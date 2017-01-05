New Analysis Shows Lamar Smith's Accusations On Climate Data Are Wrong (arstechnica.com) 327
Layzej writes from a report via Ars Technica: In 2015, NOAA released version 4 of their marine temperature dataset called ERSST. The new dataset accounted for a known cooling bias introduced when ocean temperature measurements transitioned from being taken in ship engine intake valves to buoy-based measurements. The warming of the last couple decades increased ever so slightly in NOAA's new analysis. This was a red flag for U.S. House Science Committee Chair Lamar Smith (R-TX), who rejects the conclusions of climate science -- like the fact that the Earth's climate is warming. Suddenly he wanted to see the researchers' e-mails and echoed the accusations of contrarian blogs about scientists' supposedly nefarious adjustments to sea surface temperature measurements. Rather than invoking scientific conspiracies, issues like this should be settled by analyzing the data. A new study, led by University of California Berkeley's Zeke Hausfather, does just that -- and Rep. Smith won't like these results, either. To test the NOAA dataset, Zeke's team created instrumentally homogeneous temperature records from sensors available only over the last couple decades. As it happens, the Argo float data, the buoy data, and the satellite data each hew closer to the updated dataset that NOAA used. The older version (3b) gives a global average that is too cool in recent years, growing to an offset of about 0.06 degrees Celsius. The researchers repeat this same analysis for two more major sea surface datasets that are used by the UK Met Office and the Japanese Meteorological Agency for their global temperature records. Both of those datasets also drift cooler than the comparison data, but less so than NOAA's old dataset.
You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.
Due to climate science being too complicated to wrap up in one or two security blanket statements consisting of a pithy statement, we are all doomed to suffer the consequences. How many sheep carcasses, wolf tracks and turds do we need to find before people start actually doing something about the wolves, despite not seeing them personally?
Due to climate science being too complicated to wrap up in one or two security blanket statements consisting of a pithy statement, we are all doomed to suffer the consequences. How many sheep carcasses, wolf tracks and turds do we need to find before people start actually doing something about the wolves, despite not seeing them personally?
But is it really that hard to understand?
Once you accept that the greenhouse effect is real - and grade school children have been showing this at science fairs, and greenhouse owners have proven it for years, it doesn't take an Einstein to figure out that taking the Carbon that was removed from the atmosphere and putting it back in the atmosphere is going to have some effect.
Or to quote Neil De Grasse Tyson: "It's basic physics. If you keep adding energy to a system, but you slow down the rate at which the energy can leave the system then the system gets hotter".
Pretty basic indeed.
And presumably the denialists have learnd to go back to sticking their heads in the sand. This business of using facts and figures and measurements backfires on them every time. Time to get back to faith based physics.
Sadly you lose most people at basic physics. I know it's hard for most slashdotters to wrap their heads around it but many people were brought up believing science and math will never amount to anything except a lack of dates and "cool" friends. Most people tune out science and all they hear is the teacher from peanuts going "whanana naaa naa whwahna".
while not large, yes actually it does have an effect, even on greenhouses.
greenhouses work because glass (or plastic sheeting) does not well transmit infrared radiative energy. IE, its an insulator that blocks the transmission of radiative heating, or radiative transfer. visible and ultraviolet light passes through the glass and strikes the surface of the objects inside, including the molecules of air. some of this energy is then re-radiated as infrared light energy, ie, heat. Because the glass blocks the infrared from exiting the structure, the system becomes unbalanced.
In thermodynamics terms, the greenhouse is an enclosed system with 1 input and no output.
And therefore because Ei > Eo, the total energy of the system must increase, and this results in increased temperature inside.
Now, it is completely possible to create a greenhouse (or simply, enclosed system) and control the gases inside, then measure the effect different compositions have on the total temperature increase when exposed to a source of radiative energy that can enter but not escape.
In fact, that's exactly how it's been proven that CO2 is in fact a greenhouse gas as early as the 1800s by scientists studying the radiative effects of various gases, such as john Tyndall.
Once you accept that the greenhouse effect is real - and grade school children have been showing this at science fairs, and greenhouse owners have proven it for years, it doesn't take an Einstein to figure out that taking the Carbon that was removed from the atmosphere and putting it back in the atmosphere is going to have some effect.
The greenhouse effect in greenhouses isn't caused by carbon dioxide so it's kinda hard to use that as proof for anthropomorphic climate change.
