.

      Is there any way this is a bad thing? H1B was supposed to be for bringing in essential foreign talent. If a company isn't willing to pay $100k per year plus the various expenses, whoever they are bringing it must not have been all that talented.

      Good post.

      We have to get back in the mode where we can say "the other side did this" without assigning blame and descending into name calling.

      It's been argued for the last 2 decades (-ish) here on this site that the main problem with American governance is corruption by big business. Regardless of the left or right position we need to start doing things that are good for the people, even if such actions are narrowly bad for business.

      This is a good start, it was indeed one of his campaign promises, and that

  • An even better solution - move to a points system and no guest workers.

    • An even better solution - move to a points system and no guest workers.

      Here's another even better solution: Set a fixed limit, and then auction off the visas to the highest bidder, with the proceeds going to the US Treasury. Currently, they are free (other than a processing fee) and issued to whomever is first in the queue. An auction would ensure they go to the companies that value them the most, and have a real need to import critical skills, rather than just looking for cheap labor.

  • âAnd, here, tech folks admit that increasing the minimum wage leads to less employmentâ.

  • Tipping point (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Citizen of Earth ( 569446 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @10:38PM (#53665267)
    How many companies will see this as the tipping point to it making more sense to move the company to where the H-1B workers are instead of continuing to do the work inside the USA?

    • They can and will be replaced with companies that don't see US citizens (of all skill levels) as a problem.

    • You're thinking the right way, but in this case the answer is probably: None. This is trivial to work around. Just "hire" the $100k H1-B by contracting that function to a corporation that does nothing but sponsor H1-Bs. The most famous supposed examples of H1-B abuse aren't even direct hires; they are elimination of internal functions and localsourcing the function to another firm, who happens to employ H1-Bs. Would love to hear how you would stop this without making a huge leap into govt intrusiveness into

    • You can bet your sweet ass companies are going to do what's best for their revenue stream.

      If H1-B is pricing itself out of the market, so be it.

      There is a risk of embarrassment. I predict ... ... well, first I predict this will never fly, but ... ... that companies will simply pay the penalty because American workers just don't have the skills.

      The school system is a fucked up goddam mess for producing college material.

      Foreigners see the value in preparing for US schools and then excelling in university.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      If they wanted to do that, why wouldn't they already be doing it?

      And how many companies do you really think have a business model that depends on importing H-1Bs and paying them $65k? Lots of people would welcome those companies to go offshore in order to free up H-1B slots for higher-paid people and to preserve some middle-income jobs for the people who are already here.

  • If the goal is the best and brightest, why deny anyone based on luck?

    Leave the work of determining who to bring in to the H1-b sponsors. If they want to pay $50,000 to get their guy in, and another company wants to pay $60,000 for their guy, then it's pretty obvious who we should let in.

    • A too, am a fan of "Race to the bottom" economics. Fuck those plebeians who want a livable wage when some drug addict will work for a couple of hits of heroin.

  • No H1-Bs for high rent areas (Score:3)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @10:46PM (#53665323)

    I would restrict H-1Bs to only areas of the country where residential rents (per sq. foot) are in the lower 50 percentile. If Google or Facebook wants to hire someone on an H-1B, open an office in Idaho or Mississippi or Fresno and hire them there. High skilled immigration is supposed to help the US, not just San Jose.

    Or, alternately, if you want to hire $1 worth of H-1B payroll in a high rent area, then move $3 in payroll to a lower rent area.

    This would help immigrants learn about America and Americans learn about immigrants. And it would help encourage tech companies to open facilities somewhere where people go to live rather than somewhere people go only to work.

  • Good. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by generic_screenname ( 2927777 ) on Friday January 13, 2017 @10:46PM (#53665331)
    The goal of the H1B program is supposedly to bring talent to this country that simply cannot be had otherwise. Talent like that should be rare and paid accordingly.

  • $100,000 is still too low. I'd say $300,000, but I'm open to an auction system too. The auction method would need a quota, and the other could safely be open ended.

  • Something feels off about this. I want to make it clear I hated both Hillary and Trump and think they're equally dangerous.

    This won't increase the minimum wage for existing tech workers. In places like Redmond and the Bay Area, wages are already way over $100k. I don't think this will really change things for the best.

    The only people who will be able to afford H1-B people are the big companies. I have a feeling this will starve the rest of the IT sector, consolidate jobs in Seattle/SF/NYC, and only allow th

  • Raising the minimum wage to $100,000 for foreign tech workers is good.

    Raising the minimum wage to $15/hr for Americans is bad.

    Welcome to Donald Trump's America.

  • Sucker: It's the Indian's... They're taking all our jobs for half the salary.
    Groucho: Well give them more money then!
    Rim Shot.

  • My graduate program is chock full of unqualified "fresher" Indians looking to exploit the Masters degree loophole.

    Best and the brightest? Don't make me laugh.

