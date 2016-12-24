GamerGate Critic Brianna Wu To Run For Congress (cnn.com) 140
"If you look at what our Congress is doing for tech, it's failing. It's putting all of us in danger," game developer Brianna Wu told CNN, adding "It's so imperative that people of my generation, native to technology, that we step up and make our voices known." An anonymous reader quotes CNN's report: Wu says she is running for Congress in 2018. The co-founder and head of development at games firm Giant Spacekat hasn't announced which district she wants to represent in the U.S. House of Representatives to prevent alerting her potential opponent while she prepares. Wu, a Massachusetts Democrat, told CNNMoney she's building up a team of advisers and figuring out campaign logistics before announcing her candidacy next month... She said the election of President-elect Donald Trump spurred her to consider entering politics...
Wu "says her extensive technical knowledge and experience fighting the alt-right and harassment and will be advantageous for a Congressional representative."
You mean something awful victim? (Score:1)
It turns out, anti-gamergate affiliated goons from somethingawful were associated with actual hate directed at her, per the FBI. Most of the anti-gamergate crowd hate her guts, too. It's just that she takes the hate she receives from them and associates it with Gamergate, for reasons.
My uncle works for the FBI and says that's not true.
TIRED of all these retards ending anything that they disagree with with a "-gate."
I agree. We should name this sentiment disagreement-gate or gate-gate so that we can all organize our disagreement with something catchy that the laymen will understand while being easily searchable.
understand while being easily searchable.
TIRED of all these retards ending anything that they disagree with with a "-gate."
I agree. We should name this sentiment disagreement-gate or gate-gate so that we can all organize our disagreement with something catchy that the laymen will understand while being easily searchable.
Oh Please No!!!
Someone somewhere will decide that this is some sort of conspiracy and then you KNOW what happens...
Gate-Gate-Gate!
I refuse to read your petty articles if you're going to write them like a bunch of proud, cocky seventh graders.
Says the person whose comment is headed "GAYmergate".
Race to the bottom (Score:1)
What exactly is she going to do for tech, other than force companies to hire more women and minorities, and pay them all equal regardless of talent?
What exactly is she going to do for tech, other than force companies to hire more women and minorities, and pay them all equal regardless of talent?
I guess we'll just have to wait and hear what her platform is. You, on the other had, appear to have decided what it is already.
Here's a tip. Women respond better when you take their concerns seriously, rather than assuming they are just being angsty because clearly they have nothing to complain about.
Here's a tip. men also respond better when you take their concerns seriously, rather than assuming they are just being angsty because clearly they have nothing to complain about.
Aaannd they're off (Score:1)
(tosses bag of popcorn into microwave)
Microwave popcorn = BAD!
loads of chemicals
I'm firing up my hot-air popper.
You can get a hot-air popper for less than $20 that will last for years.
I don't care if you buy store brand or 'expensive" kernels you get a LOT more popcorn per dollar, with less chance of burning the popcorn (which smells horrible BTW).
Also - I don't even have a microwave and sort of prefer it that way.
If you eat "one bag" of popcorn per day you'll break even within a month and have save a lot by the end of a year.
I'm poor. I still have a CRT TV, my latest game console is a used PS3.
You sir, are an idiot
You can get a hot-air popper for less than $20 that will last for years.
USB-powered, FTW.
'Course, at 2.5 W, it takes a while to heat up.
You can buy plain popping corn and microwave it just fine, by the way.
"Anything ending in gate is rarely worth reading."
StarGate was OK
Anyway if she is answering questions, the first would be
"are you related to Lois Wu?"
"She" doesn't have one.
Donald Trump is looking for ghost writer for new book
The Art of the #PussyGrab [youtube.com]
and in preparation (Score:4, Interesting)
She's been mass deleting tweets
She's done this because she's an absolutely abhorrent person, a hypocrite and a narcissist, and hopes the 99% of the population who've never heard of her remain blissfully unaware of this fact until after she's won.
So it sounds to me like she's ideally suited to be a politician.