You need to read: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
There's no convection in a greenhouse.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
From the article:
The possibility of using carbon dioxide enrichment in greenhouse cultivation to enhance plant growth has been known for nearly 100 years.[18][19][20] After the development of equipment for the controlled serial enrichment of carbon dioxide, the technique was established on a broad scale in the Netherlands.[21] Secondary metabolites, e.g., cardiac glycosides in Digitalis lanata, are produced in higher amounts by greenhouse cultivation at enhanced temperature and at enhanced carbon dioxide concentration.[22] Commercial greenhouses are now frequently located near appropriate industrial facilities for mutual benefit. For example, Cornerways Nursery in the UK is strategically placed near a major sugar refinery,[23] consuming both waste heat and CO2 from the refinery which would otherwise be vented to atmosphere. The refinery reduces its carbon emissions, whilst the nursery enjoys boosted tomato yields and does not need to provide its own greenhouse heating.
Go figure, eh?
"But is it really that hard to understand?
Once you accept that the greenhouse effect is real - and grade school children have been showing this at science fairs, and greenhouse owners have proven it for years, it doesn't take an Einstein to figure out that taking the Carbon that was removed from the atmosphere and putting it back in the atmosphere is going to have some effect."
Why is it hard to understand? Just look at this simple example.
Science fairs show that extra Co2 can increase the retention of sunlight and backyard Greenhouses show that retaining sunlight makes things hot. These are simple examples in relatively closed, somewhat understood and quantified systems. 'Greenhouse Effect' is a label for the application of the above two principles in a world wide climate system. Removing the simplicity constraints of closed and quantified are why I'm having a problem with accepting that anybody has an understanding.
Things on the yet to quantify interactions list include ocean circulations, chemical and organic reactions, stored energy, thermal reservoirs, chemical reservoirs, and human interactions. This thread is about scientists literally beginning to scratch the surface of quantifying ocean circulations.
Climate science has a long way to go before it has the data to form more than a superficial understanding of how the climate system works.
So, for these measurements, don't ships still have engine intake temp? Seems like they could continue to plot temperature the old way and then plot the new buoy data separately. This would separate the question of measurement adjustments from measurement.
Removing the simplicity constraints of closed and quantified are why I'm having a problem with accepting that anybody has an understanding.
Will we ever have a complete and total understanding of the effect on a global scale? Probably not. But the "it fails" team is behind pretty badly, and will need about 25 "Hail Mary" passes in quick succession to catch up.
Things on the yet to quantify interactions list include ocean circulations, chemical and organic reactions, stored energy, thermal reservoirs, chemical reservoirs, and human interactions. This thread is about scientists literally beginning to scratch the surface of quantifying ocean circulations.
And the surface we are scratching won't ever actually get smaller. You are making perfect the enemy of good. Ocean circulations -very interesting and might even produce cooling in some areas. Cae in point - The British Isles. Around the Latitude of Montana in the US. Much warmer than Mon
How many sheep carcasses, wolf tracks and turds do we need to find before people start actually doing something about the wolves, despite not seeing them personally?
Too many. Specifically, an infinite amount is not enough.
You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.
Much like when you hand a Representative a copy of the Constitution...
You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.
We're pretending that he cares about the evidence are we?
No. Like everyone else over there, he decided it wasn't true the moment he decided he didn't like it. End of fucking story.
"You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand."
- It would be more correct to say that 'he chooses not to understand'.
There are Believers and there are Skeptics. Scientists are almost entirely Skeptics. They test and test and test their theories, and if they can't prove them wrong they publish and invite others to prove them wrong. If nobody can prove a theory wrong, they tend to accept it as true (for the moment). Always doubt, uncertainty. Not everyone can
Exactly what I mean.
The numbers weren't "fudged" in any way.
They were corrected to eliminate a bias, but because you don't understand what that means, you can only label it "fudging".
If you disagree with the method used for correction of the valitidy of the bias claims, then attack those on their merits.
Right. During the late 20th century, ocean temperatures readings were primarily taken mechanically through an “engine-intake valve.” Ships pump water into their hull in order to cool the engine room, and a thermometer measures its temperature on the way. This can introduce bias to the numbers, though: Because engine rooms get hot, engine-intake-valve readings are skewed warmer than the actual ocean.
Whereas 95 percent of NOAA’s readings came from ship engine rooms in the early 1990s, 85 percent now come from buoys, which provide a more accurate reading. It turns out that if you don't account for that known bias you get a result that is less accurate.
These people can't tell the difference between "correcting for a known measurement problem" and "lying".
Lets use a car analogy (this is slashdot after all). A car's speedometer is never completely accurate, in fact it has a margin of error of about 10 km/h. This is because it cannot actually measure the distance travelled, and it has to get this value by a proxy: the number of wheel rotations times the circumference of the wheel. Trouble is wheel circumference is not a constant. People put on tyres of diffe
at least intentionally skewed toward "raising awareness". Various researchers have admitted that in emails that leaked or other documents over and over again, a few publicly and openly.
