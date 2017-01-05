New Analysis Shows Lamar Smith's Accusations On Climate Data Are Wrong

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Layzej writes from a report via Ars Technica: In 2015, NOAA released version 4 of their marine temperature dataset called ERSST. The new dataset accounted for a known cooling bias introduced when ocean temperature measurements transitioned from being taken in ship engine intake valves to buoy-based measurements. The warming of the last couple decades increased ever so slightly in NOAA's new analysis. This was a red flag for U.S. House Science Committee Chair Lamar Smith (R-TX), who rejects the conclusions of climate science -- like the fact that the Earth's climate is warming. Suddenly he wanted to see the researchers' e-mails and echoed the accusations of contrarian blogs about scientists' supposedly nefarious adjustments to sea surface temperature measurements. Rather than invoking scientific conspiracies, issues like this should be settled by analyzing the data. A new study, led by University of California Berkeley's Zeke Hausfather, does just that -- and Rep. Smith won't like these results, either. To test the NOAA dataset, Zeke's team created instrumentally homogeneous temperature records from sensors available only over the last couple decades. As it happens, the Argo float data, the buoy data, and the satellite data each hew closer to the updated dataset that NOAA used. The older version (3b) gives a global average that is too cool in recent years, growing to an offset of about 0.06 degrees Celsius. The researchers repeat this same analysis for two more major sea surface datasets that are used by the UK Met Office and the Japanese Meteorological Agency for their global temperature records. Both of those datasets also drift cooler than the comparison data, but less so than NOAA's old dataset.

  • instrumentally homogeneous temperature records (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mwvdlee ( 775178 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @08:08AM (#53609511) Homepage

    You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.

    • You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.

      Due to climate science being too complicated to wrap up in one or two security blanket statements consisting of a pithy statement, we are all doomed to suffer the consequences. How many sheep carcasses, wolf tracks and turds do we need to find before people start actually doing something about the wolves, despite not seeing them personally?

      • You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.

        Due to climate science being too complicated to wrap up in one or two security blanket statements consisting of a pithy statement, we are all doomed to suffer the consequences. How many sheep carcasses, wolf tracks and turds do we need to find before people start actually doing something about the wolves, despite not seeing them personally?

        But is it really that hard to understand?

        Once you accept that the greenhouse effect is real - and grade school children have been showing this at science fairs, and greenhouse owners have proven it for years, it doesn't take an Einstein to figure out that taking the Carbon that was removed from the atmosphere and putting it back in the atmosphere is going to have some effect.

      +1 . This whole discussion is irrelevant. They just won the White House, Congress, and the Senate in one swoop. Facts do not matter. We can be here debating the minutiae of this data until the cows come home.

      We need a different way to communicate the threat.

    • You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.

      Much like when you hand a Representative a copy of the Constitution...

  • Harness economic self interest (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @08:26AM (#53609603)

    Suddenly he wanted to see the researchers' e-mails and echoed the accusations of contrarian blogs about scientists' supposedly nefarious adjustments to sea surface temperature measurements. Rather than invoking scientific conspiracies, issues like this should be settled by analyzing the data.

    Most people wouldn't understand the data if you clubbed them over the head with it. Doubly so for politicians with no scientific training. The problem in the argument is that one side of this argument isn't arguing with facts and is actually incentivized to demonize any data that contradicts their pre-determined conclusions. They see the argument in one of two ways (sometimes both). A) They see climate change data as a threat to their personal interests - usually financial ones. If you are a politician sponsored by a fossil fuel company, this threatens your self interest. B) They see the climate change argument as something coming from the Other [wikipedia.org]. It's a tribal thing - that Other group supports it ergo it must be bad. Often they frame it as a conspiracy despite the absurdity of that statement.

    So in either case you have people who have no incentive whatsoever to acknowledge the data because it threatens what they hold dear. Rationality plays no role in it. The best way to combat this is to frame the argument in such a way as to align their incentives with the data. Point out how much money there is to be made/saved by working on the problem. Put it front and center as an economic issue. Figure out how to align solutions to the problem with economic and political self interest. Until you do that you're going to have this problem of certain politically powerful factions sticking their fingers in their ears and getting in the way.

    • Wouldn't that strategy play directly into the "it's a money grab conspiracy" argument? Other fields of scientific research -- paleontology, astronomy, etc. -- don't have to sell themselves with economic windfall arguments.

      At some point, the economic strategy of limitless growth simply must come to an end. This seems the mostly likely phenomenon on which it breaks.

      The problem in the argument is that one side of this argument isn't arguing with facts and is actually incentivized to demonize any data that contradicts their pre-determined conclusions.

      In other words, it's politicized. Also, I would argue that neither side is actually arguing with facts. The facts may lean to one side, but that doesn't mean that the people arguing it actually have considered those facts.

  • I'm shocked, just shocked!, to hear that the foxes have declared the henhouse to be perfectly safe under their watch.

    Unless I'm missing something, the graph in the Ars article is hilarious. The red and blue lines agree no better in the "new and improved" fiction than they do in (what I hope is) the actual data, but now they point in the right direction, and that's what really matters.

    Is this the end then? The last uncorrupted dataset has fallen now? Are we finally ready to start executing the unbelievers

    • The evaluation was performed by a third party that is not associated with NOAA. In fact, lead author Zeke is associated with the Berkeley BEST skeptics [nytimes.com] that were once the darlings of the climate contrarian movement [nytimes.com] - until the results of their audit were released and ended up confirming the consensus position.

      Regarding the graph, what you are looking at is the difference between the reference and the reconstruction. A negative trend means the reconstruction is lower than the reference. A positive trend m

  • I got some popcorn for the ensuing slashfight.

    It popped automatically in the warming ambient air! WIN!

  • The "fudged data" is a core belief in the Church of Climate Denial. The fact that it wasn't fudged could cause serious cognitive dissonance among some of the most devout members. Although to be fair, it won't be reported at Breitbart or InfoWars, so maybe they'll stay blissfully insulated from this information.

    It's probably for the best that they be left that way.

    • Explain how every "adjustment" manages to cool the past and warm the present. This happening one is a 1-in-6 random chance; this happening 12 times in a row is a 1-in-2.2-billion chance.

  • Is this how it goes?? (Score:3)

    by beheaderaswp ( 549877 ) * on Thursday January 05, 2017 @08:55AM (#53609793)

    Interesting thought...

    What if the actual end of humanity is caused, because as an aggregate, we are smart enough to understand and avoid it, but the majority of our biomass isn't smart.

    Perhaps, we've got too much of a spread in ability between intelligent folks and those who are constitutionally incapable of understanding the complexities of a large data set. Or the mathematics needed to interpret it. Or lack the desire to do the work that leads to understanding.

    There's so many factors involved.

