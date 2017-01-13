Congress Will Consider Proposal To Raise H-1B Minimum Wage To $100,000 (arstechnica.com) 73
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: President-elect Donald Trump is just a week away from taking office. From the start of his campaign, he has promised big changes to the US immigration system. For both Trump's advisers and members of Congress, the H-1B visa program, which allows many foreign workers to fill technology jobs, is a particular focus. One major change to that system is already under discussion: making it harder for companies to use H-1B workers to replace Americans by simply giving the foreign workers a raise. The "Protect and Grow American Jobs Act," introduced last week by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif. and Scott Peters, D-Calif., would significantly raise the wages of workers who get H-1B visas. If the bill becomes law, the minimum wage paid to H-1B workers would rise to at least $100,000 annually, and be adjusted it for inflation. Right now, the minimum is $60,000. The sponsors say that would go a long way toward fixing some of the abuses of the H-1B program, which critics say is currently used to simply replace American workers with cheaper, foreign workers. In 2013, the top nine companies acquiring H-1B visas were technology outsourcing firms, according to an analysis by a critic of the H-1B program. (The 10th is Microsoft.) The thinking goes that if minimum H-1B salaries are brought closer to what high-skilled tech employment really pays, the economic incentive to use it as a worker-replacement program will drop off. "We need to ensure we can retain the world's best and brightest talent," said Issa in a statement about the bill. "At the same time, we also need to make sure programs are not abused to allow companies to outsource and hire cheap foreign labor from abroad to replace American workers." The H-1B program offers 65,000 visas each fiscal year, with an additional 20,000 reserved for foreign workers who have advanced degrees from US colleges and universities. The visas are awarded by lottery each year. Last year, the government received more than 236,000 applications for those visas.
Well Trump has one thing right (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm not a big fan of Trump, but if he actually delivers on this campaign promise (even if it's just scrawling his signature on the bill and then taking all the credit in speeches) that will be a good thing for me and most employed people on slashdot.
Is there any way this is a bad thing? H1B was supposed to be for bringing in essential foreign talent. If a company isn't willing to pay $100k per year plus the various expenses, whoever they are bringing it must not have been all that talented.
Re: (Score:1)
The problem is the loopholes though. This act won't improve shit if companies are still allowed to skim 95% of that 100k salary and fill H1-B seats with 5$/hour contractors instead.
Re:Well Trump has one thing right (Score:4, Insightful)
If the client pays $100k it's still a more viable option for them to consider hiring an American, except of course in California. This also fixes another loophole where nonprofits could bring in all the H1Bs they want with no cap - they still can, but needing to pay $100k, indexed for inflation, is a lot better than it is now.
Making the bill even sweeter, actual wages in America are NOT increasing with inflation. So in 10 or 20 years, that 100k will effectively be even higher.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A completely free market leads to monopolies and continually lower standards of living for the majority of citizens.
Completely free markets are just as bad as communism and socialism.
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't there a huge expanse between what we have now and a completely free market?
Re: (Score:2)
We already have talent in the USA that has no equal. Problem is that 3/4 of software engineers leave the field due to poor work conditions and relatively low pay given the intelligence, drive, time, and skill involved. Why go into engineering when management or sales pays double for less work? We have a retention issue, not a hiring issue.
Good post (Score:2)
I'm not a big fan of Trump, but if he actually delivers on this campaign promise (even if it's just scrawling his signature on the bill and then taking all the credit in speeches) that will be a good thing for me and most employed people on slashdot.
Is there any way this is a bad thing? H1B was supposed to be for bringing in essential foreign talent. If a company isn't willing to pay $100k per year plus the various expenses, whoever they are bringing it must not have been all that talented.
Good post.
We have to get back in the mode where we can say "the other side did this" without assigning blame and descending into name calling.
It's been argued for the last 2 decades (-ish) here on this site that the main problem with American governance is corruption by big business. Regardless of the left or right position we need to start doing things that are good for the people, even if such actions are narrowly bad for business.
This is a good start, it was indeed one of his campaign promises, and that
Re: (Score:2)
This has nothing to do with Trump. This is the exact same bill Issa introduced last session. GOP leadership wouldn't put it up for a vote then and they aren't going to put it up for a vote this time. The bill they are interested in removes all HB1 caps. Trump has said he wants to go to a market based bid system for visas.
Just can the entire guest worker series. (Score:2)
An even better solution - move to a points system and no guest workers.
Re: (Score:3)
An even better solution - move to a points system and no guest workers.
Here's another even better solution: Set a fixed limit, and then auction off the visas to the highest bidder, with the proceeds going to the US Treasury. Currently, they are free (other than a processing fee) and issued to whomever is first in the queue. An auction would ensure they go to the companies that value them the most, and have a real need to import critical skills, rather than just looking for cheap labor.
Re: (Score:2)
First come first serve? No. H1-B is a lottery system.
Another great post (Score:2)
Here's another even better solution: Set a fixed limit, and then auction off the visas to the highest bidder, with the proceeds going to the US Treasury. Currently, they are free (other than a processing fee) and issued to whomever is first in the queue. An auction would ensure they go to the companies that value them the most, and have a real need to import critical skills, rather than just looking for cheap labor.
Hmm... 65,000 visas auctioned off for $1000 each would net about $65 million, possibly more.
That's actually enough to pay for some of the smaller services, and it's a great idea.