Woah, do you have an actual quote for that?
Nope. That never happened. Those "leaked emails" never said that. The bits you were shown which were quoted out of context meant something ENTIRELY different to what you think when read in the context those words were actually written in. Something entirely non-controversial. Which is why the scientists accused in those cases were exonerated by not one but three different independent inquiries.
Your claim has literally been disproven in court. Do you know what it's called when you keep fielding an accusation
The new study shows that the NOAA method works quite well.
Why? How could it possibly make sense to "warm" the buoy data rather than "cool" the intake data? We know that the intake data was artificially warmed, that isn't even a question.
Why? How could it possibly make sense to "warm" the buoy data rather than "cool" the intake data? We know that the intake data was artificially warmed, that isn't even a question.
Because they're measuring a trend, not absolute temperatures.
it would make no difference if they used kelvin or celsius. The offset isn't important.
I would assume that they are cooling the intake data (I'm pretty sure I saw that when the original v4 data was created but I could be misremembering as there are also adjustments to sat
Indeed. This latest paper was from people who were skeptical about the NOAA corrections.
But when they did their own independent analysis they were forced to admit that the NOAA data actually looked better than the previous data.
Ermmmmm. I'm pretty sure these guys aren't bein
Ermmmmm. I'm pretty sure these guys aren't being labeled deniers.
These guys aren't. However, quite often when anyone who questions the orthodoxy? Quite often they are. Never notice it? That's okay. People who were in charge of the Catholic Church didn't notice it either when Martin Luther nailed his proclamation to the door either.
Outstanding comment!
You've perfectly parodied the "belligerent climate change denier asshole" tone and messaging, right down to calling scientists "ivory tower elitists" and accusing them of calling deniers "backwards rednecks" with zero proof. I've seen a lot of people try to pull off this kind of mockery online without anywhere near your level of success.
Thanks for helping point out just how absurd the deniers are. Well done!
Brilliant, you have discovered the world is complicated. Any other wisps of wisdom fizzing around in your head?
I think what's really funny is that moronic scumbags with the intellect of a fruit fly and the integrity of a rabid weasel like to pretend there was ever the slightest chance that they'd be convinced of anything by scientific evidence.
Seriously, dude, calling them "backward rednecks" is flattery. They'd have to study for 10 years to reach that lofty plateau.
The length of a foot used to be anywhere between roughly 250mm and 335mm. Currently a foot is 304.8mm. Do you trust both measurements equally?
Assuming you don't, then why would you trust two temperature measurements equally, even thought the old one is known to be incorrect by a certain amount?
Stop using medieval measures, for a start.
They did. Now what do you do if you still need to know something about measured lengths when they still used medieval measures? You're just going to pretend those measurements were equally accurate as modern measurements or are you going to adjust those measurements to correct known measurement errors?
Uncertainty is an unknown error.
Bias is a known error.
If the range of uncertainty is not "+/- 10" but, for instance, "+ 19/-1", you might as well just add 9 to the data and state uncertainty as "+/- 10".
(I'm aware this example is over-simplified, just trying to explain that bias is not the same as uncertainty).
Not just the advanced nations. Even in South Africa solar is the fastest rising source of new power, and that's despite a government that refuses to engage with it - and is forging ahead with an unaffordable nuclear build plan that won't yield results for decades - all because the key decision makers took bribes from (get this) the owners of the largest Uranium mine in the country - who would love to have more nuclear plants they could sell to locally (shipping nuclear fuels for exports is very expensive du
> The 'R-TX' should be a hint.
I'm an R-TX and I look at the evidence. Evidence indicates:
a) There's been some warming.
b) The rate of warming has been at least twice as fast on earth than on Mars and Venus (meaning solar changes are probably NOT the primary cause on earth).
c) San Francisco was not underwater in 2010
d) San Francisco probably won't be underwater in 2025 either.
> He's being bribed with campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry to be a denier.
There's some truth to that, and the
200 years ago, and at roughly 330,000x faster than all previous known trends it's nothing like previous trends.
go peddle your paid shilling somewhere else.
330,000x faster than all previous known trends it's nothing like previous trends.
No, check out this graph [nap.edu], which contains historical temperature reconstructions. You'll find other spots in (relatively recent) history where the speed of the change is quite rapid.
Citation needed.
Actually ditto for your previous post.
Please provide me with links to peer reviewed scientific articles to support your claims that these figures are inline with past observed GLOBAL warming trends.