She's been mass deleting tweets
Citation? I tried googling "brianna wu deleting tweets" and mostly I get a deluge of sites devoted to hating her.
Grievance politics (Score:5, Insightful)
Will this person have anything to offer anyone other than complaining about whatever the latest grievance obsession is? People used to look for leaders who had accomplished something.
Also, some random person is talking in vague terms about running for congress somewhere, sometime? This is news?
"War in Iraq": bipartisan support at the time. In hindsight, insufficiently forceful. Obama pulled out unilaterally and left the door for ISIS.
"8 years of Opposition to progress in Congress during the Obama administration": well that's the point of being the opposition, isn't it. Whose fault is it that Obama tried dictating terms and refused to even try to negotiate. The man's term has been characterized by complaints, executive orders, and zero attempt at reaching across the aisle. Maybe if he had tried to work with the Republicans instead of against them, he would have accomplished more.
Re: (Score:3)
You can't blame Obama for not doing enough to work with the Republicans. When they didn't get their way they shut down the fucking government. You can't reach any kind of sane deal or consensus with people willing to see the country burn just to get their way.
And as for Fox News, he did actually accuse them of being biased as well. The only source Trump really trusts is Breitbart. We know this because it's the one he quotes and links to on Twitter far, far more than any other. If you want to influence POTUS
Do Democratic Party leaders think Americans want to be governed by angry, grievance-obsessed second-rate game developers? Shouldn't they have learned a lesson about telling everyone they have to vote for the designated candidate despite that person having few accomplishments and being generally unappealing?
Do Democratic Party leaders think Americans want to be governed by angry, grievance-obsessed second-rate game developers? Shouldn't they have learned a lesson about telling everyone they have to vote for the designated candidate despite that person having few accomplishments and being generally unappealing?
Second? You do her too much credit. The only reason that festering pile of shit is on iOS / Steam / what have you is a complete and UTTER lack of quality control.
Want to know why Greenlight was a huge mistake? Revolution 60 and Depression Quest (which bypassed Steam Greenlight due to Quinn having a SJW friend at Valve).
I didn't want to distract from the point. The point is "why Brianna Wu?", not "Brianna Wu is a terrible game designer" -- because who cares?
I think so. She can admit when she is wrong, which is a quality more politicians could use. For example, she changed the outfits on the characters in her game based on feedback about them being a little oversexualized.
She is obviously quite resilient, having put up with GamerGate for years without quitting. Are there any other trans politicians? She is going to get a lot of flak being the first and it needs someone like her to take it.
She communicates her ideas well, she understands issues that are going to
All about herself... (Score:2, Informative)
Scott Greenfield from simplejustice gives his take [simplejustice.us] on Ms. Wu's whole-hearted attempt to represent *HER* desires and *HER* feelz and not anyone else in her failure run for Congress.
It's a good read. Scott is a lawyer who blogs daily... and he doesn't pull any punches. Unlike Ms. Wu he is able to view things objectively.
E
And Scott Greenfield's take on Trump?
For the sake of argument, let's say Trump is a self-obsessed jerk. Should we elect more self-obsessed jerks to counter him?
Not to counter -- to support.
The United States is in a mood to peg the meter all the way to the right.
It's something that has to be done.
The alt-right batshit crazy Evangelical Christian undereducated supremacist poor white trash are taking off their hoods and self-identifying for the three-letter authorities.
The face recognition and domestic terror databases are populating with data as never before.
The "Russian connection," was a clever move.
That guy comes off as a real douche bro. If you don't agree with a candidates views then don't vote for them. Simple as that.
Who? What? (Score:4, Insightful)
I have never heard of Giant Spacekat until now. Looking at their first game, it looks pretty terrible. But it is a first game, so I'll give them that.
I don't know much about this particular person's role in Gamergate, but I think the whole thing was asinine. It failed to understand market demand and the industry surrounding gaming and entertainment in general.
Also, it's interesting all these people are deciding it's now time to do something since Trump was elected. Were the eight years of predator drone bombing not enough? Was the ten plus years of warrant-less spying not enough? Was the endless war not enough? Keep in mind everything that is happening now, is happening under the Obama administration.