What's been going on with Slashdot? There's been, like, 4 insightful posts in the last 24 hours.
Re: (Score:2)
Min wage (Score:1)
âAnd, here, tech folks admit that increasing the minimum wage leads to less employmentâ.
Re: (Score:1)
Did someone mention economists? I'm talking about the tech community. It's funny to watch
/. understand the relationship between min wage and employment in one context and then pretend it doesn't exist or is even the opposite in the left wing fantasy economics context. See e.g. https://developers.slashdot.or... [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Slavery is already illegal, actually. If an employee trains his replacement, it's voluntary. Usually they are compensated with severance, which of course they are not entitled to. We can say this is a dick move by employers, but it's not forced.
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry but this is just outright nuts. Who the hell are you or the govt to say a free person can't provide training services for $25,000 if they want to?
Re: (Score:2)
Just because one choice has consequences doesn't mean you are forced not to choose it. Most choices have consequences. The examples you cite are all voluntary.
Tipping point (Score:4, Interesting)
Those companies will be replaced. (Score:2)
They can and will be replaced with companies that don't see US citizens (of all skill levels) as a problem.
Re: (Score:2)
You're thinking the right way, but in this case the answer is probably: None. This is trivial to work around. Just "hire" the $100k H1-B by contracting that function to a corporation that does nothing but sponsor H1-Bs. The most famous supposed examples of H1-B abuse aren't even direct hires; they are elimination of internal functions and localsourcing the function to another firm, who happens to employ H1-Bs. Would love to hear how you would stop this without making a huge leap into govt intrusiveness into
Re: (Score:2)
You are right. I confused myself. My workaround is for one of the other equally idiotic anti-H1B proposals.
Re: (Score:2)
You can bet your sweet ass companies are going to do what's best for their revenue stream.
If H1-B is pricing itself out of the market, so be it.
There is a risk of embarrassment. I predict
... ... well, first I predict this will never fly, but ... ... that companies will simply pay the penalty because American workers just don't have the skills.
The school system is a fucked up goddam mess for producing college material.
Foreigners see the value in preparing for US schools and then excelling in university.
Re: (Score:2)
If they wanted to do that, why wouldn't they already be doing it?
And how many companies do you really think have a business model that depends on importing H-1Bs and paying them $65k? Lots of people would welcome those companies to go offshore in order to free up H-1B slots for higher-paid people and to preserve some middle-income jobs for the people who are already here.
Re: (Score:1)
Now when I replace American worker, I will be getting paid more than American worker!
Not sure if satire or serious. You won't be replacing American workers above cost. If anything the jobs will go to 3rd world shitholes and drive the wages lower there.
Re: (Score:2)
Why lottery? (Score:2)
Leave the work of determining who to bring in to the H1-b sponsors. If they want to pay $50,000 to get their guy in, and another company wants to pay $60,000 for their guy, then it's pretty obvious who we should let in.
Re: (Score:2)
A too, am a fan of "Race to the bottom" economics. Fuck those plebeians who want a livable wage when some drug addict will work for a couple of hits of heroin.
No H1-Bs for high rent areas (Score:3)
I would restrict H-1Bs to only areas of the country where residential rents (per sq. foot) are in the lower 50 percentile. If Google or Facebook wants to hire someone on an H-1B, open an office in Idaho or Mississippi or Fresno and hire them there. High skilled immigration is supposed to help the US, not just San Jose.
Or, alternately, if you want to hire $1 worth of H-1B payroll in a high rent area, then move $3 in payroll to a lower rent area.
This would help immigrants learn about America and Americans learn about immigrants. And it would help encourage tech companies to open facilities somewhere where people go to live rather than somewhere people go only to work.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Great. Just what we need. Yet another means tested program.
Good. (Score:3, Insightful)
Still too low (Score:2)
$100,000 is still too low. I'd say $300,000, but I'm open to an auction system too. The auction method would need a quota, and the other could safely be open ended.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, $100k is definitely still too low.
$150k to $200k ideally.
Re: (Score:2)
outside a few small spots of the USA, a 100,000$ a year salary is like hitting the lottery, try visiting places in the country
Something feels off about this. (Score:2)
Something feels off about this. I want to make it clear I hated both Hillary and Trump and think they're equally dangerous.
This won't increase the minimum wage for existing tech workers. In places like Redmond and the Bay Area, wages are already way over $100k. I don't think this will really change things for the best.
The only people who will be able to afford H1-B people are the big companies. I have a feeling this will starve the rest of the IT sector, consolidate jobs in Seattle/SF/NYC, and only allow th
Re: (Score:2)
The US graduates the worlds 'best and brightest" every year. The US has no advanced skills issues. Engineers, doctors, artists, artisans, lawyers, scientists, technicians all flow out of of the US educations system every year in bulk.
If you got your education in the USA and legally want to stay on your fine.
If you have the one skill the USA cant find in all its universities and within a vast pool of decades of skill
Cognitive dissonance (Score:2)
Raising the minimum wage to $100,000 for foreign tech workers is good.
Raising the minimum wage to $15/hr for Americans is bad.
Welcome to Donald Trump's America.
Marxist solution (Score:2)
Groucho: Well give them more money then!
Rim Shot.
Close The Masters Degree Loophole (Score:2)
My graduate program is chock full of unqualified "fresher" Indians looking to exploit the Masters degree loophole.
Best and the brightest? Don't make me laugh.