No you don't get to count the medieval warm period - it was confined to such a tiny area that the global average barely changed *AT ALL* during the entire thing. In fact - there is NO previous GLOBAL warming trend that looked anything like this. Some local ones in very specific regions, but nothin
Oh, there was a similar global warming trend, one that was even steeper than the current one. Roughly 65M years ago.
That similar global warming event didn't go so well for contemporaries of the period: "The Cretaceous–Paleogene (K–Pg) extinction event, also known as the Cretaceous–Tertiary (K–T) extinction, was a mass extinction of some three-quarters of the plant and animal species on Earth [wikipedia.org] that occurred over a geologically short period of time approximately 66 million years ago."
I hope our current event isn't actually that similar...
There was also the warming event roughly 130 years ago following the cooling event of Krakatoa, but honestly nothing like this sustained increase over time over the intervening mean.
Krakatoa erupted in 1883. The 30 year trend leading up to that event is only 0.04/decade compared with 0.17/decade now: http://woodfortrees.org/plot/h... [woodfortrees.org]
Not comparable.
Climate scientists haven't established Human caused global warming is real.
You are wrong [skepticalscience.com]. It's not even really a debate among climate scientists at this point. So far all the data seems to clearly show that humans are a key factor in recent climate change. And even just on the face of it the notion that we could be dumping so many billions of tons of CO2 and other pollutants into the atmosphere without any effect or consequence is just absurd. If you want to argue that we are still pinning down the exact extent of the effect of our activities then you might have an argument.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Maldives, Kiribati, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands suffer from high surface erosion + sea level rise. But sea level has been rising for hundreds if not thousands of years - pretty much with the same trend throughout. If you're going to blame man for that I'm going to call BS on it because, you know, it's completely ridiculous.
Bu
I suspect you have no clue what the terms "shill", "front organization", or "rent-seeking" even mean.
Skeptical Science presents,in a manner more easily understood by those who don't hold phds in the field, including ignorant (actual) shills like yourself, the actual peer reviewed science, along with full citations and links to all peer reviewed referenced scientific data and papers presented.
you meanwhile present specious and fallacious arguments backed by nothing.
then you should have no problems explaining how it applies to environmentalists or Skeptical Science.
again: I rather suspect you cannot.
No really, stop tickling my sides. Skeptical Science, a shill front organisation for rent-seeking environmentalists.
Even if that is true it doesn't mean the data they are presenting is wrong. Prove the data wrong or shut up and go away.
It does matter though, imho. It matters for reasons of integrity, especially public trust in science.
The only lack of integrity is coming from the climate change deniers. They refuse to engage in a honest debate about or honest analysis of the evidence. Many of them have clear conflicts of interest (fossil fuel industry ties, etc) and don't even pretend to hide them. All the scientists are doing is presenting the evidence which is mountainous in volume at this point and growing all th
Wagering with lives (Score:2)
It does matter. Even if you believe, incorrectly, that global warming is mythical, you should still pause to consider the implications if you're wrong.
Massive droughts in some places.
Massive floods in others.
Global upset of food supplies, leading to unrest and possibly war.
Hundreds of thousands of refugees.
Major cities being taken out by storm surges. (NYC and New Orleans are early examples.)
CO2 concentrations have been going up; this is incontrovertible. Temperatures have been rising, which is also unchal
You are exactly the same as anti-vaxxers, intelligence design pricks, paleo-diet gimps, anti-GMO cranks, etc. Climate science denialism. It's you. Enjoy it.
Suddenly he wanted to see the researchers' e-mails and echoed the accusations of contrarian blogs about scientists' supposedly nefarious adjustments to sea surface temperature measurements. Rather than invoking scientific conspiracies, issues like this should be settled by analyzing the data.
Most people wouldn't understand the data if you clubbed them over the head with it. Doubly so for politicians with no scientific training. The problem in the argument is that one side of this argument isn't arguing with facts and is actually incentivized to demonize any data that contradicts their pre-determined conclusions. They see the argument in one of two ways (sometimes both). A) They see climate change data as a threat to their personal interests - usually financial ones. If you are a politician sponsored by a fossil fuel company, this threatens your self interest. B) They see the climate change argument as something coming from the Other [wikipedia.org]. It's a tribal thing - that Other group supports it ergo it must be bad. Often they frame it as a conspiracy despite the absurdity of that statement.
So in either case you have people who have no incentive whatsoever to acknowledge the data because it threatens what they hold dear. Rationality plays no role in it. The best way to combat this is to frame the argument in such a way as to align their incentives with the data. Point out how much money there is to be made/saved by working on the problem. Put it front and center as an economic issue. Figure out how to align solutions to the problem with economic and political self interest. Until you do that you're going to have this problem of certain politically powerful factions sticking their fingers in their ears and getting in the way.
