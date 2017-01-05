Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


New Analysis Shows Lamar Smith's Accusations On Climate Data Are Wrong (arstechnica.com) 327

Posted by BeauHD from the it's-getting-hot-in-here dept.
Layzej writes from a report via Ars Technica: In 2015, NOAA released version 4 of their marine temperature dataset called ERSST. The new dataset accounted for a known cooling bias introduced when ocean temperature measurements transitioned from being taken in ship engine intake valves to buoy-based measurements. The warming of the last couple decades increased ever so slightly in NOAA's new analysis. This was a red flag for U.S. House Science Committee Chair Lamar Smith (R-TX), who rejects the conclusions of climate science -- like the fact that the Earth's climate is warming. Suddenly he wanted to see the researchers' e-mails and echoed the accusations of contrarian blogs about scientists' supposedly nefarious adjustments to sea surface temperature measurements. Rather than invoking scientific conspiracies, issues like this should be settled by analyzing the data. A new study, led by University of California Berkeley's Zeke Hausfather, does just that -- and Rep. Smith won't like these results, either. To test the NOAA dataset, Zeke's team created instrumentally homogeneous temperature records from sensors available only over the last couple decades. As it happens, the Argo float data, the buoy data, and the satellite data each hew closer to the updated dataset that NOAA used. The older version (3b) gives a global average that is too cool in recent years, growing to an offset of about 0.06 degrees Celsius. The researchers repeat this same analysis for two more major sea surface datasets that are used by the UK Met Office and the Japanese Meteorological Agency for their global temperature records. Both of those datasets also drift cooler than the comparison data, but less so than NOAA's old dataset.

  • instrumentally homogeneous temperature records (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mwvdlee ( 775178 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @08:08AM (#53609511) Homepage

    You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.

    • Re:instrumentally homogeneous temperature records (Score:4, Insightful)

      by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @08:18AM (#53609551)

      You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.

      Due to climate science being too complicated to wrap up in one or two security blanket statements consisting of a pithy statement, we are all doomed to suffer the consequences. How many sheep carcasses, wolf tracks and turds do we need to find before people start actually doing something about the wolves, despite not seeing them personally?

      • Re:instrumentally homogeneous temperature records (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @08:51AM (#53609769)

        You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.

        Due to climate science being too complicated to wrap up in one or two security blanket statements consisting of a pithy statement, we are all doomed to suffer the consequences. How many sheep carcasses, wolf tracks and turds do we need to find before people start actually doing something about the wolves, despite not seeing them personally?

        But is it really that hard to understand?

        Once you accept that the greenhouse effect is real - and grade school children have been showing this at science fairs, and greenhouse owners have proven it for years, it doesn't take an Einstein to figure out that taking the Carbon that was removed from the atmosphere and putting it back in the atmosphere is going to have some effect.

        • Or to quote Neil De Grasse Tyson: "It's basic physics. If you keep adding energy to a system, but you slow down the rate at which the energy can leave the system then the system gets hotter".

          • Or to quote Neil De Grasse Tyson: "It's basic physics. If you keep adding energy to a system, but you slow down the rate at which the energy can leave the system then the system gets hotter".

            Pretty basic indeed.

            And presumably the denialists have learnd to go back to sticking their heads in the sand. This business of using facts and figures and measurements backfires on them every time. Time to get back to faith based physics.

          • Or to quote Neil De Grasse Tyson: "It's basic physics. If you keep adding energy to a system, but you slow down the rate at which the energy can leave the system then the system gets hotter".

            Sadly you lose most people at basic physics. I know it's hard for most slashdotters to wrap their heads around it but many people were brought up believing science and math will never amount to anything except a lack of dates and "cool" friends. Most people tune out science and all they hear is the teacher from peanuts going "whanana naaa naa whwahna".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Maritz ( 1829006 )

        How many sheep carcasses, wolf tracks and turds do we need to find before people start actually doing something about the wolves, despite not seeing them personally?

        Too many. Specifically, an infinite amount is not enough.

    • You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.

      Much like when you hand a Representative a copy of the Constitution...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )

      You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand.

      We're pretending that he cares about the evidence are we?

      No. Like everyone else over there, he decided it wasn't true the moment he decided he didn't like it. End of fucking story.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swell ( 195815 )

      "You're not going to convince an idiot by providing evidence that he doesn't understand."
      - It would be more correct to say that 'he chooses not to understand'.

      There are Believers and there are Skeptics. Scientists are almost entirely Skeptics. They test and test and test their theories, and if they can't prove them wrong they publish and invite others to prove them wrong. If nobody can prove a theory wrong, they tend to accept it as true (for the moment). Always doubt, uncertainty. Not everyone can

  • Harness economic self interest (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @08:26AM (#53609603)

    Suddenly he wanted to see the researchers' e-mails and echoed the accusations of contrarian blogs about scientists' supposedly nefarious adjustments to sea surface temperature measurements. Rather than invoking scientific conspiracies, issues like this should be settled by analyzing the data.

    Most people wouldn't understand the data if you clubbed them over the head with it. Doubly so for politicians with no scientific training. The problem in the argument is that one side of this argument isn't arguing with facts and is actually incentivized to demonize any data that contradicts their pre-determined conclusions. They see the argument in one of two ways (sometimes both). A) They see climate change data as a threat to their personal interests - usually financial ones. If you are a politician sponsored by a fossil fuel company, this threatens your self interest. B) They see the climate change argument as something coming from the Other [wikipedia.org]. It's a tribal thing - that Other group supports it ergo it must be bad. Often they frame it as a conspiracy despite the absurdity of that statement.

