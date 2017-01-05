New Analysis Shows Lamar Smith's Accusations On Climate Data Are Wrong (arstechnica.com) 72
Layzej writes from a report via Ars Technica: In 2015, NOAA released version 4 of their marine temperature dataset called ERSST. The new dataset accounted for a known cooling bias introduced when ocean temperature measurements transitioned from being taken in ship engine intake valves to buoy-based measurements. The warming of the last couple decades increased ever so slightly in NOAA's new analysis. This was a red flag for U.S. House Science Committee Chair Lamar Smith (R-TX), who rejects the conclusions of climate science -- like the fact that the Earth's climate is warming. Suddenly he wanted to see the researchers' e-mails and echoed the accusations of contrarian blogs about scientists' supposedly nefarious adjustments to sea surface temperature measurements. Rather than invoking scientific conspiracies, issues like this should be settled by analyzing the data. A new study, led by University of California Berkeley's Zeke Hausfather, does just that -- and Rep. Smith won't like these results, either. To test the NOAA dataset, Zeke's team created instrumentally homogeneous temperature records from sensors available only over the last couple decades. As it happens, the Argo float data, the buoy data, and the satellite data each hew closer to the updated dataset that NOAA used. The older version (3b) gives a global average that is too cool in recent years, growing to an offset of about 0.06 degrees Celsius. The researchers repeat this same analysis for two more major sea surface datasets that are used by the UK Met Office and the Japanese Meteorological Agency for their global temperature records. Both of those datasets also drift cooler than the comparison data, but less so than NOAA's old dataset.
You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.
Due to climate science being too complicated to wrap up in one or two security blanket statements consisting of a pithy statement, we are all doomed to suffer the consequences. How many sheep carcasses, wolf tracks and turds do we need to find before people start actually doing something about the wolves, despite not seeing them personally?
But is it really that hard to understand?
Once you accept that the greenhouse effect is real - and grade school children have been showing this at science fairs, and greenhouse owners have proven it for years, it doesn't take an Einstein to figure out that taking the Carbon that was removed from the atmosphere and putting it back in the atmosphere is going to have some effect.
200 years ago, and at roughly 330,000x faster than all previous known trends it's nothing like previous trends.
go peddle your paid shilling somewhere else.
Climate scientists haven't established Human caused global warming is real.
You are wrong [skepticalscience.com]. It's not even really a debate among climate scientists at this point. So far all the data seems to clearly show that humans are a key factor in recent climate change. And even just on the face of it the notion that we could be dumping so many billions of tons of CO2 and other pollutants into the atmosphere without any effect or consequence is just absurd. If you want to argue that we are still pinning down the exact extent of the effect of our activities then you might have an argument. But to pretend that our activities have had no effect on global climate is ridiculous.
That said, it doesn't really matter anyway. Even if hypothetically speaking humans weren't responsible at all for climate change we still would need to take action to deal with the reality of it. It's going to affect food supplies, energy resources, ecosystems, pollution, geopolitics, etc. The US Department of Defense (hardly a bastion of liberal thinking) considers it real and a significant threat to national security.
So far we just have a gently upward trend starting about 400 years ago, very similar to the previous upward trends that were entirely natural.
Yeah sorry but the data is just a tad more complicated than your little made up and cherry picked sound bite.
It does matter though, imho. It matters for reasons of integrity, especially public trust in science. Who's going to believe the next big scare and impress on their politicians to do something about it when the previous 120 scares proved to be shite.
Let me guess, you'll make that very same claim about anyone or anything that contradicts your personal preference that there is nothing to it. You're going to shit where you eat till you die, just like your pappy and his pappy before him...
Exactly what I mean.
The numbers weren't "fudged" in any way.
They were corrected to eliminate a bias, but because you don't understand what that means, you can only label it "fudging".
If you disagree with the method used for correction of the valitidy of the bias claims, then attack those on their merits.
Re:Or skeptics (Score:4, Informative)
Right. During the late 20th century, ocean temperatures readings were primarily taken mechanically through an “engine-intake valve.” Ships pump water into their hull in order to cool the engine room, and a thermometer measures its temperature on the way. This can introduce bias to the numbers, though: Because engine rooms get hot, engine-intake-valve readings are skewed warmer than the actual ocean.
Whereas 95 percent of NOAA’s readings came from ship engine rooms in the early 1990s, 85 percent now come from buoys, which provide a more accurate reading. It turns out that if you don't account for that known bias you get a result that is less accurate.
If you disagree with the method used for correction of the valitidy of the bias claims, then attack those on their merits.
People have. They're labeled "deniers" and then told by the ivory tower elitists that they're "backwards rednecks." That does wonders to ensure that people will actually listen now doesn't it? It's just like the 15 odd years of the progressive left screaming that anyone who's for immigration law enforcement are racists. Or that anyone deviating from orthodoxy and Obama's policies are automatically a racist. Or demand that people who rape children in child grooming gangs are charged as rapists, and the
Indeed. This latest paper was from people who were skeptical about the NOAA corrections.
But when they did their own independent analysis they were forced to admit that the NOAA data actually looked better than the previous data.
+1 . This whole discussion is irrelevant. They just won the White House, Congress, and the Senate in one swoop. Facts do not matter. We can be here debating the minutiae of this data until the cows come home.
We need a different way to communicate the threat.
You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.
Much like when you hand a Representative a copy of the Constitution...
Right an what is more likely? A sensor on a mostly passive buoy reads cold or sensor on a ship with people, heaters, engines, and everything else near by reads hot?
Oh dear.