Wouldn't that strategy play directly into the "it's a money grab conspiracy" argument? Other fields of scientific research -- paleontology, astronomy, etc. -- don't have to sell themselves with economic windfall arguments.
At some point, the economic strategy of limitless growth simply must come to an end. This seems the mostly likely phenomenon on which it breaks.
Wouldn't that strategy play directly into the "it's a money grab conspiracy" argument?
Not if you show them how THEY can be the ones to grab the money.
Other fields of scientific research -- paleontology, astronomy, etc. -- don't have to sell themselves with economic windfall arguments.
They don't have to because they don't threaten anyone's meal ticket.
Framing this as a moral argument is understandable but ultimately futile in my opinion. If we really do need to act in a short amount of time then you have to convince people that either they are in imminent danger (difficult in this case) or that they can profit from solving the problem. Point out how all those displaced coal workers can make even more money building wind tu
In other words, it's politicized. Also, I would argue that neither side is actually arguing with facts. The facts may lean to one side, but that doesn't mean that the people arguing it actually have considered those facts.
In other words, it's politicized.
The climate deniers are the one's making it political. But because they have that's the reality we have to deal with. We can pretend it isn't political or we can deal with the fact that it is and get on with fixing the problem.
Also, I would argue that neither side is actually arguing with facts.
Nonsense. The scientists are arguing with almost nothing BUT facts. The fact that a bunch of mostly right wing fossil fuel shills are standing in the way of those facts is plain enough to see. One side has facts and scientific data. The other has economic self interest and littl
The issue is that there is no conceivable way for existing fossil fuel interests to do anything but forestall progress for their own temporary benefit. They could have been harbingers of change and subsequently vacuumed up a large controlling portion of economic prospe
Data: there is a (in geologic terms) near instant pulse of CO2 and temperature apprx every 120k years. This goes back at LEAST the last 3 million years, arguably back 5+ million years.
Data: the last such pulse was about 120k years ago. So we're due.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Clearly, none of the previous pulses was caused by SUVs and nasty humans. If we observe a cycle happening dozens of times, but assert that THIS TIME it's somehow being driven a different mechanism, certainly the onus is on us t
I've long argued that the right dug in their heels and let the left dictate ideas and solutions.
Probably a good point. If the political right REALLY believed in self reliance then they should be pushing for distributed renewable power. Why depend on the power company and government regulators when you can have a solar array or wind turbine and a battery pack and provide most/all of your own power? But instead they persist in acting as thralls to large corporations. Makes very little sense until you realize they don't really believe in self reliance at all.
The "fudged data" is a core belief in the Church of Climate Denial. The fact that it wasn't fudged could cause serious cognitive dissonance among some of the most devout members. Although to be fair, it won't be reported at Breitbart or InfoWars, so maybe they'll stay blissfully insulated from this information.
It's probably for the best that they be left that way.
For the same reason that the harder I look at the data, the closer the number of released hammers on earth hitting the ground approaches 100%
"The fact that it wasn't fudged
..."
Bullshit.
I guess it depends on what you mean by "fudged". If you're claiming that the data sets being used by climate scientists are raw, non-adjusted data, then you're in denial. The data is definitely "fudged", but there are compelling reasons for this "fudging".
They have more than 100 years of temperature measurements from various weather stations around the world. Over that time period, most of the stations have been relocated numerous times. The early data were co
Interesting thought...
What if the actual end of humanity is caused, because as an aggregate, we are smart enough to understand and avoid it, but the majority of our biomass isn't smart.
Perhaps, we've got too much of a spread in ability between intelligent folks and those who are constitutionally incapable of understanding the complexities of a large data set. Or the mathematics needed to interpret it. Or lack the desire to do the work that leads to understanding.
There's so many factors involved.
We don't need data (Score:2, Flamebait)
No amount of data will ever be able to satisfy anti-AGW people. They're just like the anti-vax people, or pretty much any other religious group that prides ignorance over reality.
They are emotionally dependent on their POV, and attempts to prove them wrong just make them dig their heels further. That has been proven as well.
Bullshit.
It's the kind of obvious, blatant, easily disprovable but nonetheless convenient lie that leads to electing bullshit presidents.
http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/w... [europa.eu]
http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/s... [europa.eu]
From where are you getting your figures?
http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/s... [europa.eu]
That claims they're down 22% from 1990 levels.
Those exclude LULUCF (land use changes) - perhaps you have inclusive figures? (Although I'd be surprised if LULUCF could be bigger than the significant reductions in everything else.)
On one hand the per capita CO2 emitted HAS increased from 4.3 tons per person in 1990 to 4.9 tons per person in 2014. This suggests that the world doesn't care.