Clinton and Trump were equally corrupt. Basing your decision to participate in the system now shows you've totally ignored the reality of what America does on a daily basis to destroy other nations to give the west our current standard of living.
Re:Who? What? (Score:4, Insightful)
Were the eight years of predator drone bombing not enough? Was the ten plus years of warrant-less spying not enough? Was the endless war not enough?
You clearly don't understand the culture of empty, shallow virtue-signaling.
I don't know much about this particular person's role in Gamergate, but I think the whole thing was asinine.
Self promotion. "She" wasn't a target, no one gave a crap about "her", until "she" inserted "her"self into it by falsely claiming to receive death threats. (The local police have never heard of "her.")
Also, it's interesting all these people are deciding it's now time to do something since Trump was elected. Were the eight years of predator drone bombing not enough? Was the ten plus years of warrant-less spying not enough? Was the endless war not enough? Keep in mind everything that is happening now, is happening under the Obama administration.
That's the thing, it WAS enough. What we've been seeing for the past eight years is the Left slowly abandoning the Democratic Party under the realization that they're just Republicans who reverse on a couple of wedge issues. There's a reason Bernie Sanders had so much support and that it came from outside the
I've yet to work out what Gamergate actually is. As far as I can tell it started out with an incident involving a games reviewer giving a glowing review to a game that happened to be written by his partner, even though by all other accounts the game was terrible, and from there escalated into a flamewar of epic proportions that engulfed a hundred other subjects into one big ball of confusing anger involving a lot of death threats, rape accusations, accusations of fabricated death threats and false rape accu
Re: (Score:2)
It wasn't that: there was no review. I've been asking for links to the review or an archive copy for ages now and no one has provided anything more than a single line content written before they were a couple.
Re: (Score:2)
Let me be absolutely clear about this: There was no review, no unethical behaviour, no sex for positive coverage or anything like that. It's a lie, there is no truth to it. They guy never even reviewed the game in question. You won't find the review or any archived copy of it, because it doesn't exist.
GamerGate started when her ex-boyfriend put up a blog post making various allegations about her infidelity, including the false claim about the review. From there it spiraled into a harassment campaign targeti
> Clinton and Trump were equally corrupt.
Not even close to being true. And that you think so is a testament to the press's idiotic belief in "balance" where they had to magnify the smallest things about clinton in order to appear to impartial when reporting on the giant dumpster fire of corruption that is trump.
Clinton's foundation has top ratings from multiple charity ratings organizations, helped millions of people and the worst excesses were that as SecState she met with a donor who was also a nobel
Sadly what you say doesn't matter. In the time you took to explain that, 3000 comments were posted about corrupt Hillary. It feeds on basic anxieties and assigns blame for everything that is wrong. We're going down this road where the truth doesn't matter even if it destroys us.
Were the eight years of predator drone bombing not enough? Was the ten plus years of warrant-less spying not enough? Was the endless war not enough?
You have to keep in mind that things were getting better in people's everyday lives during that time, and really that counts for a lot. LGBT rights advanced a lot under Obama, for example. Obamacare helped a lot of people too. Even just having a black guy in that job was a big step for a lot of people.
So while there was criticism, people weren't thinking "my friend might die if her medical insurance is cut off" or "is my marriage going to be annulled?" It sucks that people aren't so concerned with the other
Lke Trump? [scientificamerican.com]
Look for the president-elect to pick a new FCC chairman, limit online privacy protections and stem the flow of tech talent from other countries.
twitter feed (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:twitter feed (Score:5, Funny)
I noticed her Twitter feed is limited only to her latest non-violent and nice posts. I wonder why that is? During the gamergate fiasco, she posted some of the most abhorrent, violent, and childish things I've ever seen. Especially against men. I would hope her political opponents will bring this up and destroy her. She is not mentally fit or mature enough to run a small gaming company, let alone a district.
If only posting abhorrent and childish things on Twitter were enough to disqualify one from seeking political office...