Who gives a fuck? Seriously. Nobody has demonstrated the small amount of warming we've had and can expect in future isn't beneficial to mankind and the biosphere - especially the biosphere, which quite likes CO2 and expends a lot of energy trying to keep itself warm above and below certain lines of latitude.
It is hard to imagine where you get the impression from, that "the biosphere quite likes" CO2. All we know is that a moderate increase in CO2 concentration and temperature makes certain plant species from certain climate zones grow faster; but I don't think there is anything like agreement about whether that translates into some sort of universal benefit for us all. In fact, it seems to be quite the opposite: the sea-levels will rise, and more importantly, the weather will be more variable - which will caus
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
No.
Over time the proportion of data contributed by taking measurements on ships has decreased.
NOAA said "hey guys, this has introduced a systematic error into the data and we need to adjust for it"
Other scientists were skeptical.
Still see no reason not to call BS on this.
Nobody has demonstrated the small amount of warming we've had and can expect in future isn't beneficial to mankind and the biosphere
Nobody who is actually informed about the issue agrees with you. Heck the US Department of Defense [defense.gov] disagrees with you. Please explain how even the more modest of predicted consequences such as rising sea levels, food supply disruptions, extreme weather events, melting ice caps, etc are beneficial to earth.
especially the biosphere, which quite likes CO2 and expends a lot of energy trying to keep itself warm above and below certain lines of latitude.
Umm, what? The biosphere "quite likes CO2"? Are you trolling or just ignorant? We're releasing billions of tons of CO2 that has been sequestered out of the atmosphere for millions of years and you're
If you want to talk energy and CO2 please be aware that relatively speaking the amount of CO2 we've put into the atmosphere should affect
Re: (Score:2)
We have many trillions of dollars sunk into infrastructure that depends on the local environment being what it was when the infrastructure was designed and built. If the environment changes significantly in its average or peak temperature levels, or its humidity, or its solar radiation, or any of a range of other environmental factors, then the infrastructure may see reduced functionality, increased wear, or outright failure. As climate changes start to make themselves known in earnest we will have to start
Yes we do. So what? Given we like building on flood plains or on the coast it seems to me we don't really care that much. I mean if there's on thing you can guarantee it's that the coast will erode and a flood plain will flood, all else being equal.
Harness economic self interest (Score:4, Insightful)
Suddenly he wanted to see the researchers' e-mails and echoed the accusations of contrarian blogs about scientists' supposedly nefarious adjustments to sea surface temperature measurements. Rather than invoking scientific conspiracies, issues like this should be settled by analyzing the data.
Most people wouldn't understand the data if you clubbed them over the head with it. Doubly so for politicians with no scientific training. The problem in the argument is that one side of this argument isn't arguing with facts and is actually incentivized to demonize any data that contradicts their pre-determined conclusions. They see the argument in one of two ways (sometimes both). A) They see climate change data as a threat to their personal interests - usually financial ones. If you are a politician sponsored by a fossil fuel company, this threatens your self interest. B) They see the climate change argument as something coming from the Other [wikipedia.org]. It's a tribal thing - that Other group supports it ergo it must be bad. Often they frame it as a conspiracy despite the absurdity of that statement.
So in either case you have people who have no incentive whatsoever to acknowledge the data because it threatens what they hold dear. Rationality plays no role in it. The best way to combat this is to frame the argument in such a way as to align their incentives with the data. Point out how much money there is to be made/saved by working on the problem. Put it front and center as an economic issue. Figure out how to align solutions to the problem with economic and political self interest. Until you do that you're going to have this problem of certain politically powerful factions sticking their fingers in their ears and getting in the way.
Wouldn't that strategy play directly into the "it's a money grab conspiracy" argument? Other fields of scientific research -- paleontology, astronomy, etc. -- don't have to sell themselves with economic windfall arguments.
At some point, the economic strategy of limitless growth simply must come to an end. This seems the mostly likely phenomenon on which it breaks.
In other words, it's politicized. Also, I would argue that neither side is actually arguing with facts. The facts may lean to one side, but that doesn't mean that the people arguing it actually have considered those facts.
I'm shocked, just shocked!, to hear that the foxes have declared the henhouse to be perfectly safe under their watch.
Unless I'm missing something, the graph in the Ars article is hilarious. The red and blue lines agree no better in the "new and improved" fiction than they do in (what I hope is) the actual data, but now they point in the right direction, and that's what really matters.
Is this the end then? The last uncorrupted dataset has fallen now? Are we finally ready to start executing the unbelievers
The evaluation was performed by a third party that is not associated with NOAA. In fact, lead author Zeke is associated with the Berkeley BEST skeptics [nytimes.com] that were once the darlings of the climate contrarian movement [nytimes.com] - until the results of their audit were released and ended up confirming the consensus position.
Regarding the graph, what you are looking at is the difference between the reference and the reconstruction. A negative trend means the reconstruction is lower than the reference. A positive trend m
It popped automatically in the warming ambient air! WIN!
The "fudged data" is a core belief in the Church of Climate Denial. The fact that it wasn't fudged could cause serious cognitive dissonance among some of the most devout members. Although to be fair, it won't be reported at Breitbart or InfoWars, so maybe they'll stay blissfully insulated from this information.
It's probably for the best that they be left that way.
Interesting thought...
What if the actual end of humanity is caused, because as an aggregate, we are smart enough to understand and avoid it, but the majority of our biomass isn't smart.
Perhaps, we've got too much of a spread in ability between intelligent folks and those who are constitutionally incapable of understanding the complexities of a large data set. Or the mathematics needed to interpret it. Or lack the desire to do the work that leads to understanding.
There's so many factors involved.