On the other hand the world is far wealthier than it was twenty-five years ago. If you look at CO2 per dollar of purchasing power (PPP GDP), the world reduced it's CO2 emissions per dollar by fifty-six percent. The per dollar of GDP emissions have declined most markedly in
... Europe. The major industrial countries of Europe scored per dollar reductions on the order of 60% - 80%. (UK 600 g/$ --> 200; France 367 g/$ --> 129; Germany 560->208; Denmar 597->148; UK 557->182). Most European countries emit less CO2 per person, in the cases of the largest industrialized countries (UK, France, Germany) dramatically so. Italy is the only industrialized country to score large increases in C02 over that period.
SO here's the TL;DR: the world has tried and succeeded at becoming dramatically more carbon efficient -- about 2x as efficient on a dollar basis. That efficiency gain have not kept up with a Gross World Product that has more than doubled, and a population increase of over 1/3.
There's a world of difference between doing nothing and not doing quite enough to solve the problem. What we have done is push a number of climate change consequences further into the future, and that makes a big difference. For many of us it means not living to see those changes.
Obligatory https://xkcd.com/1732/ [xkcd.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Duh? That's why everyone wants something done about it. Externalizing pollution to get an easy subsidy isn't merely a scam, it's an old and obvious scam.
The trouble is, everyone does it. If I tell you to stop scamming everyone, then you'll tell me to stop scamming everyone. It's all well and fine for me to try to stop paying for your subsidy, but you better keep on paying mine!
Re: (Score:3)
Right an what is more likely? A sensor on a mostly passive buoy reads cold or sensor on a ship with people, heaters, engines, and everything else near by reads hot?
>I don't know and neither do you
Yes... we do... because only one of the two options is even POSSIBLE. The other is literally declared impossible by Newton's first law and ALL THREE laws of thermodynamics. Put a ship engine intake thermometer and a buoy thermometer in the same water - it's physically impossible that the ship will NOT measure hotter than the buoy. Because those heaters, engines, people - all those things PRODUCE ENERGY. And energy cannot be destroyed, it cannot dissapear. It's there and it WILL affect the measurement.
Luckily we DO know exactly by how MUCH it affects it - because we DO have buoy's to compare it with.
> I mean I may be thick as a stick in a bucket of pig-shit
There's no may be about it, but congratulations on the closest to true thing you've said all day (it would have been entirely true if you replaced 'may be' with 'am').
>I do at least know these kinds of statistical shenanigans are usually bollocks.
There was nothing statistical about this - and besides which, no they NEVER are - but professional liars like Steve Mcntyre will write screeds declaring the statistics invalid. Not because it is - because he is flat out lying to you about what the numbers mean (or even, on occasion, what those numbers ARE). It's not that he doesn't understand the statistics, he has the training and he does. It's that he knows YOU DO NOT. So he knows if how to tell a convincing lie. And you fall for it.
Probably because of the above stated stick in a bucket of pig-shit problem.
No, there's another possibility here: (3) the accuracy of the measurement gives us an error that dwarfs the change, therefore comparing the measurements is completely meaningless. That would be my preferred option, mostly because it's the only option that requires you to forgo your grant funding and demonstrate a little scientific integrity.
Knock yourself out with it though.
Btw Steve McIntyre is a mathematician who won the national high school math
Exactly, just because you are doing science does mean you abandon common sense. Most would call me a climate skeptic, but even I will admit there has been a warming trend over the period we have been taking actual measurements. Its not credible to assume a massive conspiracy exists to distort measurements. When the was suggestion of such it was investigated and debunked.
I also know based on other day to day encounters with the observable universe that at least on the atomic/chemical scale I occupy thermodynamics is a reality. Finally I know trends are well trends, they continue unless there is a reason for them them to not continue. So when someone argues there as a been a pause in the warming trend the correct response is actually skepticism. A pause would be caused by something, so there are two possibilities we don't know the cause of the pause or the measurements are not correct. Since the measurement methodology was changed that should be the FIRST place we look. Here the interesting thing isn't the absolute values but the deltas. Allowing for some noise in the older measurements we see similar deltas in the data gather in the new measurements, the correct conclusion is the older absolute values are off but the deltas are probably still accurate.
Think of this way, you have two thermometers in a room, one reads 68F the other 70F you turn the heat on and observe the readings again 30min later. The first now reads 70F the second now reads 72F. You can be pretty certain the room is 2F warmer than before, you might guess the actual temperature is 71F but your confidence in that should be low.