Re: (Score:2)
'Gaters and the alt-right have had a pretty bad few years with movies. First Star Wars VII didn't bomb, despite being a feminist nightmare. Then Ghostbusters just did sort of okay, in a year when every summer film under-performed, and by failing to be terrible didn't deliver the proof that women just aren't funny they were hoping for. And now Rogue One, another female lead, and it's good.
Would that not be where she lives? (Score:2)
The co-founder and head of development at games firm Giant Spacekat hasn't announced which district she wants to represent in the U.S. House of Representatives to prevent alerting her potential opponent while she prepares.
Would that district not happen to be the one where she lives? I thought it was the law in every state that you had have residence in the constituency if you run for elected office in that constituency? Or, does she intend to carpetbag, like Clinton did when she moved to New York?
Victimhood identity won't work in politics (Score:1)
Victimhood identity won't work in politics.
Yes. There is no way anyone who played the victim card, for example by claiming that the election was rigged against him, could possibly become president. That would be crazy and I just don't see it happening.
Bad place for a liberal insurgent candidate. (Score:3)
Exactly who does she intend to take down?
The place she'd have the biggest impact if she won would be Stephen Lynch's 8th, which encompasses the Boston neighborhoods of Southie Roslindale, and Dorchester, the cities of Brockton, Braintree, Norwood, and Quincy. Lynch is an old-time union Democrat. He's also the least liberal congressman from Massachusetts, which in his own analogy is like being the slowest Kenyan in the Boston Marathon. But she'd have almost zero chance of winning the working class voters in this district especially against a longtime incumbent.
In American politics, incumbents are at there most vulnerable in their first re-election campaign. So Wu's best bet would have been to run this year against Katherine Clarke, who has just been re-elected to the relatively new 5th. But that ship has sailed, and now Clarke is fully familiar to her constituents in her sprawling suburban district.
The place where Wu's tech background and politics would be most advantageous would be long-time liberal lion Mike Capuano's 7th district, which includes Cambridge and Somerville. But he's been winning elections in those communities since he was elected Mayor of Somerville in 1990. He also made it past the first re-election benchmark in the new district boundaries this year.
So basically this is like her announcing her candidacy to become a liberal feminist for Emperor of the Moon -- if the incumbent Emperor were a popular liberal feminist. It's not likely to come to anything, and if it did win it wouldn't make much of a difference. She should move to North Carolina and run there.
Yeah, I don't get it. She hasn't done anything else in local politics / public service, either right?
She should move to North Carolina and run there.
Because North Carolinians want to be represented by someone who doesn't care about North Carolinians? Are there districts where voters always vote for who they're told they have to vote for in North Carolina? And if there are, why would party leaders choose Brianna Wu for that office?
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect it does not matter. From the summary:
Uh huh. That's what politicians say about their plan, when they don't actually have a plan. "I can't tell you my idea, because I don't want to give it to my opponent."
Turning point (Score:1)
Remember how Wu tried to do one of those Ask 10 questions [slashdot.org], and refused to address the elephant in the room with her answers [slashdot.org]
If you can't even own up to being trans, you are not a leader. Wu must have the Apple sort of "courage". If you can't own up to being caught making up sh*t to get attention, you deserve all the negative attention you get.
Just another attemp by a failure to attention-whore to make money.
good luck! (Score:2)
May she be as successful running as a Congresscritter as she has been as a game designer. And if, in a paroxysm of insanity, the good people of Massachusetts elect her to Congress, they get the representation they deserve.
She's a he. (Score:4, Insightful)
Only in America can a bright young boy grow up to be an angry, oppressed woman.
Not sure if I should be encouraged by this or not. I expected the modded-up transphobia to be earlier in the discussion. Took a good 20 minutes to get there this time. Maybe Slashdot is getting better.
Just looked at her website (Score:2)
I wouldn't vote for her (Score:2)
Way too sensitive and reactionary.
It's a working model (you'll see what I did there).
Trump has whore [gq-magazine.co.uk] support.
This place is neck beard central. Gaming was always a guy thing and now that women are interested the "boys club" is no longer a thing. Gamer gate is retarded on both sides.