    So in either case you have people who have no incentive whatsoever to acknowledge the data because it threatens what they hold dear. Rationality plays no role in it. The best way to combat this is to frame the argument in such a way as to align their incentives with the data. Point out how much money there is to be made/saved by working on the problem. Put it front and center as an economic issue. Figure out how to align solutions to the problem with economic and political self interest. Until you do that you're going to have this problem of certain politically powerful factions sticking their fingers in their ears and getting in the way.

    • Wouldn't that strategy play directly into the "it's a money grab conspiracy" argument? Other fields of scientific research -- paleontology, astronomy, etc. -- don't have to sell themselves with economic windfall arguments.

      At some point, the economic strategy of limitless growth simply must come to an end. This seems the mostly likely phenomenon on which it breaks.

      • Wouldn't that strategy play directly into the "it's a money grab conspiracy" argument?

        Not if you show them how THEY can be the ones to grab the money.

        Other fields of scientific research -- paleontology, astronomy, etc. -- don't have to sell themselves with economic windfall arguments.

        They don't have to because they don't threaten anyone's meal ticket.

        Framing this as a moral argument is understandable but ultimately futile in my opinion. If we really do need to act in a short amount of time then you have to convince people that either they are in imminent danger (difficult in this case) or that they can profit from solving the problem. Point out how all those displaced coal workers can make even more money building wind tu

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by asylumx ( 881307 )

      The problem in the argument is that one side of this argument isn't arguing with facts and is actually incentivized to demonize any data that contradicts their pre-determined conclusions.

      In other words, it's politicized. Also, I would argue that neither side is actually arguing with facts. The facts may lean to one side, but that doesn't mean that the people arguing it actually have considered those facts.

      • In other words, it's politicized.

        The climate deniers are the one's making it political. But because they have that's the reality we have to deal with. We can pretend it isn't political or we can deal with the fact that it is and get on with fixing the problem.

        Also, I would argue that neither side is actually arguing with facts.

        Nonsense. The scientists are arguing with almost nothing BUT facts. The fact that a bunch of mostly right wing fossil fuel shills are standing in the way of those facts is plain enough to see. One side has facts and scientific data. The other has economic self interest and littl

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by radl33t ( 900691 )
      The problem is not economic. It has been shown for some time that 1) the fastest conversion to a low-carbon economy is the cheapest path and 2) most conversions will increase global economic prosperity within a generation and for all time.

      The issue is that there is no conceivable way for existing fossil fuel interests to do anything but forestall progress for their own temporary benefit. They could have been harbingers of change and subsequently vacuumed up a large controlling portion of economic prospe

    • Data: there is a (in geologic terms) near instant pulse of CO2 and temperature apprx every 120k years. This goes back at LEAST the last 3 million years, arguably back 5+ million years.

      Data: the last such pulse was about 120k years ago. So we're due.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      Clearly, none of the previous pulses was caused by SUVs and nasty humans. If we observe a cycle happening dozens of times, but assert that THIS TIME it's somehow being driven a different mechanism, certainly the onus is on us t

  • I got some popcorn for the ensuing slashfight.

    It popped automatically in the warming ambient air! WIN!

  • The "fudged data" is a core belief in the Church of Climate Denial. The fact that it wasn't fudged could cause serious cognitive dissonance among some of the most devout members. Although to be fair, it won't be reported at Breitbart or InfoWars, so maybe they'll stay blissfully insulated from this information.

    It's probably for the best that they be left that way.

    • Explain how every "adjustment" manages to cool the past and warm the present. This happening one is a 1-in-6 random chance; this happening 12 times in a row is a 1-in-2.2-billion chance.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        For the same reason that the harder I look at the data, the closer the number of released hammers on earth hitting the ground approaches 100%

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by radl33t ( 900691 )
        And the odds of a global conspiracy with thousands (if not 10s of thousands) of actors? LoL

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by moeinvt ( 851793 )

      "The fact that it wasn't fudged ..."

      Bullshit.
      I guess it depends on what you mean by "fudged". If you're claiming that the data sets being used by climate scientists are raw, non-adjusted data, then you're in denial. The data is definitely "fudged", but there are compelling reasons for this "fudging".

      They have more than 100 years of temperature measurements from various weather stations around the world. Over that time period, most of the stations have been relocated numerous times. The early data were co

  • Is this how it goes?? (Score:3)

    by beheaderaswp ( 549877 ) * on Thursday January 05, 2017 @08:55AM (#53609793)

    Interesting thought...

    What if the actual end of humanity is caused, because as an aggregate, we are smart enough to understand and avoid it, but the majority of our biomass isn't smart.

    Perhaps, we've got too much of a spread in ability between intelligent folks and those who are constitutionally incapable of understanding the complexities of a large data set. Or the mathematics needed to interpret it. Or lack the desire to do the work that leads to understanding.

    There's so many factors involved.

  • No amount of data will ever be able to satisfy anti-AGW people. They're just like the anti-vax people, or pretty much any other religious group that prides ignorance over reality.

    They are emotionally dependent on their POV, and attempts to prove them wrong just make them dig their heels further. That has been proven as well.