There is a reasonable debate to be had about:
1) Are human activities the primary driver of climate change or are other factors playing a more significant role
2) Are these changes really outside the normal range our planet and ecosystem have experienced in the past
2a) if no, is the rate of change outside the normal range
3) Is this a good or bad thing, in terms of our own best interest?
3a) how do you define 'our'
Those are the real questions where climate change is concerned, not that it has changed since the start of the industrial era or that it is changing.
Who gives a fuck? Seriously. Nobody has demonstrated the small amount of warming we've had and can expect in future isn't beneficial to mankind and the biosphere - especially the biosphere, which quite likes CO2 and expends a lot of energy trying to keep itself warm above and below certain lines of latitude.
It is hard to imagine where you get the impression from, that "the biosphere quite likes" CO2. All we know is that a moderate increase in CO2 concentration and temperature makes certain plant species from certain climate zones grow faster; but I don't think there is anything like agreement about whether that translates into some sort of universal benefit for us all. In fact, it seems to be quite the opposite: the sea-levels will rise, and more importantly, the weather will be more variable - which will caus
Re: (Score:2)
It's not entirely speculative - some are already happening. For example - there are vast swaths of methane (one of the worst greenhouse gasses) trapped below the alpine glaciers. As the glaciers are melting - this methane is escaping.
This is already happening at such a fast rate that the Swedes are using the methane escaping from melting glaciers to burn in power plants.
And they can't even burn it all - there's too much escaping over too wide a region.
When you have CO2 induced melting of glaciers releasing
As important, CO2 levels in the oceans are rising making them more acidic. So regardless of whatever the anthropomorphic climate change deniers claim this week, the fact that the food chain disappearing might make them a bit more cautious....hehehehehe...just kidding, nothing could make them change their minds, even hunger.
Re: (Score:2)
btw with respect to living off bacteria, we do of course (it's busy in your gut right now), but you'll note with interest the increase in agricultural productivity as the planet has warmed and there's more CO2 about [acting-man.com]. Now you're
No.
Over time the proportion of data contributed by taking measurements on ships has decreased.
NOAA said "hey guys, this has introduced a systematic error into the data and we need to adjust for it"
Other scientists were skeptical.
This group decided to test it. So they took several independent data sets that each used just one measurement so that each dataset is internally consistent.
They then discovered that all the data sets matched the NOAA adjusted combined data better than the previous unadjusted data.
What their work indicates is that the slow migration from ship thermometer to buoy, satellite etc has hidden an extra 0.06C/decade of warming - and that the warming rate over the last several decades is much closer to the rate over the previous decades than was thought.
(It should be pointed out that some statisticians don't accept that there was any statistically significant change in the warming rate over the last several decades even when using the pre NOAA (3b) data. My statistical knowledge isn't sufficient to be able to independently do the changepoint analysis necessary to confirm or refute this)
(the very inaccurate ones)
You do realize we're talking about a correction in the trend of
.06C/decade over recent decades?
The error bars on the measurements are huge compared to this.
If you plot a graph from 1998 up to 2015 using the best estimate and no error bars without this change, then people will tend, when eyeballing, to say that there's no trend. (the trend is statistically indistinguishable from zero - but it's also statistically indistinguishable from the trend in the prior decades)
I haven't seen
No, They aren't. Because there WAS NO PAUSE.
They ARE saying the warming that DID happen was worse than we thought. Nobody is trying to explain "the pause" for the same reason no scientist is currently publishing theories about unicorn flight dynamics.
Scientists do not write theories to explain things that have never been observed. The pause was a fantasy, made up by a wellfunded team of propaganda artists employed by the fossil fuel industry to tell a lie to the world, and you swallowed their lie hook line
Right... so you won't show any actual evidence they are wrong, you'll just dismiss this and pretend your completely blatant lie about what the paper said never happened.
Typical denier - get cornered, get your argument disproven - and pretend you never made it.
Nobody has demonstrated the small amount of warming we've had and can expect in future isn't beneficial to mankind and the biosphere
Nobody who is actually informed about the issue agrees with you. Heck the US Department of Defense [defense.gov] disagrees with you. Please explain how even the more modest of predicted consequences such as rising sea levels, food supply disruptions, extreme weather events, melting ice caps, etc are beneficial to earth.
especially the biosphere, which quite likes CO2 and expends a lot of energy trying to keep itself warm above and below certain lines of latitude.
Umm, what? The biosphere "quite likes CO2"? Are you trolling or just ignorant? We're releasing billions of tons of CO2 that has been sequestered out of the atmosphere for millions of years and you're
If you want to talk energy and CO2 please be aware that relatively speaking the amount of CO2 we've put into the atmosphere should affect
Re: (Score:2)
BS. The U.S. Department of the Navy rather keeps close tabs on the ocean. The fact that the Arctic and Antarctic are warming hasn't escaped their notice even if it has escaped yours. Owning floating and submersible weapons platforms tend to make one very interested in that which they are floating and submersing.
