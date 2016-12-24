GamerGate Critic Brianna Wu To Run For Congress (cnn.com) 57
"If you look at what our Congress is doing for tech, it's failing. It's putting all of us in danger," game developer Brianna Wu told CNN, adding "It's so imperative that people of my generation, native to technology, that we step up and make our voices known." An anonymous reader quotes CNN's report: Wu says she is running for Congress in 2018. The co-founder and head of development at games firm Giant Spacekat hasn't announced which district she wants to represent in the U.S. House of Representatives to prevent alerting her potential opponent while she prepares. Wu, a Massachusetts Democrat, told CNNMoney she's building up a team of advisers and figuring out campaign logistics before announcing her candidacy next month... She said the election of President-elect Donald Trump spurred her to consider entering politics...
Wu "says her extensive technical knowledge and experience fighting the alt-right and harassment and will be advantageous for a Congressional representative."
You mean something awful victim? (Score:1)
It turns out, anti-gamergate affiliated goons from somethingawful were associated with actual hate directed at her, per the FBI. Most of the anti-gamergate crowd hate her guts, too. It's just that she takes the hate she receives from them and associates it with Gamergate, for reasons.
TIRED of all these retards ending anything that they disagree with with a "-gate."
I agree. We should name this sentiment disagreement-gate or gate-gate so that we can all organize our disagreement with something catchy that the laymen will
understand while being easily searchable.
TIRED of all these retards ending anything that they disagree with with a "-gate."
Oh Please No!!!
Someone somewhere will decide that this is some sort of conspiracy and then you KNOW what happens...
Gate-Gate-Gate!
Race to the bottom (Score:1)
What exactly is she going to do for tech, other than force companies to hire more women and minorities, and pay them all equal regardless of talent?
Aaannd they're off (Score:1)
(tosses bag of popcorn into microwave)
Microwave popcorn = BAD!
loads of chemicals
I'm firing up my hot-air popper.
"Anything ending in gate is rarely worth reading."
StarGate was OK
Anyway if she is answering questions, the first would be
"are you related to Lois Wu?"
"She" doesn't have one.
Donald Trump is looking for ghost writer for new book
The Art of the #PussyGrab [youtube.com]
and in preparation (Score:1)
She's been mass deleting tweets
She's done this because she's an absolutely abhorrent person, a hypocrite and a narcissist, and hopes the 99% of the population who've never heard of her remain blissfully unaware of this fact until after she's won.
So it sounds to me like she's ideally suited to be a politician.
Change "She's" to "Tump's" and we have (sadly) a winner.
Grievance politics (Score:4, Insightful)
Will this person have anything to offer anyone other than complaining about whatever the latest grievance obsession is? People used to look for leaders who had accomplished something.
Also, some random person is talking in vague terms about running for congress somewhere, sometime? This is news?
All about herself... (Score:1, Flamebait)
Scott Greenfield from simplejustice gives his take [simplejustice.us] on Ms. Wu's whole-hearted attempt to represent *HER* desires and *HER* feelz and not anyone else in her failure run for Congress.
It's a good read. Scott is a lawyer who blogs daily... and he doesn't pull any punches. Unlike Ms. Wu he is able to view things objectively.
And Scott Greenfield's take on Trump?
For the sake of argument, let's say Trump is a self-obsessed jerk. Should we elect more self-obsessed jerks to counter him?
That guy comes off as a real douche bro. If you don't agree with a candidates views then don't vote for them. Simple as that.
Who? What? (Score:2, Insightful)
I have never heard of Giant Spacekat until now. Looking at their first game, it looks pretty terrible. But it is a first game, so I'll give them that.
I don't know much about this particular person's role in Gamergate, but I think the whole thing was asinine. It failed to understand market demand and the industry surrounding gaming and entertainment in general.
Also, it's interesting all these people are deciding it's now time to do something since Trump was elected. Were the eight years of predator drone bom
Re:Who? What? (Score:4)
Were the eight years of predator drone bombing not enough? Was the ten plus years of warrant-less spying not enough? Was the endless war not enough?
You clearly don't understand the culture of empty, shallow virtue-signaling.
I don't know much about this particular person's role in Gamergate, but I think the whole thing was asinine.
Self promotion. "She" wasn't a target, no one gave a crap about "her", until "she" inserted "her"self into it by falsely claiming to receive death threats. (The local police have never heard of "her.")
Also, it's interesting all these people are deciding it's now time to do something since Trump was elected. Were the eight years of predator drone bombing not enough? Was the ten plus years of warrant-less spying not enough? Was the endless war not enough? Keep in mind everything that is happening now, is happening under the Obama administration.
That's the thing, it WAS enough. What we've been seeing for the past eight years is the Left slowly abandoning the Democratic Party under the realization that they're just Republicans who reverse on a couple of wedge issues. There's a reason Bernie Sanders had so much support and that it came from outside the
I've yet to work out what Gamergate actually is. As far as I can tell it started out with an incident involving a games reviewer giving a glowing review to a game that happened to be written by his partner, even though by all other accounts the game was terrible, and from there escalated into a flamewar of epic proportions that engulfed a hundred other subjects into one big ball of confusing anger involving a lot of death threats, rape accusations, accusations of fabricated death threats and false rape accu
Lke Trump? [scientificamerican.com]
Look for the president-elect to pick a new FCC chairman, limit online privacy protections and stem the flow of tech talent from other countries.
It's a working model (you'll see what I did there).
Trump has whore [gq-magazine.co.uk] support.
twitter feed (Score:5, Interesting)
I noticed her Twitter feed is limited only to her latest non-violent and nice posts. I wonder why that is? During the gamergate fiasco, she posted some of the most abhorrent, violent, and childish things I've ever seen. Especially against men. I would hope her political opponents will bring this up and destroy her. She is not mentally fit or mature enough to run a small gaming company, let alone a district.
If only posting abhorrent and childish things on Twitter were enough to disqualify one from seeking political office...
Would that not be where she lives? (Score:1)
The co-founder and head of development at games firm Giant Spacekat hasn't announced which district she wants to represent in the U.S. House of Representatives to prevent alerting her potential opponent while she prepares.
Would that district not happen to be the one where she lives? I thought it was the law in every state that you had have residence in the constituency if you run for elected office in that constituency? Or, does she intend to carpetbag, like Clinton did when she moved to New York?
Victimhood identity won't work in politics (Score:1)
Bad place for a liberal insurgent candidate. (Score:2)
Exactly who does she intend to take down?
The place she'd have the biggest impact if she won would be Stephen Lynch's 8th, which encompasses the Boston neighborhoods of Southie Roslindale, and Dorchester, the cities of Brockton, Braintree, Norwood, and Quincy. Lynch is an old-time union Democrat. He's also the least liberal congressman from Massachusetts, which in his own analogy is like being the slowest Kenyan in the Boston Marathon. But she'd have almost zero chance of winning the working class voters i