JFC your grasp of thermodynamics is weak.
you may not notice your room heating because it's not a perfectly enclosed system. it has substantial losses to the surrounding house via convection.
the earth in contrast is much closer to the ideal enclosed system for the same reason that heat sinks don't work very well in space: no convection.
note however that in fact burning a candle in your living, if it were sealed and approximated an enclosed system, would in fact warm it measurably.
because thermodynamics.
some
We have many trillions of dollars sunk into infrastructure that depends on the local environment being what it was when the infrastructure was designed and built. If the environment changes significantly in its average or peak temperature levels, or its humidity, or its solar radiation, or any of a range of other environmental factors, then the infrastructure may see reduced functionality, increased wear, or outright failure. As climate changes start to make themselves known in earnest we will have to start
Re: (Score:2)
1) Lamar Smith for one. He's the one who raised the issue, an issue also known about by everyone involved in the science. And they've now completed their work accounting for it, and presenting their finding back to him.
See, you (and Lamar Smith) are trying to do this:
Skeptic (Denier): What about X? Does X not disprove your entire conclusion?
Scientists: We are aware of X, and studying its impacts on the data so that it can be accounted for.
~~time passed~~
Scientists: We have finished studying X and have accounted for it. However it's effect is negligible, and our original conclusion still stands.
Skeptic (Denier): Well who gives a s*** ?! You're all liars and the climate is fine.
Also:
No [xkcd.com], it's not a small amount of warming [xkcd.com]
No, more CO2 isn't necessarily the boon to the environment you think it is. [skepticalscience.com] Problems associated with increased heat and/or CO2 include reduced agricultural output, increased pest infestation of crops,
Okay fucknuckle - please educate yourself on why medicine is one of the hardest scientific fields to study - and why that low replication rate tells you NOTHING about other sciences.
Hint: because experimenting on people is very difficult to do ethically and there are a lot of things you OUGHT to do to get reliable scientific results which you CANNOT do because doing them would be considered mass murder.
I can't believe I have to explain this to a person who has learned to read and write but okay...
O -- This is an apple. It is red.
o/--\o -- This is a truck, it is red.
The apple is like the truck: they are both red.
BUT You can't drive the apple to work and you can't eat the truck. Just because one thing is like another thing in ONE way it does not mean it's like the other thing in ANY OTHER WAY.
The above poster said climate change was like medicine only in one very specific way - you cannot conclude anything
All of which would have to be false for climate change theory to be false.
EVERY SINGLE FINDING IN THE HISTORY OF PHYSICS.
None of it can be true, if climate science isn't ALSO true.
Because for climate science to be false, Newton's first law must be ENTIRELY AND ABSOLUTELY FALSE. Human induced climate change is nothing BUT a restatement of newton's first law. It's impossible for one to be true and the other false because they are SAME THING.
Aristotle's first law of logic: the law of identity - a thing cannot
No. Basic physics.
There is energy entering the system all the time (because we haven't turned off the sun).
If you have energy entering a system, and energy leaving the system.
What happens if you reduce the rate at which it can leave ?
It gets hotter.
It's impossible for this to be wrong - unless Newton's first law is wrong. Because this IS Newton's first law.
You're right, thanks to global warming we are already seeing mosquito born illnesses like Zika and Malaria massively expanding the ranges where they occur. Think about the poor human killing mosquitos ! Do not let the cold keep them confined to small areas. Let them spread and live long prosperous lives killing babies !
The evaluation was performed by a third party that is not associated with NOAA. In fact, lead author Zeke is associated with the Berkeley BEST skeptics [nytimes.com] that were once the darlings of the climate contrarian movement [nytimes.com] - until the results of their audit were released and ended up confirming the consensus position.
Regarding the graph, what you are looking at is the difference between the reference and the reconstruction. A negative trend means the reconstruction is lower than the reference. A positive trend means that the reconstruction is higher than the reference. A zero trend means that the reconstruction is bang on. You'll notice that the ERSSTv4 matches the instrumentally homogeneous reference datasets quite well. That's a good thing!
Re: (Score:3)
Most of us live in a world where overstatement and oversimplification rule. Politicians certainly do it, but don't forget advertisers. Take that advertisement that says "Four out of five dentists recommend Trident for their patients who chew gum." We know it's bullshit, which is not quite the same as saying it is untrue. Four out of five neurosurgeons probably recommend
.22 caliber bullets for their patients that shoot themselves in the hea